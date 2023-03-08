Restaurant header imageView gallery

9th Street Cafe 1802 W 9th

review star

No reviews yet

1802 W 9th

Marion, IN 46953

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Drinks

Fountain Beverages

$2.10

24oz Glass (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mr. Pibb)

Canned Pop

$1.25

(Coke, Cherry Coke, Diet Coke)

Coffee & Decaf

$1.59

Bottomless Cups

Hot Tea & Hot Chocolate

$1.59

Milk

$1.65+

Orange Juice

$1.65+

V-8 Juice (12oz Can)

$2.15

Tea

$2.10

Chocolate Milk

$1.65+

Food

Breakfast

B & G

$2.00+

CFS

$7.85

W/ Gravy, 2 Eggs, American Fries & Toast

2 Eggs, Toast

$3.65

2 Eggs, Meat, Toast

$6.85

W/ Choice of Sausage, Ham or Bacon

2 Eggs, Pot, Toast

$5.85

2 Eggs, Pot, Meat, Toast

$7.85

W/ Choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage

Bucktown Skillet

$8.90

1 Scrambled Egg, Covered W/ Hashbrowns, Ham, Sausage, Peppers and Onions. Topped W/ Cheese & Gravy Served W/ Toast

Hungry Man

$13.90

3 Eggs, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hash Browns, Toast & Half Order of Biscuits and Gravy

Ham STEAK

$7.85

AF w/ GRAVY

$3.55+

Hash W/ GRAVY

$3.55+

SEC

$5.20

BEC

$5.20

HEC

$5.20

Short Stack

$4.15

2 Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes (2)

$4.40

French Toast

$1.80+

Our Own Special Recipe

Waffle

$3.60

Ala Carte

Pancake

$2.45

1 Blue Cake

$2.60

Oats W/ Toast

$3.15

Hash Browns

$2.90

American Fries

$2.90

Bacon

$1.75+

Patties

$1.75+

Links

$1.75+

Smoked Sausage

$1.75+

Ham (3oz)

$3.45

Ham Steak (6oz)

$5.95

Egg

$1.80

Cup/ Bowl of Sausage Gravy

$3.15+

Toast

$1.80

Biscuit

$1.70

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.75

1p Toast

$0.75

One Biscuit

$0.75

Take out Container/ Cup

$0.25

Side Gravy (Copy)

$3.15+

Omelets

Vegetable Omelet

$7.35

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$7.35

Farmers Omelet

$7.35

Eggs, Sausage, Onion, Tomato & Cheese

Western Omelet

$7.35

Eggs, Ham, Green Pepper, Onion & Cheese

All Meat Omelet

$9.30

Bacon, Ham & Sausage W/ Cheese

Everything Omelet

$9.30

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion & Cheese

Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$7.35

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.35

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.85

W/ Mayonnaise

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$4.95

Breaded Loin

$5.70

Cheeseburger

$5.40

Cheeseburger (8oz)

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.15

Fresh Made

Dbl Cheeseburger

$9.10

Double Cheeseburger (16oz)

Dbl Hamburger

$8.85

Dbl HP Cheeseburger

$9.60

Egg Sandwich

$3.35

(2 eggs)

Fish Sandwich

$4.70

Grilled Chz

$2.65

Gr.Chicken Breast

$4.95

Gr. Ham & Cheese

$4.95

Grilled Loin

$5.70

Ham Salad

$4.15

Fresh Made - When Available

Hamburger

$4.90

Hamburger (8oz fresh ground chuck)

HP Cheeseburger

$5.95

Patty Melt

$6.70

Patty Melt (8oz Grilled Onions, American & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.50

Sausage Sandwich

$4.75

Sloppy Joe

$5.50

Tuna Salad

$4.15

Fresh Made - When Available

Bacon Sandwich

Soup, Salad & Side

Cole Slaw

$2.60

Cottage Cheese

$2.60

Cottage Cheese With Peaches

$3.65

Peaches

$1.75

Soup

$3.60+

(Potato, Chili, Broccli w/ Cheese & Vegtable Beef)

Side Salad

$3.60

Side Salad (Lettuce, Tomato, & Cheese)

Small Chef

$5.65

Small Chef (Lettuce, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Tomatoes, Cheese & Boiled Egg)

Onion Rings

$3.20

French Fries

$2.60

Tater Tots

$2.60

Slice Cheese

$0.75

Bacon Slice

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Extra Veggie, Mushroom or Blueberries

$1.00

1 Piece of French Toast

$1.65

Single Salmon Patty

$2.50

Apple Sauce

$1.40

Fruit

$1.40

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.25

Lettuce

$0.85

Tomato

$0.85

Salsa

$0.85

Mac n Cheese

$2.25

Baked Beans

$2.25

Green Beans

$2.25

Spinach

$0.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.25

Augratin Potatoes

$2.25

Home-Style Lunch

6oz Shrimp Dinner

$7.85

6oz Shrimp Dinner W/ French Fries or Tater Tots

6oz Breaded Chicken

$7.85

6oz Breaded Chicken W/ French Fries or Tater Tots

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.85

Chicken Tenders (3) W/ French Fries or Tater Tots

Fiery Chicken Fingers (7)

$7.85

Fiery Chicken Fingers (7) W/ French Fries or Tater Tots

Ham & Beans

$7.85

Served W/ Fried Potatoes & Corn Muffin

Chicken & Noodles

$7.85

Served W/ Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans

Meatloaf

$7.85

Served W/ Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy & Green Beans

Salmon Patties

$7.85

Served W/ Two sides

Country Fried Steak

$7.85

Cold Plate - CHICKEN

$7.85

Cold Plate - TUNA

$7.85

Swiss Steak

$7.85

Goulash

$7.85

Desserts

Pie

$3.50

Cinamon Rolls

$3.50

Specials

Cooks Choice

$7.85

Breakfast Burrito

$7.85
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1802 W 9th, Marion, IN 46953

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Amores - Boston Hill Center
orange star4.8 • 377
428 S Washington St Marion, IN 46953
View restaurantnext
Obi's Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
402 South Washington Street Marion, IN 46953
View restaurantnext
The Tomahawk - 2225 North Lagro Road
orange starNo Reviews
2225 North Lagro Road Marion, IN 46952
View restaurantnext
Jefferson Street BBQ - 101 N Jefferson St
orange starNo Reviews
101 N Jefferson St Converse, IN 46919
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - Creasy
orange starNo Reviews
824 N Mill street Fairmount, IN 46928
View restaurantnext
Grains & Grill - G&G Fairmount
orange star4.6 • 993
407 W Washington Street Fairmount, IN 46928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marion

Los Amores - Boston Hill Center
orange star4.8 • 377
428 S Washington St Marion, IN 46953
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marion
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston