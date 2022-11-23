Restaurant header imageView gallery

90 Degrees - Winthrop

No reviews yet

77 Revere St

Winthrop, MA 02152

Popular Items

Wagyu Burger
Chef's Flat Bread
Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Appetizer

Served With Herb Puff Pastry Sticks
Crispy Fried Calamari

$16.00

Served with our tomato marmalade, cherry peppers and a caper aioli

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Tossed with either our BBQ, Mild Chipotle, or our Spicy Habanero

Cheese And Meat Board

$17.00

Chefs selection of sensational meats and cheeses,olives and other garnishes

Cheese Flat Bread

$12.00

House Made Roasted Tomato Sauce And The Perfect Combination Topping Of Provolone Mozzarella And Cheddar.

Chef's Flat Bread

$16.00

Crimini Mushrooms, Brie, Sopressata And The Perfect Combination Of Provolone Mozzarella And Cheddar.

Steamed Maine Mussels

$17.00

Served with a roasted cherry tomatoes, panchetta, house white wine garlic broth, with a side of grilled sourdough bread

Baked Brie Cheese

$16.00

Served with spicy pecans, dried fruit chutney, and a toasted baguette

Small Plates

Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Caramelized with 100% Maple Syrup

Seasonal Vegetables

$11.00
Crispy Duck Roll

$10.00

Stuffed with napa cabbage, carrots, onions, drizzled with a house-made BBQ sauce

Roasted Broccolini

$10.00

Tossed with garlic butter and pine nuts

Caramelized Cauliflower

$11.00

Over savory remoulade with Parmigiana cheese

Pig Ears

$10.00

Served with a spicy sauce with a side of blue hill dressing

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00
Regular Fries

$9.50
Truffle Fries

$12.00

Tossed with parmesan cheese, and a parsley malt vinegar aioli

Salads

Burrata & Prosciutto Salad. With Brule Figs, Tossed Pistachios and Fig Balsamic Galze.
Iceberg Salad

$14.00

Warm bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, pickled carrots blue cheese crumble and ranch dressing.

Pear cranberry salad

$13.00

Pear slices with blue cheese crumble, toasted cashews and cranberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Served with Cesar salad dressing toasted croutons grated parmesan cheese and topped with a white anchovie

Mulled Beet Salad

$13.00

Baby arugula, toasted almonds, Perline Mozzarella topped with a orange maple dressing

Crab Croquettes Frisee Pomegranate Salad

$17.00

Mini Crab Croquettes Frisse Lettuce, Pomegranate, Dried Apricots, Pine Nut & Mayer Lemon Vinaigrette Topped with Shaved Manchego Cheese.

Burgers

Grilled Grass Fed Burger

$19.00

Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and side order of hand cut fries

Wagyu Burger

$20.00

Onion bun, fontina cheese, handcrafted white onion jam, with hand cut fries

Entrees

Steak Frites

$30.00

8oz Coulotte Steak. Served with our 90 Degrees Steak Sauce, French Fries and Hearty Broccolini

12oz Grilled Pork Chop

$31.00

Maple Brined 12 0z Pork Chop. Served With Buffalo 🌶 Potatoes & blue Cheese, Roasted Cauliflower & Mushroom Butter

Pan Roasted Half Chicken

$29.00

whipped Mash Potato, Maple Brussels Sprouts & Mushroom Madeira Sauce.

Pan Roasted Duck Breast

$34.00

Duck Breast. Sweet Potato Hash, Brussels Sprouts, Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Topped with Quince Red Wine Sauce.

Chives Gnocchi & Bison Ragu

$24.00

Sweet peas, pearl onion, grated parmesan cheese

Marsala Gnocchi

$22.00

Pearl Onion, cherry tomato, roasted garlic, oyster mushrooms & Pine Nuts. Topped with parmesan cheese

Short Rib Slider

$23.00

Served With Pickled Veggies, French Fries and a Side of Horseradish

Specials

Grilled 12Oz 65 Day Aged Ribeye steak Roasted heirloom potatoes wild mushrooms, Asparagus topped with Bone marrow and Black Pepper cognac sauce
Steak of the Day

$48.00Out of stock

Chared Grilled 6oz Filet Mignon Served with Heirloom Baby Carrots, wild Mushrooms, Wipped Mash Potatoes, Crap Croquettes over Black Pepper Brandy Sauce.

Fish of the Day

$38.00

Pan Roasted Rolled Sole. Served with Smashed Fingerling Potatoes, Wild Mushrooms, Brussels Sprouts, and Topped with a Kumquat Glaze.

Pasta of the Day

$32.00

Shrimp Carbonara With Crispy Panchetta and Mushroom, Rosemary Linguine. Topped with Pecorino Cheese.

Burrata Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Burrata Salad. Port Figs, Prosciutto, Pistachios, and Toasted Baguettes

Bone Marrow

$16.00Out of stock

Bone Marrow Canoe. Served with Red Onion Jam Torched Blue Cheese & Toasted Herb Baguettes.

Aged Ribeye

$58.00Out of stock

12oz 31 Day Aged Ribeye. served With Cheese Double Baked Potatoe. Caramelized Cauliflower And Brussels Sprouts. Black Pepper Cognac Sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00
Kids Flat Bread

$12.00
Kids Pasta

$10.00
Kids Burger

$12.00
Kids Chicken Wings

$11.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Light Breaded Chicken Tenders

Desserts

Peanut Butter Fudge, Chocolate chip cookie Sandwich , Vanilla Ice Cream & Caramel Sauce.
Croissant Raisin Bread Pudding

$11.00

Served With Salted Caramel Sauce & Vanilla Ice Cream

Seasonal Cheesecake Pumpkin

$13.00

Graham Crust, Whipped Cream, Butterscotch Cream & Pecan Brittle.

Molted Dark Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Served with Berry Sauce & Blackberry Ice Cream

Creme Brûlée

$11.00

Not Available For Delivery or Take Out.

Baked Brie Cheese

$16.00

Served with spicy pecans, dried fruit chutney, and a toasted baguette

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
77 Revere St, Winthrop, MA 02152

