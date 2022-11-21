9th Street Deli
63 Reviews
$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated sub shop for over 40 years.
Location
901 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701
Gallery
