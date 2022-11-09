Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

900 Degrees Brick Oven Pizza

175 Reviews

$$

609 East Main Street Unit A

Purcellville, VA 20132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Make your own pizza 16" Xlg
Make your own pizza 14" Large
Make your own pizza 12" Medium

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes

$10.50

Breadstick w/ Cheese

$8.00

Garlic bread with Cheese

$5.25

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Bruschetta

$7.25

Fried Calamari

$11.50

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

French Fries w/ Bacon and Cheese

$6.50

French Fries w/ Cheese

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Side Orders

Side Meatball

$5.50

Side Sausage

$5.50

Side Broccoli

$5.50

side ranch

$0.50

Side Blue cheese

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Child Penne Marinara

$7.25

Child Penne Butter

$7.25

Child Penne Meatball

$7.25

Child Penne Plain

$7.25

Child Spaghetti Butter

$7.25

Child Spaghetti Meatball

$7.25

Child Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$7.25

Child Spaghetti Plain

$7.25

Child Spaghetti Sausage

$7.25

Child Tortellini Marinara

$7.25

Child Chicken Tender

$8.00

Child Spaghetti Marinara

$7.25

Child Ravioli

$7.25

Child Pasta Alla Jessica

$9.25

Child penne Meatsauce

$7.25

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$13.00

All of our burgers are 8 ounces 100% fresh beef served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and onions.

Bacon cheese burger

$13.50

All of our burgers are 8 ounces 100% fresh beef served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and onions.

Black bean burger

$13.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, cheese and onions.

Sm subs served with fries

SM Italian Sub

$10.50

Provolone cheese, salami, capicola, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette

SM Super Italian Sub

$12.50

Provolone cheese, capicolla, salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette

SM Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.50

SM Meatball Parmesan Sub

$12.25

SM chicken philly

$12.25

SM Steak and Cheese Super Sub

$12.25

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

SM Turkey cheese Sub

$10.50

SM Chicken philly Super Sub

$11.25

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

SM Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.50

SM Cheeseburger sub

$10.50

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion

SM Sausage Parmesan Sub

$10.75

SM Ham and Cheese Sub

$10.50

SM Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.75

SM Chicken California Sub

$10.75

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion

SM Club Sub

$10.75

Provolone cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion

SM Sausage and Peppers Sub

$10.50

SM Chicken Special Sub

$11.00

Chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion

SM Veggie Sub

$10.50

Provolone, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Lg subs served with fries

LG Italian Sub

$12.00

Provolone cheese, salami, capicola, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette

LG Super Italian Sub

$12.95

Provolone cheese, capicolla, salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette

LG Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.00

LG Steak and Cheese Super sub

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

LG Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$12.50

LG Chicken Philly Sub

$12.50

LG Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.50

LG Chicken Philly Super Sub

$13.25

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

LG Meatball Parmesan Sub

$12.50

LG Sausage Parmesan Sub

$12.50

LG Sausage and Peppers Sub

$12.00

LG Ham and Cheese Sub

$12.00

LG Club Sub

$12.95

Provolone cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion

LG Gizmo Sub

$12.95

cheese burger topped with grilled ham lettuce. tomatoes, mayo and onions

LG Cheeseburger sub

$12.00

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion

LG Chicken California Sub

$12.75

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion

LG Turkey Cheese Sub

$12.00

Small Salads

SM House Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, olives and mozzarella cheese

SM Greek Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Kalamata olives

SM Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens and veggies

SM Antipasto Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens served with ham, salami, provolone cheese and veggies

SM Chef Salad

$7.00

Ham, turkey, provolone with greens and veggies

SM Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing and chicken

SM Vegetarian Salad

$7.00

Mixed green with Mushroom's, green peppers, onions, tomato, olives and topped with provolone cheese

SM Cranberry Walnut Salad

$7.00

Mixed green with tomatoes and topped with Goat cheese Walnut and Cranberry

Sm Chicken Caesar

$7.00

Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing and chicken

Large Salads

LG House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, olives and mozzarella cheese

LG Greek Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Kalamata olives

LG Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens and veggies

LG Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens served with ham, salami, provolone cheese and veggies

LG Chef Salad

$13.00

Ham, turkey, provolone with greens and veggies

LG Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing

LG Vegetarian Salad

$13.00

Mixed green with Mushroom's, green peppers, onions, tomato, olives and topped with provolone cheese

LG Cranberry Walnut Salad

$13.00

Mixed green with tomatoes and topped with Goat cheese Walnut and Cranberry

Lg chicken caesar

$16.00

Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing and chicken

Wraps Served with Fries

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Steak Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Chicken California Wrap

$10.00

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise,

Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Special Wrap

$10.00

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Club Wrap

$10.00

Greek Wrap

$10.00

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$10.00

Turkey and Chese Wrap

$10.00

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$11.50

Ham, salami & mozzarella cheese

Large Stromboli

$18.50

Ham, salami & mozzarella cheese

Small Meat Lovers Turnover

$12.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & mozzarella cheese

Large Meat Lovers Turnover

$21.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham & mozzarella cheese

Small Special Stromboli

$12.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & fresh mozzarella

Large Special Stromboli

$21.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & fresh mozzarella

Small Veggie Stromboli

$12.50

Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, onion & fresh mozzarella

Large Veggie Stromboli

$21.50

Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, onion & fresh mozzarella

Small steak turnover

$12.95

Turnover with mozzarella , sauce ham . salame, and steak

Large steak turnover

$22.00

Turnover with mozzarella , sauce ham . salame, and steak

Calzone

Small Calzone

Small Calzone

$10.50

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Large Calzone

$17.50

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Gluten Free 12

Fresh made gluten free pizza not frozen

Make your own pizza g.f. 12"

$15.50

12" Gluten free pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Gluten Free Special

$18.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$18.50

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and ham

Gluten Free Vegetarian

$18.50

Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$17.00

Ham and pineapple

Gluten Free White

$18.50

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli

Gluten Free Bruschetta

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil

Gluten Free Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil

Gluten Free Rustica

$18.50

Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan

Gluten Free Prosciutto and Arugola

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, arugula. prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Gluten Free Capricciosa

$18.50

Kalamata olives, mushrooms, artichoke, ham, and fresh mozzarella

Gluten Free BBQ

$18.50

BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan

Gluten Free Napoli

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce

Gluten Free 900

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil

Gluten Free 4 Formaggi

$18.50

Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes

Gluten Free Florentine

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil

Personal

Make your own pizza 8" Personal

$8.75

sauce and mozzarella cheese

Personal Special Pizza

$11.75

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Personal Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.75

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and ham

Personal Vegetarian Pizza

$11.75

Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$11.25

Ham and pineapple

Personal White Pizza

$11.25

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli

Personal Bruschetta Pizza

$11.75

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil

Personal Margherita Pizza

$11.25

Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil

Personal Rustica Pizza

$11.75

Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan

Personal Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

$11.75

Fresh mozzarella, arugula. prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Personal Capricciosa Pizza

$11.75

Personal BBQ Pizza

$11.75

BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan

Personal Napoli Pizza

$11.75

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce

Personal 900 Pizza

$11.75

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil

Personal 4 Formaggi Pizza

$11.75

Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes

Personal Florentine Pizza

$11.75

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil

Medium 12"

Make your own pizza 12" Medium

$13.00

12" Pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Medium Special Pizza

$16.75

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.75

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and ham

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$16.75

Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Ham and pineapple

Medium White Pizza

$15.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli

Medium Bruschetta Pizza

$16.75

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil

Medium Margherita Pizza

Medium Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil

Medium Rustica Pizza

$16.75

Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan

Medium Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

Medium Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

$16.75

Fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Medium Capricciosa Pizza

$16.75

Kalamata olives, mushrooms, artichoke, ham, and fresh mozzarella

Medium BBQ Pizza

$16.75

BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan

Medium Napoli Pizza

Medium Napoli Pizza

$16.75

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce

Medium 900 Pizza

$16.75

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil

Medium 4 Formaggi Pizza

$16.75

Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes

Medium Florentine Pizza

$16.75

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil

Medium Half & Half Speciality Pizza

Large 14"

Make your own pizza 14" Large

$14.00

14" Pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Large Special Pizza

$21.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and ham

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$21.95

Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

Ham and pineapple

Large White Pizza

$19.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli

Large Bruschetta Pizza

$21.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil

Large Margherita

$20.50

Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil

Large Rustica Pizza

$21.95

Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan

Large Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

$21.95

Fresh mozzarella, arugula. prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Large Capricciosa Pizza

$21.95

Kalamata olives, mushrooms, artichoke, ham, and fresh mozzarella

Large BBQ Pizza

$21.95

BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan

Large Napoli Pizza

$21.95

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce

Large 900 Pizza

$21.95

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil

Large 4 Formaggi Pizza

$21.95

Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes

Large Florentine Pizza

$21.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil

Large Half & Half Specialty Pizza

X-Large 16"

Make your own pizza 16" Xlg

$16.99

16" Pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese

X-Large Special Pizza

$22.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

X-Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.95

X-Large Vegetarian Pizza

$22.95

Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

X-Large Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

X-Large White Pizza

$21.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli

X-Large Bruschetta

$22.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil

X-Large Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil

X-Large Rustica Pizza

$22.95

Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan

X-Large Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

$22.95

Fresh mozzarella, arugula. prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese

X-Large Capricciosa Pizza

$22.95

Kalamata olives, mushrooms, artichoke, ham, and fresh mozzarella

X-Large BBQ Pizza

$22.95

BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan

X-Large Napoli Pizza

$22.95

Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce

X-Large Florentine Pizza

$22.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil

X-Large 900 Pizza

$22.95

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil

X-Large 4 Formaggi Pizza

$22.95

Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes

X-Large Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Pasta served with salad

Fettucine

$13.00

Fettucine pasta with creamy alfredo sauce

Spaghetti

$11.00

Spaghetti with clams

$17.00

Spaghetti topped with baby clams in shell with choice of marinara sauce or garlic and oil.

Tortellini Cheese

$13.00

Tortellini filled with cheese

Gnocchi

$15.00

Penne

$11.00
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$14.25

Penne pasta with marinara sauce , ricotta cheese and topped with Mozzarella

Penne Alla Panna

$15.00

Penne pasta with peas, ham and Alfredo sauce

Pasta Alla Jessica

Pasta Alla Jessica

$15.00

Penne pasta with chicken breast, fresh tomato sauce, garlic, basil and topped with fresh Mozzarella

Penne Alla Arrabiata

$15.00

Penne pasta with banana peppers, ham , marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Calamari Fradiavolo

$17.00

Spaghetti topped with Calamari on ours spicy marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.50

Homemade eggplants topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella with side Spaghetti

Ravioli Cheese

$14.50

Manicotti

$13.00

Ravioli gluten free

$15.25

Chicken served with salad

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

Sautee Chicken breast ( not breaded) topped with marinara sauce and Mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Chicken Marsala with mushroom's in marsala wine sauce

Chicken Pesto

$16.95

Chicken breast writ pesto sauce ( basil , garlic, romano cheese) and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

Chicken Valdostano

$16.95

Chicken breast topped with green peppers , mushroom's, ham and mozzarella cheese with ours marinara sauce

Chicken Scampi

$16.95

Soft drinks

Root Beer Bottle

$2.90

Aranciata

$2.50

Limonata

$2.50

Bottle soda

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.80

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.80

Sierra mista 20oz

$2.80

16 Oz Sprite Bottle

$2.80Out of stock

Orange Crush 20oz

$2.80

Aranciata san Pellegrino

$2.80

Limonata san Pellegrino

$2.80

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coke 16 oz

$2.80

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.80

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.80

Gatorade

$2.80

Coke 2 liter

$3.25

Root beer

$2.80

Dr Pepper

$2.80

dessert dine

Tiramisu Cup

$5.75

Profiterole Cup

$5.75

Cannoli

$5.50

Cannoli Chocolate

$5.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

609 East Main Street Unit A, Purcellville, VA 20132

Directions

Gallery
900 Degrees Brick Oven Pizza image
Banner pic
900 Degrees Brick Oven Pizza image

Map
