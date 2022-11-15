903 Brewers 1718 S Elm St
1718 S ELM ST
Sherman, TX 75090
Blackberry Cheesecake Seltzer Slushy
We like dessert here and can't help but let it inspire our beers. This delicious seltzer is stuffed with blackberries and cheesecake flavors. This seltzer is sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Cherry Cola Float Hard Seltzer Slushy
Skip the soda shop and head right to 903. This hard seltzer is loaded with ice cream, cherry, and cola flavors. Sold in four packs of 12oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Cherry Dreamsicle
A take on the summer classic. This slushy is filled with cherry, milk sugar, and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Catalina Beer Mixer
Did we just become best friends? Catalina Beer Mixer is stuffed with tangerine, mango, pink guava, sea salt, and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans! Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Double Puff
We've brought back cult favorite! Double Puff is filled with marshmallows, blackberry, apricot, and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Dreamsicle
We've brought back a fan favorite, Dreamsicle. It is stuffed with orange and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Mango Vanilla Ice Cream
We all scream for ice cream! This slushy is crammed full of mango and vanilla ice cream flavors for the perfect summer treat! Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/ or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Miami Slice Seltzer Slushy
We've taken your favorite seltzer and filled it with all the flavors of a Miami Vice tiki drink. Made with strawberry, coconut, pineapple, and lime. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleeks. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/ or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Mixed Berry Dreamsicle
This dreamsicle is filled with raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, milk sugar, and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Pink Stuff
🍺PINK STUFF SLUSHY. Each year for the holidays Aunt Maxine makes her famous Pink Stuff Slushy. So this year we are making an alcohol version of it. Packed full of Cherry, Tangerine, Pineapple, Marshmallow, Lactose, and Vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
PB Monster
We've turned your favorite after school treat into a beer. PBJ Monster is loaded with peanut butter, blackberry, raspberry, and blueberry. Packaged in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Mr. Stay Puft
This slushy is scary good! We've stuffed it with Raspberry, Pineapple, Apricot, Vanilla, and Marshmallow. Packaged in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Pumpkin Pie Slushy
Hope you saved room for dessert! We've taken creamy pumpkin, cinnamon, and vanilla and combined it with our Berliner weisse for a beer like no other. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
There's Always a Bigger Fruit
There's Always a Bigger Fruit is a collaboration with our friends at J Wakefield. We've infused our Berliner Weisse base with peach, mango, pineapple, and coconut. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Prickly Pear Pineapple Hard Seltzer Slushy
This isn't your typical hard seltzer. We have stuffed it full of prickly pear and pineapple. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Painkiller Slushy
We've brought back your vacay favorite, Painkiller. It is stuffed with pineapple, orange, and coconut. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Sangria Slushy
Trashcan Punch
Dice Goblin
Gather round and behold, an imperial stout brewed with multidimensional depths. Within its black waves reside a wealth of flavors. Flavors of insanely decadent buttercream frosting and fluffy whipped cream notes make this stout sweet and complex. Available for pick up after 11am Saturday, May 28th. Sold in four packs of 16 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Neopolitan Reserve
Sasquatch Vineyard
Chupacabra 2
We've brought back your favorite Chupacabra. It is loaded with cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and coconut and aged on spiced rum soaked oak. Packaged in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Unleash The Beast
Cookie Monster Stout
e want cookie! Me want stout! Our latest pastry stout puts cookies front and center, marrying a rich imperial stout with flavors of cookie dough and notes of cookies and cream. Abundant flavors of chocolate layers evoke hints of chocolate chips, while flavors of cookie peek with delightful supportive subtlety. This flavor blasted stout boasts a mega body and satisfying mouthfeel. Its dark brown waves reveal all the cookie flavors in this crave worthy treat. Me want 903! Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Pecan Pie Stout
A seasonal staple inspired a new spin on our Pecan Porter. This year we’ve added flavors of pecan, brown sugar and notes of vanilla to evoke all the decadent flavors of pecan pie. Nutty and earthy pecan flavors kick off the journey, yielding deeply caramelized sugars atop a delicately roasted malt profile. Our Pecan Pie Porter is rich and celebratory, highlighting the warmest flavors of our favorite seasonal dessert. Savor the moments and the sips with this flavorful Pecan Pie Porter. 7.8%ABV Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Homeschool Stout
Homeschool is an imperial stout boosted by additions of vanilla and coconut. An inviting aroma emanating from this beer's dark brown depths will lead you into its pool of bittersweet roaster malts, creamy coconut and sweet vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Sasquatch Stout
A big brew with a big name. Brewed with chocolate malt, giving it a full and balanced flavor of bittersweet chocolate and espresso. Heavy additions of milk sugar make for a creamy mouthfeel. Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Coconut Coffee Stout
Magic Bar Stout
Almond Cookie Stout
Cherry Strudel
We’re toasting up the pastry flavors in our latest cream ale inspired by a convenient breakfast snack. This Cherry Strudel Cream Ale combines all the flavors of golden flaky pastry, gooey cherry filling and a drizzle of vanilla icing. Each sip evokes a bite of a comforting toasted strudel. Bready malts and lightly tart cherry are rounded out by a harmonizing swirl of vanilla flavor. The beer boasts welcoming sweetness that rolls into a balanced finish. Pop open this pop up treat! Must be 21 years of age or older to Preorder and/or pick Up beer. ID required at pick up.
Cerveza Por Favor
Our Mexican style lager has a crisp, clean flavor. Lightly hopped, it has a great balance between malt and bitterness with a touch of citrus on the nose. This brew is best served ice-cold with a lime. Sold in six packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Sherman Bock
Sherman Bock is a malt driver lager perfect for any occasion. Its bready caramel sweetness is balanced by a crisp, dry finish. Noble hop additions balance the Munich malt and lend a subtle addition of spicy and floral hop character but virtually no bitterness. Born in Germany, brewed in Sherman, TX, our Bock embodies classic brewing tradition crafted for modern day enjoyment. Sold in six packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Pina Colada IPA
Salty Dog
This classic cocktail is now a beer! We've taken our Berliner Weisse and added grapefruit juice and sea salt. Must be 21 years of age or old order/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Rice Crispy Cream Ale
Orange Vanilla Gose
Salted Watermelon Sour
Mango Hefeweizen
Cinna Toast Munch
Hop Alone IPA
Bonus Fruit Sour
Pina Colada Sparkling Water
The creative brew team at 903 Brewers has taken their sparkling spring water and added fresh pineapple and creamy coconut flavors. Lightly carbonated with a touch of pulp. All for only 35 calories per can. Sold in packs of six 16 oz cans. Does not contain alcohol.
Lime Sparkling Water
Blue Cheese Fries
Cauliflower Florets
Chips and Salsa
Chorizo Queso
French Fries
Garlic Cheese Curds
Garlic Fries
Hush Puppies- 6 Ea
Korean Fries
Loaded Fries
Beer battered fries with queso, bacon & chives
Mac & Cheese
Nashville Hot Fries
Onion Rings
1/2 Order of Nachos
Tray of Nachos
White corn chips with refried beans, cheese queso & pico
Tripple Play
Chip Refill
Breadded Jalapeno Strips
Cowgirl Burger
Cowboy Burger
Ranch Hand Burger
Bison Burger
Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger
Candied Cowgirl Burger
Black and Blue Burger
Top Gun
The Duke
Queso Burger
Montana Burger
Bison meat with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and spicy bbq sauce
903 Signature Steakhouse Burger
6 oz Prime Rib Meat with garlic butter, arugula & red onion w/ side of horseradish aioli.
BYO Pizza
Cache E' Pepe
Chicken Milanese Pizza
Garlic Butter, Canadian Bacon, Tomato, Mozzarella, Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula & Pickled Red Onion with a Balsamic Reduction
Queen Margarita Pizza
The Naples Pizza
The Verona Pizza
The Florence Pizza
Extra Topping
Add Chicken Topping
Add Brisket Topping
Add Rib Eye Topping
Sub Cauliflower Crust
1718 S ELM ST, Sherman, TX 75090