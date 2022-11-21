9 Miles East imageView gallery

9 Miles East Outpost

review star

No reviews yet

136 Goff Road

Schuylerville, NY 12871

Athens GO Box

Athens GO Box

$9.00

Athens is a high-protein Greek-style GO Box made with cucumber, Kalamata olives, almonds, Vermont feta cheese, chickpeas, organic tri-color quinoa, and organic baby greens. Toss it with our tasty Greek vinaigrette, made with red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, herbs and spices. Vegetarian and gluten-free.

Athens GO Box Pro With Chicken

Athens GO Box Pro With Chicken

$12.00

Athens is a high-protein Greek-style GO Box made with cucumber, Kalamata olives, almonds, Vermont feta cheese, chickpeas, organic tri-color quinoa, and organic baby greens. Toss it with our tasty Greek vinaigrette, made with red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, herbs and spices. Gluten-free.

Haystack GO Box

Haystack GO Box

$9.00

The Haystack is a monument to texture, with fluffy shredded carrot, summer squash, cabbage, and beets mounded on a bed of organic (gluten-free) buckwheat and high-protein black-eyed peas. Buckwheat is a serious superfood with health properties including stabilizing blood sugar, lowering cholesterol, and amino acids that allow your body to more fully utilize the proteins found in other foods. Our white balsamic vinaigrette provides a lively splash of flavor. Vegan and gluten-free.

Haystack GO Box Pro With Chicken

Haystack GO Box Pro With Chicken

$12.00

The Haystack is a monument to texture, with fluffy shredded carrot, summer squash, cabbage, and beets mounded on a bed of organic (gluten-free) buckwheat and high-protein black-eyed peas. Buckwheat is a serious superfood with health properties including stabilizing blood sugar, lowering cholesterol, and amino acids that allow your body to more fully utilize the proteins found in other foods. Our white balsamic vinaigrette provides a lively splash of flavor. Vegan and gluten-free.

Soup

Chicken Supersoup

$7.00

This robust chicken soup starts with a 12-hour simmered bone broth and all-natural antibiotic free chicken. Anti-inflammatory turmeric with immune-enhancing garlic and cayenne provide an extra health boost. Packed with potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, squash, and cancer-inhibiting mushrooms as well as whole-grain rice. Gluten, Soy, and Dairy Free.

Minestrone

$7.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

136 Goff Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871

Directions

9 Miles East image

