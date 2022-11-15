Restaurant header imageView gallery

92 Town Korean BBQ

803 Reviews

$$

243 W GOLF RD

SCHAUMBURG, IL 60195

Popular Items

Tofu Soup (Soontofu)
Bulgogi Over Rice
Japchae

Featured

Iced Korean "Dabang" Coffee

$4.50

But first... Coffee! Korean Style "Dabang" Coffee over ice.

Homemade Korean Candy (Dalgona)

$5.50Out of stock

Homemade Korean candy from Netflix show, "Squid Game!" Pick whichever cute shape you want when you get to the restaurant! Perfect thank you gift or a nice treat for yourself. 🍭 For bulk/party order, please call us at 847-519-1717 (72 hours in advance).

★ Milkis (Korean Cream Soda)

$3.99

Popular Korean Soda. Classic Flavor

Spicy Stir-Fried Rice Cake (TteokPokki)

$15.99

Sir-fried rice cakes, vegetables, & fish cakes in spicy Korean red pepper sauce. Popular Korean street food!

Appetizer

Pan Fried Dumpling

$11.99

Pan fried dumplings, served w/ seasoned soy sauce

Steamed Dumplings

$11.99

Steamed pork dumplings, served w/ house soy sauce

Seafood Pancake

$18.99

Crispy seafood pancake made with scallion and fresh vegetable served w/ seasoned soy sauce. Everyone's favorite!

Kimchi Pancake

$16.99

Crispy kimchi pancake. Kimchi lover's favorite! * Please allow 20 mins

Japchae

$14.99

A colorful dish w/ sautéed glass noodles and vegetables in savory soy sauce seasoning

Sticky Rice Pancake

$10.99

Thin sweet rice pancake made w/ finely chopped vegetables, served/ seasoned soy sauce. Vegetarian-friendly.

Sweet & Spicy Rice Cake (Tteokkochi)

$12.99

Pan fried rice cake pieces w/ side of Korean sweet & spicy sauce. Crispy outside, chewy on the inside! Vegetarian.

Spicy Stir-Fried Rice Cake (TteokPokki)

$15.99

Sir-fried rice cakes, vegetables, & fish cakes in spicy Korean red pepper sauce. Popular Korean street food!

Korean Corn Cheese ("Sizzling hot elote")

$13.99

Try this cheesylicious Korean elote! Sweet corn, mozzarella cheese baked to perfection topped with parsley flakes.

Seasoned Tofu

$16.99

Soft tofu topped w/ fresh crisp lettuce, vegetables, w/ house spicy soy sauce drizzled on top. Refreshing!

Clam Soup Hotpot

$31.99

Clear, hot clam soup w/ tofu and vegetables to cure your hangover!

Spicy Pork & Kimchi w/ Tofu

$34.99

Rice, Noodle, Hotpot

Bibimbap

$14.99

Steamed rice topped w/ an assortment of sauteed vegetables, beef, and egg. Served w/ Korean Red Chili pepper paste. A Must-Try!

Dolsot-Bibimbap

$16.99

Bibimbap in a hot, sizzling stoneware bowl. Served w/ Korean Red Chili pepper paste.

Spicy Squid Dolsot

$18.99

Spicy stir-fried squid w/ chopped vegetables in a hot, sizzling stoneware bowl

Bulgogi Over Rice

$18.99

Steamed rice topped w/ stir-fried Bulgogi (rib-eye steak) and vegetables (lighter portion)

Fried Rice

$15.99

Fried rice w/ assorted vegetables and protein of your choice!

Noodle Soup w/ Clam

$16.99

Clam, seafood and vegetables soup with flat noodles

Refreshing Cold Noodle (Mul-NangMan)

$14.99

Buckwheat noodles w/ refreshing cucumber and radish in icy cold broth. Vegetarian.

Spicy Cold Noodle (Bibim-NangMan)

$15.99

Spicy and tangy buckwheat noodle w/ refreshing cucumber and radish. Smothered in hot red chili sauce.

PorkBone & Potato Hotpot

$38.99

Hearty pork bone soup, made w/ potatoes and green cabbage leaves

Pollock Beansprout Hotpot

$35.99

Dried Pollock and bean sprouts hotpot in rich mild broth. Perfect cure for hangover!

Budae "Army" Hotpot

$38.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, pork, Kimchi & tofu in rich spicy beef broth, topped w/ ramen noodle

Gopchang Hotpot

$39.99

Beef intestine and assorted vegetables in a savory rich broth.

Clam Soup Hotpot

$31.99

Clear, hot clam soup w/ tofu and vegetables to cure your hangover!

BBQ & Stir-Fry

Prime Beef Short Ribs (Marinated- Galbi)

$38.99

Juicy Prime Beef Short Ribs marinated in Korean Galbi sauce, grilled over fire

Prime Beef Short Ribs (Non-marinated- SangGalbi)

$38.99

Tender, juicy, non-marinated prime beef short ribs

Marinated Rib Eye Steak (Bulgogi)

$29.99

Thinly sliced tender beef rib-eye steak in sweet and savory House garlic soysauce marinade, cooked in sizzling skillet

Prime Short Steaks (Joomoolluck)

$38.99

Hand-filleted prime short steaks marinated in sesame oil, roasted salt, and pepper

Spicy Stir-Fried Pork

$26.99

Tender marinated pork stir-fried w/ onion, served in a spicy red chili sauce, cooked in sizzling skillet

Spicy Stir-Fried Chicken

$26.99

Marinated chicken stir-fried w/ onion, served in a special House red chili pepper sauce, cooked in sizzling skillet

Savory Stir-Fried Chicken (Mild)

$26.99

Marinated chicken stir-fried w/ onion, served in savory House garlic soy sauce, cooked in sizzling skillet

Grilled Mackerel

$17.99
Stir-Fried Squid

$28.99

Fresh squid stir-fried w/ vegetables in a HOT spicy house chili sauce

Spicy King Squid

$24.99

Fresh king squid and assortment of vegetables tossed in special house red chili pepper sauce. Grilled on a hot iron plate. Serves two.

Braised Spicy Anglerfish (Agui Jjim)

$23.99

Braised Angler fish in a spicy sauce with bean sprouts and mideodeok (sea squirts). Serves two.

Soups

Tofu Soup (Soontofu)

$14.99

Silky tofu stew w/ seafood or beef or vegetable and egg served in a hot pot

Kimchi Soup

$14.99

Rich, spicy stew made w/ ripened Kimchi, pork, and tofu

Spicy Shredded Beef Soup (Yookaejang)

$17.99

Spicy shredded beef soup w/ bean sprouts, scallions, and glass noodles. Best cure for your cold!

Soybean Soup (Deonjang soup)

$14.99

Hearty soup made w/ aged soybean paste, beef, tofu, and vegetables

Pork Bone & Potato Soup (Gamjatang)

$17.99

Hearty fall-off-the-bone pork bone soup, made w/ potatoes & green cabbage leaves. Perfect cure for hangover!

Beef and Vegetable Soup (Ttaro)

$15.99

Rich beef broth w/ radish and vegetables. Perfect cure for hangover!

Soybean Cabbage Soup (Wooguhji)

$15.99

Rich beef and soybean paste broth w/ mounds of cabbage

Ox Bone Soup (Seollang-tang)

$15.99

Rich ox bone soup w/ brisket beef cuts, clear glass noodles, and chopped scallions

Beef Short Rib Soup (Galbi-tang)

$21.99

Rich mild prime beef short rib soup w/ glass noodles and vegetables

Bulgogi Soup w/ Noodles (TookBulgogi)

$18.99

Marinated tender prime rib-eye, glass noodles, Korean rice cake w/ served in earthenware pot

Rice Cake Soup (Tuk-guk)

$14.99

A mild rich broth w/ mini rice cakes

Rice Cake & Dumpling Soup (TukManDu)

$15.99

A mild rich broth w/ mini rice cakes & dumplings

Pollock & Bean Sprout Soup (Bukeo-guk)

$16.99

Dried pollock and bean sprouts soup. Perfect hanover cure!

Spicy Fish Roe Soup (Al-tang)

$17.99

Savory, spicy soup w/ fresh fish roe, tofu, and vegetables

Extras

Rice

$2.50
Fresh lettuce

$4.50
Homemade Banchan (S)

$5.75
Homemade Banchan (M)

$15.50
Homemade Banchan (L)

$19.50

Handmade Korean Dessert

Homemade Korean Candy (Dalgona)

$5.50Out of stock

Homemade Korean candy from Netflix show, "Squid Game!" Pick whichever cute shape you want when you get to the restaurant! Perfect thank you gift or a nice treat for yourself. 🍭 For bulk/party order, please call us at 847-519-1717 (72 hours in advance).

Drinks

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

$2.99
★ Milkis (Korean Cream Soda)

$3.99

Popular Korean Soda. Classic Flavor

★ House Corn Tea (Iced)

$3.50

Freshly brewed roasted barley infusion. Caffeine-free.

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Freshly brewed classic iced tea

Iced Korean "Dabang" Coffee

$4.50

But first... Coffee! Korean Style "Dabang" Coffee over ice.

Freshly Brewed Iced Green Tea

$3.50
Lemonade

$3.99
Apple Juice

$3.99
Water

$1.75
Korean Black Raspberry Wine

$22.99

Award winning Korean wine. Sweet and aromatic with hint of bite on the finish

Soju (Korean distilled Alcohol)

$10.99

Most popular liquor in Korea with fresh and clean taste Tip: Add "MILKIS" soda to make delicious Milkis Soju Cocktail!

Kloud (Korean Beer)

$12.99

Rich & Smooth German Pilsner | 5% ABV | Korea Imported

Terra (Korean Beer)

$12.99

Refreshing & Crisp Malt Lager | 4.6% ABV | Korea Imported

Cass Fresh (Korean Beer)

$12.99

Crisp, mildly hoppy, and refreshing American Adjunct Lager | 4.5% ABV | Korea Imported

OB (Korean Beer)

$12.99

Rich taste with German hop, Pale Lager Style | 5.2% ABV | Korea Imported

Makgeoli (Korean Rice Wine-Unfiltered)

$16.99

Oldest known wine in Korea. Sweet, tangy, and fizzy. You have never tasted wine like this before!

***DINE IN ONLY BBQ | NO ONLINE ORDER***

Combo A (Serves 2)

$76.99

"Love the Sauce: Sweet and Spicy" Prime Ribeye Steak Spicy Pork Tenderloin Spicy or Savory Chicken Fresh Sliced Pork Belly

Combo B (Serves 2)

$78.99

"Everyone's Favorite!" Marinated Prime Beef Short Rib Steak Prime Ribeye Steak Prime Beef Brisket Fresh Sliced Pork Belly

Combo C (Serves 2)

$76.99

"Best of the Two: Korean Surf & Turf" Marinated Prime Ribeye Steak Fresh Sliced Pork Belly Shrimp Squid

Prime Beef Short Ribs (Galbi)

$38.99
Prime Beef Short Ribs (Non-marinated- SangGalbi)

$38.99

Tender, juicy, non-marinated prime beef short ribs

Prime Short Steaks (Joomoolluck)

$38.99

Hand-filleted prime short steaks marinated in sesame oil, roasted salt, and pepper

Prime Beef Brisket

$28.99

Prime Rib-eye Steak (Bulgogi)

$28.99

Thick Pork Belly

$25.99

Spicy Pork BBQ

$26.99

Savory Chicken BBQ

$25.99

Spicy Chicken BBQ

$25.99

Grilled Squid BBQ

$25.99

Grilled Shrimp BBQ

$25.99

Beef Tongue BBQ

$30.99
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
High quality, authentic Korean cuisine! Featured on Steve Dolinsky's ABC 7 Hungry Hound, we are proud to bring the taste of Korea to Chicago! Every dish is made from scratch with fresh ingredients and love ❤

243 W GOLF RD, SCHAUMBURG, IL 60195

