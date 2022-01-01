Restaurant header imageView gallery

95a Bistro & Sushi - Lafayette

1,214 Reviews

$$

1381 Forest Park Circle

Lafayette, CO 80026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

95a Hamburger
Poke Bowl
Bolognese

Non Alcoholic

Soft Drink

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

TommyKnocker Orange Cream Soda

$4.50

TommyKnocker root beer

$4.50

Blood Orange Pelligrino

$4.50

Orange Pellegrino

$4.50

Pom Pellegrino

$4.50Out of stock

Premium Juice

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Starters

Turnip Leek

$6.00

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Pork Green Chili

$9.00
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

dijon thyme vinaigrette dressed mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, radish, red onions (GF | VG)

Arugula Salad

$8.00

pomegranate, fennel, grapefruit, parmesan, herb vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$9.00

mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ranch dressing

Creamy Rice And Vegetable

$6.00

Tapas

Wagyu Beef Tartare

$15.00

shiitake vinaigrette, black radish, leek, cured egg yolk, puffed sesame crisp

St. Louis Pork Ribs

$13.00

black garlic bbq, yuzu kosho, salsa de semillas, citrus begonia

Baked Char Siu Bao

$3.00

chili glaze, sesame

Fries

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

Kettle Chips

$7.00

House Made Onion Rings

$9.00

spicy aioli

Street Taco - Carnitas

Street Taco - Carnitas

$5.00

cotija cheese, fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, corn tortilla

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

$9.00

lemon terragon aioli

Yuzu Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

crispy fried shrimp tossed in yuzu aioli

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$9.00

dynamite sauce

Pork & Ricotta Meatballs

Pork & Ricotta Meatballs

$9.00

pork & ricotta meatballs braised in san marzano tomato sauce

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

french onion fonduta, chive

Mokum Carrots

$9.00

miso ginger puree, heirloom carrots, pepitas

Roasted Broccoli

$9.00

sprouting cauliflower, lemon, aleppo

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.00

shrimp & scallop,fresno peppers, cucumber, avocado, red onion, lime, cilantro, blue corn chips

Marinated Beets

$11.00

chevre goat cheese, mizuna, frisee, white balsamic, lemon agrumato, pistachio

Burrata

Burrata

$13.00

grilled focaccia, rhubarb, grapefruit, apple, mint

Poke Taco

$9.00

raw tuna, raw salmon or grilled shrimp, sushi rice, nori, green onion, poke sauce

Entrees

Grilled Salmon Collar

$23.00

harissa, esoterra lettuces, israeli cous cous, pickles, crispy shallots

Pork Schnitzel

$26.00

smoked spaetzle, napa cabbage, mustard greens, lemon

Prawns and Pork Belly

$26.00

creamy grits, mustard greens, habanada sofrito, carolina gold bbq

NY Steak Sandwich

$17.00

shaved striploin, sauteed peppers and onions, smoked gouda mornay, choice of side

Bolognese

$20.00

papparadelle noodles, classic Italian meat sauce, touch of cream, grana padana

Carbonara

$22.00

spaghettini, pancetta, prosciutto, peas, red onions, parmesan cream sauce

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

exotic mushroom blend, roasted garlic, baby spinach, parmesan, fried sage

B.A.L.T

$14.00

bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, on toasted whole wheat, choice of side

Reuben

$15.00

house made shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, on toasted marble rye, thousand Island dressing, choice of side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

butter lettuce, b&b pickles, togarashi aioli, brioche bun, choice of side

Quinoa Black Bean Burger

$17.00

vegetarian black bean burger, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, choice of side

95a Hamburger

$17.00

1/2 pound all-natural beef, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, choice of side

French Dip

$17.00

roast beef, fontina cheese, horseradish crème, au jus, on a hoagie roll, choice of side

Salmon Wrap

$18.00

grilled salmon, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet soy, choice of side

Pan Seared Ruby Red Trout

$24.00

forbidden rice, cucumber, carrot, daikon, chilies, dashi soy

Fish and Chips

$21.00

beer battered alaskan cod, creamy coleslaw, cajun tartar sauce

Cioppino

$26.00

Italian seafood stew, pancetta, proscuitto, shrimp, mussels, fresh fish, san marzano tomato, basil, crostini

Pan Seared Colorado Bass

$25.00

sushi rice, cherry tomato, english peas, pea tendrils, shiso, yuzu beurre blanc

Poke Bowl

$11.00

sushi rice, pickled radish, cucumber, carrot, nori, scallion, poke sauce

Roasted Chicken Breast

$20.00

parsnip, cippolini onion, beech mushroom, sorrel, apple cider jus

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

delicata squash, esoterra greens, lemon-caper sauce, radish

Angus Coulotte Steak

$25.00

tallow fries, herb salad, red wine shallot, demi-glace

7x American Wagyu Hanger Steak

$37.00

corno di toro romesco, broccolini, crispy shallot, sorrel, smoked almond

Kids

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

american cheese

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Spaghettini

$8.00

Spaghettini noodles with marinara sauce

Kids Buttered Pasta

$6.00

shell noodles with butter

Kids Steak

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

white bread with american cheese

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Salmon

$14.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Desserts

Caramel Apple Crumble Cake

$9.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

warm ganache, vanilla ice cream

Rootbeer Float

$9.00

Orange Cream Soda Float

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

vanilla bean glaze

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

one or two scoops with your choice of vanilla, chocolate, or salted caramel-espresso

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$7.00

one or two scoops with your choice of vanilla, chocolate, or salted caramel-espresso

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Family friendly restaurant with a menu that has something for everyone!

Website

Location

1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Directions

Gallery
95a Bistro & Co. image
95a Bistro & Co. image
95a Bistro & Co. image
95a Bistro & Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Westbound & Down Mill - Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
2755 Dagny Way Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2770 Arapahoe Road Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Mono Mono 3 - Mono Mono 3
orange starNo Reviews
599 Crossing Drive Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Cugini Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 19
385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105 Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery - Lafayette
orange star4.9 • 139
1280 Centaur Village Dr Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Mudrock's Tap & Tavern Home of Biscuit Bar
orange star4.2 • 587
585 E South Boulder Rd Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

The Post Chicken & Beer - Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 6,533
105 W Emma St Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Teocalli Cocina - 103 North Public Rd Unit C
orange star4.3 • 338
103 North Public Rd Unit C Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery - Lafayette
orange star4.9 • 139
1280 Centaur Village Dr Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Cugini Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 19
385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105 Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston