99 Burnin BBQ 7620 Rivers Ave #320

7620 Rivers Ave #320

North Charleston, SC 29406

Select Your HOT POT

01) Shrimp Hotpot

$19.95
02) Pork Hotpot

$19.95
03) Original Veggie

$19.95
04) Beef & Pork

$19.95
05) Fish Hotpot

$19.95
06) Crawfish Hotpot

$19.95
07) Beef Hotpot

$19.95
08) Chicken Dumpling

$19.95
09) Seafood Hotpot

$19.95
10) House Hotpot

$19.95
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

7620 Rivers Ave #320, North Charleston, SC 29406

Directions

