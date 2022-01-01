Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

aFlourshop 803 N. 7th Street, Ste 102, Phoenix AZ ,85006

803 North 7th Street

STE 102

Phoenix, AZ 85006

Drip Coffee

Organic Drip Coffee

$3.50

12 oz of freshly roasted and brewed Organic Black & Tan by Roastery of Cave Creek.

Organic Decaf Coffee

$3.50

12 oz cup of Water Process Organic Decaf Coffee from Roastery of Cave Creek.

Iced Organic Drip Coffee

$3.50

24 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic Black and Tan served cold over ice pellets.

Iced Organic Decaf Coffee

$3.50

24 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organice Water Processed Decaf. Served cold over ice pellets.

Cold Brew

$4.50

Tea & Juices

Organic Black Iced Tea

$3.50

24 oz cup of Rishi's Organic Black Tea. Served cold over iced pellets.

Organic Green Iced Tea

$3.50

24 oz of Rishi's Organic Green Tea. Served cold over ice pellets.

Organic Earl Grey Hot Tea

$3.50

12 oz of Rishi's Organic Earl Grey Tea - served hot.

Organic Chamomile Medley Hot Tea

$3.50

12 oz of Rishi's Organic Chamomile Medley Tea served hot.

Organic Tangerine Ginger Hot Tea

$3.50

12 oz of Rishi's Organic Tangerine Ginger tea served hot.

aFlourshop's Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

24 oz of fresh squeezed Lemonade.

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

24 oz of Rishi's Organic Black or Green Tea, mixed to perfection with aFlourshop's fresh squeezed Lemonade.

Fruit Sweet Tea

$6.00

Specialty Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

A 2 oz double shot of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Cup Espresso.

Latte

$6.00

12 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Cup Espresso mixed with steamed Whole Milk. *Can substitute Whole Milk for Half & Half or Almond / Oat Milk for an additional charge.

Mocha

$6.00

Double shot of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Espresso Blend, beautifully combined with aBakeshop's homemade Chocolate Ganache and Whole Milk. Served hot or cold over ice pellets.

Italian Macchiato

$4.00

A double shot of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Espresso Blend infused with steamed Whole Milk. Served hot or cold over ice pellets.

Americano

$3.50

Double shot of Roaster of Cave Creek's Organic World Espresso Blend, combined with filtered steamed water. Served hot or cold over ice pellets.

Cappuccino

$4.00

12 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic World Espresso Blend with foamy steamed milk. Served hot or cold over ice pellets.

Matcha

$6.00

Risha Sweet Matcha Green Tea Powder mixed with steamed Whole Milk. Served hot or iced over ice pellets.

Single Shot Espresso

$2.00

Chai

$7.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$7.00

24 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic Cold Brew. Served over ice pellets.

Nitro Brew

$7.00

12 oz of Roastery of Cave Creek's Organic Cold Brew Nitro. Served cold. Add ice upon request.

Kids Drinks

Kid's Drink

$3.00

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

A freshly made Blueberry Muffin - served warm.

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Delicious Coffee Cake - served warm

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00

A generous slice of Banana Bread - served warm. Gluten & Dairy Free!

Scone

Scone

$4.50

Homemade Scone

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

A stout canolli with homemade filling. Topped with chocolate chips and powered sugar.

Pop Tart

Pop Tart

$5.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Biscotti

$3.00

Quiche

$5.00

Mini - Canolli

$2.50

Cake Pops

$3.50

Mini Cheesecakes

$4.00

Cheese Danish

$5.00

Spice Cake

$4.00

Whole Bundt Cake

$40.00

Rice Crispy Bites

$2.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$6.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Croissant

$4.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.50

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$4.50

Ricotta Cookie

$2.00

Frosted Shortbread

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Cookie

$3.75

Double Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Bars

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Unicorn Bar

$5.00

Peanut Butter Brownie

$5.00

Macarons

Macaron

$3.25

Cactus Macaron

$4.50

Flowers

Petite Bouquet

$25.00

Deluxe Bouquet

$45.00

Cupcakes

Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$4.50

Ricotta Cookie

$2.00

Frosted Shortbread

$4.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.50

Chewy Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Double Chocolate Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Cupcakes

Mini Cupcake

$2.75

Regular Cupcake

$4.00

1\2 Dozen Cupcake Box

$15.00

Macarons

Macaron

$3.25

Cactus Macaron

$4.50

Bars

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Lemon Raspberry Bar

$5.00

Peanut Butter Brownie

$5.00

Unicorn Bar

$5.00

Magic Bar

$5.00

Hot Cocoa Bar

$5.00

Mini Desserts

Mini Cannolis

$2.50

Regular Cannolis

$4.50

Parfaits

$4.00

Mini Pies

$4.50

Fruit Tarts

$4.50

Mini Cheesecakes

$4.00

Cake Pops

$3.50

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.00

Pastries

Scones

$4.00

Donut

$4.00

Mini Pie

$3.00

Party Goods

Number Sparkler - Large

$7.00

Number Sparkler - Mini

$5.75

Single Large Sparkler

$3.00

Cake Candles - 16/24 Count

$15.00

Wooden Numbers

$4.00

Wooden Cutlery Set

$15.00

Paper Cups

$9.00

Napkins - Small

$6.00

Napkins - Large

$7.00

Party Plates

$9.00
Eco Plates - Large

Eco Plates - Large

$17.00

Eco Plates - Small

$14.00

Greeting Card

$9.00

Small Cake Server

$8.00

Cake Server & Knife Set

$38.00

Small Cake Stand

$25.00

Happy Birthday Topper

$14.00

Acrylic Number

$5.00

Hooray Candle Set

$10.00

Cake Candles - Extra Large

$27.00

Sparkler Candle Set

$13.00

Single Candle

$3.00

Acorn Plates

$9.00

Gift Certificate

Nitro

$7.00

Signature Cakes

Candy Bar Cake

$40.00+

Carrot Cake

$40.00+

Oreo Cake

$40.00+

S'mores Cake

$40.00+

German Chocolate Cake

$40.00+

Triple Chocolate Cake

$40.00+

Cassata Cake

$40.00+

Funfetti Birthday Cake

$40.00+

Cookie Dough Cake

$40.00+

Lemon Berry Cake

$45.00+

Coconut Cream Cake

$40.00+

Chocolate Eclair Cake

$40.00+

Triple Vanilla Cake

$40.00+

Chocolate Velvet Cake

$40.00+

Banana Salted Caramel Cake

$40.00+

Salted Caramel Cake

$40.00+

Berry Cream Cake

$45.00+

Strawberry Cake

$45.00+

Naked GF Berry Cake

$80.00

Naked GF Carrot Cake

$80.00

Naked GF Funfetti Cake

$80.00

Naked GF Strawberry Cake

$80.00

Rice Crispy Cake

$65.00+

Specialty Cake Design

$125.00+

Gender Reveal Design

$60.00+

Party Cake Design

$70.00+

Signature Desserts

Mini Cupcakes

$2.75

Regular Cupcakes

$3.50

Baker's Choice Macarons

$3.25

Cactus Macarons

$4.50

Macarons

$3.25

Mini Cannolis

$2.50

Parfaits

$4.00

Frosted Shortbread

$4.00

Oatmeal Cream Pies

$4.50

Ricotta Cookies

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Double Chocolate Cookies

$3.00

Chewy Sugar Cookies

$3.00

Snickerdoodles

$3.00

Peanut Butter Sandwiches

$4.50

Mini Pies

$4.50

Mini Cheesecakes

$4.00

Mini Fruit Tarts

$4.50

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.00

Cake Pops

$3.50

Additional Charges

Cake Tasting

$50.00

Printing

Message Plaque

$5.00

Cake Stand

$25.00

Open Candles

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creating art through custom confections!

Location

803 North 7th Street, STE 102, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Directions

Gallery
a Bakeshop image
a Bakeshop image
a Bakeshop image

