Eagle Bar & Grill 925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville NC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
There's something for everyone at Eagle Bar & Grill, serving contemporary, seasonal local cuisine incorporating rustic Italian elements, and will work closely with local farmers and fishermen. Whether you are dining with friends, family, clients, or colleagues, or grabbing a drink and wings at the bar. The lively, casual, yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients, and business associates.
Location
925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville, NC 28739
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards - 588 Chestnut Ridge Road
No Reviews
588 Chestnut Ridge Road Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurant
Mills River Brewing Co. / Juju's Craft Cookery - Mills River, NC
4.5 • 408
336 Banner Farm Rd Mills River, NC 28759
View restaurant
More near Hendersonville