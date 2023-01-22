Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sperry's Movie House - Port Huron

review star

No reviews yet

301 Huron Avenue

Port Huron, MI 48060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

8th Street Eateries, inside of Sperry’s Moviehouse, is a local food hall with something for everyone!

Website

Location

301 Huron Avenue, Port Huron, MI 48060

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lynch's Irish Tavern
orange star4.2 • 626
210 Huron Ave. Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
Nicky D's - Port Huron
orange starNo Reviews
1209 Military Street Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3540 Pine Grove Avenue Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Hibachi & Sushi - 4095 24th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4095 24th Avenue Fort Gratiot, MI 48059
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Birchwood Mall store #5236
orange starNo Reviews
4350 24th Avenue Fort Gratiot Township, MI 48059
View restaurantnext
Four Star Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1835 Gratiot Marysville, MI 48040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Huron

Lynch's Irish Tavern
orange star4.2 • 626
210 Huron Ave. Port Huron, MI 48060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Huron
New Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Romeo
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Utica
review star
Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston