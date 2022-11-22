91 Wood Fired Oven imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

91 Wood Fired Oven North Canton

83 Reviews

$$

1983 E Maple St

North Canton, OH 44720

Popular Items

G's Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Chips

$11.00

potato chips topped with honey bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch & scallions

Blue Cheese Chip

$10.00

potato chips topped with blue cheese dressing, crumbled blue cheese, scallions & drizzled with balsamic reduction

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

crispy shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, served on a crostini with steakhouse blue cheese dressing

Chip Combo

$11.50

half of our blue cheese chips and half of our bacon cheddar chips

Everything Pretzels

$9.00

hot pretzels topped with everything bagel seasoning and served with brie fondue

Sesame Seared Tuna App

$20.00

AAA yellowfin tuna, citrus soy vinaigrette, sushi rice salad, chili cucumbers and wasabi

Stuffed Peppers

$13.00

arborio rice, italian sausage, cheese, 91 marinara and fresh herbs

Vegan Brussels

$8.00

Warm Bacon Brussels

$8.50

tossed in a bacon vinaigrette with parmesan cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons

Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full

$11.00

mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Half

$8.00

mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette

Green Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumbers and breadcrumbs with balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad - Full

$11.00

wedge of lettuce, herbed ranch, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and honey bacon

Wedge Salad - Half

$8.00

1/2 of a wedge of lettuce, herbed ranch, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and honey bacon

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, roasted red onions and cilantro

BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon

$15.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, honey bacon, smoked gouda, mozzarella, roasted red onions and cilantro

G's Margherita Pizza

$13.00

red sauce, fresh & shredded mozzarella, parmesan and basil

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

xvo, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan and torn basil

Meat Lover's Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, roasted red onions, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese

Meat Lover's w/ Bacon

$15.00

red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, honey bacon, roasted red onions, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni & Mushroom

$14.00

red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Entrees

Chicken Diablo

$21.00

chicken tossed in a spicy tomato cream sauce with spinach, tomatoes and penne pasta

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

sauteed chicken breast in a marsala wine cream sauce with mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, spinach & scallions over mushroom ravioli

Diablo Trio

$21.00Out of stock

shrimp, sausage and chicken tossed in a spicy tomato cream sauce with spinach, tomatoes and penne pasta

Drunken Shrimp

$21.00

shrimp, artichoke hearts & mushrooms in a vodka/tomato cream sauce over penne

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

house made alfredo with fettuccine

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$20.00

house made alfredo with fettuccine and grilled chicken

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Shrimp

$20.00

house made alfredo with fettuccine and sauteed shrimp

Lemon Chicken

$21.00

sauteed chicken breast in a white wine/lemon cream sauce with tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach over linguine

Tuscan Ravioli

$18.00

cheese ravioli, asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, walnuts, pesto cream sauce

Blackened Chicken Risotto

$25.00

smoked gouda risotto, blackened chicken and raspberry balsamic drizzle

Blackened Shrimp Risotto

$25.00

smoked gouda risotto, blackened shrimp and raspberry balsamic drizzle

Pesto Shrimp and Salmon Risotto

$29.00

Parmesan risotto mixed with house made pesto. topped with shrimp and salmon

Tuscan Chicken Risotto

$28.00

2 grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, basil and drizzled with balsamic reduction. served with parmesan risotto

Tuscan Chicken - Single

$21.00

chicken breast topped with basil pesto, roasted tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. drizzled with balsamic reduction

Great Lakes Walleye

$28.00

panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens

Wood Fired Salmon

$32.00

faroe island salmon, mustard cream, dill, butternut squash and beluga lentils

Canton's Best Strip Steak

$39.00

12 oz center cut strip steak with barcelona butter. served with veggie and yukon gold potatoes

Loaded Strip Steak

$42.00

12oz center cut strip topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. served with veggie and yukon gold potatoes.

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$28.00

12oz chop, whiskey peppercorn sauce, assorted peppers and yukon gold potatoes

Whiskey Peppercorn Steak

$48.00

12oz center cut, topped with a whiskey peppercorn sauce. served with mixed peppers and yukon gold potatoes

Features

8oz Filet Mignon

$45.00Out of stock

8 oz. Choice center cut filet. Served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Amy’s Favorite Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

xvo, chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, red peppers, tomatoes and goat cheese

Pumpkin Love

$7.50

Short Rib

$39.00

Grouper Picatta

$44.00

WFO Goat Cheese & Fig Jam

$10.00

Pear Walnut Salad

$7.50

Sides

Blackened Salmon Filet

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Salmon Filet

$19.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Asparagus

$4.00

Side of Gouda Risotto

$8.00

Side of Linguine Marinara

$6.00

Side of Parm Risotto

$8.00

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side of Yukon Gold Potatoes

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.50

Crème Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Bomb

$8.50

Smores

$8.00

Kids

Mr Cheesey Pizza

$5.70

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.70

Kids Sausage Pizza

$5.70

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.70

Nolan's Noodles

$5.70

Oodles of Noodles

$5.70

Kids Wedge

$2.50

Kids Caesar

$2.50

Side of Applesauce

$1.20

Side of Mandarin Oranges

$1.20

Garrett's Chicken Dinner

$7.80

Lily's Shrimp Alfredo

$7.00

Salmon ala Nolan

$9.00

Kids Lemon Chicken

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL Trim Cabernet

$26.00

BTL Prophecy Pinot Gris

$28.00

BTL Drumheller Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Franciscan Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Kreusch Reisling

$28.00

BTL Seven Falls Cabernet

$39.00

BTL Dough Cabernet

$44.00

BTL 7 Moons Blend

$28.00

BTL Cannonball Merlot

$31.00

BTL Lyric Pinot Noir

$42.00

Cocktails -*2 Per Dinner*

Grapefruit Martini

$9.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$8.00

Mango Martini

$8.00

Beer - by the 6 Pack

Budweiser- 6 Pack

$10.00

Bud Light - 6 Pack

$10.00

Miller Light - 6 Pack

$10.00

Coors Light - 6 Pack

$10.00

Mich Ultra - 6 Pack

$10.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$10.00Out of stock

Omission Pale Ale (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Ohara Stout

$10.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1983 E Maple St, North Canton, OH 44720

Directions

Gallery
91 Wood Fired Oven image

