Taste Bakery Cafe - 900 Alton Rd
410 Reviews
$$
900 Alton Road
Miami Beach, FL 33139
The Taste Coffee House 2022
Coffees, Lattes, & Teas
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Our original Imported Julius Meinl fresh brewed black drip coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Our House Made Cold Brew Coffee is steeped in ice cold triple filtered water for 36 hours and served on ice
Organic Iced Tea
Our unsweetened Organic Iced Tea is fresh brewed every day for a delicious & refreshing beverage you will love!
Cafe Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served hot or iced!
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai Tea & a shot of espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served Hot or Iced
Cappuccino
Espresso with your choice of milk with foam. Can be hot or iced!
Cafe Americano
Espresso with hot water
Hot Chocolate
Delicious Hot Chocolate with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Organic Tea Blends
Hot water served with a Julius Meinl Organic Tea of your choice.
Special - Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Special - Pistachio Latte
Espresso and pistachio syrup with your choice of milk. Available in Hot or Iced
Espresso Shots
Signature Lattes
Taste Frappes
Mocha Chip
espresso • cacao nibs • chocolate syrup • vanilla ice cream
Caramelove
espresso • caramel • vanilla ice cream
Fly Chai
chai • cinnamon • cardamom • vanilla ice cream
Matcha Gonn' Do
matcha green tea • vanilla ice cream
Special - Pumpkin Spice Frappe
Taste Famous All Day Breakfast 2022
Taste Famous Breakfast
The Barnhouse B.L.T
sunnyside eggs • applewood bacon • avocado • romaine • tomato • honey dijon • ketchup • mayo • american cheese
The Cali Energizer
egg whites • cheddar cheese • avocado • spinach • tomatoes • turkey breast • honey dijon sauce
The Chimi Steak & Eggs
sirloin steak • scrambled eggs • roasted red peppers •cheddar cheese • chimichurri sauce
The Luchador
sunnyside eggs • Vegan Impossible ground meat • pepperjack cheese • fajita veggies • cilantro • lime • avocado • jalapeño • cilantro lime ranch dressing
The Mediterranean Breakfast
egg whites • spinach • basil • sundried tomatoes • pesto • black olives • feta cheese • hummus
The Protein
egg whites • chicken breast • applewood bacon • chicken apple sausage • spinach • red onions • cheddar cheese • ranch
The Salmon Eggvocado
smoked salmon* • avocado • scrambled eggs • cucumbers • spinach • balsamic glaze • nigilla seeds
The Hangover - Limited Time Special!
4oz Angus burger with a sunnyside egg, hashbrown, american cheese, and bacon with ketchup and mayo on a toasted sesame bun.
Taste Power Bowls
How ’bout Them Apples
apples • cinnamon • agave syrup • granola • medjool dates • almonds
You Drive Me Cacao-Nuts
cacao nibs • almond butter • almonds • bananas • granola • coconut • honey
Everything’s Peachy
peaches• mango • raspberry • walnuts • bananas • granola • agave syrup • chia seeds
Power Hungry
protein powder • strawberries • blueberries • peanut butter • bananas • granola • peanuts • honey
Life’s a Beach
pineapple • mangoes • banana • coconut • granola • agave syrup • chia seeds
Taste Open-Faced Sandwiches
The Lox
~open-faced sandwich~ cream cheese • smoked salmon • tomatoes • capers • onions • lemon wedge
Bruschetta Avocado
~open-faced sandwich~ house-made bruschetta • hass avocado • fresh mozzarella • balsamic glaze • chia seeds
The Green Dragon
sunnyside eggs • edamame • avocado • jalapeño • bacon • nigilla seeds • feta cheese • sprouts
The Vacation
peanut butter • bananas • cacao nibs • strawberries • granola • walnuts • chia seeds • agave syrup
Taste Signature Lunch 2022
Taste Lunch - Begin Here - Choose Your Taste
The Bangkok
mixed greens* • peanuts • crunchy noodles • sprouts • rice noodles • carrots • edamame • lime • spicy Thai peanut dressing
The Ultimate
romaine* • tomatoes • feta cheese • dried cranberries • avocado • walnuts • honey ginger dressing
The Caesar
~A Classic~ romaine* • shaved parmesan cheese • garlic croutons • tuscan ceasar dressing
The Greek
spinach* • cucumbers • black olives • sundried tomatoes • red onions • feta cheese • green peppers• greek feta dressing
The Riviera
Mixed greens* • avocado • fajita veggies • boiled egg • black bean & corn • cheddar cheese • chia seeds • cilantro lime ranch dressing
The Italian
spinach* • tomatoes • basil • roasted red peppers • fresh mozzarella • pesto
The Avocado Club
romaine* • tomatoes • applewood bacon • avocado • swiss cheese • avocado ranch dressing
The Philly
mushrooms • fajita veggies • jalapeños • light mayo • american cheese • swiss cheese • ranch dressing
The Farmhouse
kale • carrots • tomatoes • cucumbers • avocado • hummus • sprouts • nigilla seeds • sundried tomato basil vinaigrette
The Montego Bay
spinach* • avocado • cilantro • onions • black bean and corn • mozzarella cheese • spicy jerk sauce
The Havana
applewood bacon • pickles • mustard • mayonnaise • onions • jalapeño • swiss cheese • honey mustard dressing
The Berry Nice
mixed greens* • almonds • strawberries • fresh mozzarella • quinoa • basil • balsamic vinaigrette dressing
The Taste Burger - Limited Time Special!
4oz Angus Burger topped with bacon, mushrooms, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, light ketchup & mayo on a sesame bun.
Soups
Taste Create Your Own 2022
Create Your Own
Taste Smoothies & Shakes 2022
Smoothies & Shakes
Anti-Aging
pineapple • banana • turmeric • cinnamon • ginger • chia seeds • honey • coconut milk
Blue Blast
blueberries • banana • strawberries • coconut water
Date n’ Almond
bananas • medjool dates • toasted almonds • almond butter • almond milk • agave syrup
Island Blend
pineapple • banana • coconut • vanilla ice cream • coconut water
SoBe Sunset
raspberry • apples • vanilla ice cream • lemon • agave syrup • oat milk
Mango Madness
mango • banana • pineapple • coconut water
Peaches n' Green
peaches • spinach • banana • agave syrup • coconut water • spirulina
Muscle Beach
strawberries • bananas • fresh orange juice
Ocean Acai
acai • blueberries • banana • vanilla ice cream • coconut water
Peanut Blast
bananas • strawberries • peanut butter • almond milk • honey
Fresh Snap Sodas 2022
Fresh Snap Sodas
Taste Fresh Juice Bar & Life Shots 2022
Fresh Juices
Citrus Splash
pineapple • orange • ginger • lemon • mint
Detox on the Rox
cucumbers • green apples • beets • celery
Fruit Punch
pineapple • green apple • oranges • strawberries
Herbal Zinger
green apples • lemon • ginger • basil
Heart Beet
orange • carrot • beets • ginger • kale
Mean Green Machine
kale • celery • green apples • lemon • cucumbers
Miami Mojito
pineapple • cucumber • mint • lemon
Orange Blush
oranges • strawberries • green apples
Power Hour
green apple • turmeric • carrot • lemon • black pepper
Life Shots
Taste Fresh Baked Pastries 2022
Pastries
Taste Famous Muffins
Our muffins are world famous! We bake a fresh batch every day, but once they're sold out for the day, they're gone! Try one today!
Danish Croissants
Chocolate Croissant
Our croissant filled with melted swiss chocolate & topped with chocolate chips and drizzled hardened chocolate
Honey Almond Croissant
Toasted almonds & raw honey in a croissant
Empanada
Fresh Baked Empanadas stuffed with either chicken, beef, or spinach & cheese
Sweetstreet Cookie
Plain Croissant
Plain Bagel
Banana
Sweetstreet Brownie
Sweetstreet Cupcake
Cake Jar
Call for Open Hours
Amazing Breakfast • Handcrafted Artisan Eatery • Coffee House • Fresh Juice Bar • Signature Smoothies • Muffin Maker
900 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139