9 Herbs Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2020 North Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

SMALL BITES

HUMMUS PLATE

HUMMUS PLATE

$7.00

SEASONAL HUMMUS SERVED WITH FRESH VEGGIES TOPPED WITH TOASTED PEPITAS AND GOOD OLIVE OIL

SEASONAL SPRING ROLL

SEASONAL SPRING ROLL

$8.00

SEASONAL SPRING ROLLS

BOWLS

9 HERBS BOWL

9 HERBS BOWL

$11.50

TRI COLORED QUINOA, RED LENTALS, ORGANIC BABY KALE, SWEET AND SPICY CHICKPEAS, ROASTED SWEET POTATOES, ROASTED CARROTS, FRESH CUCUMBER, KOWBOY KRAUT, TUMERIC TAHINI, AND BEET CHIPS

SOUTHWEST FARRO BOWL

SOUTHWEST FARRO BOWL

$11.50

ROASTED TOMATILLO FARRO, ANCHO DUSTED SWEET POTATOES, FIRE ROASTED CORN RELISH, CHICKPEA CHORIZO, CHARRED POBLANO CORN SAUCE, TOPPED WITH DRIED CORN AND PEPITAS

JADE RICE BOWL

JADE RICE BOWL

$11.50

JADE RICE, TAMARI GINGER VEGGIES, WILD MUSHROOMS, GINGER PICKELD CUCUMBER, KIMCHI, FRESH SHAVED VEGETABLES, SESAME SEEDS

TABBOULEH QUINOA BOWL

TABBOULEH QUINOA BOWL

$11.50

QUINOA TABBOULEH, PERSIAN CUCUMBERS, SEMI DRIED TOMATOES, HARISSA ROASTED VEGETABLES, FRESH ARUGULA, SPICY HUMMUS, CASTELVETRANO OLIVES, PICKLED ONIONS

GRAB N GO

spring water

$1.50

protein balls

$6.00

protein shake

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2020 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Directions

