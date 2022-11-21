9 Miles East Outpost

Haystack GO Box

$9.00

The Haystack is a monument to texture, with fluffy shredded carrot, summer squash, cabbage, and beets mounded on a bed of organic (gluten-free) buckwheat and high-protein black-eyed peas. Buckwheat is a serious superfood with health properties including stabilizing blood sugar, lowering cholesterol, and amino acids that allow your body to more fully utilize the proteins found in other foods. Our white balsamic vinaigrette provides a lively splash of flavor. Vegan and gluten-free.