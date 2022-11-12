90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

2540 W. Armitage Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

CUBANO
EMPANADAS (3)
GUAJIRITO

BREAKFAST

FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Texas toast, tres leches sauce, add egg +$3

ARMITAGE SCRAMBLER SANDWICH

$14.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, onion, avocado, french bread, fried chips

HUEVOS RANCHEROS CUBANOS

$16.00

Two eggs, any style on top of a malanga tostada, black beans and toppd with creole sauce, spanish chorizo hash.

CUBAN OMELETTE SANDWICH

$14.00

Omellette with onion, cheese, ham on a Freach bread, papas fritas

BISTEC DE CABALLO

$22.00

Grilled certified angus steak, two eggs any stile, papas fritas

CHULETA DE CERDO

$18.00

Flash fried pork chop, two eggs any style papas fritas

EL SANDWICHITO

$17.00

Two eggs any style, lemon aioli, bacon, lechon, tomato, French bread, mariquitas

90 MILES SPECIAL

$22.00

Arroz blanco, frijoles negros, two eggs any style, side of French bread, choice of: Bistec de Palomilla, Lechon, Ropa Vieja 4oz

STEAK & EGGS

$22.00

Grilled certified angus steak, two eggs any style, avocado, chimichurri, spanish chorizo hash

AVOCADO TOAST

$17.00

Avocado smashed, tosted panini bread, chipotle aioli, mixed green, two eggs any style black beans and white rice

PATATAS BRAVAS SKILLET

$15.00

Two eggs any style over patatas bravas, roasted red peppers, red wine habanero sauce, toast = palomilla $5 | pork $5

PAN CON MANTEQUILLA

$4.00

APPETIZERS

CALAMAR CRIOLLO

$16.00

Calamari, garlic, butter, white wine and creole sauce and toast points

PATATAS BRAVAS

$10.00

Red potatoes with roasted red pepper, red wine habanero sauce, side of tomato aioli

MARIQUITAS

$8.00

Plantain chips with mojo de ajo

CROQUETAS

$9.00

Hand rolled ham croquetas with 90 Miles aioli

PAPA RELLENAS

$10.00

Stuffed potatoes with picadillo

EMPANADAS (1)

$4.50

EMPANADAS (3)

$13.00

3 FOR 11

EMPANADAS (6)

$24.00

6 FOR 24

TAMAL

$7.00

handmade corn tamal with pork topped with chimichurri & mojo.

MASITAS DE PUERCO

$14.00

Masses of slow cooked Pork, mojo Cubano and pickled onion

TUNA CEVICHE

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Cucumber red onions, red pepper, avocado, mango, cilantro, habanero marinada and malanga chips.

SANDWICHES

CUBANO

$16.00

One of the Top 10 Sandwiches in the USA! - Yahoo! Ham, roast pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle and Mustard

MEDIA NOCHE

$16.00

Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickle, and mustard on toasted sweet egg bread

ROPA VIEJA

$16.00
GUAJIRITO

$18.00

Paillard Steak, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss, cheese, chimichurri in green plantain

BISTEC DE PALOMILLA SANDWICH

$17.00

Paillard beef, romaine lettuce, tomato, chimichurri, grilled onion and shoestring potatoes (Breaded | Empanizado + $1)

FRITA CUBANA

$14.00

VEGAN BURGER

$15.00

PAN CON LECHON

$16.00

POLLO SANDWICH

$16.00

Paillard chicken breast, romain lettuce, tomato and grilled onion (Breaded | Empanizado = $1)

PESCADO SANDWICH

$17.00

Crispy Tilapia, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar souce.

GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

Dulexe grilled cheese sandwich with bacon, smoked gouda and Swiss cheese

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$14.00

Portobello mushroom, mixed vegetables, swiss cheese, our house seasoning, black beans.

VACA FRITA

$14.00

PUERCO ROSTIZADO

$14.00

SOUP & SALADS

90 MILES HOUSE SALAD (small)

$10.00

Mix green, tomatoes, onion, hearts of carrots and mango dressing

90 MILES HOUSE SALAD (lg)

$15.00

Mix green, tomatoes, onion, hearts of carrots and mango dressing

ENSALADA DE SALMON

$24.00

Fresh cut Atlantc salmon, mixed greens, carrots and mango dressing.

SM. SOPA DE POLLO

$9.00

Chicken vegetables and noodle soup; served with toasted bread

SOPA DE POLLO (Large)

$15.00

Chicken vegetables and noodle soup; served with toasted bread

SOPA DEL DIA

$12.50

ENTREES

BISTEC DE PALOMILLA

$22.00

Paillard steak marinated and grilled with onion and parsley. (Empanizado | breaded available)

BISTEC EMPANIZADO

$24.00

Paillard steak marinated and grilled with onion and parsley. (Empanizado | breaded available)

ROPA VIEJA

$25.00

Slow roasted shredded certified angus beef, onion, bell pepper, garlic, olivas and creole sauce.

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp, garlic, red onion and butter sauce

CHULETAS FRITAS

$21.00

Pork chops, citrus mojo and grilled onions.

LECHON

$21.00

A house favorite. Slow roasted shredded pork, citrus mojo, house seasonings and grilled onion

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$20.00

Paillard chicken breast, and grilled onion

POLLO EMPANIZADO

$22.00

Paillard chicken breast, and grilled onion

TOFU & VEGGIE

$20.00

Broiled tofy, portobello mushroom, mixed vegetables and our house seasoning.

SPECIALTIES

FRICASE DE POLLO

$21.00

Stewed chicken quarters potatoes, green olives, carrots, yellow rice, maduros

PUERCO ROSTIZADO

$24.00

Marinated roast pork, bacon, guava, ham, malta, prune, white rice and black bean.

VACA FRITA

$24.00

Crispy shredded beef, onion, mojo de ajo, white rice and black beans.

MASAS DE PUERCO

$21.00

Slow fried pork, pickled red onion, mojo de ajo and white rice and black beans

CHURRASCO

$35.00

Grilled skirt steak, avocado chimichurri, yellow rice and yuca con mojo add white rice and beans.

CHURRASQUITO

$30.00

Grilled skirt steak, avocado chimichurri, yellow rice and yuca con mojo add white rice and beans + $5

SALMON A LA PLANCHA

$27.00

Grilled salmon, mango sauce, white rice and mixed vegetables.

SALMON FRUTAL

$28.00

Salmon topped with mango chimichurri fresh watermelon and pineapple salad topped with mint and balsamic glazed

CHEF BOARD

$80.00

Platter for 2 with a combination of proteins and Cuban sides Camarones al Ajillo, Churrasco, Masas de Puerco, Fricase de Pollo, 2 Empanadas : Beef & Chicken (Cut in half) Sides: Rice, Beans & Maduros

SIDES

AVOCADO

$7.00

FRIJOLES NEGROS

$5.00

Black Beans

ARROZ BLANCO

$5.00

White Rice

ARROZ AMARILLO

$5.00

Yellow Rice

CONGRI

$7.00

Beans, White Rice, Bacon

YUCA CON MOJO DE AJO

$6.00
YUCA FRITA

$6.00

Fried Yuca

PAPAS FRITAS

$5.00

French Fries

TOSTONES

$7.00

Green Fried Plantains

MADUROS

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

PAN CON MANTEQUILLA

$4.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

CHEESE CAKE

$6.00

Pumpkin Flan

$6.00

PASTELITO GUAVA

$4.50

PASTELITO GUAVA CHEESE

$5.00

TRIPLE CHOCO CAKE

$6.00

CUBAN FLAN

$6.00

COCONUT FLAN

$6.00

CHOCOLATE FLAN

$6.00

DESSERT BOARD

$35.00

SWEET EMPANADA

$4.00

TRES LECHES

$7.00

$5.00

$25.00

Pastelito De Guava

$4.50

90's Pumpkin Roll

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Grilled chesse

$8.00

Chicken tenders

$8.00

BUOY-RRITOS

ROPA VIEJA

$15.00

LECHON

$12.00

POLLO

$12.00

PALOMILLA

$15.00

COMPLETE MEALS TO GO ONLY

LECHON BOWL

$14.90

FRICASE DE POLLO BOWL

$14.90

PICADILLO BOWL

$14.90

PUERCO ROSTIZADO BOWL

$14.90

CAN SODA

$3.00

DIET COKE CAN

$3.00

SPRITE CAN

$3.00

SQUIRT CAN

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.25

FRESH HAND LEMONADE

$3.50

LATIN SODA

MALTA

$4.00

JUNIPA

$4.00

MATERVA

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

ICE TEA

$4.00

HOT & ICED TEA'S

Chamomille

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Orange Spice

$4.00

Raspberry

$4.00

Leche ( Milk)

$3.00

PASSION ICED TEA 16 (16OZ) (Copy)

$6.00

SALIDA DEL SOL (16OZ) (Copy)

$6.00

COFFEE

AMERICANO

$4.00

CAFE CON LECHE

$5.50

CAFE CUBANO

$4.50

COLADA

$4.00

CORTADIDO

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

SALIDA DEL SOL (16OZ)

$6.00

PASSION ICED TEA 16 (16OZ)

$6.00

AMERICANO DOUBLE SHOT

$4.00

CAFE DULCE LECHE

$6.00

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

TROPICAL SHAKES (16OZ)

TROPICAL SHAKE

$6.00

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

CHEESE CAKE

$6.00

PASTELITO GUAVA

$4.50

PASTELITO GUAVA CHEESE

$5.00

TRIPLE CHOCO CAKE

$6.00

CUBAN FLAN

$6.00

COCONUT FLAN

$6.00

CHOCOLATE FLAN

$6.00

DESSERT BOARD

$35.00

SWEET EMPANADA

$4.00

HOT TEAS

Chamomille

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Orange Spice

$4.00

Raspberry

$4.00

Leche ( Milk)

$3.00

MOJITO MIXER

REGULAR MOJITO

$15.00

MANGO MOJITO

$17.00

PASSION FRUIT

$17.00

ORANGE JUICE

$15.00

PALOMA

PALOMA PITCHER

$15.00

SANGRIA MIX

PITCHER

$17.00

CORKAGE FEE

CORKAGE FEE (BOTTLE)

$7.00

CORKAGE FEE (SIX PACK)

$5.00

MARGARITA MIX

PITCHER REG

$15.00

PASSION FRUIT

$17.00

MANGO

$17.00

APPETIZERS

EMPANADA TRAY 15 pcs.

$60.00

15 PIECE / SERVING TRAY

EMPANADA TRAY 15pcs

$60.00

CROQUETAS

$50.00+

TAMALES

$55.00

PAPAS RELLENAS

$50.00

MARIQUITAS

$60.00

MASITAS DE PUERCO

$60.00

TUNA CEVICHE

$85.00

SANDWICHES

CUBANO TRAY

$105.00

PAN CON LECHON

$98.00

BISTEC DE PALOMILLA

$98.00

BISTEC DE PALOMILLA EMPANIZADO

$105.00

VEGGIE

$98.00

CHICKEN TRAY

$98.00

ENTREES

PUERCO ROSTIZADO

$140.00+

ROPA VIEJA

$140.00+

BISTEC DE PALOMILLA

$140.00+

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$140.00+

FRICASE DE POLLO

$140.00+

TOFU & VEGGIE

$135.00+

SALAD

90 MILES SALAD

$100.00

SIDES

ARROZ BLANCO

$40.00+

ARROZ AMARILLO

$40.00+

FRIJOLES NEGROS

$40.00+

CONGRI

$50.00+

MADUROS

$30.00+

TOSTONES

$40.00+

YUCA CON MOJO

$45.00+

DESSERTS

HOUSE MADE FLAN

$70.00

HOUSE MADE BREAD PUDDING

$70.00

TES LECHES OR MOCHA

$70.00

THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving Package

$320.00

Package includes: Pernil Salad Congri (Rice & Beans) Yuca Frita (Fried Yuca) Mariquitas Thanksgiving Package Feeds 15 - 20 people ITEM AVAILABLE FOR PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. ORDERS MUST BE PREORDERED BY NOVEMBER 19th 2022 PICK UP IS AVAILABLE FROM NOVEMBER 22ND & NOVEMBER 23RD 2022

ENTREE

LECHON

$35.00

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$35.00

TOFU & VEGGIE

$35.00

ROPA VIEJA

$35.00

BISTEC DE PALOMILLA

$35.00

FRICASE DE POLLO

$35.00

CHURRASCO

$43.00

SALMON

$40.00

SANDWICHES

CUBANO

$35.00

FRITA CUBANA BURGER

$35.00

VEGAN BURGER

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

