950 Speakeasy 950 Washington St
950 Washington St
Lagro, IN 46941
Appetizer
Small Plates and Salad
Toasted Subs and Entrees
Pizza
The Wall 10"
$16.00
The Wall 16"
$19.00
The Wall Cauliflower
$18.00
The Canal 10"
$15.00
The Canal 16"
$20.00
The Canal Cauliflower
$17.00
The Spillway 10"
$16.00
The Spillway 16"
$21.00
The Spillway Cauliflower
$18.00
The Narrows 10"
$16.00
The Narrows 16"
$21.00
The Narrows Cauliflower
$18.00
The Falls 10"
$14.00
The Falls 16"
$17.00
The Falls Cauliflower
$16.00
The Tiezo 10"
$14.00
The Tiezo 16"
$19.00
The Tiezo Cauliflower
$16.00
BYO Pizza
Riverboat
Sides
Draft Beers
Bud Light
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Busch Light
$3.50
Mich Ultra
$3.50
Shiner Bock
$5.50
Black Butte Porter
$6.00
Octoberfest
$6.00
Cookies n Cream
$6.00
Pumkin
$6.00
Shock Top Pretzel
$5.00
Gumballhead
$7.00
Four Day Ray I Like That
$7.00
McClure's Farmhouse Cider
$5.00
FDR Blood Orange Blonde
$7.00
FDR Road Warrior
$7.00
Odd Side Sweet Potato Rye
$8.00
People's Captain Black Strap
$7.00
Sun King Osiris
$6.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Porter
$8.00
Yuengling Hershey
$6.00
Indiana Rose
$5.00
Zombie Dust
$7.00
Shinerbock Holiday Cheer
$5.50
Snow Surfer
$5.00
Puppy Slumber Party
$5.00
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon
$5.25
Bud Light
$3.75
Budweiser
$3.75
Busch Light
$3.75
Coors Light
$3.75
Corona
$5.00
Foggy Geezer
$5.50
Gumball Head
$5.50
Michelob Ultra
$3.75
Miller Lite
$3.75
Modelo
$5.00
Odouls
$3.75
Twisted Tea
$3.50
Yuengling
$3.75
Zombie Dust Btl
$5.50
Rainbow Sherbet
$3.00
Fleeting Youth
$3.00
Truly
$5.00
Naturdays
$2.00
Lifeoff
$5.00
Canned Beer
Cocktails
1859
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Blue Star Highway
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Cranberry Limoncello Cosmopolitan
$9.00
French 75
$9.00
Hanging Rock
$8.00
Lagro Water
$8.00
River Island Sunrise
$8.00
Salamonie Sunset
$8.00
BOOzy hot chocolate
$6.00
The Cauldron
$8.00
Long Island
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Margarita
$6.00
Fresh Squeezed Margarita
$9.00
Eye of the Tiger
$6.00
The Grove
$9.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
White Russian
$8.00
The Houston
$7.00
Side Car
$8.00
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Sangria
$6.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Amaretto Sour
$5.00
Bahama Mama
$6.00
Vodka Martini
$8.00
Melon Sour
$5.00
Peanut Butter Skyball
$8.00
Perfect Manhattan
$8.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$7.00
Gin Martini
$8.00
Cran-Apple Mule
$8.00
Shots
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Buffalo Trace
$7.00
Coppercraft Bourbon
$7.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Crown Royal Apple
$6.00
Crown Royal Peach
$6.00
Elijah Craig 12 YR
$9.00
Fireball
$5.50
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jim Beam
$5.50
Jim Beam Rye
$5.50
Makers Mark
$7.00
Screwball
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$8.50
DBL Buffalo Trace
$11.50
DBL Coppercraft Bourbon
$11.50
DBL Crown Royal
$10.50
DBL Crown Royal Apple
$10.50
DBL Crown Royal Peach
$10.50
DBL Elijah Craig 12 YR
$16.50
DBL Fireball
$9.50
DBL Jack Daniels
$10.50
DBL Jim Beam
$9.50
DBL Jim Beam Rye
$9.50
DBL Makers Mark
$11.50
DBL Screwball
$10.50
DBL Woodford Reserve
$16.50
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Aperol
$5.00
Apple Brandy
$5.00
Apple Pucker
$5.00
Baileys
$6.00
Butterscotch
$5.00
Chambord
$6.00
Elderflower
$6.00
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Melon Liqueur
$5.00
Midori
$6.00
Peachtree Schnapps
$5.00
Pepperment Schnapps
$5.00
Lemoncello
$6.00
Well Amaretto
$5.00
Molly's Irish Cream
DBL Aperol
$8.50
DBL Apple Brandy
$8.50
DBL Apple Pucker
$8.50
DBL Baileys
$10.50
DBL Butterscotch
$8.50
DBL Chambord
$10.50
DBL Elderflower
$10.50
DBL Jagermeister
$10.50
DBL Kahlua
$10.50
DBL Melon Liqueur
$8.50
DBL Midori
$10.50
DBL Peachtree Schnapps
$8.50
DBL Pepperment Schnapps
$8.50
DBL Lemoncello
$10.50
DBL Well Amaretto
$8.50
Red
White
Chardonnay - Happy Camper
$6.00
Chardonnay - Greg Norman
$6.00
Pino Grigio
$8.00
Bricco Moscato
$8.00
Sweet Riesling - Milbrant
$6.00
Bricco Moscato
$8.00
Pino Grigio
$7.00
Chardonnay Happy Camper
$5.00
Riesling Ich Bin Ein
$7.00
Sweet Riesling - Milbrant
$6.00
BTL Bricco Moscato
$24.00
BTL Pino Grigio
$23.00
Greg Norman Chardonnay
$29.00
BTL Happy Camper Chardonnay
$18.00
BTL Ich Bin Ein Riesling
$18.00
BTL Milbrandt Riesling
$18.00
Bottles
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
950 Washington St, Lagro, IN 46941
