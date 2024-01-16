Brickhouse Restaurant Eastham
4940 State Highway
Eastham, MA 02642
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
STARTER
- Stuffed Quahog$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mussles
Sauteed With Celery, Tomatoes, Onions And Garlic.Then Simmered In A Buttery Clam Broth Served With Toasted Garlic Bread.$16.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower (V)
Battered, Fried And Tossed In A Mild Buffalo Sauce.$13.00
- Fried Mozzarella (V)
Served With Marinara Sauce$13.00
- Fried Calamari
With Jalapenos Served With House Made Remoulade$15.00
- Shrimp Cocktail (GF)
(6) Served With House Made Cocktail Sauce$18.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Served With House Made Orange Rum Marmalade$16.00
- Fried Maryland Crab Cakes
2) Served With House Made Remoulade$16.00
- Yellow Corn Nachos
Topped With A Blend Of Cheese, Jerk Pork Chili, Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Corn, And Jalapenos. Finished With A Drizzle Of Avocado Aioli$16.00
- Chicken Wings
(10 Pieces Bone In) Choice: Jerk, Bbq, Mild, Sweet & Spicy Or Fireworks$16.00
- Boneless tenders
Choice: Jerk, Bbq, Mild, Sweet & Spicy Or Fireworks$14.99
- B/H Flatbread
Spread With House Bleu Cheese And Topped With Shredded Jerk Chicken Breast, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, And Scallions. Finished With Mozzarella And Mild Jerk Sauce$19.99
- Brussel
extra crispy, tossed in sweet chili sauce and everything bagel seasoning$12.00
- Chicken and lemongrass stickers
Sweet chili-soy sauce$12.99
- tuna sashimi
ahi tuna crusted with sesame seeds and seared, sweet soy, wasabi, cucumber$18.00
- Margarita flatbread$15.00
- Pear, Brie Bacon flatbread$18.00
- Truffle fries$10.00
SALADS
- B/H Salad
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Red Bell Peppers, Cucumbers And Red Onions$7.00
- Romaine
Tossed With House Made Caesar Dressing, Then Topped With Parmesan Cheese And Garlic Croutons$10.00
- Iceberg Wedge (GF)
House Made Bleu Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Crispy Shallots And Bacon Drizzled With Buttermilk Bleu Cheese Dressing$15.00
- Caprese Salad (V) (GF)
Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Eggplant And Heirloom Tomatoes, Drizzled With Basil Pesto And Balsamic Reduction$16.00
- Baby Spinach (V) (GF)
Candied Walnuts, Sundried Cranberries And House Made Bleu Cheese With A Balsamic Vinaigrette$15.00
- Roasted Beet (V) (GF)
Granny Smith Apples, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Goat Cheese And Pumpkin Seeds Topped With A Dijon Cider Vinaigrette$16.00
SOUP
ENTREES
- Cauliflower Curry
Chickpeas And Cauliflower Florets Sauteed With Bell Peppers, Onions And Garlic$21.00
- Chicken Curry
Sauteed With Bell Peppers, Onions And Garlic. Served Over Jasmine Rice,$24.00
- Shrimp Curry$28.00
- Scallops Curry$34.00
- Steak Tips
Topped With A Burgundy Mushroom Sauce And Fried Shallots. Served With Wipped Potatoes And Grilled Asparagus$28.00
- 10 Oz Sirloin Steak
Rubbed With A Brown Sugar-Chili Mix Then Grilled. Served With Wipped Potatoes And Grilled Asparagus. Finished With Your Choice Of: Brandy Shallot Butter, Bleu Cheese Bacon Sauce Or Burgundy Mushroom Sauce$38.00
- Pork Loin
Rubbed With House Made Spices, Wrapped With Smoked Bacon Then Roasted With A Brown Sugar Apple Glaze. Served With Wipped Potatoes And Grilled Asparagus$25.00
- Braised Beef Short Rib
Slowly Braised And Topped Veggie Demi-Glace. Served With Wipped Potatoes And Grilled Asparagus$28.00
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Served With Wipped Potatoes And Roasted Corn$26.00
- Half BBQ Jerk Chicken
Served With Wipped Potatoes And Haricot Verts$28.00
- Fried Chicken
Your Choice Of: Bone-In Or Boneless. Served With Wipped Potatoes, Steamed Carrots And Haricot Verts With A Caribbean Pan Gravy$26.00
- Chicken Marsala
Pan Seared With Onions, Thyme, And Mushroom Then Simmered In A Creamy Marsala Sauce. Served With Wipped Potatoes And Haricot Verts$25.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Buttermilk Battered, Fried, Homemade Marinara Sauce And Cheese Served Over Linguine$21.00
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
- Seared Scallops$36.00
- Orange Rum scallops$34.00
- Jerk Slamon$30.00
- 908 seafood Stew$38.00
- Haddock$28.00
- Seared Tuna dinner$30.00
- Grilled Swordfish$38.00
- Baked local seafood$38.00
- Shrimp boil$28.00
- Stripped bass$36.00
- Ny Strip$38.00
- Shrimp and Lobster Scampi$39.00
Handhelds
- Chilled Lobster Roll
House Made Lemon Aioli, Mixed Greens On A Brioche Bun$30.00
- Warm Buttered Lobster Roll
Local Fresh Lobster Meat On A Buttery Brioche Bun$32.00
- Brickhouse Burger
Crispy Bacon Wrapped Onion, Topped With A House Made Bleu Cheese-Bacon Sauce On A Brioche Roll$18.00
- Half Pound Burger
With Lettuce, Tomato And Onions On A Brioche Roll$16.00
- Korean BBQ SALMON TACO
Fresh Ground Seasoned Salmon, Peppers, Onions And Quinoa On A Brioche Roll$22.00
- Veggie Burger
With Lettuce, Tomato, Onions On A Brioche Roll$15.00
- Turkey Burger
With Lettuce, Tomato, Onions On A Brioche Roll$15.00
- fish TACO$21.00
- 908 Burger$18.00
- Brickhouse Burger
Crispy Bacon Wrapped Onion, Topped With A House Made Bleu Cheese-Bacon Sauce On A Brioche Roll$18.00
- Half Pound Burger
With Lettuce, Tomato And Onions On A Brioche Roll$16.00
- Korean BBQ SALMON TACO
Fresh Ground Seasoned Salmon, Peppers, Onions And Quinoa On A Brioche Roll$22.00
- Veggie Burger
With Lettuce, Tomato, Onions On A Brioche Roll$15.00
- Turkey Burger
With Lettuce, Tomato, Onions On A Brioche Roll$15.00
- Chilled Lobster Roll
House Made Lemon Aioli, Mixed Greens On A Brioche Bun$30.00
- Warm Buttered Lobster Roll
Local Fresh Lobster Meat On A Buttery Brioche Bun$32.00
FRIED SEAFOOD
SANDWICHES LUNCH
- Chilled Lobster Roll
House Made Lemon Aioli, Mixed Greens On A Brioche Bun$30.00
- Warm Buttered Lobster Roll
Local Fresh Lobster Meat On A Buttery Brioche Bun$32.00
- Knuckle Blt Sandwich
Warm Lobster Knuckle, Blt, Avocado Aioli On A Tesas Toast$20.99
- Jerk Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Avocado Aioli, Cheddar Cheese In A Garlic Tortilla Wrap$16.99
- Roasted Turkey Wrap
Apple Stuffing, Cranberry Aioli, Cheddar Cheese And Bacon Wrapped In A Garlic Tortilla Wrap$16.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken Breast Tossed With Mild Buffalo Sauce And Wrapped With Romain, Tomato And Bleu Cheese Dressing In A Garlic Tortilla Wrap$16.99
- Grilled Cuban
Braised Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Maple Mustard And Pickle On A Grilled Ciabatta$16.99
- Hot Pastrami
Crispy Shallots, Smoked Tomato Aioli And Cheddar On Marble Rye$16.99
- Fried Cod Sandwich
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Onions With House Made Remoulade On A Brioche Roll$16.99
- Pulled Pork
Jerk BBQ Pork On A Brioche Roll, Topped With House Coleslaw$15.99
- Slow Braised BBQ Short Rib
Served On A Brioche Roll Then Finished With House Made Coleslaw$15.99
- Meatball Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella And Marinara Sauce On Ciabatta$16.99
- Chicken Quesadillas
A Blend Of Cheeses, Roasted Bell Peppers, Black Beans And Corn. Served With Tomato Salsa And Sour Cream$16.99
- Fish Taco
Two Tortillas Stuffed With A Blend Of Cheeses, Fried Cod, House Coleslaw And Avocado Aioli$17.99
- Jerk Steak And Cheese
With Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms And American Cheese$17.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast Tomato Aioli With Lettuce, Tomato And Onions On A Brioche Roll$15.99
- Jerk Salmon Wrap
Lettuce, Avocado Aioli, Cheddar Cheese In A Garlic Tortilla Wrap$18.99
Daily Specials
sides
kids
Desert
Drinks
- Coffee$3.00
- Endless Cup Coff$3.00
- Herbal Tea$3.00
- Tea$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Lg Milk Red Glass$3.25
- Lemonade$3.75
- Iced Coff/Tea$3.00
- Lg Choc Milk$3.60
- Choc Milk$3.00
- Hot Choc$3.00
- Lg Coffee To Go$3.50
- SARATOGA SPARKLING$3.00
- Fruit punch$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Apple Jce$3.50
- Grapefruit Jce$3.50
- OJ$3.50
- Tomato Jce$3.50
- Cranberry Jce$3.50
- Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Diet coke$3.00
- Ginger ale$3.00
- Ice tea$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- SARATOGA STILL$3.00
- Shirley temple$3.00
- Soda water$3.00
Alcohol
COCKTAILS
- Abs Blk Russian$10.00
- Abs Wht Russian$9.50
- Alabama Slammer$8.00
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- Apricot Sour$8.00
- B-52$9.00
- Bacardi Cocktail$9.00
- Brandy Alexander$9.00
- Gibson$10.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Grape Crush$8.00
- Harvey Wallbanger$9.00
- Kamikazi$8.00
- L.I. Iced Tea$9.00
- Irish Car Bomb$16.00
- Planters Punch$9.00
- Pineapple Bomb$9.00
- Skinny Margarita$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Slippery Nipple$10.00
- Sex on the Beach$10.00
- Sicilian Kiss$8.00
- Bloody mary$10.00
- Aperol spritz$14.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Mojito$12.00
SPECIAL COCKTAILS
- Brickhouse Punch$14.00
- Bee’s Knees$14.00
- Lavender Martini$14.00
- Pineapple coconut Margarita$15.00
- Painkiller$14.00
- Grandma Green Tea$14.00
- WhiteCran Sangria$16.00
- Blackberry Bourbon$14.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Blueberry Mojito$14.00
- Chocolate Martini$16.00
- Lavender Martini$16.00
- Strawberry basil, Margarita$15.00
- Peach, Cosmo$16.00
- white claw hard seltzer$7.00
- Smokey paloma$15.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Pomegranate Martini$16.00
- Hibiscus Mule$15.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Pineapple martini$16.00
- Grapefruit martini$16.00
CORDIALS
- Amaretto Di Saron$10.00
- B & B$10.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Cerbois Armag$16.00
- Chambord$18.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$13.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Dry Sack$9.00
- Dubonnet Red$9.00
- Elderflower$11.00
- Fonseca Ruby$9.00
- Fonsecca Bin 27$10.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Godiva White$10.00
- Grahams 10$10.00
- Grahams 20$16.00
- Grand Marn 100$35.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Hennessy VS$12.00
- Irish Mist$9.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Lillet$10.00
- Limoncello$9.00
- Lustau Sherry$10.00
- Martell cordon bl$33.00
- Midori$10.00
- Pernod$9.00
- Pimms$9.00
- Remy 1738$18.00
- Remy VSOP$13.00
- Sambuca Black$9.00
- Sambuca Romana$9.00
- Schnapps Pepprmnt$10.00
- St Germain$9.00
- Tia Maria$9.00
- Jagermeirter$9.00
SPECIALTY COFFEE
- Chambord$9.00
- Baileys Coffee$10.00
- Brandy & Kahlua Coffee$10.00
- Frangelico & Baileys Coffee$10.00
- Frangelico Coffee$10.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Italian Coffee$10.00
- Jamaican Coffee$10.00
- Jameson Coffee$10.00
- Kahlua Coffee$10.00
- Keoke Coffee$10.00
- Mexican Coffee$10.00
- Tia Maria Coffee$10.00
- White Cream Cocoa Coffee$10.00
Red Wine
White wine
BEERS
- Blue Moon$6.50
- Bud Light Draft$5.00
- Cape Cod Blonde$8.00
- Capecod IPA$8.00
- Devils Purse Kolsh$8.00
- Devils Purse IPA$8.00
- Hog Island IPA$8.00
- Sam Summer ALE$8.00
- Be Hoppy IPA$8.00
- Hard seltzer$8.00
- Angry Orchard$7.00
- Bud$6.00
- Bud Lite$6.00
- Coors$6.00
- Corona$7.00
- Dragon Stout$7.00
- Guinness$7.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Stella$7.00
- Woodchuck$7.00
- Omission GF$7.50
- Sam Lager$7.00
- Sam Porch Rocker$7.00
- Bud Light Lime$5.00
- Red Stripe$7.00
- High noon$8.00
- White claw$8.00
- Peroni n/a$8.00
LIQUOR
- Absolut$10.00
- Absolut Citron$12.00
- Absolut Peach$10.00
- Absolut Pepper$8.00
- Absolut Ruby Red$8.00
- Goose Citron$10.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Pinnacle Coconut$9.00
- Pinnacle Espresso$9.00
- Pinnacle Orange$9.00
- Pinnacle Vanilla$8.00
- STOLI VODKA$10.00
- Smirnoff Pineapple$9.00
- Smirnoff Ruby Red$9.00
- Titos$11.00
- Well Vodka$9.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bombay$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Dryline$12.00
- Gordons$9.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Tanqueray #10$9.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Bacardi Lemon$8.00
- Bacardi O$8.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Goslings$9.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Mount Gay$8.00
- Myers White House$9.00
- Twenty Boat$12.00
- Cuervo$10.00
- Cuervo Gold$10.00
- Donjulio Tequila$15.00
- Exotico$10.00
- Gold Patron$12.00
- Herradura Gold$12.00
- Herradura Silver$12.00
- Silver Patron$14.00
- XO Patron$14.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Mezcal$12.00
- Casamigos$13.00
- Chivas Regal$10.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Glenfiddich$14.00
- Glenlivet$9.00
- J & B$9.00
- JW Black$16.00
- JW Red$14.00
- Lagavulin$12.00
- Macallan 12 Yr.$9.00
- Oban$13.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Jamesons$10.00
- Seagrams 7$10.00
- Southern Comfort$10.00
- V.O.$10.00
- Buffalo Trade$12.00
- Bulleit$12.00
- Bully Boy$14.00
- Fire Ball$8.00
- Hennessy$14.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Smooth Ambler$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Gold Patron$12.00
- Cuervo$10.00
- Cuervo Gold$10.00
- Chivas Regal$10.00
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
American cuisine infused with Caribbean flavors
4940 State Highway, Eastham, MA 02642