950 Speakeasy 950 Washington St

950 Washington St

Lagro, IN 46941

Appetizer

Charcuterie Board 2 Meat and 2 Cheese

$18.00

Charcuterie Board 3 Meat and 3 Cheese

$23.00

Charcuterie Board 4 Meat and 4 Cheese

$28.00

Veggie Plate

$8.00

Ed's Bread

$4.00

Ed's Cheese Bread

$6.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Speakeasy Nacho's

$12.00

Small Plates and Salad

Speakeasy Salad

$7.00

Cranberry Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Low Cal Plate

$11.00

Toasted Subs and Entrees

Ham and Cheese

$11.00

Chicken and Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Stromboli

$10.00

Italian

$11.00

Bratwurst in Blanket

$11.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Pizza

The Wall 10"

$16.00

The Wall 16"

$19.00

The Wall Cauliflower

$18.00

The Canal 10"

$15.00

The Canal 16"

$20.00

The Canal Cauliflower

$17.00

The Spillway 10"

$16.00

The Spillway 16"

$21.00

The Spillway Cauliflower

$18.00

The Narrows 10"

$16.00

The Narrows 16"

$21.00

The Narrows Cauliflower

$18.00

The Falls 10"

$14.00

The Falls 16"

$17.00

The Falls Cauliflower

$16.00

The Tiezo 10"

$14.00

The Tiezo 16"

$19.00

The Tiezo Cauliflower

$16.00

BYO Pizza

Riverboat

The Wall-Riverboat

$10.00

The Canal-Riverboat

$10.00

The Spillway-Riverboat

$10.00

The Narrows-Riverboat

$10.00

The Tiezo-Riverboat

$10.00

Sides

Chips

$1.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Fruit Bowl

$2.75

Veggie Bowl

$2.75

Side Salad

$3.50

Soups

$4.00

Chili

$2.50+

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cherry Coke

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

Coke

$1.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$1.95

Iced Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Mellow Yellow

$1.95

Milk

$1.95

Orang Juice

$2.00

Pinapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.49

Root Beer

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Draft Beers

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Octoberfest

$6.00

Cookies n Cream

$6.00

Pumkin

$6.00

Shock Top Pretzel

$5.00

Gumballhead

$7.00

Four Day Ray I Like That

$7.00

McClure's Farmhouse Cider

$5.00

FDR Blood Orange Blonde

$7.00

FDR Road Warrior

$7.00

Odd Side Sweet Potato Rye

$8.00

People's Captain Black Strap

$7.00

Sun King Osiris

$6.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Porter

$8.00

Yuengling Hershey

$6.00

Indiana Rose

$5.00

Zombie Dust

$7.00

Shinerbock Holiday Cheer

$5.50

Snow Surfer

$5.00

Puppy Slumber Party

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$5.25

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$5.00

Foggy Geezer

$5.50

Gumball Head

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo

$5.00

Odouls

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.75

Zombie Dust Btl

$5.50

Rainbow Sherbet

$3.00

Fleeting Youth

$3.00

Truly

$5.00

Naturdays

$2.00

Lifeoff

$5.00

Canned Beer

Bow Echo

$6.00

Daredevil Lift Off

$7.00

Fleeting Youth Hard Cider

$5.00

Naterdays

$3.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbert

$5.00

Truly Black Cherry

$5.50

Truly Blueberry

$5.50

Truly Raspberry / Lime

$5.50

Truly Wildberry

$5.50

Cocktails

1859

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Star Highway

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cranberry Limoncello Cosmopolitan

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Hanging Rock

$8.00

Lagro Water

$8.00

River Island Sunrise

$8.00

Salamonie Sunset

$8.00

BOOzy hot chocolate

$6.00

The Cauldron

$8.00

Long Island

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

$9.00

Eye of the Tiger

$6.00

The Grove

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

The Houston

$7.00

Side Car

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sangria

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Melon Sour

$5.00

Peanut Butter Skyball

$8.00

Perfect Manhattan

$8.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Cran-Apple Mule

$8.00

Shots

Nerd Bomb

$5.00

Buttery Crown

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

BJ Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Pickleback

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.50

DBL Titos

$9.50

DBL Pinnacle Raspberry

$9.50

DBL Smirnoff Citrus

$8.50

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.50

DBL Grey Goose

$12.50

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Aviation

$5.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

DBL Well Gin

$8.50

DBL Aviation

$9.50

DBL Tanqueray

$9.50

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Cruzan Guava Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Siesta Key Coconut

$6.50

Siesta Key Coffee

$6.50

DBL Well Rum

$8.50

DBL Malibu

$9.50

DBL Bacardi

$9.50

DBL Cruzan Guava Rum

$8.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.50

DBL Siesta Key Coconut

$11.50

DBL Siesta Key Coffee

$11.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

El Jimador Gold

$5.50

El Jimador Silver

$5.50

Patron

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Coppercraft Bourbon

$7.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach

$6.00

Elijah Craig 12 YR

$9.00

Fireball

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Rye

$5.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Screwball

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$11.50

DBL Coppercraft Bourbon

$11.50

DBL Crown Royal

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$10.50

DBL Elijah Craig 12 YR

$16.50

DBL Fireball

$9.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.50

DBL Jim Beam

$9.50

DBL Jim Beam Rye

$9.50

DBL Makers Mark

$11.50

DBL Screwball

$10.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.50

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewers

$5.50

Glenlivet

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Lagavulin

$10.00

DBL Dewers

$9.50

DBL Glenlivet

$14.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$11.50

DBL Lagavulin

$18.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$5.00

Apple Brandy

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Elderflower

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Melon Liqueur

$5.00

Midori

$6.00

Peachtree Schnapps

$5.00

Pepperment Schnapps

$5.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Well Amaretto

$5.00

DBL Aperol

$8.50

DBL Apple Brandy

$8.50

DBL Apple Pucker

$8.50

DBL Baileys

$10.50

DBL Butterscotch

$8.50

DBL Chambord

$10.50

DBL Elderflower

$10.50

DBL Jagermeister

$10.50

DBL Kahlua

$10.50

DBL Melon Liqueur

$8.50

DBL Midori

$10.50

DBL Peachtree Schnapps

$8.50

DBL Pepperment Schnapps

$8.50

DBL Lemoncello

$10.50

DBL Well Amaretto

$8.50

Red

White

Bottles

Cordials

Thursday Special

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Bush Light

$3.00

Speakeasy Nachos

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

950 Washington St, Lagro, IN 46941

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

