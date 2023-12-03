9 Julio Empanada Kitchen
No reviews yet
5239 Claremont Avenue Ste A
Oakland, CA 94618
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Entrée
Savory Empanadas
- Chimichurri Beef$4.50
Braised beef short ribs, onions, potatoes, carrots, peas, and chimichurri sauce
- Criolla Beef$3.95
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, green olives, and hard-boiled eggs
- Cuban Picadillo$3.95
Organic ground beef, tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, golden raisins, green olives, and capers
- Jamaican Beef$3.95
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, scotch bonnet peppers, and yellow curry
- Chicken Rojo$3.95
Braised organic chicken, tomatoes, red bell peppers, onions, and guajillo chilies
- Chicken Salsa Verde$3.95
Pulled organic chicken, fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, and pepper jack cheese
- Chorizo & Potato$3.95
Mild chorizo sausage, Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, red bell pepper, Manchego cheese, and fresh herbs
- Pork Chile Verde$3.95
Braised pork, tomatillos, potatoes, carrots, poblano and jalapeno peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- Sausage & Spinach$3.95
Italian sausage, spinach, onions, and cremini mushrooms
- Smoked Ham & Cheese$3.95
Smoked ham, mozzarella and Asiago cheeses, and fresh herbs
- Caprese$3.95
Fresh Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and burrata cheeses, fresh herbs, & balsamic vinegar
- Fugazetta$3.95
Caramelized onions, mozzarella, Monterey jack and Parmesan cheeses, & fresh herbs
- Mushroom & Onion$3.95
Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, and fresh herbs
- Spinach & Mushroom$3.95
Fresh spinach, chard, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan and Asiago cheeses
- Butternut Squash (Seasonal)$3.95
Roasted butternut squash, caramelized leeks, apples, and maple
- Humita (Seasonal)$3.95
Fresh sweet corn, onions, red bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas$23.70
Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas
- Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas$47.40
Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas
Sweet Empanadas
- Apples & Dulce de Leche$2.50
Fresh apples and salted dulce de leche
- Bananas & Chocolate$2.50
Fresh banana with dark chocolate chunks
- Bananas & Dulce de Leche$2.50
Fresh bananas and salted dulce de leche
- Lemon$2.50
Housemade lemon curd
- Mexican Chocolate$2.50
Silky chocolate ganache, canela cinnamon, and toasted almonds
- Pineapple Rum$2.50
Fresh pineapple with a splash of coconut rum
- Sweet Potato$2.50
Fresh sweet potato with brown sugar and cinnamon
- Lemon Blackberry (Seasonal)$2.50
Lemon curd with fresh blackberries spiked with tequila
- Peach Cobbler (Seasonal)$2.50
Fresh peaches in a cinnamon spiced sauce
- Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas$15.00
Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas
- Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas$30.00
Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas
- NESTED MODIFIER
Combo Drink / Combo Salad - to be nested under the top items.
Take & Bake - Savory Empanadas
- T&B - Chimichurri Beef$4.50
Braised beef short ribs, onions, potatoes, carrots, peas, and chimichurri sauce
- T&B - Criolla Beef$3.95
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, green olives, and hard-boiled eggs
- T&B - Cuban Picadillo$3.95
Organic ground beef, tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, golden raisins, green olives, and capers
- T&B - Jamaican Beef$3.95
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, scotch bonnet peppers, and yellow curry
- T&B - Chicken Rojo$3.95
Braised organic chicken, tomatoes, red bell peppers, onions, and guajillo chilies
- T&B - Chicken Salsa Verde$3.95
Pulled organic chicken, fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, and pepper jack cheese
- T&B - Chorizo & Potato$3.95
Mild chorizo sausage, Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, red bell pepper, Manchego cheese, and fresh herbs
- T&B - Pork Chile Verde$3.95
Braised pork, tomatillos, potatoes, carrots, poblano and jalapeno peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- T&B - Sausage & Spinach$3.95
Italian sausage, spinach, onions, and cremini mushrooms
- T&B - Smoked Ham & Cheese$3.95
Smoked ham, mozzarella and Asiago cheeses, and fresh herbs
- T&B - Caprese$3.95
Fresh Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and burrata cheeses, fresh herbs, & balsamic vinegar
- T&B - Fugazetta$3.95
Caramelized onions, mozzarella, Monterey jack and Parmesan cheeses, & fresh herbs
- T&B - Mushroom & Onion$3.95
Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, and fresh herbs
- T&B - Spinach & Mushroom$3.95
Fresh spinach, chard, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan and Asiago cheeses
- T&B - Butternut Squash (Seasonal)$3.95
Roasted butternut squash, caramelized leeks, apples, and maple
- T&B - Humita (Seasonal)$3.95
Fresh sweet corn, onions, red bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- T&B - Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas$23.70
Take and Bake at Home: Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas
- T&B - Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas$47.40
Take and Bake at Home: Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas
Take & Bake - Sweet Empanadas
- T&B - Apples & Dulce de Leche$2.50
Fresh apples and salted dulce de leche
- T&B - Bananas & Chocolate$2.50
Fresh banana with dark chocolate chunks
- T&B - Bananas & Dulce de Leche$2.50
Fresh bananas and salted dulce de leche
- T&B - Lemon$2.50
Housemade lemon curd
- T&B - Mexican Chocolate$2.50
Silky chocolate ganache, canela cinnamon, and toasted almonds
- T&B - Pineapple Rum$2.50
Fresh pineapple with a splash of coconut rum
- T&B - Sweet Potato$2.50
Fresh sweet potato with brown sugar and cinnamon
- T&B - Lemon Blackberry (Seasonal)$2.50
Lemon curd with fresh blackberries spiked with tequila
- T&B - Peach Cobbler (Seasonal)$2.50
Fresh peaches in a cinnamon spiced sauce
- T&B - Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas$15.00
Take and Bake at Home: Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas
- T&B - Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas$30.00
Take and Bake at Home: Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas
Sides
- Plaintain Chips
Housemade thinly sliced plantains dusted with sea salt. Served with Avocado Jalapeno dip
- Sweet Potato Chips
Housemade thinly sliced sweet potatoes dusted with sea salt. Served with Chipotle Ranch dip
- Peruvian Arroz Verde
Flavorful herb-infused long grain basmati rice
- Patatas Bravas
Smashed crispy Yukon Gold potatoes and scallions tossed in aji amarillo sauce
- Spiced Sweet Potatoes
Diced roasted sweet potatoes seasoned with a smoky-sweet spice blend
Salads
- Fruit Salad$7.50
Fresh cut seasonal fruit
- House Salad
Mixed greens, apples, grapes, mushrooms, carrots, pecans, shaved parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
- Opt-out House Salad
Romaine, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, quinoa, dried cherries, pepitas, Asiago cheese crumbles and chimichurri ranch dressing
- Spinach & Sweet Potato Salad
Baby spinach, spiced sweet potatoes, red onions, candied pecans, shaved Toscano cheese and maple vinaigrette
- Corn & Tomato Salad (Seasonal)
Fresh corn, grape tomatoes, scallions, mozzarella cheese, basil and white balsamic vinaigrette
- Watermelon & Arugula (Seasonal)
Sips
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Coke Zero$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Barq's Root Beer$2.95
- Bottled Water$1.95
- Strawberry-Lime Aqua Fresca$3.95
Fresh strawberry juice with a hint of lime
- Pineapple-Basil Agua Fresca$3.95
Fresh pineapple juice with a hint of fresh basil
- Watermelon-Mint Agua Fresca$3.95
Fresh watermelon juice with a hint of fresh mint
- Jamaican (Hibiscus) Punch$3.95
Fresh brewed hibiscus tea and citrus juices with a hint of fresh ginger
Spirits
Sauces
- Avocado Jalapeno Dip
Fresh avocado and roasted jalapeno dip (mild)
- Chipotle Ranch Dip
Smoky roasted pepper ranch dip (mild)
- Chimichurri Sauce
Argentinian fresh herb sauce (mild)
- Salsa Verde
Green tomatillo salsa with roasted vegetables (medium)
- Sofrito Sauce
Roasted tomato and vegetable dipping sauce (mild)
- Aji Amarillo Sauce
Peruvian yellow chili aioli (medium)
Combo Meal
Catering Menu
Savory Empanadas
- Chimichurri Beef (Dozen)$51.00
Braised beef short ribs, onions, potatoes, carrots, peas, and chimichurri sauce
- Criolla Beef (Dozen)$46.00
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, green olives, and hard-boiled eggs
- Cuban Picadillo (Dozen)$46.00
Organic ground beef, tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, golden raisins, green olives, and capers
- Jamaican Beef (Dozen)$46.00
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, scotch bonnet peppers, and yellow curry
- Chicken Rojo (Dozen)$46.00
Braised organic chicken, tomatoes, red bell peppers, onions, and guajillo chilies
- Chicken Salsa Verde (Dozen)$46.00
Pulled organic chicken, fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, and pepper jack cheese
- Chorizo & Potato (Dozen)$46.00
Mild chorizo sausage, Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, red bell pepper, Manchego cheese, and fresh herbs
- Pork Chile Verde (Dozen)$46.00
Braised pork, tomatillos, potatoes, carrots, poblano and jalapeno peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- Sausage & Spinach (Dozen)$46.00
Italian sausage, spinach, onions, and cremini mushrooms
- Smoked Ham & Cheese (Dozen)$46.00
Smoked ham, mozzarella and Asiago cheeses, and fresh herbs
- Caprese (Dozen)$46.00
Fresh Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and burrata cheeses, fresh herbs, & balsamic vinegar
- Fugazetta (Dozen)$46.00
Caramelized onions, mozzarella, Monterey jack and Parmesan cheeses, & fresh herbs
- Mushroom & Onion (Dozen)$46.00
Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, and fresh herbs
- Spinach & Mushroom (Dozen)$46.00
Fresh spinach, chard, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan and Asiago cheeses
- Butternut Squash (Seasonal - Dozen)$46.00
Roasted butternut squash, caramelized leeks, apples, and maple
- Humita (Seasonal - Dozen)$46.00
Fresh sweet corn, onions, red bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas$23.70
- Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas$47.40
Sweet Empanadas
- Apples & Dulce de Leche (Dozen)$29.00
Fresh apples and salted dulce de leche
- Bananas & Chocolate (Dozen)$29.00
Fresh banana with dark chocolate chunks
- Bananas & Dulce de Leche (Dozen)$29.00
Fresh bananas and salted dulce de leche
- Lemon (Dozen)$29.00
Housemade lemon curd
- Mexican Chocolate (Dozen)$29.00
Silky chocolate ganache, canela cinnamon, and toasted almonds
- Pineapple Rum (Dozen)$29.00
Fresh pineapple with a splash of coconut rum
- Sweet Potato (Dozen)$29.00
Fresh sweet potato with brown sugar and cinnamon
- Lemon Blackberry (Seasonal - Dozen)$29.00
Lemon curd with fresh blackberries spiked with tequila
- Peach Cobbler (Seasonal - Dozen)$29.00
Fresh peaches in a cinnamon spiced sauce
- Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas$15.00
- Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas$30.00
Take & Bake - Savory Empanadas
- T&B - Chimichurri Beef$51.00
Braised beef short ribs, onions, potatoes, carrots, peas, and chimichurri sauce
- T&B - Criolla Beef$46.00
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, green olives, and hard-boiled eggs
- T&B - Cuban Picadillo$46.00
Organic ground beef, tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, golden raisins, green olives, and capers
- T&B - Jamaican Beef$46.00
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, scotch bonnet peppers, and yellow curry
- T&B - Chicken Rojo$46.00
Braised organic chicken, tomatoes, red bell peppers, onions, and guajillo chilies
- T&B - Chicken Salsa Verde$46.00
Pulled organic chicken, fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, and pepper jack cheese
- T&B - Chorizo & Potato$46.00
Mild chorizo sausage, Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, red bell pepper, Manchego cheese, and fresh herbs
- T&B - Pork Chile Verde$46.00
Braised pork, tomatillos, potatoes, carrots, poblano and jalapeno peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- T&B - Sausage & Spinach$46.00
Italian sausage, spinach, onions, and cremini mushrooms
- T&B - Smoked Ham & Cheese$46.00
Smoked ham, mozzarella and Asiago cheeses, and fresh herbs
- T&B - Caprese$46.00
Fresh Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and burrata cheeses, fresh herbs, & balsamic vinegar
- T&B - Fugazetta$46.00
Caramelized onions, mozzarella, Monterey jack and Parmesan cheeses, & fresh herbs
- T&B - Mushroom & Onion$46.00
Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, and fresh herbs
- T&B - Spinach & Mushroom$46.00
Fresh spinach, chard, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan and Asiago cheeses
- T&B - Butternut Squash (Seasonal)$46.00
Roasted butternut squash, caramelized leeks, apples, and maple
- T&B - Humita (Seasonal)$46.00
Fresh sweet corn, onions, red bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- T&B - Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas$23.70
- T&B - Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas$47.40
Take & Bake - Sweet Empanadas
- T&B - Apples & Dulce de Leche$29.00
Fresh apples and salted dulce de leche
- T&B - Bananas & Chocolate$29.00
Fresh banana with dark chocolate chunks
- T&B - Bananas & Dulce de Leche$29.00
Fresh bananas and salted dulce de leche
- T&B - Lemon$29.00
Housemade lemon curd
- T&B - Mexican Chocolate$29.00
Silky chocolate ganache, canela cinnamon, and toasted almonds
- T&B - Pineapple Rum$29.00
Fresh pineapple with a splash of coconut rum
- T&B - Sweet Potato$29.00
Fresh sweet potato with brown sugar and cinnamon
- T&B - Lemon Blackberry (Seasonal)$29.00
Lemon curd with fresh blackberries spiked with tequila
- T&B - Peach Cobbler (Seasonal)$29.00
Fresh peaches in a cinnamon spiced sauce
- T&B - Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas$15.00
- T&B - Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas$30.00
Sides
- Plaintain Chips Platter (serves 20)$24.00
Housemade thinly sliced plantains dusted with sea salt. Served with Avocado Jalapeno dip
- Sweet Potato Chips Platter (serves 20)$24.00
Housemade thinly sliced sweet potatoes dusted with sea salt. Served with Chipotle Ranch dip
- Peruvian Arroz Verde (serves 10)$28.00
Flavorful herb-infused long grain basmati rice
- Patatas Bravas (serves 10)$28.00
Smashed crispy Yukon Gold potatoes and scallions tossed in aji amarillo sauce
- Spiced Sweet Potatoes (serves 10)$28.00
Diced roasted sweet potatoes seasoned with a smoky-sweet spice blend
Salads
- Fruit Salad (serves 10)$45.00
Fresh cut seasonal fruit
- House Salad (serves 10)$40.00
Mixed greens, apples, grapes, mushrooms, carrots, pecans, shaved parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
- Gaucho Chopped Salad (serves 10)$40.00
Romaine, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, quinoa, dried cherries, pepitas, Asiago cheese crumbles and chimichurri ranch dressing
- Spinach & Sweet Potato Salad (serves 10)$40.00
Baby spinach, spiced sweet potatoes, red onions, candied pecans, shaved Toscano cheese and maple vinaigrette
- Corn & Tomato Salad (Seasonal - serves 10)$40.00
Fresh corn, grape tomatoes, scallions, mozzarella cheese, basil and white balsamic vinaigrette
- Watermelon & Arugula (Seasonal - serves 10)$40.00
Baby spinach, arugula, watermelon, mint, red onions, Feta cheese and watermelon vinaigrette
Sips
- Strawberry-Lime Aqua Fresca - Gallon$24.00
Fresh strawberry juice with a hint of lime
- Pineapple-Basil Agua Fresca - Gallon$24.00
Fresh pineapple juice with a hint of fresh basil
- Watermelon-Mint Agua Fresca - Gallon$24.00
Fresh watermelon juice with a hint of fresh mint
- Jamaican (Hibiscus) Punch - Gallon$24.00
Fresh brewed hibiscus tea and citrus juices with a hint of fresh ginger
- Assorted Bottled Sodas$2.95
Choose of Coke, Diet Coke, and Sprite
- Bottled Water$1.95
Sauces
- Avocado Jalapeno Dip$5.95
Fresh avocado and roasted jalapeno dip (mild)
- Chipotle Ranch Dip$5.95
Smoky roasted pepper ranch dip (mild)
- Chimichurri Sauce$5.95
Argentinian fresh herb sauce (mild)
- Salsa Verde$5.95
Green tomatillo salsa with roasted vegetables (medium)
- Sofrito Sauce$5.95
Roasted tomato and vegetable dipping sauce (mild)
- Aji Amarillo Sauce$5.95
Peruvian yellow chili aioli (medium)
3PO
Entrée 3PO
Savory Empanadas 3PO
- Chimichurri Beef$4.50
Braised beef short ribs, onions, potatoes, carrots, peas, and chimichurri sauce
- Criolla Beef$3.95
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, green olives, and hard-boiled eggs
- Cuban Picadillo$3.95
Organic ground beef, tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, golden raisins, green olives, and capers
- Jamaican Beef$3.95
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, scotch bonnet peppers, and yellow curry
- Chicken Rojo$3.95
Braised organic chicken, tomatoes, red bell peppers, onions, and guajillo chilies
- Chicken Salsa Verde$3.95
Pulled organic chicken, fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, and pepper jack cheese
- Chorizo & Potato$3.95
Mild chorizo sausage, Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, red bell pepper, Manchego cheese, and fresh herbs
- Pork Chile Verde$3.95
Braised pork, tomatillos, potatoes, carrots, poblano and jalapeno peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- Sausage & Spinach$3.95
Italian sausage, spinach, onions, and cremini mushrooms
- Smoked Ham & Cheese$3.95
Smoked ham, mozzarella and Asiago cheeses, and fresh herbs
- Caprese$3.95
Fresh Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and burrata cheeses, fresh herbs, & balsamic vinegar
- Fugazetta$3.95
Caramelized onions, mozzarella, Monterey jack and Parmesan cheeses, & fresh herbs
- Mushroom & Onion$3.95
Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, and fresh herbs
- Spinach & Mushroom$3.95
Fresh spinach, chard, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan and Asiago cheeses
- Butternut Squash (Seasonal)$3.95
Roasted butternut squash, caramelized leeks, apples, and maple
- Humita (Seasonal)$3.95
Fresh sweet corn, onions, red bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas$23.70
Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas
- Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas$47.40
Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas
Sweet Empanadas 3PO
- Apples & Dulce de Leche$2.50
Fresh apples and salted dulce de leche
- Bananas & Chocolate$2.50
Fresh banana with dark chocolate chunks
- Bananas & Dulce de Leche$2.50
Fresh bananas and salted dulce de leche
- Lemon$2.50
Housemade lemon curd
- Mexican Chocolate$2.50
Silky chocolate ganache, canela cinnamon, and toasted almonds
- Pineapple Rum$2.50
Fresh pineapple with a splash of coconut rum
- Sweet Potato$2.50
Fresh sweet potato with brown sugar and cinnamon
- Lemon Blackberry (Seasonal)$2.50
Lemon curd with fresh blackberries spiked with tequila
- Peach Cobbler (Seasonal)$2.50
Fresh peaches in a cinnamon spiced sauce
- Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas$15.00
Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas
- Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas$30.00
Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas
- NESTED MODIFIER
Combo Drink / Combo Salad - to be nested under the top items.
Take & Bake - Savory Empanadas 3PO
- T&B - Chimichurri Beef$4.50
Braised beef short ribs, onions, potatoes, carrots, peas, and chimichurri sauce
- T&B - Criolla Beef$3.95
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, green olives, and hard-boiled eggs
- T&B - Cuban Picadillo$3.95
Organic ground beef, tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, golden raisins, green olives, and capers
- T&B - Jamaican Beef$3.95
Organic ground beef, onions, scallions, scotch bonnet peppers, and yellow curry
- T&B - Chicken Rojo$3.95
Braised organic chicken, tomatoes, red bell peppers, onions, and guajillo chilies
- T&B - Chicken Salsa Verde$3.95
Pulled organic chicken, fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, and pepper jack cheese
- T&B - Chorizo & Potato$3.95
Mild chorizo sausage, Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, red bell pepper, Manchego cheese, and fresh herbs
- T&B - Pork Chile Verde$3.95
Braised pork, tomatillos, potatoes, carrots, poblano and jalapeno peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- T&B - Sausage & Spinach$3.95
Italian sausage, spinach, onions, and cremini mushrooms
- T&B - Smoked Ham & Cheese$3.95
Smoked ham, mozzarella and Asiago cheeses, and fresh herbs
- T&B - Caprese$3.95
Fresh Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and burrata cheeses, fresh herbs, & balsamic vinegar
- T&B - Fugazetta$3.95
Caramelized onions, mozzarella, Monterey jack and Parmesan cheeses, & fresh herbs
- T&B - Mushroom & Onion$3.95
Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, and fresh herbs
- T&B - Spinach & Mushroom$3.95
Fresh spinach, chard, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan and Asiago cheeses
- T&B - Butternut Squash (Seasonal)$3.95
Roasted butternut squash, caramelized leeks, apples, and maple
- T&B - Humita (Seasonal)$3.95
Fresh sweet corn, onions, red bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese
- T&B - Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas$23.70
Take and Bake at Home: Assorted 1/2 Dozen Savory Empanadas
- T&B - Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas$47.40
Take and Bake at Home: Assorted Dozen Savory Empanadas
Take & Bake - Sweet Empanadas 3PO
- T&B - Apples & Dulce de Leche$2.50
Fresh apples and salted dulce de leche
- T&B - Bananas & Chocolate$2.50
Fresh banana with dark chocolate chunks
- T&B - Bananas & Dulce de Leche$2.50
Fresh bananas and salted dulce de leche
- T&B - Lemon$2.50
Housemade lemon curd
- T&B - Mexican Chocolate$2.50
Silky chocolate ganache, canela cinnamon, and toasted almonds
- T&B - Pineapple Rum$2.50
Fresh pineapple with a splash of coconut rum
- T&B - Sweet Potato$2.50
Fresh sweet potato with brown sugar and cinnamon
- T&B - Lemon Blackberry (Seasonal)$2.50
Lemon curd with fresh blackberries spiked with tequila
- T&B - Peach Cobbler (Seasonal)$2.50
Fresh peaches in a cinnamon spiced sauce
- T&B - Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas$15.00
Take and Bake at Home: Assorted 1/2 Dozen Sweet Empanadas
- T&B - Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas$30.00
Take and Bake at Home: Assorted Dozen Sweet Empanadas
Sides 3PO
- Plaintain Chips
Housemade thinly sliced plantains dusted with sea salt. Served with Avocado Jalapeno dip
- Sweet Potato Chips
Housemade thinly sliced sweet potatoes dusted with sea salt. Served with Chipotle Ranch dip
- Peruvian Arroz Verde
Flavorful herb-infused long grain basmati rice
- Patatas Bravas
Smashed crispy Yukon Gold potatoes and scallions tossed in aji amarillo sauce