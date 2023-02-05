Main picView gallery

9 Ball Heaven

2777 University Blvd W #12

Jacksonville, FL 32217

Apps & Shareables

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$10.97

Chips & Salsa

$8.98

House Made Tortillas, Served with Fresh Salsa

French Fries

$4.00+

Served with Ketchup or Ranch

Corn Nuggets

$8.97

Served with Ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.98

Served with Ranch

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Served With Marinara Dipping Sauce

Philly Egg Rolls

$9.98

Pork Rinds

$7.00

In-house Fried Pork Skin. Your Choice of Cajun, Seasoned, Tropical or Lemon Pepper.

Mozzarella Breadsticks (4)

$7.98

Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Jumbos tossed in Wing Sauce, served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Fried Mushrooms

$9.97

House Breaded, Fried to Perfection, served with Ranch or Remoulade Sauce

Cheese Fries

$8.98

House Fries covered in Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, served with Ranch

Onion Rings

$8.98

Beer Battered, served with Ranch or Ketchup

Southwestern Chicken Eggrolls

$9.98Out of stock

Served with a Creamy Chipotle Sauce

Pick 3 App

$15.98

Nachos & Quesdadillas

Cheese Nachos

$9.97

Fresh Corn Tortillas covered in Nacho Cheese Sauce, shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, topped with shredded Lettuce, House Made Salsa and Sour Cream

Chicken Nachos

$14.98

Fresh Corn Tortillas with Grilled Chicken, Nacho Cheese Sauce and shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, topped with shredded Lettuce, House Made Salsa and Sour Cream

Steak Nachos

$18.00

Fresh Corn Tortillas with Grilled Steak, Nacho Cheese Sauce and shredded Ched- dar Jack Cheese, topped with shredded Lettuce, House Made Salsa and Sour Cream

House Quesadilla (half)

$9.00

Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses in a Flour Tortilla, flat top grilled and served with House Made Salsa and Sour Cream

House Quesadilla (full)

$14.00

Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses in a Flour Tortilla, flat top grilled and served with House Made Salsa and Sour Cream

Salads & Soups

House Salad (small)

$5.98

Romaine, Iceberg, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Croutons

House Salad (large)

$8.99

Romaine, Iceberg, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Croutons

Caesar Salad (small)

$5.97

Hearts of Romaine topped with Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, tossed with House Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad (large)

$7.97

Hearts of Romaine topped with Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, tossed with House Caesar Dressing

Chef's Salad

$11.97

Romaine, Iceberg, Carrots, Turkey, Ham, Tomatoes, Egg, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Topped with Croutons

Taco Salad w/ Chicken

$11.97

Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, & Shredded Cheddar Cheeses Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Taco Salad w/ Beef

$12.97

Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, & Shredded Cheddar Cheeses Served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Kim's Cobb Salad

$11.98

Romaine, Iceberg, topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Eggs, Grilled Chicken, Green Olives, Tomatoes, served with your choice of Dressing

2x Award Winning Gumbo

Small Soups

$8.00

Large Soups

$14.00

Pizza & Pasta

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Tomato Herb Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

Tomato Herb Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni Slices, Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers and Mushrooms

Pepperoni Madness

$17.97

Personal Pizza

$9.95

Your choice of Cheese or Pepperoni made fresh to order and sized just right

The Philly Steak Pizza

$26.99

House Made Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved Ribeye Steak, Onions and Bell Peppers

Cajun Alfredo

$16.00

Grilled Chicken on a bed of Penne Pasta, topped with House Made Alfredo Sauce and Parmesan Cheese, served with Garlic Toast

Mac Bowl

$10.00

Handhelds & Wraps

Sandwiches and Wraps served with House Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$15.96

Chicken Breast fried Crispy or Grilled on a Bun, dressed with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo, served with House Fries.

Fish Sandwich

$16.98

Fried Fish topped with lettuce and sliced tomatoes, dressed in your choice of Tartar or Remoulade Sauce, served with House Fries.

Southwest Cheese Steak

$17.96

Shaved Ribeye, Onions, Bell Peppers and Provolone Cheese on a Hoagie Roll, served with House Fries.

Chicken Philly

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, and Provolone Cheese on a Hoagie Roll, served with House Fries

Classic Club

$16.98

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss and Cheddar dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Texas Toast, served with House Fries

The Cuban

$15.97

Pulled Pork, Ham and Swiss Cheese, dressed with Pickles and Spicy Mustard, hand pressed and served with House Fries

Classic B.L.T

$13.98

A generous portion of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Texas Toast served with House Fries

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Classic gooey American Cheese on Texas Toast, Grilled served with House Fries. Add Ham or Bacon $2.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.97

Texas Toast with your choice of sauce Hot, Regular or Honey BBQ served with House Fries.

Real Philly

$17.98

Shaved Ribeye, Sauteed Onion, Cheese Whiz, served on a hoagie roll, with house fries

Hot Dog Platter

$15.98

8 inch Nathan’s hotdog. Your Choice of ColeSlaw or Chili Cheese.

Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing, in a Flour Tortilla Wrap and served with House Fries

Club Wrap

$14.97

Ham, Turkey, And Bacon, dressed in Lettuce, Tomato, and shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese tossed in Mayo in a Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with House Fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.97

Fish Wrap

$15.98

Fried or Grilled Fish, dressed in Lettuce, Tomato, Tossed in your choice of sauce in a Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with House Fries

Veggie Wrap

$11.97

Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, dressed in Lettuce, Tomato, and Black Olives, tossed in your choice of sauce in a Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with House Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Dressed in Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, tossed in Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with House Fries

French Dip Sandwich

$17.98

Shaved Ribeye, Sauteed Onions, Mozzarella cheese, served on a hoagie roll, side of au jus dipping sauce, with house fries

Southwest Chipotle Steak Wrap

$15.98

Shaved Ribeye, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Lettuce and Tomato, topped with Chipotle sauce, with house fries

Honey Dijon Chix Wrap

$14.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.98

Choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar, Provolone or PepperJack

Black n Blue

$15.97

Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles

Mushroom Swiss

$15.99

Topped with Portabello Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese

BBQ Western

$15.98

Grilled Burger, Basted with BBQ Sauce, topped with Cheddar, Onion Straws and Bacon Strips.

Classic Patty Melt

$15.98

House made Burger, Onions, Thousand Island Dressing, topped with Provolone Cheese on Texas Toast

Big Mac Daddy Burger

$18.97

Meat Loaf Burger

$15.98

Wings

Traditional 5ct

$9.99

Traditional 10ct

$17.99

Boneless 5ct

$8.99

Boneless 10ct

$15.99

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$16.98

Ten Jumbo Shrimp, Fried to Perfection, served with your Choice of Cocktail, Tartar, or Remoulade Sauce, Served with House Fries

Fresh Fish Basket

$15.98

Fresh Catch of the Day, fried to perfection, served with Choice of Cocktail, Tartar, or Remoulade Sauce, Served with House Fries

Chicken Basket

$13.99

Five Chicken Breast Strips, fried to perfection, served with or tossed in your choice of Wing Sauce, Served with House Fries

Shrimp (5) & Fish Basket

$17.98

served with Choice of Cocktail, Tartar, or Remoulade Sauce, Served with House Fries

Desserts

Brownie A La Mode

$8.97

House Made Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Drizzle

Deep Fried Double Stuffed Oreos

$7.99

Batter Dipped and Fried, topped with Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Drizzle

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

One large slice of New York Cheesecake, dipped in batter, deep fried to perfection, topped with powdered sugar Add ice cream $2

Key Lime Pie

$9.98

Deep Fried Key Lime Pie

$11.98

Lil Shooters Menu

Lil Chicken Finger Basket

$8.98

3 Chicken Tenders and Choice of Dipping Sauce

Lil Grilled Cheese

$8.97

Classic ooey gooey American Cheese on Texas Toast

Lil Cheeseburger

$8.95

1/4 Lb House made cheeseburger

Lil Hot Dog

$8.00

Breakfast Station

Grand Slam

$9.98

Two Eggs your way, Bacon, Sausage Patties or Links, served with Home Fries and Toast

Around The World

$8.99

Two Slices of French Toast, served with Bacon, Sausage Links or Patties

Side Pocket

$9.97

House Made Biscuits topped with made from scratch Sausage Pepper Gravy

That's A Foul

$9.98

House Made Biscuit topped with Fried Chicken Tenders, covered in Sausage Pepper Gravy, served with Home Fries

On the Hill

$11.99

Two Eggs, Your Way, Served on top of House Made Biscuits covered in Sausage Pepper Gravy, served with Home Fries

Perfect Rack

$9.97

Two Eggs, Bacon, Sausage Links or Patties, covered in Cheddar Jack Cheese, served As a Sandwich on Texas Toast, Biscuit or in a Flour Tortilla Wrap

Hashbrown Bowl

$9.98

Double hashbrowns with your choice of bacon or sausage, topped with American cheese

Hen In A Nest

$9.95

Sides

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon (2pc)

$1.50

Biscuit

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Celery (9)

$1.50

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Toast

$1.25

Home Fries

$4.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Pickles

$0.75

Rice

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Steak

$15.00

TO-GO

Toast

$1.00

Extra Sauces/Dressings

Bowl of Au Jus

$1.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Brewpub Mustard

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cajan Ranch

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Garlic Siracha

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Dijonnaise

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Siracha

$0.50

Hot N Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Nuclear

$0.50

Orange Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Stinging Honey Garlic

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Tangy Gold BBQ

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Teriyaki BBQ

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Snacks

Candy

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Honey Bun

$3.00

Honey Bun Deep Fried

$4.00

Honey Bun All The Way

$6.00

Pork Rind Bag

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2777 University Blvd W #12, Jacksonville, FL 32217

