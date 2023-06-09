Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Taste Bakery Cafe - 900 Alton Rd

410 Reviews

$$

900 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Empanada

Empanada

$3.50

Fresh Baked Empanadas stuffed with either chicken, beef, or spinach & cheese

Create Your Own

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.00+

matcha green tea • honey • choice of milk

The Taste Coffee House 2022

Coffees, Lattes, & Teas

The classic coffee styles & Organic Tea selections from the Taste Coffee House!

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Our original Imported Julius Meinl fresh brewed black drip coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50+

Our House Made Cold Brew Coffee is steeped in ice cold triple filtered water for 36 hours and served on ice

Organic Iced Tea

Organic Iced Tea

$2.50+

Our unsweetened Organic Iced Tea is fresh brewed every day for a delicious & refreshing beverage you will love!

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.00+

Espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served hot or iced!

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Chai Tea & a shot of espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served Hot or Iced

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Espresso with your choice of milk with foam. Can be hot or iced!

Cafe Americano

Cafe Americano

$2.50+

Espresso with hot water

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Delicious Hot Chocolate with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced

Organic Tea Blends

Organic Tea Blends

$2.50+

Hot water served with a Julius Meinl Organic Tea of your choice.

Special - Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$3.00+Out of stock

Special - Pistachio Latte

$4.00+

Espresso and pistachio syrup with your choice of milk. Available in Hot or Iced

Espresso Shots

Our selection of Espresso Shots from the Taste Coffee House!
Espresso

Espresso

$2.00+

Shots of Espresso!

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$2.50+

An Espresso Shot topped with foam

Colada

$2.50+

Espresso with sugar

Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.50+

A Spanish Favorite! Espresso with a splash of Milk

Signature Lattes

Our signature lattes are a delicious medley of rich flavors from the Taste Coffee Lab!
Spiced Chai Latte

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.00+

chai • ginger • cardamom • choice of milk

Feel Good Tea

$5.00+

hot water • ginger • lemon • cinnamon • turmeric • honey

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.00+

matcha green tea • honey • choice of milk

The Fat Burner

$5.00+

Hot water, Organic green tea, ginger, lemon, honey, and mint leaves

Taste Frappes

Made with your choice of milk and blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream!
Mocha Chip

Mocha Chip

$6.00+Out of stock

espresso • cacao nibs • chocolate syrup • vanilla ice cream

Caramelove

$6.00+Out of stock

espresso • caramel • vanilla ice cream

Fly Chai

Fly Chai

$6.00+Out of stock

chai • cinnamon • cardamom • vanilla ice cream

Matcha Gonn' Do

Matcha Gonn' Do

$6.00+Out of stock

matcha green tea • vanilla ice cream

Special - Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$6.00+Out of stock

Taste Famous All Day Breakfast 2022

Taste Famous Breakfast

Our Taste Famous Breakfast options are our all-star creations. Choose your base, from Sandwiches to Oven Roasted Potato Bowls, and make it how you want!
The Barnhouse B.L.T

The Barnhouse B.L.T

$12.00

sunnyside eggs • applewood bacon • avocado • romaine • tomato • honey dijon • ketchup • mayo • american cheese

The Cali Energizer

The Cali Energizer

$13.00

egg whites • cheddar cheese • avocado • spinach • tomatoes • turkey breast • honey dijon sauce

The Chimi Steak & Eggs

The Chimi Steak & Eggs

$15.00

sirloin steak • scrambled eggs • roasted red peppers •cheddar cheese • chimichurri sauce

The Luchador

$15.00Out of stock

sunnyside eggs • Vegan Impossible ground meat • pepperjack cheese • fajita veggies • cilantro • lime • avocado • jalapeño • cilantro lime ranch dressing

The Mediterranean Breakfast

The Mediterranean Breakfast

$13.00

egg whites • spinach • basil • sundried tomatoes • pesto • black olives • feta cheese • hummus

The Protein

The Protein

$15.00

egg whites • chicken breast • applewood bacon • chicken apple sausage • spinach • red onions • cheddar cheese • ranch

The Salmon Eggvocado

The Salmon Eggvocado

$15.00

smoked salmon* • avocado • scrambled eggs • cucumbers • spinach • balsamic glaze • nigilla seeds

The Hangover - Limited Time Special!

The Hangover - Limited Time Special!

$11.00Out of stock

4oz Angus burger with a sunnyside egg, hashbrown, american cheese, and bacon with ketchup and mayo on a toasted sesame bun.

Taste Power Bowls

Make what You Crave with our Taste Power Bowls! Choose your toppings, and choose your bowl type to create a delicious & healthy way to start your day or keep you powering through it!

How ’bout Them Apples

Out of stock

apples • cinnamon • agave syrup • granola • medjool dates • almonds

You Drive Me Cacao-Nuts

cacao nibs • almond butter • almonds • bananas • granola • coconut • honey

Everything’s Peachy

Out of stock

peaches• mango • raspberry • walnuts • bananas • granola • agave syrup • chia seeds

Power Hungry

protein powder • strawberries • blueberries • peanut butter • bananas • granola • peanuts • honey

Life’s a Beach

Out of stock

pineapple • mangoes • banana • coconut • granola • agave syrup • chia seeds

Taste Open-Faced Sandwiches

Taste Open-Faced Sandwiches are made to order on our fresh baked breads or bagels!

The Lox

$13.00

~open-faced sandwich~ cream cheese • smoked salmon • tomatoes • capers • onions • lemon wedge

Bruschetta Avocado

$12.00Out of stock

~open-faced sandwich~ house-made bruschetta • hass avocado • fresh mozzarella • balsamic glaze • chia seeds

The Green Dragon

$13.00Out of stock

sunnyside eggs • edamame • avocado • jalapeño • bacon • nigilla seeds • feta cheese • sprouts

The Vacation

$12.00Out of stock

peanut butter • bananas • cacao nibs • strawberries • granola • walnuts • chia seeds • agave syrup

Taste Signature Lunch 2022

Taste Lunch - Begin Here - Choose Your Taste

Begin Step 1 by selecting one of our Signature Tastes (The ingredients for your item). After that, simply follow the steps to complete your order. Our Tastes can be created on any base. All of our food is made fresh to order, designed by you! Try different combinations every day!
The Bangkok

The Bangkok

$13.00

mixed greens* • peanuts • crunchy noodles • sprouts • rice noodles • carrots • edamame • lime • spicy Thai peanut dressing

The Ultimate

$14.00

romaine* • tomatoes • feta cheese • dried cranberries • avocado • walnuts • honey ginger dressing

The Caesar

The Caesar

$12.00

~A Classic~ romaine* • shaved parmesan cheese • garlic croutons • tuscan ceasar dressing

The Greek

The Greek

$14.00

spinach* • cucumbers • black olives • sundried tomatoes • red onions • feta cheese • green peppers• greek feta dressing

The Riviera

$15.00

Mixed greens* • avocado • fajita veggies • boiled egg • black bean & corn • cheddar cheese • chia seeds • cilantro lime ranch dressing

The Italian

The Italian

$12.00

spinach* • tomatoes • basil • roasted red peppers • fresh mozzarella • pesto

The Avocado Club

The Avocado Club

$14.00

romaine* • tomatoes • applewood bacon • avocado • swiss cheese • avocado ranch dressing

The Philly

The Philly

$13.00

mushrooms • fajita veggies • jalapeños • light mayo • american cheese • swiss cheese • ranch dressing

The Farmhouse

$15.00

kale • carrots • tomatoes • cucumbers • avocado • hummus • sprouts • nigilla seeds • sundried tomato basil vinaigrette

The Montego Bay

The Montego Bay

$14.00

spinach* • avocado • cilantro • onions • black bean and corn • mozzarella cheese • spicy jerk sauce

The Havana

The Havana

$12.00

applewood bacon • pickles • mustard • mayonnaise • onions • jalapeño • swiss cheese • honey mustard dressing

The Berry Nice

$13.00Out of stock

mixed greens* • almonds • strawberries • fresh mozzarella • quinoa • basil • balsamic vinaigrette dressing

The Taste Burger - Limited Time Special!

The Taste Burger - Limited Time Special!

$11.00+Out of stock

4oz Angus Burger topped with bacon, mushrooms, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, light ketchup & mayo on a sesame bun.

Soups

We serve hearty, delicious soups fresh every day! Contact us and ask us what our soup of the day is

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of our Soup of the Day! Ask our server for details! Served with a side of toast.

Taste Create Your Own 2022

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

Taste Smoothies & Shakes 2022

Smoothies & Shakes

Anti-Aging

$10.00+Out of stock

pineapple • banana • turmeric • cinnamon • ginger • chia seeds • honey • coconut milk

Blue Blast

$10.00+Out of stock

blueberries • banana • strawberries • coconut water

Date n’ Almond

$10.00+

bananas • medjool dates • toasted almonds • almond butter • almond milk • agave syrup

Island Blend

$10.00+Out of stock

pineapple • banana • coconut • vanilla ice cream • coconut water

SoBe Sunset

$10.00+Out of stock

raspberry • apples • vanilla ice cream • lemon • agave syrup • oat milk

Mango Madness

$10.00+Out of stock

mango • banana • pineapple • coconut water

Peaches n' Green

$10.00+

peaches • spinach • banana • agave syrup • coconut water • spirulina

Muscle Beach

$10.00+Out of stock

strawberries • bananas • fresh orange juice

Ocean Acai

$10.00+Out of stock

acai • blueberries • banana • vanilla ice cream • coconut water

Peanut Blast

$10.00+Out of stock

bananas • strawberries • peanut butter • almond milk • honey

Fresh Snap Sodas 2022

Fresh Snap Sodas

Made to Order with Soda Water & sweetened with Agave Nectar. Served by the 20oz with Ice

Miami Sunset

$5.00Out of stock

ginger • lemon • basil • strawberry • peach

Mangoals

$5.00Out of stock

ginger • lemon • mango • mint

Yacht Party

$5.00Out of stock

pineapple • lemon • cucumber • mint

Blue Lagoon

$5.00Out of stock

blueberry • lemon • ginger • basil

Taste Fresh Juice Bar & Life Shots 2022

Fresh Juices

Our delicious juices are made to order from the freshest handpicked ingredients! Served by the 20oz

Citrus Splash

$9.00Out of stock

pineapple • orange • ginger • lemon • mint

Detox on the Rox

$9.00Out of stock

cucumbers • green apples • beets • celery

Fruit Punch

$9.00Out of stock

pineapple • green apple • oranges • strawberries

Herbal Zinger

$9.00Out of stock

green apples • lemon • ginger • basil

Heart Beet

$9.00Out of stock

orange • carrot • beets • ginger • kale

Mean Green Machine

$9.00Out of stock

kale • celery • green apples • lemon • cucumbers

Miami Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

pineapple • cucumber • mint • lemon

Orange Blush

$9.00Out of stock

oranges • strawberries • green apples

Power Hour

$9.00

green apple • turmeric • carrot • lemon • black pepper

Life Shots

Delicious shots 3.5oz BigShot served with an orange wedge chaser

Ginger Shot

$5.00

ginger • lemon • honey

Hulk Shot

$5.50Out of stock

ginger • lemon • honey • spirulina • chia seeds • orange juice

Super Shot

$5.50Out of stock

ginger • lemon • turmeric • black pepper • honey

The Immunity Shot

$5.00Out of stock

ginger • lemon • honey • cayenne • apple

Taste Fresh Baked Pastries 2022

Pastries

Taste Famous Muffins

$4.00

Our muffins are world famous! We bake a fresh batch every day, but once they're sold out for the day, they're gone! Try one today!

Danish Croissants

$3.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Our croissant filled with melted swiss chocolate & topped with chocolate chips and drizzled hardened chocolate

Honey Almond Croissant

Honey Almond Croissant

$4.50

Toasted almonds & raw honey in a croissant

Empanada

Empanada

$3.50

Fresh Baked Empanadas stuffed with either chicken, beef, or spinach & cheese

Sweetstreet Cookie

$2.99

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Banana

$0.75

Sweetstreet Brownie

$3.50

Sweetstreet Cupcake

$3.99

Cake Jar

$11.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Amazing Breakfast • Handcrafted Artisan Eatery • Coffee House • Fresh Juice Bar • Signature Smoothies • Muffin Maker

Website

Location

900 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

