Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

@UNION

review star

No reviews yet

174 harvard ave

Allston, MA 02134

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast sandwich
Iced coffee
Egg bomb

N/A BEV

Coffee Beans (Whole)

Coffee Beans (Whole)

$11.00

Freshly roasted organic coffee beans - whole bean/8oz

Coffee Beans (Ground)

Coffee Beans (Ground)

$11.00

Freshly roasted organic coffee beans - ground bean/8oz

100% fresh squeezed OJ

100% fresh squeezed OJ

$6.00

Bottle of water

$2.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai tea

$4.00

Espresso shot

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Hot coffee (take out)

$3.00
House coffee

House coffee

$3.00

House tea

$3.00

Iced chai Latte

$4.50
Iced coffee

Iced coffee

$3.25

Iced latte

$4.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Americano

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Lavender honey latte

$4.50

Iced lavender honey latte

$5.00

Lavender london fog

$4.50

Rose london fog

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Fresh fruit smoothie (seasonal flavor)

$6.00

Hot coffee (catering)

$20.00

Tiramisu latte

$4.50

WINE & COCKTAILS

*Wine (bottle)

$30.00

*Wine (glass)

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa (rose)

$9.00

Mimosa bucket

$30.00

Peach mimosa

$10.00

Sangria (glass)

$10.00

Sangria (pitcher)

$32.00
Spicy bloody mary (glass)

Spicy bloody mary (glass)

$10.00

Spicy bloody mary (pitcher)

$32.00

Irish coffee

$7.00

Rum chai latte

$8.00

Champagne (bottle)

$25.00

Apple cider mimosa

$10.00

Drunken pumpkin latte

$9.00

BEER

Long Trail

$6.00

Backlash

$9.00

Ballast point

$7.00

Bantam (Cider)

$7.00

Blue moon

$6.00

Founder

$7.00

Night shift (Santilli/Whirlpool)

$8.00

Night shift (87)

$9.00

Downeast

$8.00

Sam adams

$6.00

Allagash

$7.00

Harpoon UFO Blueberry

$6.00

Castle Island

$9.00

Night shift (extreme sour)

$8.00

White Claw

$7.00

Breakfast Plates

Farm eggs

Farm eggs

$10.00

two eggs, homefries, buttered toast

Short stack combo

Short stack combo

$11.00

two eggs, three small pancakes

Chicken & waffle

Chicken & waffle

$18.00

deep fried chicken, waffle, chili BBQ, butter

Steak & eggs

Steak & eggs

$24.00

rib-eye steak, two eggs, homefries, buttered toast

Hash & eggs

Hash & eggs

$14.00

corned beef hash, two eggs, homefries, buttered toast

Hash napoleon

Hash napoleon

$15.00

corned beef hash, hashbrown, two eggs, buttered toast

Cajun hash

Cajun hash

$12.50

cajun hashbrown, onion, two eggs, buttered toast

Sunrise

$12.00

two sunny side up eggs, spinach, tomato, onion, homefries, buttered toast

Home style

$12.00

two scrambled eggs, tomato, pepper, homefries, buttered toast

Breakfast wrap

$11.50

three scrambled eggs, cheddar, tomato, onion, pepper, broccoli, mushroom, salsa side

Avocado toast

Avocado toast

$10.00

pumpkin seeds, pea shoots

Lox & bagel

Lox & bagel

$16.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, capers, red onion, bagel

Breakfast sandwich

$5.00

two fried eggs, cheese

Egg bomb

Egg bomb

$11.00

two fried eggs, sausage, bacon, avocado, tomato, american, bagel

Bulgogi burrito

$15.00

Texas hash

$17.00

Pancakes/Waffles/French

Pancakes

Pancakes

$10.00

three stacks

Lemon blueberry pancakes

Lemon blueberry pancakes

$13.00

blueberry stuffed pancakes, fresh lemon curd, whipped cream

French toast

French toast

$10.00

brioche

Crunchy french toast

Crunchy french toast

$15.00

brioche, banana, cinnamon, powdered sugar

Nutella stuffed french toast

Nutella stuffed french toast

$15.00

brioche, stuffed nutella, strawberries, blueberries

Wine rosemary french toast

Wine rosemary french toast

$15.00

brioche, stuffed french brie, raspberries, wine rosemary syrup

Waffle

Waffle

$10.00

Ricotta berries french toast

$15.00

Dulce de leche waffles

$14.00

Cinnamon roll pancakes

$15.00

Gingerbread french toast

$15.00

Benedicts

Chipotle benedict

Chipotle benedict

$17.00

spicy chorizo, spinach, avocado, chipotle hollandaise

Eggs benedict

Eggs benedict

$13.00

canadian bacon

Lox benedict

Lox benedict

$16.00

smoked salmon, spinach

Lobster benedict

$19.00

lobster, spinach

Eggs florentine

$13.00

spinach, tomato

Sausage gravy benedict

Sausage gravy benedict

$13.00

sausage gravy, biscuit

Prosciutto benedict

$15.00

Bulgogi benedict

$17.00

Caprese benedict

$16.00

Omelettes

Ham & cheese OM

$12.00

ham, choice of swiss, american, pepper jack, cheddar

Chorizo & spinach OM

$13.00

chorizo, spinach, tomato, feta

Philly steak OM

$16.00

shaved steak, onion, mushroom, cheddar

Meat love OM

$16.00

ham, sausage, bacon, cheddar

Antipasto OM

$13.00

spinach, pepper, onion, tomato, jalapeno, feta

Healthy OM

$14.00

egg whites, pepper, onion, broccoli, tomato, mushroom

Mediterranean OM

$13.00

spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, minced garlic, feta, parsley

Denver OM

Denver OM

$13.00

ham, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, fresh salsa

Smoked salmon OM

$17.00

smoked salmon, onion, tomato, capers, feta

Lobster OM

$19.00

lobster meat, spinach, tomato, cheddar, hollandaise

Build your own OM

$7.50

Tomato & basil OM

$14.00

Salads

Chickpea avocado

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, chickpea, avocado, red onion, parsley, feta

Arugula parmesan

Arugula parmesan

$12.00

arugula, parmesan cheese, dried cranberries, almonds, olive oil, lemon

Caesar

$11.00

lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan

Nutty Green

$12.00

mixed green, tomato, cucumber, pepper, red onion, shredded carrot

Greek

$12.00

mixed green, kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, pepper, cucumber, parsley, feta

Truffle burrata

$14.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo chicken wrap

$15.00

fried chicken strips, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

Chicken santa fe

$15.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pepper jack cheese, herb mayo, ciabatta ​

Deluxe grilled cheese

$13.00

american, swiss, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, sourdough

Philly steak sub

$16.00

shaved steak, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, sauteed mushroom

Prosciutto mozzarella

$15.00

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pine nut pesto, ciabatta

Smashed chickpea avocado

Smashed chickpea avocado

$15.00

smashed chickpea, avocado, lettuce tomato, pea shoots, multigrain

Tuna on croissant

$15.00

house made tuna salad, melted swiss cheese, tomato, grilled multigrain

Turkey avocado wrap

$15.00

smoked turkey, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$15.00

smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and herb, mayo, sourdough

Veggie wrap

Veggie wrap

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, caramelized onion, mushroom, swiss cheese, hummus

Burgers

Cheese burger

$15.00

angus ground sirloin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion

Crispy chicken burger

Crispy chicken burger

$15.00

deep fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo

Sides

100% pure maple syrup

$3.00
Bacon

Bacon

$3.00

Bagel

$2.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Corned beef hash

$8.00

Cream cheese

$2.00

Crosissant

$3.00

Egg white

$2.50
French fries

French fries

$4.00

Fresh tomato

$4.00

Ham

$3.00
Hashbrown

Hashbrown

$5.00

Hollandaise (Chipotle)

$2.50

Hollandaise (Regular)

$2.00

Homefries

$3.50

Lemon curd

$3.00

Nutella

$2.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

One egg

$2.00

Onion rings

$5.00

Sausage link

$3.00

Sausage patty

$4.00

Sauteed spinach

$4.00

Side avocado

$4.00

Side cheese

$2.00

Single pancake

$3.50

Smoked salmon side

$7.00

Toast

$2.00

Turkey bacon

$3.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

174 harvard ave, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

Gallery
@UNION image
@UNION image
@UNION image

