8-BIT BITES

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

113 court street

brooklyn, NY 11201

Order Again

Popular Items

Smashburger
Double Smashburger
Classic Chicken Sandwich

Between the Buns

Smashburger

Smashburger

$6.00

All Burgers come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.

Double Smashburger

Double Smashburger

$9.00

All Burgers come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Spicy Nashville Chicken with Coleslaw & Pickles.

Impossible Smashburger

Impossible Smashburger

$8.00

All Burgers come with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Pickles & 8-Bit Sauce.

No Bun Intended

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders Fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wings Fried to perfection and tossed in the sauce of your choice!

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Our Signature Potato Scoops covered in savory mesquite seasoning.

Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$5.00

Crispy Crunchy Tots made of Taters & Covered in our Savory Mesquite seasoning!

Loaded

Retro Loaded Fries

Retro Loaded Fries

$10.00

Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onions, Jalapenos & Beef Bacon

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$13.00

Cheese sauce, Nashville Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles & Buttermilk Ranch

Big Mick Style Fries

Big Mick Style Fries

$14.00

All Beef Patties, 8-Bit Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles & Onions

My Milkshakes

Rainbow Road MILKSHAKE

Rainbow Road MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Our Hand-spun shake with flecks of rainbow flavored goodness mixed in!

Berry Berry Beach MILKSHAKE

Berry Berry Beach MILKSHAKE

$7.00

A hand-spun confection full of a Berry Berry mix-in that is Berry Berry good!

Choco Mountain MILKSHAKE

Choco Mountain MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Hand-spun chocolate shake that has a choco flavor as big as a mountain!

Peanut Butter Plaza MILKSHAKE

Peanut Butter Plaza MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Our hand-spun shake & Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor are two great tastes that taste great together!

Cinnamon Cruise MILKSHAKE

Cinnamon Cruise MILKSHAKE

$7.00

Hand-spun shake that'll give you that Cinnamon Sugar Taste in every sip!

Cookie Land MILKSHAKE

Cookie Land MILKSHAKE

$7.00

The shake that's spun by hand which has the biggest Cookie Taste in the land!

Boring Vanilla :(

$7.00

Sweet Thangs

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Crispy Funnel Cake Fries with Strawberry Topping & Powdered Sugar.

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$6.00

Bite Sized Churros with a side of Chocolate Dipping Sauce.

Beverages

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00

12 Oz Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 Oz Can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

12 Oz Can

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.00

12 Oz Can

Dr Brown Black Cherry

Dr Brown Black Cherry

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

16 Oz Bottle

Brisk Ice Tea

Squad Box!!!!

1/2 Squad Box

1/2 Squad Box

$80.00

4 Burgers, 4 Chicken Sandwiches, 6 Tenders, Cheese Fries & 6 Sodas.

Full Squad Box

Full Squad Box

$190.00

8 Burgers, 8 Chicken Sandwiches, 20 Boneless Wings, 10 Tenders, Cheese Fries & 12 Sodas

Extra Sauces

Extra Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra Ranch Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra 8-Bit Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra Spicy Nashville Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra Sweet N' Smokey BBQ Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra Go-Chu-Jang Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Honey Sriracha Dipping Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Extra Cheese Sauce for Dipping (4 oz)

$2.00

Thank You Mario, But Our Princess is In Another Castle!

Thank You Mario, But Our Princess is In Another Castle!

It's Dangerous to Go Alone... Take This!

It's Dangerous to Go Alone... Take This!

GET OVER HERE!!

GET OVER HERE!!

What is a Man?? A Miserable Little Pile of Secrets!

What is a Man?? A Miserable Little Pile of Secrets!

Snake? Snake? SNAAAAAAAAKE!!!

Snake? Snake? SNAAAAAAAAKE!!!

Do a barrel roll!

Do a barrel roll!

You have died of dysentery.

You have died of dysentery.

A Winner Is You!

A Winner Is You!

I am Error

I am Error

2 Nashville Tenders w/ Buttermilk Ranch

2 Nashville Tenders w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$7.00
Fries Funnel w/ Strawberry Topping & Powder Sugar

Fries Funnel w/ Strawberry Topping & Powder Sugar

$6.00
Churro Sticks w/ Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Churro Sticks w/ Chocolate Dipping Sauce

$6.00

What a horrible night to have a curse.

What a horrible night to have a curse.

Winners don’t use drugs!

Winners don’t use drugs!

Fight, Megaman! For everlasting peace!

Fight, Megaman! For everlasting peace!

Finish him!!

Finish him!!

CHEAT ACTIVATED

CHEAT ACTIVATED

!!!!! SECRET MENU !!!!!

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger

$9.00

Bacon, Egg (over medium) & Cheese, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup, on a Burger!

Caesar Chicken Sandwich

Caesar Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Our Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Lettuce & a creamy Caesar Sauce!

Bacon Egg & Cheese Loaded Fries

Bacon Egg & Cheese Loaded Fries

$14.00

Bacon, Egg (over medium) & Cheese, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup, over your choice of Fries or Tots!

Ecto Cooler Milkshake

Ecto Cooler Milkshake

$7.00

Our Hand-spun shake with a GHOSTLY Citrus flavor infused!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Eat Like A Kid Again !

113 court street, brooklyn, NY 11201

