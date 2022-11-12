- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Latin American
- /
- 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
No reviews yet
2540 W. Armitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
FRENCH TOAST
Texas toast, tres leches sauce, add egg +$3
ARMITAGE SCRAMBLER SANDWICH
scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, onion, avocado, french bread, fried chips
HUEVOS RANCHEROS CUBANOS
Two eggs, any style on top of a malanga tostada, black beans and toppd with creole sauce, spanish chorizo hash.
CUBAN OMELETTE SANDWICH
Omellette with onion, cheese, ham on a Freach bread, papas fritas
BISTEC DE CABALLO
Grilled certified angus steak, two eggs any stile, papas fritas
CHULETA DE CERDO
Flash fried pork chop, two eggs any style papas fritas
EL SANDWICHITO
Two eggs any style, lemon aioli, bacon, lechon, tomato, French bread, mariquitas
90 MILES SPECIAL
Arroz blanco, frijoles negros, two eggs any style, side of French bread, choice of: Bistec de Palomilla, Lechon, Ropa Vieja 4oz
STEAK & EGGS
Grilled certified angus steak, two eggs any style, avocado, chimichurri, spanish chorizo hash
AVOCADO TOAST
Avocado smashed, tosted panini bread, chipotle aioli, mixed green, two eggs any style black beans and white rice
PATATAS BRAVAS SKILLET
Two eggs any style over patatas bravas, roasted red peppers, red wine habanero sauce, toast = palomilla $5 | pork $5
PAN CON MANTEQUILLA
APPETIZERS
CALAMAR CRIOLLO
Calamari, garlic, butter, white wine and creole sauce and toast points
PATATAS BRAVAS
Red potatoes with roasted red pepper, red wine habanero sauce, side of tomato aioli
MARIQUITAS
Plantain chips with mojo de ajo
CROQUETAS
Hand rolled ham croquetas with 90 Miles aioli
PAPA RELLENAS
Stuffed potatoes with picadillo
EMPANADAS (1)
EMPANADAS (3)
3 FOR 11
EMPANADAS (6)
6 FOR 24
TAMAL
handmade corn tamal with pork topped with chimichurri & mojo.
MASITAS DE PUERCO
Masses of slow cooked Pork, mojo Cubano and pickled onion
TUNA CEVICHE
Ahi Tuna, Cucumber red onions, red pepper, avocado, mango, cilantro, habanero marinada and malanga chips.
SANDWICHES
CUBANO
One of the Top 10 Sandwiches in the USA! - Yahoo! Ham, roast pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle and Mustard
MEDIA NOCHE
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard on toasted sweet egg bread
ROPA VIEJA
GUAJIRITO
Paillard Steak, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss, cheese, chimichurri in green plantain
BISTEC DE PALOMILLA SANDWICH
Paillard beef, romaine lettuce, tomato, chimichurri, grilled onion and shoestring potatoes (Breaded | Empanizado + $1)
FRITA CUBANA
VEGAN BURGER
PAN CON LECHON
POLLO SANDWICH
Paillard chicken breast, romain lettuce, tomato and grilled onion (Breaded | Empanizado = $1)
PESCADO SANDWICH
Crispy Tilapia, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar souce.
GRILLED CHEESE
Dulexe grilled cheese sandwich with bacon, smoked gouda and Swiss cheese
VEGGIE SANDWICH
Portobello mushroom, mixed vegetables, swiss cheese, our house seasoning, black beans.
VACA FRITA
PUERCO ROSTIZADO
SOUP & SALADS
90 MILES HOUSE SALAD (small)
Mix green, tomatoes, onion, hearts of carrots and mango dressing
90 MILES HOUSE SALAD (lg)
Mix green, tomatoes, onion, hearts of carrots and mango dressing
ENSALADA DE SALMON
Fresh cut Atlantc salmon, mixed greens, carrots and mango dressing.
SM. SOPA DE POLLO
Chicken vegetables and noodle soup; served with toasted bread
SOPA DE POLLO (Large)
Chicken vegetables and noodle soup; served with toasted bread
SOPA DEL DIA
ENTREES
BISTEC DE PALOMILLA
Paillard steak marinated and grilled with onion and parsley. (Empanizado | breaded available)
BISTEC EMPANIZADO
Paillard steak marinated and grilled with onion and parsley. (Empanizado | breaded available)
ROPA VIEJA
Slow roasted shredded certified angus beef, onion, bell pepper, garlic, olivas and creole sauce.
CAMARONES AL AJILLO
Jumbo shrimp, garlic, red onion and butter sauce
CHULETAS FRITAS
Pork chops, citrus mojo and grilled onions.
LECHON
A house favorite. Slow roasted shredded pork, citrus mojo, house seasonings and grilled onion
POLLO A LA PLANCHA
Paillard chicken breast, and grilled onion
POLLO EMPANIZADO
Paillard chicken breast, and grilled onion
TOFU & VEGGIE
Broiled tofy, portobello mushroom, mixed vegetables and our house seasoning.
SPECIALTIES
FRICASE DE POLLO
Stewed chicken quarters potatoes, green olives, carrots, yellow rice, maduros
PUERCO ROSTIZADO
Marinated roast pork, bacon, guava, ham, malta, prune, white rice and black bean.
VACA FRITA
Crispy shredded beef, onion, mojo de ajo, white rice and black beans.
MASAS DE PUERCO
Slow fried pork, pickled red onion, mojo de ajo and white rice and black beans
CHURRASCO
Grilled skirt steak, avocado chimichurri, yellow rice and yuca con mojo add white rice and beans.
CHURRASQUITO
Grilled skirt steak, avocado chimichurri, yellow rice and yuca con mojo add white rice and beans + $5
SALMON A LA PLANCHA
Grilled salmon, mango sauce, white rice and mixed vegetables.
SALMON FRUTAL
Salmon topped with mango chimichurri fresh watermelon and pineapple salad topped with mint and balsamic glazed
CHEF BOARD
Platter for 2 with a combination of proteins and Cuban sides Camarones al Ajillo, Churrasco, Masas de Puerco, Fricase de Pollo, 2 Empanadas : Beef & Chicken (Cut in half) Sides: Rice, Beans & Maduros
SIDES
AVOCADO
FRIJOLES NEGROS
Black Beans
ARROZ BLANCO
White Rice
ARROZ AMARILLO
Yellow Rice
CONGRI
Beans, White Rice, Bacon
YUCA CON MOJO DE AJO
YUCA FRITA
Fried Yuca
PAPAS FRITAS
French Fries
TOSTONES
Green Fried Plantains
MADUROS
Sweet Plantains
SWEET POTATO FRIES
PAN CON MANTEQUILLA
DESSERT
COMPLETE MEALS TO GO ONLY
CAN SODA
HOT & ICED TEA'S
COFFEE
TROPICAL SHAKES (16OZ)
DESSERT
HOT TEAS
ORANGE JUICE
PALOMA
SANGRIA MIX
MARGARITA MIX
APPETIZERS
SANDWICHES
ENTREES
SIDES
THANKSGIVING
Thanksgiving Package
Package includes: Pernil Salad Congri (Rice & Beans) Yuca Frita (Fried Yuca) Mariquitas Thanksgiving Package Feeds 15 - 20 people ITEM AVAILABLE FOR PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. ORDERS MUST BE PREORDERED BY NOVEMBER 19th 2022 PICK UP IS AVAILABLE FROM NOVEMBER 22ND & NOVEMBER 23RD 2022
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647