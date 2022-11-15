Restaurant header imageView gallery

903 Brewers 1718 S Elm St

57 Reviews

$$

1718 S ELM ST

Sherman, TX 75090

Order Again

Popular Items

Mr. Stay Puft
BYO Pizza
Queen Margarita Pizza

Slushy and Reserve Series

Banana Split

$18.99
Blackberry Cheesecake Seltzer Slushy

Blackberry Cheesecake Seltzer Slushy

$18.99

We like dessert here and can't help but let it inspire our beers. This delicious seltzer is stuffed with blackberries and cheesecake flavors. This seltzer is sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Cherry Cola Float Hard Seltzer Slushy

Cherry Cola Float Hard Seltzer Slushy

$18.99

Skip the soda shop and head right to 903. This hard seltzer is loaded with ice cream, cherry, and cola flavors. Sold in four packs of 12oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Cherry Dreamsicle

Cherry Dreamsicle

$18.99

A take on the summer classic. This slushy is filled with cherry, milk sugar, and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Catalina Beer Mixer

Catalina Beer Mixer

$18.99

Did we just become best friends? Catalina Beer Mixer is stuffed with tangerine, mango, pink guava, sea salt, and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans! Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Double Puff

Double Puff

$18.99

We've brought back cult favorite! Double Puff is filled with marshmallows, blackberry, apricot, and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Dreamsicle

Dreamsicle

$18.99

We've brought back a fan favorite, Dreamsicle. It is stuffed with orange and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Mango Vanilla Ice Cream

Mango Vanilla Ice Cream

$18.99

We all scream for ice cream! This slushy is crammed full of mango and vanilla ice cream flavors for the perfect summer treat! Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/ or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Miami Slice Seltzer Slushy

Miami Slice Seltzer Slushy

$18.99

We've taken your favorite seltzer and filled it with all the flavors of a Miami Vice tiki drink. Made with strawberry, coconut, pineapple, and lime. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleeks. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/ or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Mixed Berry Dreamsicle

Mixed Berry Dreamsicle

$18.99

This dreamsicle is filled with raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, milk sugar, and vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Pink Stuff

Pink Stuff

$18.99

🍺PINK STUFF SLUSHY. Each year for the holidays Aunt Maxine makes her famous Pink Stuff Slushy. So this year we are making an alcohol version of it. Packed full of Cherry, Tangerine, Pineapple, Marshmallow, Lactose, and Vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

PB Monster

PB Monster

$18.99

We've turned your favorite after school treat into a beer. PBJ Monster is loaded with peanut butter, blackberry, raspberry, and blueberry. Packaged in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Mr. Stay Puft

Mr. Stay Puft

$18.99

This slushy is scary good! We've stuffed it with Raspberry, Pineapple, Apricot, Vanilla, and Marshmallow. Packaged in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Pumpkin Pie Slushy

Pumpkin Pie Slushy

$18.99

Hope you saved room for dessert! We've taken creamy pumpkin, cinnamon, and vanilla and combined it with our Berliner weisse for a beer like no other. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

There's Always a Bigger Fruit

There's Always a Bigger Fruit

$18.99

There's Always a Bigger Fruit is a collaboration with our friends at J Wakefield. We've infused our Berliner Weisse base with peach, mango, pineapple, and coconut. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Prickly Pear Pineapple Hard Seltzer Slushy

Prickly Pear Pineapple Hard Seltzer Slushy

$18.99

This isn't your typical hard seltzer. We have stuffed it full of prickly pear and pineapple. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Painkiller Slushy

Painkiller Slushy

$18.99

We've brought back your vacay favorite, Painkiller. It is stuffed with pineapple, orange, and coconut. Sold in four packs of 12 oz sleek cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Sangria Slushy

$18.99

Trashcan Punch

$18.99
Dice Goblin

Dice Goblin

$22.99

Gather round and behold, an imperial stout brewed with multidimensional depths. Within its black waves reside a wealth of flavors. Flavors of insanely decadent buttercream frosting and fluffy whipped cream notes make this stout sweet and complex. Available for pick up after 11am Saturday, May 28th. Sold in four packs of 16 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Neopolitan Reserve

$22.99

Sasquatch Vineyard

$18.99
Chupacabra 2

Chupacabra 2

$18.99

We've brought back your favorite Chupacabra. It is loaded with cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and coconut and aged on spiced rum soaked oak. Packaged in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Unleash The Beast

$18.99

Oak Aged Beers

Barrel Aged Donut Stout

Barrel Aged Donut Stout

$19.99

In honor of Pastry Fest we've cooked up this delicious Barrel Aged Donut Stout and aged it 12 months in Iron Root Republic Whiskey Barrels. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up. Sold in single 16.9 ounce bottles.

Four Pack

Cookie Monster Stout

Cookie Monster Stout

$10.99

e want cookie! Me want stout! Our latest pastry stout puts cookies front and center, marrying a rich imperial stout with flavors of cookie dough and notes of cookies and cream. Abundant flavors of chocolate layers evoke hints of chocolate chips, while flavors of cookie peek with delightful supportive subtlety. This flavor blasted stout boasts a mega body and satisfying mouthfeel. Its dark brown waves reveal all the cookie flavors in this crave worthy treat. Me want 903! Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Pecan Pie Stout

Pecan Pie Stout

$10.99

A seasonal staple inspired a new spin on our Pecan Porter. This year we’ve added flavors of pecan, brown sugar and notes of vanilla to evoke all the decadent flavors of pecan pie. Nutty and earthy pecan flavors kick off the journey, yielding deeply caramelized sugars atop a delicately roasted malt profile. Our Pecan Pie Porter is rich and celebratory, highlighting the warmest flavors of our favorite seasonal dessert. Savor the moments and the sips with this flavorful Pecan Pie Porter. 7.8%ABV Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Homeschool Stout

Homeschool Stout

$10.99

Homeschool is an imperial stout boosted by additions of vanilla and coconut. An inviting aroma emanating from this beer's dark brown depths will lead you into its pool of bittersweet roaster malts, creamy coconut and sweet vanilla. Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Sasquatch Stout

Sasquatch Stout

$10.99

A big brew with a big name. Brewed with chocolate malt, giving it a full and balanced flavor of bittersweet chocolate and espresso. Heavy additions of milk sugar make for a creamy mouthfeel. Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Coconut Coffee Stout

$10.99

Magic Bar Stout

$10.99

Almond Cookie Stout

$10.99

Six Pack

Cherry Strudel

Cherry Strudel

$10.99

We’re toasting up the pastry flavors in our latest cream ale inspired by a convenient breakfast snack. This Cherry Strudel Cream Ale combines all the flavors of golden flaky pastry, gooey cherry filling and a drizzle of vanilla icing. Each sip evokes a bite of a comforting toasted strudel. Bready malts and lightly tart cherry are rounded out by a harmonizing swirl of vanilla flavor. The beer boasts welcoming sweetness that rolls into a balanced finish. Pop open this pop up treat! Must be 21 years of age or older to Preorder and/or pick Up beer. ID required at pick up.

Cerveza Por Favor

Cerveza Por Favor

$10.99

Our Mexican style lager has a crisp, clean flavor. Lightly hopped, it has a great balance between malt and bitterness with a touch of citrus on the nose. This brew is best served ice-cold with a lime. Sold in six packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Sherman Bock

Sherman Bock

$10.99

Sherman Bock is a malt driver lager perfect for any occasion. Its bready caramel sweetness is balanced by a crisp, dry finish. Noble hop additions balance the Munich malt and lend a subtle addition of spicy and floral hop character but virtually no bitterness. Born in Germany, brewed in Sherman, TX, our Bock embodies classic brewing tradition crafted for modern day enjoyment. Sold in six packs of 12 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Pina Colada IPA

$10.99
Salty Dog

Salty Dog

$10.99

This classic cocktail is now a beer! We've taken our Berliner Weisse and added grapefruit juice and sea salt. Must be 21 years of age or old order/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.

Rice Crispy Cream Ale

$10.99

Orange Vanilla Gose

$10.99

Salted Watermelon Sour

$10.99

Mango Hefeweizen

$10.99

Cinna Toast Munch

$10.99

Hop Alone IPA

$10.99

Bonus Fruit Sour

$10.99

Sparkling Water

Pina Colada Sparkling Water

Pina Colada Sparkling Water

$12.00Out of stock

The creative brew team at 903 Brewers has taken their sparkling spring water and added fresh pineapple and creamy coconut flavors. Lightly carbonated with a touch of pulp. All for only 35 calories per can. Sold in packs of six 16 oz cans. Does not contain alcohol.

Lime Sparkling Water

$12.00

Appetizers & Sides

Blue Cheese Fries

$6.00

Cauliflower Florets

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Chorizo Queso

$11.95

French Fries

$3.50
Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.00

Garlic Fries

$5.50

Hush Puppies- 6 Ea

$3.50

Korean Fries

$5.50

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Beer battered fries with queso, bacon & chives

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Nashville Hot Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

1/2 Order of Nachos

$8.50Out of stock
Tray of Nachos

Tray of Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

White corn chips with refried beans, cheese queso & pico

Tripple Play

$12.00

Chip Refill

$2.50

Breadded Jalapeno Strips

$6.00

Salads & Soups

Broken Wedge

$5.00

Cheeseburger Salad

$11.00

Philly Wedge Salad

$11.00

Southwest Salad

$11.00

8oz. Tomato Bisque Soup

$5.00

12oz. Tomato Bisque Soup

$7.00

8oz. Soup of the Day

$8.00

12oz. Soup of the Day

$10.00

Burgers

6 oz. Smash Burger with BBQ Brisket, Pickles, Onion Rings & 903 BBQ Sauce

Cowgirl Burger

$8.00

Cowboy Burger

$10.00

Ranch Hand Burger

$12.00
Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$15.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.00

Candied Cowgirl Burger

$12.00

Black and Blue Burger

$13.00

Top Gun

$13.00

The Duke

$17.00

Queso Burger

$14.00

Montana Burger

$16.00

Bison meat with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and spicy bbq sauce

903 Signature Steakhouse Burger

$14.00

6 oz Prime Rib Meat with garlic butter, arugula & red onion w/ side of horseradish aioli.

Chicken & Wangz

Crispy Chicken Club

Crispy Chicken Club

$12.00

~Grilled Chicken Club~

$12.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tenders & Fries

$13.00

1 pound (8) Bone-in Wings

$16.00

Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Fish & Chips 3 Piece

$13.00

Fish & Chips 5 Piece

$17.00

Sourdough Sandwiches

Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$8.50

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

903 OG Club

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.00

French Dip

$11.00

Tomato & Basil Caprese

$11.50

Grilled Pepperjack & Jalapeno

$12.00

Grilled Turkey & Bacon

$13.00

1\2 Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pizza

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$11.00

Cache E' Pepe

$14.00

Chicken Milanese Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Butter, Canadian Bacon, Tomato, Mozzarella, Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula & Pickled Red Onion with a Balsamic Reduction

Queen Margarita Pizza

Queen Margarita Pizza

$11.00
The Naples Pizza

The Naples Pizza

$14.00
The Verona Pizza

The Verona Pizza

$14.00
The Florence Pizza

The Florence Pizza

$13.00

Extra Topping

$1.20

Add Chicken Topping

$3.00

Add Brisket Topping

$5.00

Add Rib Eye Topping

$5.00

Sub Cauliflower Crust

$3.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese Basket

$7.50

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Kids Burger Basket

$7.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Plant Based Menu

Nashville Hot Plant Based Crispy Sandwich

$13.00

Baguette Plant Based Fried Green Tomato, Arugula & Mushrooms

$10.00

Veggie Garlic/Herb Wrap

$8.00

Crispy Plant Based Sandwichw/ Arugula, Tomato, Mushrooms & Pickled Red Onion

$13.00

Plant Based Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Drinks

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.50

Glass Bottle Root Beer

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Dublin Vintage Cola

$3.50

Soux City Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1718 S ELM ST, Sherman, TX 75090

Directions

