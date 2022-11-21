Restaurant header imageView gallery

9th Street Deli

63 Reviews

$

901 Philadelphia Street

Indiana, PA 15701

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Steak-N-Cheese
8" Steak-N-Cheese
8" Italian

Daily Specials

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$6.25

Soups

12oz. Ham & Navy bean

$3.50Out of stock

16oz. Ham & Navy bean

$4.25Out of stock

Chili 12oz

$4.25

Chili 16oz

$4.99

12oz. Italian wedding

$3.50Out of stock

16oz. Italian wedding

$4.25Out of stock

Subs

8" 9th Street Deli

$7.50

Turkey, ham, roast beef & Swiss.

8" Cheese

$6.25

Pick 3 different types of cheese

8" Chicken Salad

$6.99

8" Italian

$6.99

Ham, hard salami & provolone.

8" Regular

$6.25

Chipped ham, cooked salami & provolone.

8" Roast Beef

$7.95

8" Spicy Italian

$7.95

Capicola ham, pepperoni, hard salami & provolone

8" Super Regular

$7.50

Chipped ham, cooked salami & provolone. Extra of all three.

8" Tuna salad

$6.99

8" Turkey

$6.99

8" Veggie

$6.25

8" Virginia Ham

$6.99

12" 9th Street Deli

$11.25

Turkey, ham, roast beef & Swiss.

12" Cheese

$8.25

Pick 3 different types of cheese

12" Chicken Salad

$9.50

12" Italian

$8.75

Ham, salami & provolone.

12" Regular

$8.25

Chipped ham, cooked salami & provolone.

12" Roast Beef

$10.50

12" Spicy Italian

$9.50

Capicola ham, pepperoni, hard salami & provolone

12" Super Regular

$10.25

Chipped ham, cooked salami & provolone. Extra of all three.

12" Tuna Salad

$9.50

12" Turkey

$8.75

12" Veggie

$8.25

12" Virginia Ham

$8.75

24" Cheese

$16.50

Pick 3 different types of cheese

24" Chicken Salad

$19.00

24" Italian

$17.50

Ham, hard salami & provolone.

24" 9th Street Deli

$22.50

Turkey, ham, roast beef & Swiss.

24" Regular

$16.50

Chipped ham, cooked salami & provolone.

24" Roast Beef

$21.00

24" Super Regular

$20.50

Chipped ham, cooked salami & provolone. Extra of all three.

24" Tuna Salad

$19.00

24" Turkey

$17.50

24" Veggie

$16.50

24" Virginia Ham

$17.50

24" Spicy Italian

$19.00

Capicola ham, hard salami, pepperoni & provolone.

Steak & Cheese

8" Steak-N-Cheese

$8.25

12" Steak-N-Cheese

$10.99

24" Steak-N-Cheese

$22.00

8" Cowboy Steak-N-Cheese

$10.25

Steak, bacon, BBQ sauce & cheese.

12" Cowboy Steak-N-Cheese

$12.99

Steak, bacon, BBQ sauce & cheese.

24" Cowboy Steak-N-Cheese

$26.00

Steak, bacon, BBQ sauce & cheese.

8" Italian Steak & Cheese

$10.25

Steak, pepperoni, sauce & cheese.

12" Italian Steak & Cheese

$12.99

Steak, pepperoni, sauce & cheese.

24" Italian Steak & Cheese

$26.00

Steak, pepperoni, sauce & cheese.

8" Chicken-N-Cheese

$8.25

12" Chicken-N-Cheese

$10.99

24" Chicken-N-Cheese

$22.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.75Out of stock

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

Pasta Salad

$2.75

Potato Salad

$2.75

Pickled Eggs

$2.25

French Fries

$2.75

Cheese Fries

$3.75

Battered pickle chips w/ Ranch

$4.25

Bavarian Pretzels Stick (4)

$4.25

Deli Pickle

$1.25Out of stock

Roll/Butter

$0.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

American cheese standard

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Americn cheese standard

Cajun Burger

$8.99

Cajun seasoning, roasted red peppers & pepper jack cheese.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

BBQ sauce, bacon & american cheese.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

9th Street Deli

$7.50

Turkey, ham, roast beef & Swiss.

B.L.T.

$6.25

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Chipped Ham

$6.25

Egg Salad

$4.25

Ham and Cheese

$6.99

Ham Salad

$4.99

Italian Sub on a Bun

$6.95

Hard salami, ham & provolone.

Regular Sub on a Bun

$6.25

Chipped ham, cooked salami & provolone.

Roast Beef and Cheese

$7.95

Tuna Salad

$6.99

Turkey and Cheese

$6.99

Veggie Sandwich

$6.25

Wraps

Provolone is standard cheese

Buff Chicken Tender Wrap

$6.25

Buffalo sauce and provolone are standard unless specified.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.25

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.25

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$6.99

Italian Wrap

$6.99

Roast Beef Wrap

$7.95

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$8.25

Tuna Salad Wrap

$6.99

Turkey Wrap

$6.99

Tenders & more

8" Chicken Tender Buffalo Sub

$6.25

Buffalo sauce & provolone are standard unless specified.

12" Chicken Tender Buffalo Sub

$8.25

Buffalo sauce & provolone are standard unless specified.

24" Chicken Tender Buffalo Sub

$16.50

Buffalo sauce & provolone are standard, unless specified.

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Buff Chicken Tender Wrap

$6.25

Buffalo sauce and provolone are standard unless specified.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

Buffalo sauce & provolone are standard unless specified.

Salads (come with toppings listed unless told to remove)

Temporarily out of Romaine lettuce

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded mozzarella & choice of dressing.

Pineapple Chicken Breast Salad

$9.50

Chicken, romaine lettuce, pineapples, maraschino cherries, shredded mozzarella, slivered almonds & choice of dressing

Red Pepper Chicken Breast Salad

$9.50

Chicken, romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, strips of provolone & choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$5.50

Topped with carrots, cucumbers, green peppers & hard boiled egg

Chef Salad

$9.25

Carrots, cucumber, green peppers, hard boiled eggs, ham, turkey, pepperoni, provolone & shredded cheddar

Steak Salad

$10.50

Steak, shredded mozzarella, romaine lettuce, diced tomato, topped with French fries & choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, diced tomato, French fries & choice of dressing.

Cakes

Carrot Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$3.25Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Italian Chocolate Love Cake

$3.99

Pineapple Upside Down

$3.25Out of stock

Tiramisu

$3.99Out of stock

Ho Ho Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Blueberry coffee cake

$2.95Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Shirley's Peanut Butter No Bake

$1.29

Cinnabon cookie

$2.75

Shirley's Raisin Filled Cookies

$1.69Out of stock

Salted caramel cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Hershey Double Chocolate

$2.75

Cookies n Creme

$2.75Out of stock

Cream Pies

Strawberry Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate peanut butter pie

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Coconut cream

$3.99Out of stock

Assorted Pies

Apple pie

$3.75

Blueberry pie

$3.75Out of stock

Cherry pie

$3.75

Peach pie

$3.75

Pecan Pie

$3.95

Pumpkin Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Meringues

Coconut Meringue

$3.99

Chocolate Meringue

$3.99

Lemon Meringue

$3.99

Misc

Turtle Bar

$3.19Out of stock

Halloween Cupcakes

$3.99Out of stock

Gobs, Rolls, and Bars

Walnut Creek - CinnaRoll Maple

$3.99Out of stock

Walnut Creek - Cinnamon Roll - Vanilla

$3.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Shirley's Chocolate Peanut Butter Whoopie

$1.49

Shirley's Chocolate Whoopie Vanilla Icing

$1.49Out of stock

Sweet street rice krispie

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated sub shop for over 40 years.

Location

901 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701

Directions

