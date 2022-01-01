American
9th Street Bistro
52 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
9th Street Bistro serves European-inspired comfort food in a cozy, historic setting. With a dedication to quality ingredients and passion for hospitality, Chef Samir and Rachel welcome all guests as if they were family. Come try our seasonal menu and enjoy a nice glass of wine, local beer or a craft cocktail. We can't wait to meet you!
56 S 9th St, Noblesville, IN 46060
