96 Front Street 96 Front Street North

review star

No reviews yet

96 Front Street North

Issaquah, WA 98027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DRINKS

Bottled Water

Spring Water

Sparkling Water - San Pelligrino

$5.25

Coffee Drinks

Espresso

$3.18+

Americano

$4.75+

Macchiato

$4.75+

Latte

$4.88+

Cappuccino

$4.88+

Cortado

$4.75+

Flat White

$4.78+

Mocha

$5.25+

White Mocha

$5.25+

Cafe au Lait

$4.75+

Milk Coffee

$4.75+

Iced Coffee

$4.75+

Drip Coffee

$3.95+

Hot Cocoa

$4.88+

Creamy, delicious hot cocoa with whipped cream topping

Italian Sodas

Italian Soda

$7.25

20 oz Club Soda, flavored syrup, cream, whipped cream

Juice

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.95

Martinelli Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.95

Martinelli Sparkling Cider

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

Red Bull Original

$4.95

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.95

Red Bull Tropical

$4.95

Red Bull Coconut Berry

$4.95

Red Bull Strawberry Apricot

$4.95

Red Bull Pear Nectarine

$4.95

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.95

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.95

Wellness

$6.95

Vitality

$6.95

Elderberry

$6.95

Energy

$6.95

Post Workout Recovery

$6.95

Probiotic

$6.95

Red Bull Hungarian Soda

$6.95

Red Bull, syrup of choice, whipped cream

San Pelligrino

Aranciata

Limonata

Rossa Aranciata

FOOD

Sandwiches

California Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Thick sliced roasted turkey with havarti cheese, arugula, avocado, mayo and dijon on 9 Grain Toasted Bread

Malibu Sandwich

$10.95

Havarti cheese, arugula, avocado, red onion, tomato, and local raspberry mayonnaise on toasted 9 Grain Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Housemade Chicken Salad with apples, grapes, and pecans served with arugula on Rustic French Bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Housemade egg salad finished with sunflower seeds, havarti cheese, dijon mustard, and mayonnaise on buttery brioche bread

Caprese Sandwich

$11.25

Mozarella, Tomato, Basil, pesto toasted on baguette

Four Rouges, Bacon and Brie Sandwich

$11.95

Housemade Four Fruit Red Jam with crispy, savory bacon and brie toasted on a baguette

Grown Up PBJ

$10.95

Creamy peanut butter with blackberry jalapeño jam on buttery brioche bread

Original Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Assorted Grilled Cheese

Chickpea Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Housemade chickpea salad with cucumber, onion, and a savory herbed cheese spread on seeded bread

Kids Nutella

$9.48

Nutella spread on lightly toasted sourdough bread

Kids PJB

$9.48

Thick, creamy peanut butter with house made jam on buttery brioche bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.48

Cheddar on Sourdough

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Tomato Brie Sandwich

$12.50

Creamy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Brie, Fig, Apple Toasted Sandwich

$12.50

Salads

Provencale Salad

$14.85

spring mix, cherry tomato, capers, fresh oregano julienned, flatleaf parsley, balsamic vinaigrette (evoo anchovy paste, garlic, balsamic, honey)

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$14.85Out of stock

fancy tuna in herbed olive oil, boiled eggs, baby potatoes, French herbed olives, campari tomatoes, hericot vert, romaine lettuce, lemon dressing

Bleu Apple Salad

$13.50

spring mix, apple, walnut, blue cheese, dijon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.50

romaine, anchovy, crouton, parmesan, Caesar dressing

PNW Salad

$13.50Out of stock

frisee, spring mix, pumpkin seed, goat cheese, orange vinaigrette

Fattoush Salad

$13.50

romaine lettuce, tomato, English cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radishes, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, flat parsley, herbed feta, lemon dressing, topped with house made za’atar pita croutons

Mama's Salad

$12.50Out of stock

spring mix, mandarin oranges, cara cara oranges, avocado slices, shaved fennel, pistachios, creamy citrus dressing

Kiki's Salad

$14.50Out of stock

romaine lettuce, rocket, apples, dried apricots, dried montmorency cherries, toasted pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and quinoa in an orange vinagrette topped with goat cheese

Small Bites

Whipped Goat Cheese

Whipped Goat Cheese with Bacon, rosemary, olive oil, and honey

Warm marinated olives with lemon, herbs and goat cheese served with pita chips

$8.95

Warm marinated olives with lemon, herbs, and goat cheese served with pita chips

Prosciutto, Fig jam, and bleu cheese crostini

Warm crostini served with prosciutto, fig jam, and local bleu cheese

Fig Toasts with Honey and Scamorza Cheese

Fig spread on warm toast topped with locally produced Scamorza cheese

Charcuterie platter

Local sliced italian salami, soprasetta, and prosciutto served with local cheeses and crostini, honey, and fruit

Cheese platter

A delicious assortment of local cheeses served with nuts, fruits, honey, and warm crostini

Charcuterie Platter - Small

$18.00

Charcuterie Platter - Large

$26.00

Macarons

Apricot

$2.50

Blackberry

$2.50

Blue Vanilla

$2.50

Black Currant

$2.50

Blood Orange

$2.50

Guava

$2.50

Lemon Berry

$2.50

Lavender Lemon

$2.50

Lychee

$2.50

Blueberry

$2.50

Passion Fruit

$2.50

Pink Acai

$2.50

Pistachio

$2.50

Purple Birthday Cake

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Rose

$2.50

Ube

$2.50

Vanilla Bean

$2.50

Lavender

$2.50

Desserts

Orange Baklava

$6.75

Cardamom Rose Baklava

$6.75

PASTRIES

Pastries, Muffins & Loafs

Lemon Blueberry Giant Muffins

$5.75

Soft fluffy lemon blueberry muffin

Banana Crunch Giant Muffins

$5.75

Banana muffins, topped off with a sweet layer of brown sugar

Orange Currant Giant Muffins

$5.75

Cinnamon Crunch Giant Muffins

$5.75

Apricot Almond Loaf

$5.75

Meyer Lemon Load

$5.75

Mandarin Orange Loaf

$5.75

Morning Glory Loaf

$5.75

Banana Loaf

$5.75

Spice Loaf

$5.75

Chocolate Zucchini Loaf

$5.75

Pastries, Coffeecake & Pastries

Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake

$5.75

Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake

$5.75

Blueberry Streusel

$5.75

Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake

$5.75

Cream Cheese Kolaches

$6.26

Cream cheese filled puff pastry

Pastries, Sweet & Savory Croissants

Butter Croissant

$5.25

Buttery and soft croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$6.25

Dark chocolate filled croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.25

A soft croissant stuffed with a sweet almond filling

Orange Blossom Pistachio Croissant

$6.25

Maple Pecan Croissant

$6.25

Guava Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Meyer Lemon Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Mandarin Orange Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Raspberry Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Blueberry Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Apple Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Apricot Supreme Croissant

$7.75

Brie & Rhubarb Jam Croissant

$6.75

Gruyère Croissant Croissant

$6.75

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$7.95

Swiss Croissant

$6.75

Turkey and Swiss Croissant

$7.95

Goat Cheese Pesto Croissant

$7.95

Pastries, Rolls, Scones & Cookies

Pizza Roll

$6.25

Croissant roll with tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese

Blueberry Scone

$5.95

Raspberry Scone

$5.95

Orange Current Scone

$5.95

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Scone

$5.95

Vanilla Bean Scone

$5.95

A soft scone topped with a vanilla bean glaze

BREAD

Loaves

Oatmeal Wheat

$8.00

Seeded Wheat

$8.00

Country French

$8.00

Pumpernickle

$8.00

Challah

$8.00

Brioche

$8.00

Sourdough

$8.00

Mother's Day Brunch

Coffee Drinks

24K Gold Rose Latte

$8.95

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

$7.95

Peach Peony Iced Tea

$6.95

Hibiscus Moroccan Rose Iced Tea

$6.95

Raspberry Strawberry Italian Soda with whipped cream

$7.95

Starters

Whipped Goat Cheese with bacon, dates and herbs served with toasted olive oil French bread

$10.95

Bruschetta with fig jam, brie, and fresh strawberries

$10.95

Minted Fruit Salad

$7.95

Breakfast

Meyer Lemon Dutch Baby Pancakes with Fresh Blueberries

$17.95

Brioche Egg Sandwich - poached egg, prosciutto, gruyére cheese, and lemony arugula

$17.95

Frittata with Red Pepper, Onion, and Goat Cheese

$15.95

Avocado Toast – thick sliced whole wheat served with avocado, Maldon sea salt, and arugula

$14.95

Add an egg

$2.00

Add bacon

$2.00

Salads

PNW Salad with seeds, nuts, berries, feta cheese dressed with raspberry vinaigrette served with fresh bread

$15.75

Caesar Salad with Lemon Chicken classically dressed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, Persian cucumbers, and anchovies served with fresh bread

$16.75

Greek Salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, feta, chicken and balsamic vinaigrette served over a bed of mixed greens served with fresh bread

$16.75

Sandwiches

Turkey with Havarti, avocado, spring mix, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard served on toasted thick sliced whole grain bread

$14.50

Pastrami and swiss, sauerkraut, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard sauce, toasted on marble rye bread

$15.50

PBJ – peanut butter and plum jam on buttery brioche bread

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich – cheddar cheese on buttery brioche bread

$10.95

Nutella on toasted sourdough bread

$9.95

Dessert

Cardamom Rose Baklava

$6.95

Orange Honey Baklava

$6.95

Lemon Cake with fresh berries and hand whipped cream

$8.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our yum-e yogurt, Camano Island Coffee, fresh baked goods, cafe items, and home goods and gifts.

Location

96 Front Street North, Issaquah, WA 98027

Directions

