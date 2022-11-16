Main picView gallery

A&W Canyon Country

12 West Center

Blanding, UT 84511

Combos

(#1) Double Papa Burger Combo

(#1) Double Papa Burger Combo

$11.49

toasted bun, papa sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink

(#2) 2Chicken Sliders Combo

(#2) 2Chicken Sliders Combo

$10.99

toasted slider buns, mayo, pickles, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, regular size fry, regular size drink

(#3) Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo

(#3) Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo

$12.99

toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patty, 4 1/2 piece bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink

(#4) Coney Cheese Dog Combo

(#4) Coney Cheese Dog Combo

$8.19

bun, 100% beef wiener, coney sauce, cheese sauce, diced onion, regular size fry, regular size drink

(#5) 10pc Corn Dog Nuggets Combo

(#5) 10pc Corn Dog Nuggets Combo

$8.99

10 piece of corn dog nuggets, 2 sauce cup, regular size fry, regular size drink

(#6) Double Cheeseburger Combo

(#6) Double Cheeseburger Combo

$10.49

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink

(#7) 3pc Chicken Tenders Combo

(#7) 3pc Chicken Tenders Combo

$12.79

3 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry, regular size drink

(#8) Double Mushroom Onion Melt Combo

(#8) Double Mushroom Onion Melt Combo

$11.49

toasted bun, mushroom & onion mix, 2 swiss cheese, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink

(#9) 5pc Chicken Tenders Combo

(#9) 5pc Chicken Tenders Combo

$18.59

5 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 3 sauce cups, regular size fry, regular size drink

(#10) Double Spicy Papa Burger Combo

(#10) Double Spicy Papa Burger Combo

$11.49

toasted bun, spicy papa sauce, lettuce, Jalepenos, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink

Papa Single Combo

$8.99

toasted bun, papa sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink

Spicy Papa Single Combo

$8.99

toasted bun, spicy papa sauce, lettuce, Jalepenos, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink

Original Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$9.99

toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 piece bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink

Hamburger Combo

$7.79

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink

Cheeseburger Combo

$8.29

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, american cheese, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink

Double Hamburger Combo

$9.99

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, 2 beef patties, regular size fry, regular size drink

Triple Cheeseburger Combo

$12.49

Toasted Bun, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, 3 American Cheese, 3 Beef Patties

Mushroom Onion Melt Combo

$8.99

toasted bun, mushroom & onion mix, swiss cheese, beef patty, regular size fry, regular size drink

BBQ Bacon Slaw Burger Combo

$9.99

toasted bun, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 pieces bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink

Double BBQ Bacon Slaw Burger Combo

$12.99

toasted bun, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, 4 1/2 pieces bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink

BBQ Bacon Crunch Burger Combo

$9.99

toasted bun, BBQ sauce, crunchy onions, lettuce, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 pieces bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink

Double BBQ Bacon Crunch Burger Combo

$12.99

toasted bun, BBQ sauce, crunchy onions, lettuce, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patty, 4 1/2 pieces bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink

Hot Dog Combo

$6.99

bun, 100% beef weiner, (ketchup, mustard, onion optional), regular size fry, regular size drink

Coney Dog Combo

$7.79

bun, 100% beef wiener, coney sauce, diced onion, regular size fry, regular size drink

Cheese Dog Combo

$7.79

bun, 100% beef wiener, cheese sauce, diced onion, regular size fry, regular size drink

5pc Corn Dog Nuggets Combo

$6.59

5 piece of corn dog nuggets, 1 sauce cup, regular size fry, regular size drink

1 Chicken Slider Combo

$7.99

toasted slider bun, mayo, pickles, 1 hand breaded or grilled chicken tender, regular size fry, regular size drink

1pc Chicken Tender Combo

$6.99

1 hand breaded or grilled chicken tender, 1 sauce cup, regular size fry, regular size drink

2pc Chicken Tenders Combo

$9.89

2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 1 sauce cup, regular size fry, regular size drink

4pc Chicken Tenders Combo

$15.69

4 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry, regular size drink

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.99

toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, regular size fry, regular size drink

Chicken Club Sandwich Combo

$13.49

toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, american cheese, 3 1/2 pieces of bacon, regular size fry, regular size drink

Fish Sandwich Combo

$11.49

toasted bun, tartar sauce, lettuce, american cheese, 2 pub battered cod fillets, regular size fry, regular size drink

Kids Meals

2pc Chicken Tender Kids Meal

$7.99

2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 1 sauce cup, small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card

Hamburger Kids Meal

Hamburger Kids Meal

$6.99

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, beef patty, small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card

Cheeseburger Kids Meal

$6.99

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, american cheese, beef patty, small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$6.99

bun, 100% beef weiner, (ketchup, mustard, onion optional), small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card

5pc Corn Dog Nuggets Kids Meal

$6.99

5 piece of corn dog nuggets, 1 sauce cup, small size fry, small size drink, 2 root beer lollipops, free small cone card

Burgers

Papa Single

$4.99

Toasted bun, papa sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty

Double Papa Burger

Double Papa Burger

$7.49

toasted bun, papa sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties

Spicy Papa Single

$4.99

toasted bun, spicy papa sauce, lettuce, Jalepenos, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty

Double Spicy Papa Burger

Double Spicy Papa Burger

$7.49

toasted bun, spicy papa sauce, lettuce, Jalepenos, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 piece bacon

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patty, 4 1/2 piece bacon

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.79

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, beef patty

Double Hamburger

$5.99

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, 2 beef patties

Cheeseburger

$4.29

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, american cheese, beef patty

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$6.49

toasted bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties

Triple Cheeseburger

$8.49

Toasted Bun, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, 3 American Cheese, 3 Beef Patties

BBQ Bacon Slaw Burger Single

$5.99

toasted bun, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 pieces bacon

Double BBQ Bacon Slaw Burger

$8.99

toasted bun, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patties, 4 1/2 pieces bacon

BBQ Bacon Crunch Burger

$5.99

toasted bun, BBQ sauce, crunchy onions, lettuce, american cheese, beef patty, 3 1/2 pieces bacon

Double BBQ Bacon Crunch Burger

$8.99

toasted bun, BBQ sauce, crunchy onions, lettuce, 2 american cheese, 2 beef patty, 4 1/2 pieces bacon

Mushroom Onion Melt

$4.99

toasted bun, mushroom & onion mix, swiss cheese, beef patty

Double Mushroom Onion Melt

$7.49

toasted bun, mushroom & onion mix, 2 swiss cheese, 2 beef patties

Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.99

Bun with 100% beef weiner (ketchup and mustard and onion optional)

Coney Dog

$3.79

bun, 100% beef wiener, coney sauce, diced onion

Cheese Dog

$3.79

bun, 100% beef wiener, cheese sauce, diced onion

Coney Cheese Dog

Coney Cheese Dog

$4.19

bun, 100% beef wiener, coney sauce, cheese sauce, diced onion

5pc Corn Dog Nuggets

$2.59

5 piece of corn dog nuggets, 1 sauce cup

10pc Corn Dog Nuggets

$4.99

10 piece of corn dog nuggets, 2 sauce cup

Chicken

1pc Chicken Tender

$2.99

1 hand breaded or grilled chicken tender, 1 sauce cup

2pc Chicken Tenders

$5.89

2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 1 sauce cup

3pc Chicken Tenders

$8.79

3 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 2 sauce cups

4pc Chicken Tenders

$11.69

4 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 2 sauce cups

5pc Chicken Tenders

$14.59

5 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, 3 sauce cups

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.49

toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders, american cheese, 3 1/2 pieces of bacon

1 Chicken Slider

$3.99

toasted slider bun, mayo, pickles, 1 hand breaded or grilled chicken tender

2 Chicken Sliders

$6.99

toasted slider buns, mayo, pickles, 2 hand breaded or grilled chicken tenders

Seafood

1pc Cod

$3.49

1 pub battered cod fillet, 1 sauce cup

2pc Cod

$6.99

2 pub battered cod fillets, 1 sauce cup

3pc Cod

$9.99

3 pub battered cod fillets, 2 sauce cups

1 Cod Slider

$3.99

toasted slider bun, tartar sauce, pickles, 1 pub battered cod fillet

2 Cod Sliders

$6.99

toasted slider buns, tartar sauce, pickles, 2 pub battered cod fillets

16pc Shrimp

$6.99

16 pieces of shrimp, 2 sauce cups

Fish Sandwich

$7.49

toasted bun, tartar sauce, lettuce, american cheese, 2 pub battered cod fillets

Baskets

3pc Cod Basket

$11.49

3 pub battered cod fillets, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry, coleslaw

2 Cod Sliders Basket

$10.99

toasted slider buns, tartar sauce, pickles, 2 pub battered cod fillets, regular size fry, coleslaw

16pc Shrimp Basket

$10.99

16 pieces of shrimp, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry, coleslaw

16pc Shrimp And Fry

$9.49

16 pieces of shrimp, 2 sauce cups, regular size fry

Sides

Fries

$1.99+

fries with salt

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.99

Fries, coney sauce, cheese sauce

Cheese Fries

$3.49

Fries, cheese sauce

Chili Fries

$3.49

Fries, coney sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.89

breaded onion rings

Cheese Curds

$5.29+

deep fried breaded cheese curds

Coleslaw

$1.99

Cole slaw cup

Apple Sauce

$1.89

Motts apple sauce

Extra Sauce Cups

Ranch

$0.89

BBQ

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Papa

$0.89

Spicy Papa

$0.89

Buffalo

$0.89

Sweet Chili

$0.89

Cocktail

$0.89

Tartar

$0.89

2 Fry Sauce Cups

$0.25

Extras

Beef Patty

$2.50

Beef Weiner

$2.00

Cheese

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.25

Coney Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Bacon 3 (1/2) slices

$1.50

Drinks

Drink

Drink

$1.99+

soda, tea, non carbonated drinks

Milk

$2.99

1% milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

1% chocolate milk

Capri Sun

$1.49

capri sun pack

Water

$0.25+

Bottled Aquafina

$2.49

Gallons

1/2 Gallon A&W Root Beer

$7.99

1/2 gallon of regular or diet root beer, 2 small empty drink cups

Gallon A&W Root Beer

$10.99

1 gallon of regular or diet root beer, 4 small empty cups

Mugs

Mini glass mug

$2.99

3.5 ounce mini A&W glass mug

14 ounce glass mug

$4.99

14 Ounce A&W glass mug, float in it is optional and cost extra

20 ounce glass mug

$5.99

20 Ounce A&W glass mug, float in it is optional and cost extra

Collectors glass mug 20 ounce

$5.99

20 Ounce A&W Collectors edition glass mug, float in it is optional and cost extra

Rooty Bear Toy

$9.99

Desserts

Floats

Floats

$2.99+

soda with vanilla soft serv floating on top

Freezes

Freezes

$3.49+

Blended up float

Shakes

Shakes

$3.99+

blended vanilla soft serve with your flavor choice, whipped cream and cherry on top

Sundaes

$3.49

soft serve with your flavor choice, whipped cream and a cherry on top

Polar Swirls

$2.99+

soft serve with your choice of candy pieces blended up

Cone

Cone

$1.49+

vanilla soft serve in a cone or cup

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

All American Food

Location

12 West Center, Blanding, UT 84511

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

