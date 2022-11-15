92 Town Korean BBQ
803 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
High quality, authentic Korean cuisine! Featured on Steve Dolinsky's ABC 7 Hungry Hound, we are proud to bring the taste of Korea to Chicago! Every dish is made from scratch with fresh ingredients and love ❤
Location
243 W GOLF RD, SCHAUMBURG, IL 60195
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Egg Mania - Schaumburg - Schaumburg
No Reviews
1135 North Salem Drive Schaumburg, IL 60194
View restaurant
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
3.9 • 651
721 W Golf Rd Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in SCHAUMBURG
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurant