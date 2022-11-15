903 Brewers 1718 S Elm St

Pecan Pie Stout

$10.99

A seasonal staple inspired a new spin on our Pecan Porter. This year we’ve added flavors of pecan, brown sugar and notes of vanilla to evoke all the decadent flavors of pecan pie. Nutty and earthy pecan flavors kick off the journey, yielding deeply caramelized sugars atop a delicately roasted malt profile. Our Pecan Pie Porter is rich and celebratory, highlighting the warmest flavors of our favorite seasonal dessert. Savor the moments and the sips with this flavorful Pecan Pie Porter. 7.8%ABV Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.