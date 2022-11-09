- Home
- /
- Purcellville
- /
- Pizza
- /
- 900 Degrees Brick Oven Pizza
900 Degrees Brick Oven Pizza
175 Reviews
$$
609 East Main Street Unit A
Purcellville, VA 20132
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Side Orders
Kid's Menu
Child Penne Marinara
Child Penne Butter
Child Penne Meatball
Child Penne Plain
Child Spaghetti Butter
Child Spaghetti Meatball
Child Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Child Spaghetti Plain
Child Spaghetti Sausage
Child Tortellini Marinara
Child Chicken Tender
Child Spaghetti Marinara
Child Ravioli
Child Pasta Alla Jessica
Child penne Meatsauce
Burgers
Cheese Burger
All of our burgers are 8 ounces 100% fresh beef served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and onions.
Bacon cheese burger
All of our burgers are 8 ounces 100% fresh beef served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and onions.
Black bean burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, cheese and onions.
Sm subs served with fries
SM Italian Sub
Provolone cheese, salami, capicola, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette
SM Super Italian Sub
Provolone cheese, capicolla, salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette
SM Steak and Cheese Sub
SM Meatball Parmesan Sub
SM chicken philly
SM Steak and Cheese Super Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
SM Turkey cheese Sub
SM Chicken philly Super Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
SM Chicken Parmesan Sub
SM Cheeseburger sub
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion
SM Sausage Parmesan Sub
SM Ham and Cheese Sub
SM Eggplant Parmesan Sub
SM Chicken California Sub
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion
SM Club Sub
Provolone cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion
SM Sausage and Peppers Sub
SM Chicken Special Sub
Chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion
SM Veggie Sub
Provolone, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Lg subs served with fries
LG Italian Sub
Provolone cheese, salami, capicola, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette
LG Super Italian Sub
Provolone cheese, capicolla, salami, ham, pepperoni, mortadella, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette
LG Steak and Cheese Sub
LG Steak and Cheese Super sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
LG Eggplant Parmesan Sub
LG Chicken Philly Sub
LG Chicken Parmesan Sub
LG Chicken Philly Super Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
LG Meatball Parmesan Sub
LG Sausage Parmesan Sub
LG Sausage and Peppers Sub
LG Ham and Cheese Sub
LG Club Sub
Provolone cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion
LG Gizmo Sub
cheese burger topped with grilled ham lettuce. tomatoes, mayo and onions
LG Cheeseburger sub
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion
LG Chicken California Sub
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onion
LG Turkey Cheese Sub
Small Salads
SM House Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, olives and mozzarella cheese
SM Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Kalamata olives
SM Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens and veggies
SM Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens served with ham, salami, provolone cheese and veggies
SM Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, provolone with greens and veggies
SM Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing and chicken
SM Vegetarian Salad
Mixed green with Mushroom's, green peppers, onions, tomato, olives and topped with provolone cheese
SM Cranberry Walnut Salad
Mixed green with tomatoes and topped with Goat cheese Walnut and Cranberry
Sm Chicken Caesar
Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing and chicken
Large Salads
LG House Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, olives and mozzarella cheese
LG Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Kalamata olives
LG Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens and veggies
LG Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens served with ham, salami, provolone cheese and veggies
LG Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, provolone with greens and veggies
LG Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
LG Vegetarian Salad
Mixed green with Mushroom's, green peppers, onions, tomato, olives and topped with provolone cheese
LG Cranberry Walnut Salad
Mixed green with tomatoes and topped with Goat cheese Walnut and Cranberry
Lg chicken caesar
Romain lettuce with croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing and chicken
Wraps Served with Fries
Steak and Cheese Wrap
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Chicken Steak Wrap
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Chicken California Wrap
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise,
Chicken Buffalo Wrap
Chicken Special Wrap
Greek Chicken Wrap
Club Wrap
Greek Wrap
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Turkey and Chese Wrap
Stromboli
Small Stromboli
Ham, salami & mozzarella cheese
Large Stromboli
Ham, salami & mozzarella cheese
Small Meat Lovers Turnover
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & mozzarella cheese
Large Meat Lovers Turnover
Pepperoni, sausage, ham & mozzarella cheese
Small Special Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & fresh mozzarella
Large Special Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & fresh mozzarella
Small Veggie Stromboli
Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, onion & fresh mozzarella
Large Veggie Stromboli
Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, onion & fresh mozzarella
Small steak turnover
Turnover with mozzarella , sauce ham . salame, and steak
Large steak turnover
Turnover with mozzarella , sauce ham . salame, and steak
Calzone
Gluten Free 12
Make your own pizza g.f. 12"
12" Gluten free pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Gluten Free Special
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Gluten Free Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and ham
Gluten Free Vegetarian
Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Gluten Free Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
Gluten Free White
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli
Gluten Free Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil
Gluten Free Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil
Gluten Free Rustica
Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan
Gluten Free Prosciutto and Arugola
Fresh mozzarella, arugula. prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Gluten Free Capricciosa
Kalamata olives, mushrooms, artichoke, ham, and fresh mozzarella
Gluten Free BBQ
BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan
Gluten Free Napoli
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce
Gluten Free 900
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil
Gluten Free 4 Formaggi
Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes
Gluten Free Florentine
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil
Personal
Make your own pizza 8" Personal
sauce and mozzarella cheese
Personal Special Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Personal Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and ham
Personal Vegetarian Pizza
Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple
Personal White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli
Personal Bruschetta Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil
Personal Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil
Personal Rustica Pizza
Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan
Personal Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, arugula. prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Personal Capricciosa Pizza
Personal BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan
Personal Napoli Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce
Personal 900 Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil
Personal 4 Formaggi Pizza
Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes
Personal Florentine Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil
Medium 12"
Make your own pizza 12" Medium
12" Pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Medium Special Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and ham
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple
Medium White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli
Medium Bruschetta Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil
Medium Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil
Medium Rustica Pizza
Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan
Medium Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Medium Capricciosa Pizza
Kalamata olives, mushrooms, artichoke, ham, and fresh mozzarella
Medium BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan
Medium Napoli Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce
Medium 900 Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil
Medium 4 Formaggi Pizza
Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes
Medium Florentine Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil
Medium Half & Half Speciality Pizza
Large 14"
Make your own pizza 14" Large
14" Pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Large Special Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and ham
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple
Large White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli
Large Bruschetta Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil
Large Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil
Large Rustica Pizza
Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan
Large Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, arugula. prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Large Capricciosa Pizza
Kalamata olives, mushrooms, artichoke, ham, and fresh mozzarella
Large BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan
Large Napoli Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce
Large 900 Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil
Large 4 Formaggi Pizza
Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes
Large Florentine Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil
Large Half & Half Specialty Pizza
X-Large 16"
Make your own pizza 16" Xlg
16" Pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese
X-Large Special Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
X-Large Meat Lovers Pizza
X-Large Vegetarian Pizza
Black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
X-Large Hawaiian Pizza
X-Large White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and broccoli
X-Large Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olive oil
X-Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil
X-Large Rustica Pizza
Sausage, roasted peppers, roasted garlic, and arugula topped with shaved parmesan
X-Large Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, arugula. prosciutto topped with shaved parmesan cheese
X-Large Capricciosa Pizza
Kalamata olives, mushrooms, artichoke, ham, and fresh mozzarella
X-Large BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce, caramelized red onions, roasted chicken, and parmesan
X-Large Napoli Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, onions, and pesto sauce
X-Large Florentine Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto sauce, and olive oil
X-Large 900 Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, and truffle oil
X-Large 4 Formaggi Pizza
Ricotta, goat cheese, provolone, shredded mozzarella, and sun dried tomatoes
X-Large Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Pasta served with salad
Fettucine
Fettucine pasta with creamy alfredo sauce
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with clams
Spaghetti topped with baby clams in shell with choice of marinara sauce or garlic and oil.
Tortellini Cheese
Tortellini filled with cheese
Gnocchi
Penne
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta with marinara sauce , ricotta cheese and topped with Mozzarella
Penne Alla Panna
Penne pasta with peas, ham and Alfredo sauce
Pasta Alla Jessica
Penne pasta with chicken breast, fresh tomato sauce, garlic, basil and topped with fresh Mozzarella
Penne Alla Arrabiata
Penne pasta with banana peppers, ham , marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Calamari Fradiavolo
Spaghetti topped with Calamari on ours spicy marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Homemade eggplants topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella with side Spaghetti
Ravioli Cheese
Manicotti
Ravioli gluten free
Chicken served with salad
Chicken Parmigiana
Sautee Chicken breast ( not breaded) topped with marinara sauce and Mozzarella
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Marsala with mushroom's in marsala wine sauce
Chicken Pesto
Chicken breast writ pesto sauce ( basil , garlic, romano cheese) and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Valdostano
Chicken breast topped with green peppers , mushroom's, ham and mozzarella cheese with ours marinara sauce
Chicken Scampi
Bottle soda
Pepsi 20 oz
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Sierra mista 20oz
16 Oz Sprite Bottle
Orange Crush 20oz
Aranciata san Pellegrino
Limonata san Pellegrino
Water Bottle
Coke 16 oz
Diet Dr Pepper Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Gatorade
Coke 2 liter
Root beer
Dr Pepper
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
609 East Main Street Unit A, Purcellville, VA 20132