Juice & Smoothies
Caterers
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffee & Smoothies of Jax
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
ORDERING for Creekside HS. Sales Tax (6.5%) has been INCLUDED in menu prices for St Johns county. A portion of your purchase goes back to Creekside High School Athletics programs. Request Us at your event! Text/Phone: 904 588 2168 EMAIL: kokua@904mw.com Don't Wait in Line! Order/Schedule Online!
Location
2356 Beaver St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurant
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant