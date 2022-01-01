Restaurant info

Known for sharable snacks, delectable sandwiches and our take on some of your favorite classics, Tribute Eatery & Bar is a place where you can always count on a warm welcome from hosts, bartenders and servers who know your order by heart. Be sure to bring your desire for first-rate bites as well as downright delicious cocktails, wines and beers in our space that is bursting with charm, energy and conviviality!