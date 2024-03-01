The 9W Market
243 Rte 9W
Palisades, NY 10964
EATERY MENU
Market Sandwiches & Tacos
- Grilled Organic Chicken Breast$13.95
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & pesto, ciabatta
- Plain Organic Chicken Breast$11.95
Customize it yourself
- Chicken Breast Parmesan$13.95
Fresh mozzarella & san marzano tomato sauce on ciabatta
- Organic Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.95
Rotisserie roasted organic chicken, smoked almonds, grapes, tarragon, Greek yogurt on whole wheat bread
- Roasted Natural Turkey Sandwich$13.95
- Fresh Ahi and White Tuna Salad$13.95
Lettuce, celery, onion, dill & Greek yogurt
- Classic BLT$12.95
Thick cut bacon, tomatoes & romaine
- Market Grilled Cheese$11.95
Swiss, Cheddar, smoked mozzarella
- Grilled Creekstone Farms Hanger Steak$16.95
Smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, arugula, ciabatta
- Pastrami Salmon Sandwich$15.95
House Smoked Pastrami Salmon Served w/Tomato, Lemon, Capers, Red Onion, Cream Cheeses
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$19.95
Avocado, ginger, carrots, wasabi aioli
- Organic Chicken Tacos$16.95
Avocado, cilantro, salsa verde, queso with street corn
- Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$18.95
Avocado, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, street corn
- Connecticut Lobster Roll$32.92Out of stock
1/4 lb lobster meat, warm butter poached lobster
- Classic Lobster Roll$32.95Out of stock
1/4 lb chilled lobster meat, house-made mayo
- Whole Shrimp Salad Roll$19.95
Celery, Greek yogurt, mayo, dill & garlic
- Lump Crab Roll$21.95
Kewpie mayo, lemon zest & old bay
- Meatball Sandwich$14.95
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.95
Mild spiced organic chicken breast lightly battered & flash fried, pickles, spicy honey, brioche bun & fries
Roman Pizza Taglio
- Margherita Piece$6.95
DOP tomatoes & all jersey girl aged scarmoza, fresh mozzarella & caciocavallo, evoo, basil
- Diablo Piece$7.95
Columbus & ezzo cup & char spicy pepperoni, jersey girl mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, 36-month Parmigiano
- Sausage & Rabe Piece$7.95
House-made sausage, broccoli rabe, tomato, caciocavallo, fresh mozzarella
- Wild Mushroom Piece$7.95
Porcini cloud, crimini, oyster & field mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, jersey girl caciocavallo, thyme & sesame seeds
- Prosciutto De Parma Piece$7.95
Fresh mozzarella, blistered tomatoes & arugula with balsamic reduction *served at room temperature
- Margherita - 1/4 Pan$17.95
Dop tomatoes & all jersey girl aged scarmoza, fresh mozzarella & caciocavallo, EVOO, basil
- Diablo - 1/4 Pan$18.95
Columbus & ezzo cup & char spicy pepperoni, jersey girl mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, 36-month Parmigiano
- Sausage & Rabe - 1/4$18.95
House-made sausage, broccoli rabe, tomato, caciocavallo, fresh mozzarella
- Wild Mushroom - 1/4 Pan$18.95
Porcini cloud, crimini, oyster & field mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, jersey girl caciocavallo, thyme & sesame seeds
- Prosciutto De Parma - 1/4 Pan$18.95
Fresh mozzarella, blistered tomatoes & arugula with balsamic reduction *served at room temperature
- Margherita - 1/2 Pan$29.95
Dop tomatoes & all jersey girl aged scarmoza, fresh mozzarella & caciocavallo, EVOO, basil
- Diablo - 1/2 Pan$34.95
Columbus & ezzo cup & char spicy pepperoni, jersey girl mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, 36-month Parmigiano
- Sausage & Rabe - 1/2$34.95
House-made sausage, broccoli rabe, tomato, caciocavallo, fresh mozzarella
- Wild Mushroom - 1/2 Pan$34.95
Porcini cloud, crimini, oyster & field mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, jersey girl caciocavallo, thyme & sesame seeds
- Prosciutto De Parma - 1/2 Pan$34.95
Fresh mozzarella, blistered tomatoes & arugula with balsamic reduction *served at room temperature
Market Specialties
- Fish & Chips$18.95
Narragansett beer battered & wild Atlantic cod, fries, malt vinegar, tartar sauce, fries
- Truffle Mac & Cheese$15.95
Baked four cheeses, truffle oil, basil panko crumbs
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.95
Mild spiced organic chicken breast lightly battered & flash fried, pickles, spicy honey, brioche bun & fries
- Half Boneless Organic Chicken with Pan Gravy$24.95
Crisp skin, sea salt-brine, mashed potatoes, green beans
- Grilled Hanger Steak Frites$28.95
Creekstone farms Angus, chimichurri sauce, french fries
- Chicken Pot Pie$16.95
Organic Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Potatoes, Chicken Velouté
- Vegetable Lasagna$17.95
House Made Paper Thin Pasta Sheets, Seasonal Veggies, Bechamel, Mozzarella, Parmesan
- Meat Lasagna$18.95
House Made Paper Thin Pasta Sheets, Bolognese, Bechamel, Mozzarella, Parmesan
- Greek Spanakopita$10.95
Piece
- Piece Deep Dish Quiche$14.95
Loraine: double-smoked bacon, ham, gruyere & fromage blanc cheese or seasonal veggie
- shrimp tacos$18.95
- ahi tuna tacos$19.95
- Chicken Tacos$16.95
- mussels$18.00
- fried calamari$14.00
House-Made Pasta
- Penne Caprese$20.95
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, DOP tomatoes, basil, Parmigiano
- Angel Hair Al Olio$18.95
Garlic, evoo, parsley, pecorino, toasted panko crumbs, pickled peperoncino
- Penne Ala Vodka$19.95
24-month prosciutto di parma, garlic, shallots, tomatoes, vodka, cream, Parmesan
- Rigatoni Bolognese$22.95
Ground veal & Italian sausage with San Marzano tomatoes, red wine, Parmesan
- Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$19.95
Kampot Pepper Corns, Pecorino, Parmigiano, Seasoned Crumbs
Make Your Own Entrée From Our Display Case
Salads
- Caesar Salad LG$12.95
Romaine Hearts, 3-Year-Old Parmigiano, Lemon Zest, Croutons
- Greek Salad LG$12.95
Romaine, Greek Feta, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives & Red Onions
- Sunshine Salad LG$12.95
Organic Greens, Citrus Fruits, Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese
- Sunshine Salad Small$7.95
Organic Greens, Citrus Fruits, Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese
- Greek Salad SM$7.95
Romaine, Greek Feta, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives & Red Onions
- Caesar Salad SM$7.95
Romaine Hearts, 3-Year-Old Parmigiano, Lemon Zest, Croutons
Soups
From Our Display Case Sold By The Pound
- Veggies, Sides & Salads By Lb$13.95
- Organic Chicken Salad Lb$15.95
- Organic Poultry By Lb$18.95
- Veal & Ricotta Meatballs By Lb$18.95
- BBQ St Luis Ribs By Lb$18.95
- Grilled Creekstone Farms Hanger Steak By Lb$36.95
- Faroe Island Salmon Lb$34.95
- Whole Jumbo Shrimp Salad Per Lb$34.95
- Rare Ahi Tuna Per Lb$34.95
- Pastrami Salmon Per Lb$39.95
- Fresh Ahi and White Tuna Per Lb$18.95
Breakfast
- Pan Fried Organic Egg Sandwich$6.95
2 Organic Eggs Pan Fried On House Baked Ciabatta
- Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Organic scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, tomato, jack, Cheddar cheese & salsa
- Avocado Toast & Eggs$13.95
Smashed avocado, chili flakes & olive oil, with fried organic eggs on toasted free form whole wheat bread
- Avocado Toast - Plain$10.95
Smashed avocado, chili flakes & olive oil on toasted free form whole wheat bread
- Organic Egg Omelet$11.95
Multi-grain toast, fruit & choice of bacon, ham, cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & peppers
- Greek Yogurt$8.95
With honey, berries or homemade granola
- Piece Deep Dish Quiche$14.95
Loraine: double-smoked bacon, ham, gruyere & fromage blanc cheese or seasonal veggie
- Side Of Double Smoked Bacon$4.95
Breakfast Pastries
- Bomboloni$4.25
House-made fluffy Italian donuts filled with homemade jam, chocolate, or dulce de leche
- House-Baked Muffins$3.95
Blueberry, corn, banana nut, apple
- Plain Croissant$3.95
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Almond Croissant$4.50
- Giant Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
Jacques Torres chocolate
- Oversized Cookies$4.50
Oatmeal w salt, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin (GF), Super Seedy Protein Cookie (GF), Black & White
- Slice Loaf Cake$4.25
Coconut, Chocolate Chip, GF Banana, Lemon Poppy
- Bars$4.50
Brownies, Pecan, Raspberry Almond & Oatmeal Choco Chip
- Market House-Made Sourdough English Muffin$3.25
House-made every morning, fried in clarified butter
- Bag of 4 Market Sourdough English Muffins$11.95
House-made every morning, fried in clarified butter
- Small Fruit Cobbler$11.95
- Mini Fruit Tart$7.95
- Cupcakes$5.95
- Piece Cake$7.95
- Small Cream Pies$14.95
Chocolate, banana, peanut butter
- Slice Fresh Baked Pies$7.50
- Honey Nut Chocolate Cluster (GF)$4.25
Organic Coffees & Teas
- Small Organic Kona Coffee$2.95
- Large Organic Kona Coffee$3.75
- Small Cappuccino$3.95
- Large Cappuccino$4.95
- Small Latte$3.95
- Large Latte$4.95
- Espresso$2.75
- Small Café Americano$3.00
- Large Café Americano$4.00
- Republic of Tea Organic Teas$3.00
- Valhrona Hot Chocolate$4.75
- Small Iced Cappuccino$4.75
- Large Iced Cappuccino$5.75
- Small Iced Latte$4.75
- Large Iced Latte$5.75
- Small Iced Kona Coffee$4.00
- Large Iced Kona Coffee$5.00
- Small Brewed Iced Tea$3.25
- Large Brewed Iced Tea$4.25
- Small Homemade Lemonade$3.95
- Large Homemade Lemonade$4.75
Cold Drinks
- Honest Teas$4.50
- Poland Spring Water$2.50
- Small Homemade Lemonade$3.95
- Large Homemade Lemonade$4.75
- Vita-Loco Coconut Water$4.95
- Cane Sugar Coke$3.95
- 4.0 Seltzer Green Apple$3.50
- 4.0 SELTZER LEMON WEDGE$3.50Out of stock
- 4.0 Seltzer Black Raspberry$3.50
- 4.0 Seltzer Watermelon$3.50
- Gatorade Orange$3.50
- Gatorade Lime$3.50
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$3.50
- Gatorade Blue$3.50
- Small Brewed Iced Tea$3.25
- Large Brewed Ice Tea$4.25
- H & S Organic Peach$4.75
- H & S Turmeric Orange$4.75
- H & S Blood Orange$4.75
- H & S Supreme Green$4.75
- H & S Supreme Black$4.75
- Birch Water$4.95
- Mash Pomegranate Blueberry$4.75
- Mash Watermelon Lemon Lime$4.75
- Mash Ripe Mango Blood Orange$4.75
- Mash Grapefruit Citrus Zing$4.75
- Boylan Creamy Red Birch Beer$3.95
- Boylan Diet Root Beer$3.95
- Boylan Root Beer$3.95
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.95
- H&S Cranberry$4.75
- Diet Coke Can$1.99
- Joe Tea Peach$3.49
- Sprite$1.99
- Black Cherry$1.99
- Cream Soda$1.99
- Joe Tea Raspberry$3.49
- Joe Tea Lemon$3.49
Craft Beer
- Saranac Larger$7.50
- Blue Moon$7.50
- Shiner Bock$7.50
- Fat Tire Ale$7.50
- Apricot Wheat$7.50
- Woodchuck Hard Cider$7.50
- Dogfish Head IPA$7.50
- Flower Power$7.50
- Captain Lawrence Larger$7.50
- Daura Damm$7.50
- Coney Island$7.50
- Freshchester Pale Ale$7.50
- White Claw Hard Seltzer$7.50
- Woodchuck Pearsecco$7.50
- Genesee Cream Ale$7.50
- Saranack Winter Larger$7.50
- VooDoo Ranger IPA$7.50
Wine & Sangria
- House-Made Sangrias$32.00
Pitcher serves 4 / Pera Ginger, Classic Red, Elderflower. Pomegranate
- GL Mount Riley, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand 2022$13.00
Vibrant aromas of ripe citrus lead to a refreshing palate full of white peach and grapefruit
- BTL Mount Riley, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand 2022$46.00
Vibrant aromas of ripe citrus lead to a refreshing palate full of white peach and grapefruit
- GL The Pinot Project, Pinot Grigio Verona, Italy 2022$13.00
Apple & pear flavor - very smooth
- BTL The Pinot Project, Pinot Grigio Verona, Italy 2022$46.00
Apple & pear flavor - very smooth
- GL Rosé, La Bernarde$13.00
Cotes de provence
- BTL Rosé, La Bernarde$46.00
Cotes de provence
- GL Altos, Malbec Classico, Mendoza Argentina$13.00
Full-bodied, with soft. Finish & rich mouthfeel
- BTL Altos, Malbec Classico, Mendoza Argentina$46.00
Full-bodied, with soft. Finish & rich mouthfeel
- GL Sean Minor, Pinot Noir, Graton Sonoma$13.00
Medium finish with fruity and chocolate notes
- BTL Sean Minor, Pinot Noir, Graton Sonoma$46.00
Medium finish with fruity and chocolate notes
- GL Grounded Cabernet Sauvignon, Hopland Ca 2018$13.00
Full-bodied, rich, and deep expression of blackcurrants and blackberries with hints of red chili pepper, tobacco, and cocoa
- BTL Grounded Cabernet Sauvignon, Hopland Ca 2018$46.00
Full-bodied, rich, and deep expression of blackcurrants and blackberries with hints of red chili pepper, tobacco, and cocoa
- Prosecco, Zardeto It$13.00
Bottle
BAKERY MENU
Market Bakery Specialties
- Bomboloni$4.25
House-made fluffy Italian donuts filled with homemade jam, chocolate, or dulce de leche
- Super Seedy Power Cookie$4.50
Sunflower, sesame, chia, flax and pumpkin seeds, rolled oats, dried cranberries
- Giant Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
Jacques Torres chocolate
- Cup Cakes$5.95
Red velvet, chocolate, vanilla, or carrot
- Pecan Caramel Sticky Buns$5.95
- Market House-Made Sourdough English Muffin$3.25
House-made every morning, fried in clarified butter
- Small Fruit Cobbler$11.95
- Fruit Tart$11.95
- Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroons$3.50
Creamy coconut cookies dipped in semi-sweet chocolate
- Everything Brownie$5.95
- Coffee Cake$5.95
Rotating seasonal
- Small Cream Pies$14.95
Chocolate, banana, peanut butter
- Rugelache$2.75
Raspberry & chocolate
- Bag of 4 Market Sourdough English Muffins$11.95
House-made every morning, fried in clarified butter
- Brioche$3.50
- GF Banana$7.95
- carrot cake square$7.95
Cakes
- Flourless chocolate cake$7.95
- Slice Carrot Layer Cake (GF)$8.95
Carrot cake with raisins, walnuts & our mascarpone cheese frosting
- Slice Orange Almond Cake$7.95
Two layers of our super moist orange/almond sponge cake dripping in orange white chocolate ganache
- Slice Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.95
Chocolate cake, Valrhona chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache
- Slice Classic Creamy NY Cheesecake$8.95
Classic New York cheesecake on a buttery graham cracker crust. Special orders are available in additional flavors
- Slice Loaf Cake$4.25
Coconut, Chocolate Chip, GF Banana, Lemon Poppy
- Whole Carrot Layer Cake (GF)$45.00
Carrot cake with raisins, walnuts & our mascarpone cheese frosting
- Whole Orange Almond Cake$39.00
Two layers of our super moist orange/almond sponge cake dripping in orange white chocolate ganache
- Whole Chocolate Mousse Cake$39.00
Chocolate cake, Valrhona chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache
- Whole Classic Creamy NY Cheesecake$45.00
Classic New York cheesecake on a buttery graham cracker crust. Special orders are available in additional flavors
- Whole Loaf Cakes$35.00
Coconut, chocolate chip, gf banana, lemon poppy
Pies & Tarts (Serve 8)
- Slice Fresh Baked Pies$7.50
- Slice Old Fashioned Apple Pie$7.95
Classic "Double-crust" spiced apple pie with a combination of sweet and tart apples
- Slice Raspberry Linzer Tart$7.95
Classic spiced almond crust with raspberry filling
- Slice Chocolate Tart$7.95
Caramel, ganache, maldon salt
- Whole Old Fashioned Apple Pie$32.00
Classic "Double-crust" spiced apple pie with a combination of sweet and tart apples
- Whole Maple Pecan Pie$32.00
Flaky crust, whole pecans, and local maple syrup
- Whole Chocolate Tart$32.00
Caramel, ganache, maldon salt
- Whole Fruit Tart$38.00
Apple, pear, mixed berries, key lime
- Whole Raspberry Linzer Tart$32.00
Classic spiced almond crust with raspberry filling
- Whole Raspberry Linzer Tart$32.00
Classic spiced almond crust with raspberry filling
Cookies & Bars
Breakfast Pastry
- Muffins$3.50
Corn, pumpkin crumb, blueberry, banana nut, apple flax walnut
- Plain Croissant$3.95
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Almond Croissant$4.50
- Scones$3.95
Blueberry, cinnamon, and seasonal
- Slice Loaf Cakes$4.25
Coconut, chocolate chip, gf banana, lemon poppy
- Whole Loaf Cakes$35.00
Coconut, chocolate chip, gf banana, lemon poppy
- Small House-Baked Ciabatta$3.25
- Large House-Baked Ciabatta$3.75
- banana french toast$5.95
- Heart Cream$5.95
Quiche
- Piece Deep Dish Quiche$14.95
Loraine: double-smoked bacon, ham, gruyere & fromage blanc cheese or seasonal veggie
- Whole Deep Dish Quiche Loraine$85.00
Loraine: double-smoked bacon, ham, gruyere & fromage blanc cheese or seasonal veggie
- Whole Deep Dish Veggie Quiche.$85.00
Seasonal veggies, fromage blanc & assorted cheeses, baked to perfection
Retail Bakery
Bakery Catering Platters
- 24 Mini Bomboloni Platter$80.00
A signature market treat! House-made mini fluffy-filled donuts. Assorted flavors. 72-hour notice
- Assorted Market Cookies$50.00
Fresh baked platter of our market cookies0
- 20 Chocolate Dipped Macaroons$60.00
Creamy macaroons dipped in semi-sweet chocolate
- 20 Mini Cake Parfaits Cups$80.00
Individual cake cups in assorted flavors
- Sliced Seasonal Fruit & Berry Platter$55.00
Seasonally fresh selection of fruits & berries
Oatmeal raisin cookies, chocolate dipped macaroons, granola bar, brownie
- Sweet Loaf Cake Platter$60.00
An array of fresh sliced loaf cakes (chocolate chip, sour cream, coconut & gf banana)