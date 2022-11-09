Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eagle Bar & Grill 925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville NC

review star

925 Lakeledge Ct

Hendersonville, NC 28739

Order Again

Lunch

Lunch Options

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Rosemary seasoned fries, tossed with parmesan, truffle oil and herbs, served with garlic aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Brussel sprouts, bacon, blue cheese and balsamic glaze

Calamari

$12.00

Crispy fried squid tubes and tentacles, seasoned flour, house marinera

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Butterflied, panko breaded shrimp, served with our "Bang Bang Sauce"

Wings

$16.00

Eight wings, tossed in your choice of buffalo, barbecue or Cajun sauce served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dip

Parmesan Truffle Popcorn

$6.00

Parmesan cheese, truffle oil, parsley

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Assorted artisan meats & cheeses, fruits, house made bacon jam, truffle honey, olives & bread

Sampler

$18.00

wild ginger vinaigrette, cucumber, wakame

House

$4.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Cheese and Croutons

Caesar

$4.00+

House Anchovy Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Apple and Pear

$9.00+

Mixed greens, apples, pears, cranberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and champagne vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheddar, swiss, hardboiled egg, heirloom tomato, choice of dressing

Summer Berry Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, feta cheese, candied pecans, seasonal berries and honey balsamic dressing

Peach Caprese

$8.00+

Fresh Peaches, burrata, arugula, tomato & basil

Beet Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, roasted beets tossed in orange vinaigrette, topped with spiced walnuts and goat cheese

Chili

$9.00+

Three bean, beef, tomato, topped with jack cheese and sour cream. Served with saltines

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Chef Selection of Soup, Ask server for details

Half Soup

$4.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, Old Bay rémoulade on a brioche roll

P.L.T

$16.00

2 Day brine, battered chicken thighs, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, smoked tomato aioli

French Dip

$15.00

Thinly sliced prime rib roast with a side of au jus, on a rustic demi baguette with a side of horseradish aioli

Turkey, Apple & Brie

$15.00

Turkey, sliced apple, and warm brie with cranberry relish, lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread

Three Little Pigs

$16.00

Seasoned pulled pork, ham, Swiss, yellow mustard, and dill pickles on a grilled roll

Rueban

$14.00

A Classic of choice corned beef, Sourkrout, melted swiss cheese 1000 island and marbled rye

All American Burger

$16.00

6oz custom mix of brisket beef, topped with aged cheddar, smoked bacon. served with lettuce, tomato, onion and fries

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Smoked gouda, smoked bacon, BBQ Chips, onion rings, BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and fries

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.00

Smoked blue cheese, balsamic onion relish, grilled tomato

Truffle Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, candied bacon, fried egg, Kiamichi & spicy aioli

Shrimp Burger

$18.00

Tomato relish, ginger remoulade, mixed greens

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Eight-ounce beer-battered cod, house made tartar sauce, and fries

Low Country Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

Buttered shrimp, parmesan grits, sweet pepper an onions & tomato gravy

Short Ribs

$19.00

Cabernet braised, with root vegetables, demi glace, over garlic mashed potatoes

Seasonal Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream on a warm brownie topped with caramel

Warm Brownie

$10.00

Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream

Pumpkin Roll

$10.00

Filo Dough | Nuts | Honey

Table Side Smores

$10.00

Topped with strawberry compote

Caramel Apple Creme Burlee

$12.00

Non-dairy frozen dessert made with pears and red wine

Vegan IceCream

$7.00

Vegan, Dairy Free Ice Cream | Roasted Peanuts | Season Fruit | Whipped Coconut Cream | Vegan Chocolate Sauce

Monkey Bread

$12.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Usually Green beans, asparagus or broccoli

Side Mac N cheese

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed potato

$4.00

Side Smash fried potatoes

$4.00

Side Rissoto

$4.00

Asparagus Mushroom Risotto

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Marinara and Penne

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

There's something for everyone at Eagle Bar & Grill, serving contemporary, seasonal local cuisine incorporating rustic Italian elements, and will work closely with local farmers and fishermen. Whether you are dining with friends, family, clients, or colleagues, or grabbing a drink and wings at the bar. The lively, casual, yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients, and business associates.

Location

925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville, NC 28739

Directions

