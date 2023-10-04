Food 食物

汉堡套餐 BURGER COMBO

1 .香辣鸡腿堡+薯条+汽水 Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.98
1. 香酥鸡肉堡+薯条+汽水 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.98
2. 烤汁辣鸡肉堡+薯条+汽水Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.98
2.烤汁鸡肉堡+薯条+汽水Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.98
3. 香酥鱼堡+薯条+汽水Crispy Codfish Sandwich Combo

$9.98Out of stock
3. 香酥鲜虾堡+薯条+汽水Crispy Shrimp Sandwich Combo

$9.98
4. 芝士牛肉堡+薯条+汽水Beef Cheese Burger Combo

$10.50
5. 洋葱芝士培根堡+薯条+汽水Onion & Beef Cheese Burger With Beef Bacon Combo

$12.98
6. 芝士双层牛肉堡+薯条+汽水Double Beef Cheese Burger Combo

$10.98
7. 菠萝芝士牛肉堡+薯条+汽水Pineapple Beef Cheese Burger Combo

$12.98
8. 菠萝鸡肉堡+薯条+汽水Pineapple Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.98
9. 香酥鸡肉卷+薯条+汽水Crispy Chicken Wraps Combo

$9.98
10. 烤翅5对 +汽水 Roast Wings(10pcs) +Soda

$13.98
10. 辣翅5对 +汽水 Spicy Wings(10pcs)+Soda

$13.98
全家桶 Family Bucket（4鸡腿堡+薯条+小鸡块+辣翅(2)+烤翅(2)+4汽水+炸鸡/烤鸡）4Crispy Chicken Sandwich+Fries+Chicken Nugget+Hot Wings(2)+Roasted Wings(2)+Soda(4)+Crispy Fired Whole Chicken

$47.98
情侣套餐Couple Set（2鸡腿堡+烤翅(2)+辣翅(2)+鸡米花+汽水2）2Crispy Chicken Sandwich+Roasted Wings(2)+Hot Wings(2)+Popcorn Chicken+Soda(2)

$21.98

汉堡/鸡肉卷SANDWICH/BURGER/WRAPS

香酥鸡肉卷Crispy Chicken Wrap

$5.98
香辣鸡肉堡Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.98
香酥鸡肉堡Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.98
烤汁鸡肉堡Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.98
菠萝鸡肉堡Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

$7.98
芝士牛肉堡 BeefCheese Burger

$6.98
芝士双层牛肉堡Double Beef Cheese Burger

$8.98
菠萝芝士牛肉堡PineappleBeef Cheese Burger

$8.98
洋葱芝士培根堡Onion &Beef Cheese Burger With Beef Bacon

$8.98
香酥鲜虾堡Crispy Shrimp Sandwich

$6.98
香酥鱼堡Crispy Codfish Sandwich

$6.98Out of stock

小食 APPETIZERS

烤翅Orleans Roasted Wings (2)

$2.98
辣翅Spicy Chicken Wings (2)

$2.98
手枪腿Crispy Chicken Leg

$6.98
奥尔良手枪腿Chicken Leg New Orleans

$6.98
小鸡块Chicken Nuggets(6)

$2.98
鸡米花Popcorn CrispyChicken

$4.98
南瓜饼Pumpkin Cake(6)

$4.98
炸虾Jumbo Shrimp(6)

$5.98
炸馒头Fried Steamed Bun(6)

$5.98
红糖糍粑Brown Sugar Rice Cake（6）

$5.98
炸鸡柳Crispy Chicken Tender(2)

$5.98
洋葱圈Onion Rings(12)

$3.50
奶酪棒Mozzarella Sticks(6)

$4.98
薯条French Fries

$2.98
章鱼烧Takoyaki(6)

$7.98
烤鸡Orleans Grilled Chicken(Whole)

$14.98
炸鸡Crispy Fried Chicken(Whole)

$14.98

混合炸鸡/MIXED CHICKEN

混合炸鸡套餐+薯条+饮料/ Mixed Chicken 8pcs Combo

$12.98
混合炸鸡/ Mixed Chicken 8pcs

$9.98
混合炸鸡套餐+薯条+饮料/ Mixed Chicken 5pcs Combo

$9.98
混合炸鸡/ Mixed Chicken 5pcs

$7.98
混合炸鸡套餐+薯条+饮料/ Mixed Chicken 3pcs Combo

$7.98
混合炸鸡/ Mixed Chicken 3pcs

$4.98

酱汁Sauce

BLUE CHEESE

盐Salt Packet

塔塔酱Tartar

黑胡椒粉Pepper Packet

番茄酱Ketchup

WHITE SAUCE

BBQ

芥末Honey Mustard

$0.25
蒜香Honey Garlic

$0.25
超辣Super Spicy

$0.25
Ranch

附加菜Extra Toppings

牛肉培根Beef Bacon

$1.00
芝士片American Cheese

$1.00
菠萝片Pineapple Slice

$1.00
生菜Lettuce

$0.50
西红柿Tomato

$0.50
酸黄瓜Pickles

$0.50
洋葱Onion

$0.50

Drinks 饮料

Ice Rice 冰饭

奶茶冰饭 Milk Tea Ice Rice

$7.98
98K 冰饭 98K Ice Rice

$6.98

Milk Tea 奶茶

椰果奶茶 Jelly Milk Tea

$5.98
脆波波奶茶 White Bubble Milk Tea

$5.98
珍珠奶茶 Bubble Milk Tea

$5.98

Sparkling 鲜果气泡水

百香果气泡水 Passion Fruit Sparkling

$5.98
草莓气泡水 Strawberry Sparkling

$5.98
青苹果气泡水 Green Apple Sparkling

$5.98
芒果气泡水 Mango Sparkling

$5.98
水蜜桃气泡水 Peach Sparkling

$5.98
荔枝气泡水 Lychee Sparkling

$5.98

98k Milkcustard 98K双皮奶

桂花双皮奶 Osmanthus Milkcustard

$6.98
芒果双皮奶 Mango Milkcustard

$6.98
奥利奥双皮奶 Oreo Milkcustard

$6.98
红豆双皮奶 Redbean Milkcustard

$6.98

Drinks 饮料

可乐 Coke

$1.89
健怡可乐 Dite Coke

$1.89
雪碧 Sprit

$1.89
甜茶 Ice Tea

$1.89
姜汁汽水 Ginger Ale

$1.89Out of stock
芬达 Fanta

$1.89
水 Water

$1.50
Dr pepper

$1.89