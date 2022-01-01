  • Home
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • NexDine - 9 Northeastern Blvd. (223)
Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine 9 Northeastern Blvd. (223)

review star

No reviews yet

9 Norhteaster Blvd

Salem, NH 03079

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit223salem@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

9 Norhteaster Blvd, Salem, NH 03079

Directions

Gallery
NexDine image
NexDine image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Colosseum Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,146
264 North Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0304 - Rockingham
orange star4.3 • 382
99 Cluff Crossing Rd Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Common Man - Windham
orange starNo Reviews
88 Range Road Windham, NH 03087
View restaurantnext
HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Windham NH - 125 Indian Rock Road
orange starNo Reviews
125 Indian Rock Road Windham, NH 03087
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
291 S Broadway Ste 7 Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
33 Hilltop - Village Green
orange star4.5 • 179
33 Indian Rock Road Windham, NH 03087
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

The Colosseum Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,146
264 North Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0304 - Rockingham
orange star4.3 • 382
99 Cluff Crossing Rd Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Royal Cutlets
orange star4.4 • 246
166 North Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston