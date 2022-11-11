Pizza
8th Street Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
8th Street Pizza in New Albany, Indiana, is the area’s only pay-it-forward pizzeria serving Floyd, Harrison, and Clark counties since 2016.
411 E Spring Street, New Albany, IN 47150
