Juice & Smoothies
Caterers

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffee & Smoothies of Jax

review star

No reviews yet

2356 Beaver St

Jacksonville, FL 32209

Mango Orange
Pina Colada

Smoothies

All of our delicious fruit blends are 100% natural, with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors. Available in a variety of tropical flavors, our smoothies are low-fat, gluten-free and kosher certified, which can be mixed together for endless tropical flavor delights.
Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.75+

w/ Banana

Mango Orange

Mango Orange

$6.75+

w/ Banana

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$6.75+

w/ Banana

Black Raspberry

Black Raspberry

$6.75+Out of stock

w/ Banana

Kiwi Lemon Lime

Kiwi Lemon Lime

$6.75+Out of stock

w/ Banana

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$6.75+Out of stock

NON-Dairy NO Banana

Tropical Fruit

Tropical Fruit

$6.75+

NON-Dairy w/ Banana

Hawaiian Breeze

Hawaiian Breeze

$6.75+

Strawberry & Mango Orange w/ Banana

Black Lava Beach

Black Lava Beach

$6.75+Out of stock

Strawberry & Black Raspberry w/ Banana

Hawaiian Dreamsicle

Hawaiian Dreamsicle

$6.75+

Mango Orange & Pina Colada w/ Banana

Kona Rain

Kona Rain

$6.75+Out of stock

Black Raspberry & Kiwi Lemon Lime w/ Banana

Ocean Sunrise

Ocean Sunrise

$6.75+Out of stock

Mango Orange & Kiwi Lemon Lime w/ Banana

Rainforest Fall

Rainforest Fall

$6.75+Out of stock

Black Raspberry & Pina Colada w/ Banana

Sunny Paradise

Sunny Paradise

$6.75+Out of stock

Strawberry & Kiwi Lemon-Lime w/ Banana

Surf's Up

Surf's Up

$6.75+Out of stock

Kiwi Lemon Lime & Pina Colada w/ Banana

Wistful Waikiki

Wistful Waikiki

$6.75+

Strawberry & Pina Colada w/ Banana

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.75+Out of stock

Strawberry, Banana, & Frozen Lemonade

Aloha Colada (Banana Colada)

Aloha Colada (Banana Colada)

$6.75+

Delicious Banana Smoothie w/ Pina Colada

Blended Cappuccino

Blended Cappuccino

$6.75+Out of stock

Chilled Cappuccino drink topped with Whip Cream and Syrup

Black Raspberry Lemonade

Black Raspberry Lemonade

$6.75+Out of stock

Black Raspberry w/ Banana & Frozen Lemonade

Mango-Orange-Lemonade

$6.75+Out of stock

HAS Dairy & Banana

Frozen Hot Cocoa

Frozen Hot Cocoa

$6.75+

Ghirardelli Blended Frozen Hot Cocoa

Frozen Cocoa Caramel

$6.75+

Ghiradelli Blended Frozen Cocoa w/ Caramel Syrup

Hot Chocolate

HOT Chocolate

HOT Chocolate

$3.75+Out of stock
Frozen Hot Cocoa

Frozen Hot Cocoa

Ghirardelli Blended Frozen Hot Cocoa

Frozen Cocoa Caramel

Ghiradelli Blended Frozen Cocoa w/ Caramel Syrup

COFFEEs

Molokai Blend starts $3.75

Molokai Blend starts $3.75

$3.75+Out of stock

Dark roast Full body, rich chocolatey flavor

Kona Blend starts $3.75

Kona Blend starts $3.75

$3.75+Out of stock

Light roast Buttery medium acidity, cherry finish made from a Blend. Served Hot or over ice.

DECAF Blend starts $3.75

DECAF Blend starts $3.75

$3.75+Out of stock

Kauai Blend starts $3.75

$3.75+Out of stock
100% Hawaiian starts $4.25

100% Hawaiian starts $4.25

$4.25+Out of stock

Dark roast, 100% Hawaiian from Whole bean, not a blend. Full bodied, hints of cocoa. Hot or over ice.

Maui Mountain Roast blend

Maui Mountain Roast blend

$3.75+Out of stock

Dark roast blend Subtle hints of wild berry, earthly finish, bold taste

Molokai Blend Cold Toddy Brew

Molokai Blend Cold Toddy Brew

$4.00+Out of stock

Overnight Toddy Brewed Cold Coffee = smoother, less acidic, less bitterness flavor. Add flavored syrup if desired- $included

Blended Cappuccino

Blended Cappuccino

$3.75+Out of stock

Chilled Cappuccino drink topped with Whip Cream and Syrup

WATER

Usually Zephyrhills
Water (16 or 24oz)

Water (16 or 24oz)

$2.00+

Usually Zephyrhills per availability

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.00

100% Juice w/ Electrolytes

SNACKS

Fruits

Fruits

$1.00

Banana

PopCorners

PopCorners

$1.50

SeaSalt, KettleCorn, White Cheddar, SpicyQueso Popcorn based chip

Protein Bars (Pure Protein)

Protein Bars (Pure Protein)

$2.25

ChocolatePeanut Butter, Chocolate Chip Chocolate Deluxe

Hawaiian Keto Cookie

Hawaiian Keto Cookie

$2.25

1 oz - Macadamia White Chocolate Coconut cookie

Trail Mix Sweet n Salty

Trail Mix Sweet n Salty

$1.50

Peanuts, Raisins, Chocolate, Sunflower Seeds. 2oz

Pretzels Snyder's

Pretzels Snyder’s

$1.50

Mini Pretzels .92oz

Beef Jerky Jack Links

Beef Jerky Jack Links

$3.00

Original or Teriyaki 1.25 oz

PopChips

PopChips

$1.50

BBQ, SeaSalt or, Sour Cream & Onion Potato based chip

Trail Mix PowerUp

Trail Mix PowerUp

$1.50

High Energy, Mega Energy or, Antioxidant Mix 1.5 oz

Clif Thins

Clif Thins

$1.50

Chocolate Chip or White Chocolate .78 oz (2 thins)

Edible STRAW

Strawberry STRAW

$1.00

Sorbos Edible, Flavored, Biodegradable Straw

Chocolate STRAW

$1.00

Sorbos Edible, Flavored, Biodegradable Straw

Lemon or Lime STRAW

$1.00

Sorbos Edible, Flavored, Biodegradable Straw

Twizzler Straw (asstd flavors)

$1.00Out of stock

Strawberry, Orange, Lemonade, Watermelon, Grape, or Blue Raspberry

Leis

Leis

$2.00

Nylon Flowers Assorted Colors

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
ORDERING for Creekside HS. Sales Tax (6.5%) has been INCLUDED in menu prices for St Johns county. A portion of your purchase goes back to Creekside High School Athletics programs. Request Us at your event! Text/Phone: 904 588 2168 EMAIL: kokua@904mw.com Don't Wait in Line! Order/Schedule Online!

