Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Korean

Choongman Chicken - Annandale

review star

No reviews yet

7133B Columbia Pike

Annandale, VA 22003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Soy Chicken
Fried Chicken
Garlic Spicy Chicken

Original

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection tossed in your choice of sauces.
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$12.99+

Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection

Garlic Soy Chicken

Garlic Soy Chicken

$14.99+

Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze

Garlic Spicy Chicken

Garlic Spicy Chicken

$14.99+

Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers

Red Hot Pepper Chicken

Red Hot Pepper Chicken

$14.99+

Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$14.99+

Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.

Sweet Onion

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in your sauce of choice.
Sweet Onion

Sweet Onion

$16.99+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.

Hot Sweet Onion

Hot Sweet Onion

$16.99+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our addictively spicy sauce.

Curry Sweet Onion

Curry Sweet Onion

$16.99+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our signature golden curry sauce.

Red Hot Sweet Onion

Red Hot Sweet Onion

$16.99+

Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in our signature golden curry sauce.

Guidak (92 dak)

92 Soy

$16.99+

92 Garlic Spicy

$16.99+

92 Red Hot

$16.99+

92 Curry

$16.99+

Specialties

Where Choong Man really shines - our specialty dishes!
Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

$16.99+

Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

$16.99+

Crispy Chicken topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our signature lemon dressing

Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

$11.00

Savory, Fried and Charcoal-grilled gizzard tossed in a soy glaze

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

$11.00

Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.

Cheese Monster Chicken

Cheese Monster Chicken

$18.99+

Honey Garlic Chicken

$16.99+

Hot BBQ

$16.99+

Lemon Chicken

$17.99+

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$4.99

Golden Cheese Fries

$8.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.99

Rice

$1.50

Calamari

$8.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Vegetable Dumpling

$6.95

Stuffed Spuds

$5.00

Vegetable and Pork Dumpling (6)

$6.95+

Shrimp Shumai (4 PCS)

$6.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Shrimp

Regular Shrimp

$9.99

Soy Shrimp w/ Rice

$11.99

Garlic Spicy Shrimp w/ Rice

$11.99

Red Hot Pepper Shrimp w/ Rice

$11.99

Curry Shrimp w/ Rice

$11.99
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.99

Jumbo Shrimp 9pc

$11.99

Fish & Chips

Fish & Fries & Coleslaw

$12.99

Fried Swai Fish

$8.99

Extra Sauce (4oz)

Soy

$0.99

Garlic Spicy

$0.99

Red Hot Pepper

$0.99

Curry

$0.99

Snow

$0.99

"Naked" Wings

Naked Wings

$14.99+

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Milkis

$1.99

Truly / White Claw

Truly

$3.50

Gatorade/Snapple

Red Gatorade

$1.95

Yellow Gatorade

$1.95

Orange Gatorade

$1.95

Snapple Peach

$1.95

Snapple Lemon

$1.95

Snapple Raspberry

$1.95

Energy Drinks

RedBull Gives You Wings

$2.95+

Monster Energy

$2.95

Canned Drinks (Milkis)

Milkis

$1.95

Starbucks

Starbucks Frappe Mocha

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! *Food allergen notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients, peanuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, fish/shellfish

Location

7133B Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA 22003

Directions

Gallery
Choongman Chicken image
Choongman Chicken image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cue Club
orange starNo Reviews
7014 Columbia Pike Annandale, VA 22003
View restaurantnext
Loopy's Eatery
orange star5.0 • 12
6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center Annandale, VA 22003
View restaurantnext
10 PIZZA
orange star4.6 • 966
1051 W Broad St Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Chi Mc - Burke Location - 9522 Burke Rd
orange starNo Reviews
9522 Burke Rd Burke, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
9528 Lee Highway Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Chiko Shirlington - Shirlington
orange starNo Reviews
4040 Campbell Avenue Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Annandale

Loopy's Eatery
orange star5.0 • 12
6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center Annandale, VA 22003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annandale
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston