Tribute Eatery & Bar

37 Reviews

901 E 2nd Ave

Coralville, IA 52241

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tribute Burger
Chicken Caesar
Crispy Chicken Club

Snacks & Shares

Deviled Eggs

$7.00Out of stock

kalona egg, pickled jalapeño, smoked tomato vinaigrette, fried la quercia prosciutto, tarragon

Red Pepper Hummus

$11.00

goat cheese, smoked paprika, sage oil, spiced chickpea, toasted flatbread

Black & Blue Chips

$8.75Out of stock

buffalo seasoning, blue cheese fondue

Ahi Stack

$15.00

avocado, sesame, soy- ginger, grilled bread

General Tso's Broccoli

$11.00

peanuts, sesame, scallion, chili oil

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.50

smoked gouda, kale, grilled bread

Soup & Salad

Mediterranean Chop

$13.75

spring mix, roasted artichoke, sundried tomato, castelvetrano olive, red onion, cucumber, spiced chickpea, feta, oregano vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

$15.75

grilled chicken, spring mix, shaved parmesan, grated egg yolk, castelvetrano olive, radish, green peppercorn caesar dressing

Plain Caesar

$11.75

spring mix, shaved parmesan, grated egg yolk, castelvetrano olive, radish, green peppercorn caesar dressing

Seared Tuna Salad

$16.75

spring mix, seared ahi tuna, togarashi, cherry tomato, radish, fried la quercia prosciutto, chili oil, smoked tomato vinaigrette

Cranberry Pancetta Salad

$15.75

spring mix, fried pancetta, brussels, goat cheese, candied granola, cranberry cognac dressing

Cup Red Pepper Bisque

$5.00
Bowl Red Pepper Bisque

$8.00
Cup Chicken Noodle

$5.00
Bowl Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Sandwiches

Tribute Burger

$15.50

double patty, white american cheese, house pickle, slaw, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Club

$16.75

bacon, swiss, honey mustard, slaw, tomato, sesame bun

Cubano

$15.50

mojo pork, hickory smoked ham, salami, swiss, house pickles, mustard, plantain aioli, cuban loaf

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

roasted garlic & horseradish boursin, havarti, gruyère, capicola, red peppers, sourdough

French O. Burger

$16.50

double patty, swiss, caramelized onion, crispy shallots, parsley chutney, brioche bun, onion jus

Mains

2 Piece F&C

$16.00

IPA beer-battered cod fillet, fries, house slaw, yuzu tartar

3 Piece F&C

$19.50

IPA beer-battered cod fillet, fries, house slaw, yuzu tartar

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$14.00

gouda cheese, chive, panko

Lemon Pepper Shrimp Linguine

$23.00

lemon pepper sauce, chili marinated shrimp, roasted red peppers, broccoli, pink peppercorn

Short Rib Gnocchi

$24.00

vodka sauce, braised short rib, shaved parmesan, herbed bread crumbs, sage oil

Supper Club Steak

$33.00

garlic mashed potatoes, veal demi-glace, roasted broccoli mp

Flank Steak

$26.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$5.00

House Chips

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00
General Tso's Broccoli

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Cup of Slaw

$4.00

Ginger Pasta Salad

$5.00
Cup Red Pepper Bisque

$5.00
Cup Chicken Noodle

$5.00
Bowl Red Pepper Bisque

$8.00
Bowl Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Sweets

House Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Sauces/Extras

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Fondue

$2.00

Oyster Crackers

$0.50

Cranberry Cognac Vin

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Green Peppercorn Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Grilled Bread

$3.00

Toasted Flatbread

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

House Pickles

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Oregano Vin

$0.75

Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Parsley Chutney

$1.00

Plantain Aioli

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Tomato Vin

$0.75

Yuzu Tartar

$1.00

GF bread

$4.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Butter

$0.75

Jam

$0.75

Kids

Kids Patty

$7.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

Kids Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
Known for sharable snacks, delectable sandwiches and our take on some of your favorite classics, Tribute Eatery & Bar is a place where you can always count on a warm welcome from hosts, bartenders and servers who know your order by heart. Be sure to bring your desire for first-rate bites as well as downright delicious cocktails, wines and beers in our space that is bursting with charm, energy and conviviality!

901 E 2nd Ave, Coralville, IA 52241

