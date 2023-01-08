Restaurant header imageView gallery

92Chicken

310 U.S. Highway 70 Southwest

Hickory, NC 28602

Order Again

Popular Items

9pc Wing
9pc Wing
6pc Tenders Combo

A La Carte

2pc Leg

$3.99

4pc Leg

$6.99

6pc Leg

$9.99

Korean Style Battered Chicken Drumsticks

3pc Tender

$3.99

6pc Tender

$6.99

9pc Tender

$9.99

3pc Wing

$4.99

6pc Wing

$7.99

6pcs of Jumbo cut wing seasoned, battered, and deep fried to juicy perfection.

9pc Wing

$10.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

9pc Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

Half Chicken

$12.99

Whole Chicken

$17.99

Appetizers

Gizzards

$9.99Out of stock

Double-Dipped Floured Chicken Gizzards

Fried Calamari

$10.99Out of stock

Double-Dipped Floured Calamari Rings

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.99

Breaded Mozzerella Cheeese (8pcs)

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Seasoned Battered Fries

Onion Rings

$7.99

Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings

Pork Dumplings

$9.99

Deep Fried Pork Dumplings 8pcs

Vegetable Dumplings

$8.99

Deep Fried Vegetable Dumplings 8pcs

Korean Corndog

$4.99Out of stock

Combo Meal

4pc Drumsticks Combo

$10.99

Korean Styled Battered Chicken Legs

6pc Tenders Combo

$10.99

Korean Styled Battered Chicken Tenders

6pc Wings Combo

$11.99

Korean Styled Battered Chicken Wings

Popcorn Shrimp Combo

$11.99

Double-Dipped Floured Shrimp

9pc Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$12.99Out of stock

Battered and tossed in Panko (9pcs)

Fish and Chips

$13.99Out of stock

Classic Meals

Our Classic Chicken Meals comes with one Hot Side and one Cold Side. ***Toss in House Sauce for an extra $1

6pc Drumsticks

$12.99

Korean Styled Battered Chicken Legs

9pc Tender

$12.99

Korean Styled Battered Chicken Tenders

9pc Wing

$13.99

Korean Styled Battered Chicken Wings

Half Chicken

$15.99

Double-Dipped Floured

Whole Chicken

$20.99

Double-Dipped Floured

Rice Bowls

Bulgogi Rice Bowl

$12.99Out of stock

Thin Sliced Beef in House Bulgogi Sauce

Spicy Pork Rice Bowl

$11.99

Thin Sliced Pork in Sautéed House Spicy Sauce w/ cabbage medley

Sides

Sm French Fries

$2.99

Seasoned Battered Fries (4oz)

Lg Fries

$4.99

Seasoned Battered Fries cooked fresh to order

Sm Onion Rings

$3.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings (5pcs)

3pc Pork Dumpling

$3.99

3pc Vegetable Dumpling

$3.49

Sm Rice

$2.49

Short grain rice steamed to perfection (8oz)

Lg Rice

$4.99

Short grain rice steamed to perfection (16oz)

Sm Cabbage Kimchi

$1.49

Seasoned pickled nappa cabbage 2oz

Lg Cabbage Kimchi

$5.99

Seasoned pickled nappa cabbage 16oz

Sm Cucumber Kimchi

$1.49Out of stock

Seasoned pickled cucumber 2oz

Lg Cucumber Kimchi

$5.99Out of stock

Seasoned pickled cucumber 16oz

Sm Coleslaw

$2.99

Tangy creamy cabbage slaw 8oz

Lg Coleslaw

$4.99

Tangy creamy cabbage slaw 16oz

Sm Pickled Raddish

$2.99

Refreshing sweet pickled daikon raddish (8oz)

Lg Pickled Raddish

$4.99

Refreshing sweet pickled daikon raddish (16oz)

Snow Onion

$3.99Out of stock

Shaved Onion served with a side of House White Sauce

Sm Potato Banchan

$2.99

Lg Potato Banchan

$5.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Fountain Drink

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Water

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

Milkis Yogurt Soda

$2.99

Korean Carbonated Yogurt Milk Soda

Binggrae Milk

$2.99

Yeo Soybean Milk

$2.49

Sweet Soybean Milk Flavored Drink

Sauce

Curry

$1.49

Honey Garlic

$1.49

Lemon

$1.49

Lemon Wasabi

$1.49

Red Garlic

$1.49

Soy Garlic

$1.49

Spicy Garlic

$1.49

Snow Onion

$2.99Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$1.49

Ranch

$1.49

Tartar Sauce

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to 92 Chicken! Home of Hickory's first Korean Styled Fried Chicken and Cuisine.

310 U.S. Highway 70 Southwest, Hickory, NC 28602

