9th Street Bistro
American

9th Street Bistro

52 Reviews

56 S 9th St

Noblesville, IN 46060

Desserts

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Nutella Brownie a la mode

$13.00

Figgy Toffee Cake

$10.00

Affogato

$10.00

Gelato

$8.00

Birthday Gelato!

To Go Panna Cotta

$9.00

Provisions

Rosemary Focaccia Bread

$5.00

Pimento Cheese Spread

$6.00

Cowboy Candy

$5.00

Whipped Butter

$8.00

Pickled Beets

$6.00

Pulled Pork Breakfast Burritos

$17.00

Quick Kimchi

$8.00

Bistro Bacon

$15.00

Pickled Turnips

$5.00

Bread & Butter Pickles

$6.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Chicken & Wild Rice Soup

$7.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Crab Bisque

$10.00

Chicken & Leek Pie

$18.00

Albondigas Soup

$8.00
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

9th Street Bistro serves European-inspired comfort food in a cozy, historic setting. With a dedication to quality ingredients and passion for hospitality, Chef Samir and Rachel welcome all guests as if they were family. Come try our seasonal menu and enjoy a nice glass of wine, local beer or a craft cocktail. We can't wait to meet you!

Website

Location

56 S 9th St, Noblesville, IN 46060

Directions

9th Street Bistro image

