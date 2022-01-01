Tribute Eatery & Bar
37 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Known for sharable snacks, delectable sandwiches and our take on some of your favorite classics, Tribute Eatery & Bar is a place where you can always count on a warm welcome from hosts, bartenders and servers who know your order by heart. Be sure to bring your desire for first-rate bites as well as downright delicious cocktails, wines and beers in our space that is bursting with charm, energy and conviviality!
Location
901 E 2nd Ave, Coralville, IA 52241
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA - 1010 Martin Street
No Reviews
1010 Martin Street Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurant
The Coffee Emporium - Coralville - 925 E 2nd Ave
No Reviews
925 E 2nd Ave Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurant