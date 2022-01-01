- Home
- Twin Falls
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- 9 BEANS and A BURRITO
9 BEANS and A BURRITO
764 CHENEY DR
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Breakfast Combo
Machaca & Egg Combo
Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion freshly scrambled with eggs. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.
Chorizo & Egg Combo
Homemade flour tortilla stuffed with ground and seasoned Mexican Chorizo freshly scrambled with eggs. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.
Sausage & Egg Combo
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.
Bacon & Egg Combo
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.
Ham & Egg Combo
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.
Carne Asada & Egg Combo
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.
Egg Combo
Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs wrapped in a homemade tortilla. Accompanied with a side of refried beans and diced/seasoned potaotes.
Breakfast Burritos
Machaca & Egg Burrito
Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion, then mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Machaca, & Bean Burrito
Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion, then mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Machaca, & Potato Burrito
Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion, then mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Machaca, Bean & Potato Burrito
Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion, then mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
Mexican ground and seasoned Chorizo freshly mixed with scrambled with eggs. Wrapped in homemade flour tortillas!
Chorizo, Egg & Bean Burrito
Mexican ground and seasoned Chorizo mixed with freshly scrambled with eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Chorizo, Egg & Potato Burrito
Mexican ground and seasoned Chorizo mixed with scrambled with eggs. Add potatoes please. All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Chorizo, Egg, & Bean & Potato Burrito
Mexican ground and seasoned Chorizo mixed with freshly scrambled with eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Sausage & Egg Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Sausage, Egg & Bean Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Sausage, Egg & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Sausage, Egg, Bean & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Sausage & Bean Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Sausage & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Sausage, Bean & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Bacon & Egg Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Bacon, Egg & Bean Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Bacon, Egg & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Bacon, Egg, Bean & Potato, Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Bacon & Bean Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Bacon & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Bacon, Bean & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Ham & Egg Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Ham, Egg & Bean Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Ham, Egg & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Ham, Egg, Bean & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Ham & Bean Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Ham & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Ham, Bean & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Asada & Egg
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Asada, Egg & Bean Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Asada, Egg & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Asada, Egg, Bean & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Asada & Bean Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Asada & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Asada, Bean & Potato Burrito
Enjoy your favorite breakfast meat mixed with beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Egg Burrito
Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Egg & Bean Burrito
Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Egg & Potato Burrito
Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs. Add potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Egg, Bean & Potato Burrito
Enjoy freshly scrambled eggs. Add beans & potatoes please! All wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Potato Burrito
Enjoy diced and seasoned potatoes wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Potato & Egg Burrito
Enjoy diced and seasoned potatoes mixed with freshly scrambled eggs all wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla!
Potato & Bean Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans and shredded Jack Cheese wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. A great choice any time of the day!
Breakfast Sides
Side of Machaca
8oz serving of Shredded Beef sauteed with jalapeno, tomato & onion mixed with freshly scrambled eggs.
Side of Chorizo
8oz serving of ground and seasoned Mexican Chorizo mixed with freshly scrambled eggs.
Side of Egg
8oz serving of freshly scrambled eggs.
Side of Potato
8 oz serving of freshly diced and seasoned potatoes.
Side of Sausage (4oz)
4oz serving of freshly diced sausage
Side of Bacon (4oz)
4oz serving of sliced bacon
Side of Ham (4oz)
4oz serving of freshly diced ham
Catering order
Breakfast Bowl
Combo Meals
#1 Burrito, Hard Shell Taco & Tamal
Choice of meat burrito & meat in hard shell taco and a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.
#2 Burrito & 3 Flautas
Choice of meat burrito, choice of 3 shredded beef or chicken flautas (corn - rolled tacos) & loaded with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#3 Chimichanga
Choice of meat burrito to be deep fried and topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#4 Burrito & Hard Shell Taco
Choice of meat in burrito & meat in hard shell taco. Served with rice & beans.
#5 Burrito & Tamal
Choice of meat burrito and a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.
#6 Pork Tamales (2)
2 corn flour pork tamales wrapped & steamed in corn husks. Served with rice & beans.
#7 Hard Shell Taco & Pork Tamal
Choice of meat in hard shell taco & a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.
#8 Soft Flour Taco
Choice of meat in flour taco shell loaded with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#9 Hard Shell Taco (2)
Choice of meat in 2 hard shell tacos loaded with lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#10 Burrito
Choice of meat burrito wrapped in a homade flour tortilla. Served with rice & beans.
#11 Flautas (4)
Choice of 4 shredded beef or chicken flautas (corn - rolled tacos) topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#13 Meat & Cheese Enchiladas (3)
3 meat & cheese enchiladas prepared with corn tortillas in a red sauce. Served with rice & beans.
#14 Cheese & Onion Enchiladas (3)
3 cheese & onion enchiladas prepared with corn tortillas in a red sauce. Served with rice & beans.
#15 Chile Rellenos (2) w/ Tortilla
2 roasted & peeled passilla peppers stuffed with cheese & covered in enchilada sauce, then fried in a delicious egg batter. Comes with a homemade tortilla on the side. Served with rice & beans.
#16 Relleno & Taco
A roasted & peeled pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese & covered in enchilada sauce, then fried in a delicious egg batter and choice of meat in a deep fried hard shell taco. Served with rice & beans.
#17 Relleno & Tamal
A roasted & peeled pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese & covered in enchilada sauce, then fried in a delicious egg batter & a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.
#18 Relleno, Taco & Tamal
A roasted & peeled pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese & covered in enchilada sauce, then fried in a delicious egg batter, a pork tamal.& choice of meat for a deep fried hard shell taco. Served with rice & beans.
#19 Meat & Cheese Enchiladas (2) & Taco
2 meat & cheese enchiladas & hard shell taco. Served with rice & beans.
#20 Meat & Cheese Enchiladas (2) & Tamal
2 meat & cheese enchiladas & a pork tamal. Served with rice & beans.
House Favorites
Carne Asada Meal
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled. served with a dash of cilantro, onion & lime. Includes Rice & Beans.
Spicy Asada Fajitas Meal
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then sauteed with bell peppers, onion and just the right amount of jalapeno to get that kick. Includes Rice & Beans.
Creamy Chicken Jalapeno Enchiladas Meal
Homemade flour tortillas rolled with spicy chicken prepared in a creamy white sauce. Includes Rice & Beans.
3 - Flour Taquitos w/ Guacamole Sauce Meal
Carne Asada on mini tortillas sprinkled with cilantro and diced onion. The side of our
4 - Flour Flautas (Rolled Tacos) w/ Guacamole Sauce Meal
Chicken flour flautas (rolled tacos) topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato & cheese. The side of our
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans with shredded cheese wrapped in a homemade tortilla.
Bean Burrito
Keep it simple. Just refried beans wrapped in a homemade tortilla please!
Rice & Bean Burrito
Refried beans and Mexican rice wrapped in a homemade tortilla.
Bean, Cheese & Potato Burrito
Rice & Cheese Burrito
Mexican rice with shredded cheese wrapped in a homemade tortilla.
Rice Burrito
Keep it simple. Just Mexican rice wrapped in a homemade tortilla please!
Rice & Bean Burrito
Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a homemade tortilla.
Rice, Cheese & Potato Burrito
Beef Burrito
ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce.
Beef & Bean Burrito
ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add beans please!
Beef & Rice Burrito
ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add rice please!
Beef, Bean & Rice Burrito
ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add beans & rice please!
Beef & Potato Burrito
ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add potatoes please!
Beef, Bean & Potato Burrito
ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add beans & potatoes please!
Beef, Rice & Potato Burrito
ANGUS beef shredded, then seasoned and cooked in a light red sauce. Add rice & potatoes please!
Chicken Burrito
Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables.
Chicken & Bean Burrito
Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add beans please!
Chicken & Rice Burrito
Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add rice please!
Chicken, Bean & Rice Burrito
Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add beans & rice please!
Chicken & Potato Burrito
Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add potatoes please!
Chicken, Bean & Potato Burrito
Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add beans & potatoes please!
Chicken, Rice & Potato Burrito
Shredded chicken seasoned and sauteed with light vegetables. Add rice & potatoes please!
Asada Burrito
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Asada & Bean Burrito
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans please!
Asada & Rice Burrito
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add rice please!
Asada, Bean & Rice Burrito
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans & rice please!
Asada & Potato Burrito
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add potatoes please!
Asada, Bean & Potato Burrito
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans & potatoes please!
Asada, Rice & Potato Burrito
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add rice & potatoes please!
Ground Beef Burrito
Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Ground Beef & Bean Burrito
Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans please!
Ground Beef & Rice Burrito
Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add rice please!
Ground Beef, Bean & Rice Burrito
Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans & rice please!
Ground Beef & Potato Burrito
Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add potatoes please!
Ground Beef, Bean & Potato Burrito
Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add beans & potatoes please!
Ground Beef, Rice & Potato Burrito
Specially seasoned lean ground beef wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Add rice & potatoes please!
Creamy Chicken Jalapeno Burrito
Spicy chicken prepared in a creamy white sauce. Wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Roasted & peeled passilla peppers stuffed with cheese then fried in a delicious egg batter. Wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla.
Spicy Asada Fajita Burrito
Marinated ANGUS beef, chopped & grilled, then sauteed with bell peppers, onion and just the right amount of jalapeno to get that kick.
Spicy Cilantro Chicken Nugget Burrito
Soft Taco
Beef Soft Flour Taco
Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat
Chicken Soft Flour Taco
Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat
Asada Soft Flour Taco
Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat
Ground Beef Soft Flour Taco
Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat
Bean Soft Flour Taco
Homemade flour tortilla folded & stuffed with lettuce tomato & cheese.
Spcy Clntro Ckn Nggt Soft Taco
Hard Shell Taco
Taco Salad
Beef Taco Salad
Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, loaded with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.
Chicken Taco Salad
Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, loaded with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.
Asada Taco Salad
Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, loaded with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, loaded with lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.
Spicy Cilantro Chicken Nugget Taco Salad
Bean Taco Salad
Deep-fried flour tortilla shell/bowl, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream. Comes with your choice of meat.
Quesadillas - Flour Tortilla
Cheese Flour Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
Beef Flour Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
Chicken Flour Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
Asada Flour Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
Ground Beef Flour Quesadilla
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
Quesadillas - Corn Tortilla
Cheese Corn Quesadilla
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.
Beef - Corn Quesadilla
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.
Chicken - Corn Quesadilla
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.
Asada - Corn Quesadilla
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.
Ground Beef - Corn Quesadilla
2 corn tortillas filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then placed on a hot griddle until the cheese is melted.
Chorizo - Corn Quesadilla
Homemade corn tortilla filled with shredded cheese and your choice of meat, then folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
Rellenos
Tamales ****Subject to Availability****
Chimichanga
Beef Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Chicken Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Asada Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Bean & Cheese Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
Rice & Bean Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Chimi Stick
Beef Chimi Stick
Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans & cheddar cheese.
Chicken Chimi Stick
Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans & cheddar cheese.
Asada Chimi Stick
Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans & cheddar cheese.
Ground Beef Chimi Stick
Deep-fried burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans & cheddar cheese.
Bean & Cheese Chimi Stick
Deep-fried burrito filled with beans & cheddar cheese.
Rice, Bean & Cheese Chimi Stick
Deep-fried burrito filled with rice, beans & cheddar cheese.
Tortas
Bean Torta
A buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.
Beef Torta
Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.
Chicken Torta
Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.
Ground Beef Torta
Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.
Asada Torta
Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.
Pork Chorizo Torta
Choice of meat on a buttered & toasted Telera bread sandwhich. Loaded with guacamole, mayonaise, lettuce, tomato & cheese.
Sopes
Bean Sope
Deep-fried thick corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese
Beef Sope
Deep-fried, thick, corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Chicken Sope
Deep-fried, thick, corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Ground Beef Sope
Deep-fried, thick, corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Asada Sope
Deep-fried, thick, corn flour shell topped with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Chorizo Sope
Tostadas
Bean Tostadas
Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese.
Beef Tostadas
Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Chicken Tostadas
Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Ground Beef Tostadas
Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Asada Tostadas
Deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato & cheese. Comes with your choice of meat.
Taquito - Corn Tortilla
Bean Corn Taquito
Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion.
Beef Corn Taquito
Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Chicken Corn Taquito
Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Ground Beef Corn Taquito
Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Asada Corn Taquito
Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Chorizo Corn Taquito
Double corn tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Chrzo/Potato Corn Taquito
Taquito - Flour Tortilla
Bean Flour Taquito
Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion.
Beef Flour Taquito
Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Chicken Flour Taquito
Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Ground Beef Flour Taquito
Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Asada Flour Taquito
Mini flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Chorizo Flour Taquito
Double flour tortilla, folded and sprinkled with cilantro & onion. Your choice of meat.
Chrzo/Potato Flour Taquito
Flauta - Corn
Flauta - Flour
Enchiladas
Cheese & Onion Enchilada
Corn tortilla filled with cheese & onion, then prepared in a red sauce
Chicken & Cheese Enchilada
Corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken & cheese, then prepared in a red sauce
Ground Beef & Cheese Enchilada
Corn tortilla filled with Ground Beef & cheese, then prepared in a red sauce
Beef & Cheese Enchilada
Corn tortilla filled with shredded beef & cheese, then prepared in a red sauce
Creamy Chicken Jalapeno Enchilada
A homemade flour tortilla rolled with spicy chicken prepared in a white sauce.
Bowls
Bean Bowl
Layers of whole beans, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream in a bowl
Rice Bowl
Layers of whole beans, rice, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream in a bowl.
Beef Bowl
Layers of whole beans, choice of meat, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.
Chicken Bowl
Layers of whole beans, choice of meat, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.
Ground Beef Bowl
Layers of whole beans, choice of meat, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.
Asada Bowl
Layers of whole beans, choice of meat, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.
Side of Meat
Cup of Salsa
Mild
Made with tomatillos and fresh jalapenos (16oz).
Medium (Pico de Gallo)
Traditional favorite. A mix of chopped tomato, onion, cilantro & jalapeno (16oz)
Hot
Made with chile de arbol peppers (16oz)
Guacamole (traditional) 16 oz
Avocado pulp mixed with pico de gallo (16oz)
Guacamole (sauce) 16 oz
Fresh avocado with our own cilantro, tomatillo & lime twist
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa
Chips & Cheese
Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa and a side of cheese sauce.
Chips Supreme
Fried corn tortilla wedges topped with choice of meat, beans, sour cream and cheese sauce.
Carne Asada Bites
Carne asada mixed with diced potatoes and topped with shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
On the Side
Beans Side
Fried pinto beans topped with a sprinkle of cheese for decor.
Whole Beans (Frijoles de La Hoya) Side
Pinto beans boiled to perfection. Straight out of the pot!
Rice Side
Flavory rice sauteed and colored with just the right amount of tomato sauce.
Beans/Rice Mix Side
Half servings of beans and rice in one 8 oz serving. Just in case you can't make up your mind
Tator Tots Side
Small deep fried barrels of grated potatoes
Flour Tortilla ****Subject to Availability****
A thin round flatbread made from wheat flour. ******Subject to Availability****** orders for 6+ should be confirmed with restaurant
Buttered Tortilla
Feeling nostalgic? Treat yourself to an old time favorite. Butter spread on a homemade tortilla. Simply can't go wrong!
Corn Tortillas (3)
You prefer corn. We offer a corn substitute for a flour tortilla.
Sour Cream Side
Guacamole (sauce) Side 4 oz
Fresh avocado with our own cilantro, tomatillo & lime twist
Guacamole (traditional) Side 4 oz
Avocado pulp mixed with pico de gallo (4oz)
Chile Toreado
Sliced Jalapeno
Pickled Whole Jalapeno
Fresh Jalapeno
Fried Jalapeno
Grilled Jalapeno
Wing Sauce Side
Appetizers
5 Jalapeno Poppers
Deep fried breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese.
10 Jalapeno Poppers
Deep fried breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese.
20 Jalapeno Poppers
Deep fried breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese.
5 Spicy Cilantro Wings (bone-in)
Bone in chicken wings covered in a our homemade spicy cilantro recipe.
10 Spicy Cilantro Wings (bone-in)
Bone in chicken wings covered in a our homemade spicy cilantro recipe.
20 Spicy Cilantro Wings (bone in)
5 Spicy Cilantro Chicken Nuggets
Deep fried chicken nuggets covered in our homemade spicy cilantro recipe.
10 Spicy Cilantro Chicken Nuggets
Deep fried chicken nuggets covered in our homemade spicy cilantro recipe.
20 Spicy Cilantro Chicken Nuggets
Chips & Salsa
Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa
Chips & Cheese
Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa and a side of cheese sauce.
Chips Supreme
Fried corn tortilla wedges topped with choice of meat, beans, sour cream and cheese sauce.
Carne Asada Bites
Carne asada mixed with diced potatoes and topped with shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Kid's Menu
Corn Dog
A deep fried all beef sausage with cornmeal crust.
5 - Boneless Chicken Nuggets
Breaded Chicken Nuggets
10 Boneless Chicken Nuggets
Breaded Chicken Nuggets
20 - Boneless Chicken Nuggets
Breaded Chicken Nuggets
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans with shredded cheese wrapped in a homemade tortilla.
Cheese Quesadilla (flour)
Homemade flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and folded in half over a hot griddle till the cheese is melted.
Tator Tots Side
Small deep fried barrels of grated potatoes.
Beans/Rice Mix Side
Half servings of beans and rice in one 8 oz serving. Just in case you can't make up your mind
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa
Chips & Cheese
Fried corn tortilla wedges with our homemade salsa and a side of cheese sauce.
Chips Supreme
Fried corn tortilla wedges topped with choice of meat, beans, sour cream and cheese sauce.
Carne Asada Bites
Carne asada mixed with diced potatoes and topped with shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Desserts
Bunuelitos - Cinnamon
Crispy cinnamon tortilla wedges with a sweet dippng sauce.
3 - Caramel Filled Mini Churros
Our Carmel Filled Mini Churro is fried dough filled with sweet caramel & sprinkled in cinnamon and sugar.
6 - Caramel Filled Mini Churros
Our Carmel Filled Mini Churro is fried dough filled with sweet caramel & sprinkled in cinnamon and sugar.
Condiment Sides
Guacamole (traditional) Side 4 oz
Avocado pulp mixed with pico de gallo (4oz)
Guacamole (sauce) Side 4 oz
Fresh avocado with our own cilantro, tomatillo & lime twist
Sour Cream Side
Cheese Side
Cheese Sauce Side
Lettuce Side
Tomato Side
Onion Side
Grilled Onion Side
Cilantro Side
Sliced Jalapeno Side
Pickled Whole Jalapeno Side
Fresh Jalapeno Side
Fried Jalapeno Side
Grilled Jalapeno Side
Extra Ketchup Side
Extra - Mild Salsa Side
Extra - Pico de Gallo Salsa Side
Extra - Hot Salsa Side
Enchilada Sauce Side
Wing Sauce Side
Daily Special Sauce Side
Buneulito Sauce Side
Lemon Side
Ranch Side
Hot Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Fresh Brewed
Agua Fresca
$5 Gift Certificate
$10 Gift Certificate
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Serving Authentic Mexican Food. Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Come in and Enjoy!
764 CHENEY DR, Twin Falls, ID 83301