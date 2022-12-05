ABE CAPANNA'S, BLUMA'S CHICKEN & WAFFLES & GYRO POWER
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Order from Bluma's Chicken, Abe Capanna's or Gyro Power!
Location
566 SW Mill View Way, Bend, OR 97702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bend
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurant