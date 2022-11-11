Restaurant header imageView gallery
8th Street Pizza

1,159 Reviews

$

411 E Spring Street

New Albany, IN 47150

Popular Items

Pepperoni
BYO Classic
Cheesy Bread

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, bacon, croutons dressed with garlic, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, bacon, croutons dressed with garlic, Colby Jack cheese, and black pepper with your choice of dressing.

Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$6.00+

Our dough rolled in butter, Parmesan/Romano cheese, garlic, and baked to perfection. Served with marinara and garlic sauce.

Pepperoni Breadsticks

Pepperoni Breadsticks

$6.00+

Our pizza dough and our spicy Ezzo pepperoni rolled into about the best breadstick you have ever witnessed. Served with marinara sauce.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$11.00

Our 12" Cheesy Bread is loaded with Colby, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella cheese. It’s garlicky and cheesy and absolutely irresistible! Served with marinara sauce.

Sauces

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Pizza by the Slice

Slab & Soft Drink

Slab & Soft Drink

$8.00

1 humongous slice of NYC pizza at its finest & soft drink. Add a 2nd slice for only $4

Whole Pizza

BYO Classic

BYO Classic

$10.00+

Build your favorite dream pizza your way.

Cheese

Cheese

$10.00+

A classic NYC style cheese pizza.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$10.00+

A classic NYC style pepperoni & cheese pizza.

8th Street Special

8th Street Special

$15.00+

NYC style 8th Street Special pizza includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & loads of cheese.

Deluxe

Deluxe

$14.00+

NYC style Deluxe pizza includes sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, & loads of cheese.

All Meat

All Meat

$15.00+

NYC style All Meat pizza includes pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, ham, and loads of cheese.

Veggie

Veggie

$14.00+

NYC style Veggie includes onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, & loads of cheese.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00+

NYC style BBQ Chicken includes grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, & loads of cheese with Sweet Baby Ray's classic BBQ sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00+

Our take on a classic! Savory garlic white sauce, fresh baby leaf spinach, grill chicken and loads of extra cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00+

NYC style Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza includes grilled chicken, bacon, loads of cheese, and Ken's ranch dressing.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.00+

NYC style Hawaiian includes (no red sauce), ham, bacon, pineapple, & loads of buttery & sweet mozzarella cheese.

8th St. Neopolitan - 12" ONLY

8th St. Neopolitan - 12" ONLY

$15.00

Inspired by the best pizza in Naples, Italy! Imported Italian tomatoes, whole Mozzarella, and basil.

Gluten Free - 12" ONLY

Gluten Free - 12" ONLY

$16.00

A 12" Gluten Free pizza is yours to make any way you like.

Vegan - 12" ONLY

Vegan - 12" ONLY

$16.00

12” Vegan dough with dairy free cheese, made any way you like.

Keto - 9" ONLY

Keto - 9" ONLY

$10.00

When you're watching your carbs but still have to have pizza, we have you covered! Start with a 9" low carb (5g net) tortilla and build it any way you like!

Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$11.00

Our dough baked to golden brown and seasoned to perfection. Filled with Ricotta cheese, fresh roll Mozzarella cheese, then your choice of up to 3 items. Served with a 4oz container of our chunky red sauce.

Cannolis

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.95+

Our large shell with loads of filling and chocolate chips with a dash of powdered sugar.

Soft Drinks - Beer & Wine Available in Store Only

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.00
Diet Mt. Dew

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.00
Big Red

Big Red

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Tropicana Pink Lemonade

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$2.00
Lipton Green Tea Citrus

Lipton Green Tea Citrus

$2.00

Lipton Green Tea with Citrus is the Lipton Iced Tea you want to have in the fridge when you're seeking instant refreshment. Our green tea is full of clean taste, vitality, and great flavor.

Pay It Forward

Pay It Forward $1

Pay It Forward $1

$1.00
Pay It Forward $5

Pay It Forward $5

$5.00
Pay It Forward $10

Pay It Forward $10

$10.00
Pay It Forward $25

Pay It Forward $25

$25.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
8th Street Pizza in New Albany, Indiana, is the area’s only pay-it-forward pizzeria serving Floyd, Harrison, and Clark counties since 2016.

411 E Spring Street, New Albany, IN 47150

