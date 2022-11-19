Restaurant header imageView gallery

900 Degrees New York Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

6027 Wesley Grove Boulevard

Suite 107 108

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese
6 Garlic Knots
Fried Ravioli

18" NY Pizza

18" Cheese

$16.00

12" Specialty Pizza

12" Boscaiola

$18.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

12" Calabrese

$18.00

12" Capricciosa

$18.00

12" Hawaiian

$18.00

12" Italia

$18.00

12" Luna

$18.00

12" Margherita

$15.50

12" Meatlovers

$18.00

12" Meatballs Ricotta

$18.00

12" Mitica

$18.00

12" Ortolano

$18.00

12" Prosciutto

$18.00

12" Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

12" Vegetarian

$18.00

12" Vittoria

$18.00

18" Specialty Pizza

18" Boscaiola

$22.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

18" Calabrese

$22.00

18" Capricciosa

$22.00

18" Hawaiian

$22.00

18" Italia

$22.00

18" Luna

$22.00

18" Margherita

$18.50

18" Meatlovers

$22.00

18" Meatballs Ricotta

$22.00

18" Mitica

$22.00

18" Ortolano

$22.00

18" Prosciutto

$22.00

18" Quattro Formaggi

$22.00

18" Vegetarian

$22.00

18" Vittoria

$22.00

Sicilian 12"x18"

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$23.00

Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza

$23.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Cheese

$12.00

Gluten Free Specialty pie

$15.95

Keto Pizza

16" Keto Cheese

$19.95

12" Keto Cheese

$16.95

Appetizer

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$18.00+
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Deep Fried Calzone

Deep Fried Calzone

$8.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.00
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00
Rice Balls

Rice Balls

$5.00

Simple Focaccia

$10.00

Classic Focaccia

$10.00

6 Garlic Knots

$6.00

1 Garlic Knots

$1.00

Calzones

Base Calzone

Base Calzone

$13.00

Americano Calzone

$16.00

Classic Calzone

$15.00

Ham,Ricotta Chesse ,Mozarella Cheese

Farcito Calzone

$16.00

Mozarella Cheese,Black Olives,Fresh Spinach ,Ricotta Cheese toped with pomodoro Sauce .

Giulieta Calzone

$15.00

Mozarella Cheese ,Slice Ham ,Basil topped with tomato sauce .

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Lasagna

$14.00

Bake Ziti

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Lobster Ravioli

$14.00

Tortellini Della Casa

$14.00

Pomodoro

$12.00

Alfredo

$14.00

Alla Vodka

$14.00

Bolognese

$14.00

Pesto

$14.00

Salads

Bruschetta

$10.00
Caesar

Caesar

$10.00
Caprese

Caprese

$13.00
insalata della casa

insalata della casa

$12.00

Mediterranean

$12.00

Mista Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Chef Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Subs

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.00
Meatballs Parm Hero

Meatballs Parm Hero

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Kid's Fried Ravioli (4pc)

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Pizza metro

Pizza Metro Cheese

$43.00

Pizza Metro Margahrita

$45.00

Monday Special

12" Cheese Monday

$9.95

18" Cheese Monday

$11.95

Carmine

Carmine

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York Style Pizza

Website

Location

6027 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Suite 107 108, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

