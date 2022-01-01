9 BEANS and A BURRITO imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

9 BEANS and A BURRITO

review star

No reviews yet

2525 Argent Ave

Elko, NV 89801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bean & Cheese Burrito
Cheese - Flour Quesadilla
Beef Hard Shell Taco

Breakfast Combo

Machaca & Egg Combo

$10.95

Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion freshly scrambled with eggs. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.

Chorizo & Egg Combo

$10.95

Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with ground and seasoned Mexican Chorizo freshly scrambled with eggs. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.

Sausage & Egg Combo

$10.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.

Bacon & Egg Combo

$10.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.

Ham & Egg Combo

$10.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.

Carne Asada & Egg Combo

$10.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.

Egg Combo

$10.55

Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.

Huevos Rancheros Combo

$11.55

Breakfast Burritos

Machaca Burrito

$6.95

Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion, then mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Machaca, & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion, then mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Machaca, & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion, then mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Machaca, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.35

Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion, then mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$6.95

Mexican ground and seasoned Chorizo freshly mixed with scrambled with eggs. Wrapped in homemade flour tortillas!

Chorizo, Egg & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Mexican ground and seasoned Chorizo mixed with freshly scrambled with eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Chorizo, Egg & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Mexican ground and seasoned Chorizo mixed with scrambled with eggs. Add potatoes please. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Chorizo, Egg, & Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.35

Mexican ground and seasoned Chorizo mixed with freshly scrambled with eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$6.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Sausage, Egg & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Sausage, Egg & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Sausage, Egg, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Sausage & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Sausage & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Sausage, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$6.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Bacon, Egg & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Bacon, Egg & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Bacon, Egg, Bean & Potato, Burrito

$7.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Bacon & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Bacon & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Bacon, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Ham & Egg Burrito

$6.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Ham, Egg & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Ham, Egg & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Ham, Egg, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Ham & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Ham & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Ham, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Asada & Egg Burrito

$6.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Asada, Egg & Bean Burrito

$6.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Asada, Egg & Potato Burrito

$6.95

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Asada, Egg, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.55

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Asada & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Asada & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Asada, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.75

Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Egg Burrito

$5.55

Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Egg & Bean Burrito

$5.55

Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Egg & Potato Burrito

$5.55

Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Egg, Bean & Potato Burrito

$6.55

Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Potato Burrito

$5.55

Enjoy diced and seasoned potatoes wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Potato & Egg Burrito

$5.55

Enjoy diced and seasoned potatoes mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!

Potato & Bean Burrito

$5.55

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.55

Refried beans and shredded Jack Cheese wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. A great choice any time of the day!

Breakfast Sides

Side of Machaca

$6.35

8oz serving of Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion mixed with freshly scrambled eggs.

Side of Chorizo

$6.35

8oz serving of ground and seasoned Mexican Chorizo mixed with freshly scrambled eggs.

Side of Egg

$5.35

8oz serving of freshly scrambled eggs.

Side of Potato

$2.80

8 oz serving of freshly diced and seasoned potatoes.

Side of Sausage (4oz)

$2.95

4oz serving of freshly diced sausage

Side of Bacon (4oz)

$2.95

4oz serving of sliced bacon

Side of Ham (4oz)

$2.95

4oz serving of freshly diced ham

Breakfast Bowl

Bacon Bowl

$7.95

Sausage Bowl

$7.95

Ham Bowl

$7.95

Chorizo & Egg Bowl

$7.95

Machaca & Egg Bowl

$7.95

Egg Bowl

$6.95

Combo Meals

#1 Burrito, Hard Shell Taco & Tamal

$16.95

Choice of meat burrito & meat in hard shell taco and a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.

#2 Burrito & 3 Flautas

$16.95

Choice of meat burrito, choice of 3 shredded beef or chicken flautas (corn - rolled tacos) & loaded with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#3 Chimichanga

$12.95

Choice of meat burrito to be deep fried and topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#4 Burrito & Hard Shell Taco

$13.75

Choice of meat in burrito & meat in hard shell taco. Served with rice & beans.

#5 Burrito & Tamal

$13.75

Choice of meat burrito and a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.

#6 Pork Tamales (2)

$11.55

2 corn flour pork tamales wrapped & steamed in corn husks. Served with rice & beans.

#7 Hard Shell Taco & Pork Tamal

$11.55

Choice of meat in hard shell taco & a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.

#8 Soft Flour Taco

$11.55

Choice of meat in flour taco shell loaded with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#9 Hard Shell Taco (2)

$11.55

Choice of meat in 2 hard shell tacos loaded with lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#10 Burrito

$11.55

Choice of meat burrito wrapped in a homade flour tortilla. Served with rice & beans.

#11 Flautas (4)

$12.95

Choice of 4 shredded beef or chicken flautas (corn - rolled tacos) topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#13 Meat & Cheese Enchiladas (3)

$13.75

3 meat & cheese enchiladas prepared with corn tortillas in a red sauce. Served with rice & beans.

#14 (3) Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$12.75

3 cheese & onion enchiladas prepared with corn tortillas in a red sauce. Served with rice & beans.

#15 Chile Rellenos (2) w/ Tortilla

$16.95

2 roasted & peeled passilla peppers stuffed with cheese & covered in enchilada sauce, then fried in a delicious egg batter. Comes with a homemade tortilla on the side. Served with rice & beans.

#16 Relleno & Taco

$13.75

A roasted & peeled pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese & covered in enchilada sauce, then fried in a delicious egg batter and choice of meat in a deep fried hard shell taco. Served with rice & beans.

#17 Relleno & Tamal

$13.75

A roasted & peeled pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese & covered in enchilada sauce, then fried in a delicious egg batter & a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.

#18 Relleno, Taco & Tamal

$16.95

A roasted & peeled pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese & covered in enchilada sauce, then fried in a delicious egg batter, a pork tamal.& choice of meat for a deep fried hard shell taco. Served with rice & beans.

#19 Meat & Cheese Enchiladas (2) & Taco

$13.75

2 meat & cheese enchiladas & hard shell taco. Served with rice & beans.

#20 Meat & Cheese Enchiladas (2) & Tamal

$13.75

2 meat & cheese enchiladas & a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.

House Favorites

Carne Asada Meal

$11.55

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled. served with a dash of cilantro, onion & lime. Includes Rice & Beans.

Spicy Asada Fajitas Meal

$12.95

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then sauteed with bell peppers, onion and just the right amount of jalapeno to get that kick. Includes Rice & Beans.

Creamy Chicken Jalapeno Enchiladas Meal

$16.95

Homemade flour tortillas rolled with spicy chicken prepared in a creamy white sauce. Includes Rice & Beans.

3 - Flour Taquitos w/ Guacamole Sauce Meal

$12.95

Carne Asada on mini tortillas sprinkled with cilantro and diced onion. The side of our

4 - Flour Flautas (Rolled Tacos) w/ Guacamole Sauce Meal

$12.95

Chicken flour flautas (rolled tacos) topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato & cheese. The side of our

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.55

Refried beans with shredded cheese wrapped in a homemade tortilla.

Bean Burrito

$5.55

Keep it simple. Just refried beans wrapped in a homemade tortilla please!

Bean & Rice Burrito

$5.55

Refried beans and Mexican rice wrapped in a homemade tortilla.

Bean, Cheese & Potato Burrito

$6.55

Rice & Cheese Burrito

$5.55

Mexican rice with shredded cheese wrapped in a homemade tortilla.

Rice Burrito

$5.55

Keep it simple. Just Mexican rice wrapped in a homemade tortilla please!

Rice & Bean Burrito

$5.55

Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a homemade tortilla.

Rice, Cheese & Potato Burrito

$6.55

Beef Burrito

$7.35

ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce.

Beef & Bean Burrito

$6.35

ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add beans please!

Beef & Rice Burrito

$6.35

ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add rice please!

Beef, Bean & Rice Burrito

$7.75

ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add beans & rice please!

Beef & Potato Burrito

$6.35

ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add potatoes please!

Beef, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.75

ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add beans & potatoes please!

Beef, Rice & Potato Burrito

$7.75

ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add rice & potatoes please!

Chicken Burrito

$7.35

Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables.

Chicken & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add beans please!

Chicken & Rice Burrito

$6.35

Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add rice please!

Chicken, Bean & Rice Burrito

$7.75

Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add beans & rice please!

Chicken & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add potatoes please!

Chicken, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.75

Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add beans & potatoes please!

Chicken, Rice & Potato Burrito

$7.75

Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add rice & potatoes please!

Asada Burrito

$7.35

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Asada & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans please!

Asada & Rice Burrito

$6.35

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add rice please!

Asada, Bean & Rice Burrito

$7.75

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans & rice please!

Asada & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add potatoes please!

Asada, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.75

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans & potatoes please!

Asada, Rice & Potato Burrito

$7.75

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add rice & potatoes please!

Ground Beef Burrito

$7.35

Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Ground Beef & Bean Burrito

$6.35

Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans please!

Ground Beef & Rice Burrito

$6.35

Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add rice please!

Ground Beef, Bean & Rice Burrito

$7.75

Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans & rice please!

Ground Beef & Potato Burrito

$6.35

Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add potatoes please!

Ground Beef, Bean & Potato Burrito

$7.75

Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans & potatoes please!

Ground Beef, Rice & Potato Burrito

$7.75

Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add rice & potatoes please!

Creamy Chicken Jalapeno Burrito

$8.35

Spicy chicken prepared in a creamy white sauce. Wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.15

Roasted & peeled passilla peppers stuffed with cheese then fried in a delicious egg batter. Wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.

Spicy Asada Fajita Burrito

$8.35

Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then sauteed with bell peppers, onion and just the right amount of jalapeno to get that kick.

Spicy Cilantro Chicken Nugget Burrito

$8.35

Soft Flour Taco

Beef Soft Flour Taco

$7.35

Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat

Chicken Soft Flour Taco

$7.35

Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat

Asada Soft Flour Taco

$7.35

Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat

Ground Beef Soft Flour Taco

$7.35

Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat

Spcy Clntro Soft Taco

$8.35

Bean Soft Flour Taco

$7.35

Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese.

Hard Shell Taco

Beef Hard Shell Taco

$3.45

Chicken Hard Shell Taco

$3.45

Asada Hard Shell Taco

$3.45

Ground Beef Hard Shell Taco

$3.45

Chrzo/Potato Hard Shell Taco

$3.45

Bean Hard Shell Taco

$3.45

Potato Hard Shell Taco

$3.45

Taco Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$8.35

Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, loaded with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.

Chicken Taco Salad

$8.35

Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, loaded with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.

Asada Taco Salad

$8.35

Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, loaded with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$8.35

Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, loaded with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.

Spicy Cilantro Chicken Nugget Taco Salad

$9.35

Bean Taco Salad

$8.35

Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.

Quesadillas - Flour Tortilla

Cheese - Flour Quesadilla

$6.25

Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.

Beef - Flour Quesadilla

$7.25

Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.

Chicken - Flour Quesadilla

$7.25

Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.

Asada - Flour Quesadilla

$7.25

Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.

Ground Beef - Flour Quesadilla

$7.25

Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.

Quesadillas - Corn Tortilla

Cheese Corn Quesadilla

$5.25

2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.

Beef - Corn Quesadilla

$6.25

2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.

Chicken - Corn Quesadilla

$6.25

2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.

Asada - Corn Quesadilla

$6.25

2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.

Ground Beef - Corn Quesadilla

$6.25

2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.

Chorizo - Corn Quesadilla

$6.25

Homemade corn tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.

Rellenos

Chile Relleno

$7.25

Roasted pasilla pepper, peeled, then stuffed with cheese & covered in enchilada sauce, then fried in a delicious egg batter

Tamales ****Subject to Availability****

Pork Tamales ****Subject to Availability****

$3.45

Seasoned shredded pork, wrapped in corn flour dough, then steamed in corn husks. ******Subject to Availability****** orders for 6+ should be confirmed with restaurant

Chimichanga

Beef Chimichanga

$8.35

Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Chicken Chimichanga

$8.35

Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Asada Chimichanga

$8.35

Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$8.35

Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Bean & Cheese Chimichanga

$8.35

Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

Rice & Bean Chimichanga

$8.35

Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Chimi Stick

Beef Chimi Stick

$6.25

Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans & cheddar cheese.

Chicken Chimi Stick

$6.25

Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans & cheddar cheese.

Asada Chimi Stick

$6.25

Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans & cheddar cheese.

Ground Beef Chimi Stick

$6.25

Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans & cheddar cheese.

Bean & Cheese Chimi Stick

$6.25

Deep-fried burrito filled with beans & cheddar cheese.

Rice, Bean & Cheese Chimi Stick

$6.25

Deep-fried burrito filled with rice, beans & cheddar cheese.

Tortas

Bean Torta

$8.35

A buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Shredded Beef Torta

$8.35

Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Shredded Chicken Torta

$8.35

Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Ground Beef Torta

$8.35

Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Carne Asada Torta

$8.35

Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Pork Chorizo Torta

$8.35

Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Sopes

Deep-fried, thick, corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Bean Sope

$6.35

Deep-fried thick corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese

Beef Sope

$6.35

Deep-fried, thick, corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Chicken Sope

$6.35

Deep-fried, thick, corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Sope

$6.35

Deep-fried, thick, corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Carne Asada Sope

$6.35

Deep-fried, thick, corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Chorizo Sope

$6.35

Tostadas

Bean Tostadas

$4.95

Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese.

Beef Tostadas

$5.95

Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Chicken Tostadas

$5.95

Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Tostadas

$5.95

Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Asada Tostadas

$5.95

Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.

Taquito - Corn Tortilla

Bean Corn Taquito

$3.45

Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion.

Beef Corn Taquito

$3.45

Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Chicken Corn Taquito

$3.45

Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Corn Taquito

$3.45

Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Asada Corn Taquito

$3.45

Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Chorizo Corn Taquito

$3.45

Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Taquito - Flour Tortilla

Bean Flour Taquito

$3.45

Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion.

Shredded Beef Flour Taquito

$3.45

Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Shredded Chicken Flour Taquito

$3.45

Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Flour Taquito

$3.45

Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Carne Asada Flour Taquito

$3.45

Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Chorizo Flour Taquito

$3.45

Double flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.

Flauta - Corn

Shredded Beef Corn Flauta (Rolled Tacos)

$1.70

Deep-fried, rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded beef,

Shredded Chicken Corn Flauta (Rolled Tacos)

$1.70

Deep-fried, rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken.

Flauta - Flour

Shredded Beef Flour Flauta (Rolled Tacos)

$1.95

Deep-fried, rolled flour tortilla filled with shredded beef.

Shredded Chicken Flour Flauta (Rolled Tacos)

$1.95

Deep-fried, rolled flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken.

Enchiladas

Cheese & Onion Enchilada

$3.05

Corn tortilla filled with cheese & onion, then prepared in a red sauce

Shredded Chicken & Cheese Enchilada

$3.45

Corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken & cheese, then prepared in a red sauce

Ground Beef & Cheese Enchilada

$3.45

Corn tortilla filled with Ground Beef & cheese, then prepared in a red sauce

Shredded Beef & Cheese Enchilada

$3.45

Corn tortilla filled with shredded beef & cheese, then prepared in a red sauce

Creamy Chicken Jalapeno Enchilada

$5.15

A homemade flour tortilla rolled with spicy chicken prepared in a white sauce.

Bowls

Bean Bowl

$7.95

Layers of whole beans, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream in a bowl

Rice Bowl

$7.95

Layers of whole beans, rice, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream in a bowl.

Shredded Beef Bowl

$7.95

Layers of whole beans, choice of meat, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Layers of whole beans, choice of meat, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.

Ground Beef Bowl

$7.95

Layers of whole beans, choice of meat, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.

Carne Asada Bowl

$7.95

Layers of whole beans, choice of meat, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.

Side of Meat

Beef Side

$6.45

8oz Container of your favorite meat.

Chicken Side

$6.45

8oz Container of your favorite meat.

Ground Beef Side

$6.45

8oz Container of your favorite meat.

Carne Asada Side

$6.45

8oz Container of your favorite meat.

Crmy Ckn Jlpno Side

$8.05

Spcy Asada Fajita Side

$8.05

Cup of Salsa

Mild

$7.25

Made with tomatillos and fresh jalapenos (16oz).

Medium (Pico de Gallo)

$7.25

Traditional favorite. A mix of chopped tomato, onion, cilantro & jalapeno (16oz)

Hot

$7.25

Made with chile de arbol peppers (16oz)

Guacamole (traditional) 16 oz

$11.95

Avocado pulp mixed with pico de gallo (16oz)

Guacamole (sauce) 16 oz

$11.95

Fresh avocado with our own cilantro, tomatillo & lime twist

Chips

Chips & Salsa

$4.35

Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa

Chips & Cheese

$5.95

Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa and a side of cheese sauce.

Chips Supreme

$10.95

Fried corn tortilla wedges topped with choice of meat, beans, sour cream and cheese sauce.

Carne Asada Bites

$10.95

Carne asada mixed with diced potatoes and topped with shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

On the Side

Side Beans

$2.80

Fried pinto beans topped with a sprinkle of cheese for decor.

Side Rice

$2.80

Flavory rice sauteed and colored with just the right amount of tomato sauce.

Beans/Rice Mix Side

$2.80

Half servings of beans and rice in one 8 oz serving. Just in case you can't make up your mind

Whole Beans (Frijoles de La Hoya) Side

$2.80

Pinto beans boiled to perfection. Straight out of the pot!

Tator Tots Side

$2.80

Small deep fried barrels of grated potatoes

Flour Tortilla ****Subject to Availability****

$0.75

A thin round flatbread made from wheat flour. ******Subject to Availability****** orders for 6+ should be confirmed with restaurant

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.75

You prefer corn. We offer a corn substitute for a flour tortilla.

Buttered Tortilla

$1.55

Feeling nostalgic? Treat yourself to an old time favorite. Butter spread on a homemade tortilla. Simply can't go wrong!

Guacamole (traditional) - 4oz SIDE

$3.05

Avocado pulp mixed with pico de gallo (4oz)

Guacamole (sauce) - 4oz SIDE

$3.05

Fresh avocado with our own cilantro, tomatillo & lime twist

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.75

Fried Jalapeno

$0.95

Grilled Jalapeno

$0.95

Sliced Jalapeno

$0.55

Pickled Whole Jalapeno

$0.75

Sour Cream Side

$0.55

Chile Toreado

$3.05

Wing Sauce Side

$3.05

Appetizers

5 Jalapeno Poppers

$5.65

Deep fried breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese.

10 Jalapeno Poppers

$11.25

Deep fried breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese.

20 Jalapeno Poppers

$21.95

5 Spcy Clntro Ckn Nggt

$7.25

Deep fried chicken nuggets covered in our homemade spicy cilantro recipe.

10 Spcy Clntro Ckn Nggt

$14.25

Deep fried chicken nuggets covered in our homemade spicy cilantro recipe.

20 Spcy Clntro Ckn Nggt

$27.95

5 Spcy Clntro Wng (bone-in)

$7.25

Bone in chicken wings covered in a our homemade spicy cilantro recipe.

10 Spcy Clntro Wng (bone-in)

$14.25

Bone in chicken wings covered in a our homemade spicy cilantro recipe.

20 Spcy Clntro Wng (bone in)

$27.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.35

Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa

Chips & Cheese

$5.95

Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa and a side of cheese sauce.

Chips Supreme

$10.95

Fried corn tortilla wedges topped with choice of meat, beans, sour cream and cheese sauce.

Carne Asada Bites

$10.95

Carne asada mixed with diced potatoes and topped with shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Kid's Menu

Corn Dog

$3.05

A deep fried all beef sausage with cornmeal crust.

5 - Boneless Chkn Nggt

$5.55

Chicken breaded nuggets

10 Boneless Chkn Nggt

$10.95

Chicken breaded nuggets

20 - Boneless Ckn Nggt

$21.75

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.55

Refried beans with shredded cheese wrapped in a homemade tortilla.

Tator Tots Side

$2.80

Small deep fried barrels of grated potatoes.

Beans/Rice Mix Side

$2.80

Half servings of beans and rice in one 8 oz serving. Just in case you can't make up your mind

Cheese Quesadilla (flour)

$6.25

Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.60

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.55

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink - Medium

$2.45

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Root Beer, Sierra Mist, Lemonade, Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew

Fountain Drink - Large

$2.60

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Root Beer, Sierra Mist, Lemonade, Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew

Water - Medium

$2.45

Water - Large

$2.60

Fresh Brewed

Iced Tea - Medium

$2.45

Iced Tea - Large

$2.60

Agua Fresca

Horchata - Medium

$2.65

Horchata - Large

$2.95

Condiment Sides

Guacamole (sauce) - 4oz SIDE

$3.05

Fresh avocado with our own cilantro, tomatillo & lime twist

Guacamole (traditional) - 4oz SIDE

$3.05

Avocado pulp mixed with pico de gallo (4oz)

Cheese Side

$0.95

Cheese Sauce Side

$1.55

Sour Cream Side

$0.55

Lettuce Side

$0.45

Tomato Side

$0.45

Onion Side

$0.45

Grilled Onion Side

$0.95

Cilantro Side

$0.45

Fresh Jalapeno Side

$0.75

Fried Jalapeno Side

$0.95

Grilled Jalapeno Side

$0.95

Sliced Jalapeno Side

$0.55

Pickled Whole Jalapeno Side

$0.75

Extra Ketchup Side

$0.45

Extra - Mild Salsa Side

$0.45

Extra - Pico de Gallo Salsa Side

$0.45

Extra - Hot Salsa Side

$0.45

Enchilada Sauce Side

$1.55

Wing Sauce Side

$3.05

Daily Special Sauce Side

$1.95

Buneulito Sauce Side

$0.55

Lemon Side

$0.45

Ranch Side

$0.45

$5 Gift Certificate

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Authentic Mexican Food!!! Open for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2525 Argent Ave, Elko, NV 89801

Directions

Gallery
9 BEANS and A BURRITO image

Similar restaurants in your area

Costa Vida - Elko - Elko
orange starNo Reviews
1664 Thomas H. Gallagher Way Elko, NV 89801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Elko
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Boise
review star
Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston