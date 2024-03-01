EATERY MENU

Market Sandwiches & Tacos

Sandwiches Served With Home Made Chips/ Tacos With Street Corn Salad

Roman Pizza Taglio

THE HEALTHIER PIZZA 72-Hour Cold Sourdough Fermentation, Light, Crisp, Easily Digestible, 2/3 Fewer Carbs & Gluten.

Market Specialties

Our Guest Favorites

House-Made Pasta

Bronze Die Extruded Durum-Wheat Semolina Pasta-Made Fresh Daily

Make Your Own Entrée From Our Display Case

Choose Any Protein And 2 Sides To Make Your Favorite Meal

Salads

Soups

From Our Display Case Sold By The Pound

Breakfast

Served 7 to 3 Daily

Breakfast Pastries

ALL BAKING IS DONE IN HOUSE

Organic Coffees & Teas

Custom 9W Market Guatemalan Blend. Hand Crafted, Ethically Sourced and Roasted in Brooklyn.

Cold Drinks

Craft Beer

Wine & Sangria