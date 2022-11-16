A&W Canyon Country
12 West Center
Blanding, UT 84511
Combos
(#1) Double Papa Burger Combo
toasted bun, papa sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink
(#2) 2Chicken Sliders Combo
toasted slider buns, mayo, pickles, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, regular size fry, regular size drink
(#3) Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo
toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patty, 4 1/2 piece bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink
(#4) Coney Cheese Dog Combo
bun, 100% beef wiener, coney sauce, cheese sauce, diced onion, regular size fry, regular size drink
(#5) 10pc Corn Dog Nuggets Combo
10 piece of corn dog nuggets, 2 sauce cup, regular size fry, regular size drink
(#6) Double Cheeseburger Combo
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink
(#7) 3pc Chicken Tenders Combo
3 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry, regular size drink
(#8) Double Mushroom Onion Melt Combo
toasted bun, mushroom & onion mix, 2 swiss cheese, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink
(#9) 5pc Chicken Tenders Combo
5 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 3 sauce cups, regular size fry, regular size drink
(#10) Double Spicy Papa Burger Combo
toasted bun, spicy papa sauce, lettuce, Jalepenos, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink
Papa Single Combo
toasted bun, papa sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink
Spicy Papa Single Combo
toasted bun, spicy papa sauce, lettuce, Jalepenos, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink
Original Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 piece bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink
Hamburger Combo
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink
Cheeseburger Combo
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, american cheese, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink
Double Hamburger Combo
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink
Triple Cheeseburger Combo
Toasted Bun, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, 3 American Cheese, 3 Beef Patties
Mushroom Onion Melt Combo
toasted bun, mushroom & onion mix, swiss cheese, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink
BBQ Bacon Slaw Burger Combo
toasted bun, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 pieces bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink
Double BBQ Bacon Slaw Burger Combo
toasted bun, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, 4 1/2 pieces bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink
BBQ Bacon Crunch Burger Combo
toasted bun, BBQ sauce, crunchy onions, lettuce, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 pieces bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink
Double BBQ Bacon Crunch Burger Combo
toasted bun, BBQ sauce, crunchy onions, lettuce, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patty, 4 1/2 pieces bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink
Hot Dog Combo
bun, 100% beef weiner, (ketchup, mustard, onion optional), regular size fry, regular size drink
Coney Dog Combo
bun, 100% beef wiener, coney sauce, diced onion, regular size fry, regular size drink
Cheese Dog Combo
bun, 100% beef wiener, cheese sauce, diced onion, regular size fry, regular size drink
5pc Corn Dog Nuggets Combo
5 piece of corn dog nuggets, 1 sauce cup, regular size fry, regular size drink
1 Chicken Slider Combo
toasted slider bun, mayo, pickles, 1 hand breaded or grilled chicken tender, regular size fry, regular size drink
1pc Chicken Tender Combo
1 hand breaded or grilled chicken tender, 1 sauce cup, regular size fry, regular size drink
2pc Chicken Tenders Combo
2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 1 sauce cup, regular size fry, regular size drink
4pc Chicken Tenders Combo
4 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry, regular size drink
Chicken Sandwich Combo
toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, regular size fry, regular size drink
Chicken Club Sandwich Combo
toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, american cheese, 3 1/2 pieces of bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink
Fish Sandwich Combo
toasted bun, tartar sauce, lettuce, american cheese, 2 pub battered cod fillets, regular size fry, regular size drink
Kids Meals
2pc Chicken Tender Kids Meal
2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 1 sauce cup, small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card
Hamburger Kids Meal
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, beef patty, small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card
Cheeseburger Kids Meal
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, american cheese, beef patty, small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card
Hot Dog Kids Meal
bun, 100% beef weiner, (ketchup, mustard, onion optional), small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card
5pc Corn Dog Nuggets Kids Meal
5 piece of corn dog nuggets, 1 sauce cup, small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card
Burgers
Papa Single
Toasted bun, papa sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty
Double Papa Burger
toasted bun, papa sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties
Spicy Papa Single
toasted bun, spicy papa sauce, lettuce, Jalepenos, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty
Double Spicy Papa Burger
toasted bun, spicy papa sauce, lettuce, Jalepenos, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties
Original Bacon Cheeseburger
toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 piece bacon
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patty, 4 1/2 piece bacon
Hamburger
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, beef patty
Double Hamburger
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, 2 beef patties
Cheeseburger
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, american cheese, beef patty
Double Cheeseburger
toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties
Triple Cheeseburger
Toasted Bun, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, 3 American Cheese, 3 Beef Patties
BBQ Bacon Slaw Burger Single
toasted bun, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 pieces bacon
Double BBQ Bacon Slaw Burger
toasted bun, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, 4 1/2 pieces bacon
BBQ Bacon Crunch Burger
toasted bun, BBQ sauce, crunchy onions, lettuce, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 pieces bacon
Double BBQ Bacon Crunch Burger
toasted bun, BBQ sauce, crunchy onions, lettuce, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patty, 4 1/2 pieces bacon
Mushroom Onion Melt
toasted bun, mushroom & onion mix, swiss cheese, beef patty
Double Mushroom Onion Melt
toasted bun, mushroom & onion mix, 2 swiss cheese, 2 beef patties
Dogs
Hot Dog
Bun with 100% beef weiner (ketchup and mustard and onion optional)
Coney Dog
bun, 100% beef wiener, coney sauce, diced onion
Cheese Dog
bun, 100% beef wiener, cheese sauce, diced onion
Coney Cheese Dog
bun, 100% beef wiener, coney sauce, cheese sauce, diced onion
5pc Corn Dog Nuggets
5 piece of corn dog nuggets, 1 sauce cup
10pc Corn Dog Nuggets
10 piece of corn dog nuggets, 2 sauce cup
Chicken
1pc Chicken Tender
1 hand breaded or grilled chicken tender, 1 sauce cup
2pc Chicken Tenders
2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 1 sauce cup
3pc Chicken Tenders
3 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 2 sauce cups
4pc Chicken Tenders
4 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 2 sauce cups
5pc Chicken Tenders
5 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 3 sauce cups
Chicken Sandwich
toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders
Chicken Club Sandwich
toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, american cheese, 3 1/2 pieces of bacon
1 Chicken Slider
toasted slider bun, mayo, pickles, 1 hand breaded or grilled chicken tender
2 Chicken Sliders
toasted slider buns, mayo, pickles, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders
Seafood
1pc Cod
1 pub battered cod fillet, 1 sauce cup
2pc Cod
2 pub battered cod fillets, 1 sauce cup
3pc Cod
3 pub battered cod fillets, 2 sauce cups
1 Cod Slider
toasted slider bun, tartar sauce, pickles, 1 pub battered cod fillet
2 Cod Sliders
toasted slider buns, tartar sauce, pickles, 2 pub battered cod fillets
16pc Shrimp
16 pieces of shrimp, 2 sauce cups
Fish Sandwich
toasted bun, tartar sauce, lettuce, american cheese, 2 pub battered cod fillets
Baskets
3pc Cod Basket
3 pub battered cod fillets, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry, coleslaw
2 Cod Sliders Basket
toasted slider buns, tartar sauce, pickles, 2 pub battered cod fillets, regular size fry, coleslaw
16pc Shrimp Basket
16 pieces of shrimp, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry, coleslaw
16pc Shrimp And Fry
16 pieces of shrimp, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry
Sides
Extra Sauce Cups
Extras
Drinks
Gallons
Mugs
Mini glass mug
3.5 ounce mini A&W glass mug
14 ounce glass mug
14 Ounce A&W glass mug, float in it is optional and cost extra
20 ounce glass mug
20 Ounce A&W glass mug, float in it is optional and cost extra
Collectors glass mug 20 ounce
20 Ounce A&W Collectors edition glass mug, float in it is optional and cost extra
Rooty Bear Toy
Desserts
Floats
soda with vanilla soft serv floating on top
Freezes
Blended up float
Shakes
blended vanilla soft serve with your flavor choice, whipped cream and cherry on top
Sundaes
soft serve with your flavor choice, whipped cream and a cherry on top
Polar Swirls
soft serve with your choice of candy pieces blended up
Cone
vanilla soft serve in a cone or cup
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
12 West Center, Blanding, UT 84511