ABE CAPANNA'S, BLUMA'S CHICKEN & WAFFLES & GYRO POWER

No reviews yet

566 SW Mill View Way

Bend, OR 97702

Popular Items

Small - Cheese
Small - Max
Large - Max

Gyro Power Food

Hummus & Pita

$9.00

Curry oil, Aleppo pepper, parsley

Farewell Falafel

$9.00

X5 large balls, spicy aioli

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, celery, lemon vinaigrette

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Balsamic, honey, red pepper flakes

The All Powerful Gyro

$13.00

Shaved beef and lamb, flatbread, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, dill tzatziki

Chicken K' Boom

$13.00

Grilled chicken kebab, flat bread, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, spicy aioli, feta

Mighty Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy herbed falafel, flatbread, hummus, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, spicy aioli, feta

Mezze Grand Slam

$19.00

Gyro meat, chicken kebab, hummus, falafel, pita

Crinkle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Baklava

$7.00

Steak kebab

$11.00

Veggie Kebab

$7.00

Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

Brat

$9.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Sides & Extras

Side Spicy Aoli

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Vinaigrette

$1.00

Gyro Power Drinks

Lemon Pellegrino

$3.00

Orange Pellegrino

$3.00

Not Pizza

Almost Famous Salad

Almost Famous Salad

$15.00

Romaine, salami, mozzarella, artichokes, kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, tomatoes, red onions. With lemon herb vinaigrette

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00
Baked Mozzarella

Baked Mozzarella

$10.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00
Meatball Parmesan Hero

Meatball Parmesan Hero

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$14.00Out of stock

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Ranch

$1.00

Pizza

Small - Max

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted peppers, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, black olives, red sauce

Small - Ruby Baby

$17.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, red onion, pistachio, rosemary, parmesan, olive oil

Small - Janimal

$18.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, ham, red sauce

Small - Sarah Hearts Cliff

$15.00

Ham, pineapple, red sauce

Small - Mr. White

$16.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic, olive oil

Small - Mamma K's Vegetarian

$16.00

Roasted peppers, bell pepper, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, olives, red sauce

Small - Something About Olivia

$17.00

Prosciutto, pears, mozzarella, arugula, lemon, balsamic, gorgonzola crumble

Small - The Franklin

$17.00

Roasted chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, smokey BBQ sauce, bell pepper, red onions, cilantro

Small - Cheese

$13.00

Large - Max

$32.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted peppers, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, black olives, red sauce

Large - Ruby Baby

$32.00

Mozzarella, red onion, pistachio, rosemary, parmesan, olive oil

Large - The Janimal

$34.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, ham, red sauce

Large - Sarah Hearts Cliff

$28.00

Ham, pineapple, red sauce

Large - Mr. White

$30.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic, olive oil

Large - Mamma K's Vegetarian

$30.00

Roasted peppers, bell pepper, tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, olives, red sauce

Large - Something About Olivia

$32.00

Prosciutto, pears, mozzarella, arugula, lemon, balsamic, gorgonzola crumble

Large - The Franklin

$32.00

Roasted chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, smokey BBQ sauce, bell pepper, red onions, cilantro

Large - Cheese

$24.00

Abe's Drinks

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tip the Team!

$1 tip for the kitchen

$1.00

$3 tip for the kitchen

$3.00

$5 tip for the kitchen

$5.00

$10 tip for the kitchen

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order from Bluma's Chicken, Abe Capanna's or Gyro Power!

Location

Directions

