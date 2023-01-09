900º Pizza and Pasta

BG picView gallery

Order Again

Small Pizza

Cheese Small

$10.00

12"

4 Seasons Small

$13.00

Changes every season!

All- Aboard Small

$13.00

House red sauce base with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, & chicken

Chipotle Small

$13.00

House red sauce with chipotle marinated chicken with roasted pineapple

El Greco Small

$13.00

House red sauce with sliced cherry tomatoes, Mediterranean mixed, olives, red onion, and Feta cheese

Formaggio White Small

$12.00

White sauce base with mozzarella and dressed arugula

Luau Small

$12.00

White sauce base with roasted pineapple and ham

Margherita Small

$13.00

House red sauce base with fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and extra "Love Sauce"

Pepperoni Small

$12.00

Piggy Small

$13.00

Hickory BBQ sauce base with ham, bacon, pulled pork & sliced red onion

Ratatouille Small

$13.00

House red sauce with green bell pepper and a mix of roasted zucchini, eggplant, & yellow squash

Supreme Small

$13.00

House red sauce with bacon, pepperoni, green bell pepper, red onion & mushrooms

Taco-Nacho Small

$13.00

House red sauce with ground beef, jalapenos & ricotta dollops topped with tortilla chips

Ultimate Pepperoni Small

$13.00

House red sauce base with mushrooms and double pepperoni

Veggie Lover Small

$13.00

House red sauce with green bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms,

side of ranch

$0.50

Large Pizza

Cheese Large

$19.50

18"

4 Seasons Large

$22.00

Changes every season!

All-Aboard Large

$22.00

House red sauce base with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, & chicken

Chipotle Large

$22.00

House red sauce with chipotle marinated chicken with roasted pineapple

El Greco Large

$22.00

House red sauce with sliced cherry tomatoes, Mediterranean mixed olives, red onion, and Feta cheese

Formaggio White Large

$21.50

White sauce base with mozzarella and dressed arugula

Luau Large

$21.00

White sauce base with roasted pineapple and ham

Margherita Large

$22.00

House red sauce base with fresh mozzarella, sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and extra "Love Sauce"

Pepperoni Large

$21.00

Piggy Large

$22.00

Hickory BBQ sauce base with ham, bacon, pulled pork & sliced red onion

Ratatouille Large

$22.00

House red sauce with green bell peppers and a mix of roasted zucchini, eggplant, & yellow squash

Supreme Large

$22.00

House red sauce with bacon, pepperoni, green bell pepper, red onion & mushrooms

Taco-Nacho Large

$22.00

House red sauce with ground beef, jalapenos & ricotta dollops topped with tortilla chips

Ultimate Pepperoni Large

$22.00

House red sauce base with mushrooms and double pepperoni

Veggie Lover Large

$22.00

House red sauce with green bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms,

side of ranch

$0.50

Gluten-Free Pizza

10" Gluten-free Crust cheese

$11.00

additional toppings extra charge

10" Cauliflower crust cheese

$10.00

additional toppings extra charge

Slice

Slice of Pizza

$2.50

side of ranch

$0.50

Salad

Caprese

$8.50

Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozerella, drizzle of Balsamic glaze and garlic olive oil blend, served over baby arugula

House Salad

$8.50

Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onionsm dried cranberries & candied walnuts over a bed of romaine served with our House ranch

Caeser Salad

$10.00

Crisp green Romaine , parmesan cheese, roasted chicken breast and Caeser dressing. Served with a garlic knot.

Pasta

Enoy's Penne

$10.00

Penne pasta in a creamy tomato sauce

Enoys's Penne with chicken

$15.00

Penne pasta and chicken in a creamy tomato sauce

Fettuccine Garlic & Oil

$9.00

Fettuccine with garlic, parsley and olive oil blend

Meat Lasagna

$11.00

Homemade oven baked classic lasagna

Wild & Creamy

$11.00

Fettuccine with mushroom and spinach in a creamy sauce

Carbonara

$14.00

Fettuccine with Pancetta in a parmesan cheese and black pepper creamy sauce

Ravioli

$10.00

Three cheese stuffed ravioli in our house made marinara sauce

Bolognese

$12.00

Fettuccine with a creamy tomato meat sauce and sauteed onions

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Penne pasta with chicken in a creamy cheesy sauce

Shareables

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Fried three cheese ravioli served with side of marinara

6 Chicken Wings

$8.00

Dressed in choice of sauce

12 Chicken Wings

$15.00

Dressed in choice of sauce

3 Garlic Knots

$2.50

served with marinara sauce

6 Garlic Knots

$4.50

served with marinara sauce

4 chicken tenders

$6.00

served with choice of sauce

2 chicken tenders

$3.50

served with choice of sauce

4 pc chicken tender basket

$10.00

served with fries and choice of sauce

2 pc chicken tender basket

$6.50

served with fries and choice of sauce

Fries

$4.00

Stromboli Cheese

$11.00

additional charge for toppings

Calzone Cheese

$12.00

additional charge for toppings

Dessert

Zeppole

$6.00

fried dough bits coated with cinnamon and sugar served with chocolate sauce

Chocolate chip cookie

$1.50

Peanut butter cookie

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin cookie

$1.50

3 pack cookies

$4.00

Gelato

$6.00

Ask about available flavors

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.50

12oz Glass bottle soda

$2.35

16-20 oz plastic bottles

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.85

Cup of ice/water

$0.50

Apple juice box

$1.80
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and neighborhood oriented restaurant, serving hand made pizza and pasta.

Location

100 Center Creek Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

