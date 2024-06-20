Restaurant info

We're a restaurant and bar that's dedicated to serving delicious American fare and drinks to our Denton neighbors. Cooking with fresh ingredients and a lot of love, our menu items offer something tasty for everyone in the family. From our eggplant fries and elote, to our shrimp and grits and short rib grilled cheese, our meals are packed with flavor and are sure to comfort anyone who dines with us. Whether couples want to celebrate a date night together or the family wants to enjoy a night out to eat, everyone can count on having a delicious and memorable time when they dine with us.