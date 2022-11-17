  • Home
  • /
  • Ventura
  • /
  • A Bar Called Country - 211 E Santa Clara St
Main picView gallery

A Bar Called Country 211 E Santa Clara St

review star

No reviews yet

211 E Santa Clara St

Ventura, CA 93001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SPEED

Well

$10.00

Call

$11.00

Premium

$12.00

Plinko

$11.00

Red Bull Mix

$13.00

Long Island

$20.00

Margarita

$15.00

Michi

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

HH Well

$6.00

HH Beer

$6.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Juneshine

$6.00

Juneshine Bucket

$23.00

Cinco Margi

$11.00

Shot N Beer

$11.00

$12 DRINKS

$13.00

$10 BEERS

$11.00

$5 WATER

$6.00

$5 SODAS

$6.00

COCKTAILS

No Country For Old Men

$14.00

Los Vencios Mezcal, Tamarindo Syrup, Jalapeno, Lime, And Agave

Rodeo Clown

$14.00

El Jimador Tequila, Aperol, Rhubarb Bitters, Strawberry, Rosemary, Lime, and Agave

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

$15.00

Old Forrester Bourbon, Mr. Black Coffee Liquor, and Orgeat

Urban Cowboy

$14.00

Jack Daniels Fire, Jack Daniels Apple, Lemon, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, and Agave

The Thing Called Love

$15.00

Fords Gin, Peach Shnapps, Blueberries, Cucumber, Mint, LEmon, and Agave with a Champagne float

Coyote Ugly

$15.00

Fernet Branca, Yellow Chartreuse, Meringue Cookie, Lemon, and Agave

Ventucky Punch

$14.00

Flor De Cana Rum, Blueberries, Raspberry, Blackberry, Orange, Cranberry, Lemon, and Agave

Drunken Peach

$14.00

El Jimador Tequila, Peach Shnapps, Peach Puree, Orange, Lime, and Agave

Jack & Ennis

$15.00

Los Vencios Mezcal, Yellow Chartreuse, Aperol, and Lime

Slim Jim

$15.00

Reyka Vodka, Blueberries, Lemon, and Agave topped with Topo Chico

The Gump

$15.00

Bartenders Choice "You Never Know What You're Gonna Get"

CLASSICS

Gimlet/Daiquiri

$14.00

Long Island

$19.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$16.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$14.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Spritz

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

BEER

Draft

$7.33

805 24oz

$10.00

Anna's Hard Rose Cider 16oz

$8.00

Bud Lite 16 oz

$7.00

Bud Zero 12oz

$7.00

Clown Shoes Hazy IPA 16oz

$8.00

Coors Lite 12oz

$7.00

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha 12oz

$8.00

MadeWest Light 16oz

$8.00

Miller High Life 12oz

$5.00

Modelo 12oz

$7.00

PBR 24oz

$8.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer 12oz

$7.00

Ventura Coast IPA 16oz

$8.00

WINE

Bonanza Cabernet

$14.00

California, Rutherford

Calamigos Cabernet

$9.00

California, Paso Robles

Freakshow Red Blend

$15.00

California, Lodi

Summerland Pinot Noir

$14.00

California, Santa Barbara County

Summer Water Rose

$14.00

California, Central Coast

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$14.00

California, Sonoma County

Calamigos Chardonnay

$9.00

California, Paso Robles

Bianci Pinot Grigio

$14.00

California, Paso Robles

Korbel Split

$14.00

California, Sonoma County

Summer Water Bubbly Rose

$14.00

California, Central Coast

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

New Zealand, Marlborough

Opera Prima Brut

$7.00

NON ALCH

SODA

$3.00

WATER BOTTLE

$5.00

JUICE

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

TRAYS

Tri-Tip

$24.00

Sliced with a Country Dry Rub

Half Rack Of Ribs

$24.00

Country Dry Rub with a BBQ finish on Santa Maria Grill

SANDWICHES

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

Beef Patty, Bacon, Onion Ring, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Santa Maria Grilled Tri-Tip, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Arugula, and Pickled on a Rustic Hoagie Roll

SALADS

BBQ Chopped Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Green Onion with a Creamy Cilantro Dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, and Cracked Pepper with our House Made Caesar Dressing

APPETIZERS

Charcuterie Board

$40.00

Assorted Meats and Cheeses, Seasonal Dried Fruit, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Cashews, Caper Berries, and Grilled Levain Bread

Calamari

$14.00

Beer Battered Calamari with a side of Cocktail and Toyo Suka dipping sauce

Butter Milk Fried Pickles

$12.00

Corn Battered Fried Pickle Chips with a side of Chipotle Ranch

Poke Tacos

$14.00

Slightly Marinated Ahi Tuna in Shoyu Sweet Sauce Filled with Avocado, Sriracha Aioli, and Black Sesame Seeds

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla Chips topped with Pulled Pork, Cowboy Caviar, Guacamole, Nacho Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, and Sour Cream

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, and Ketchup

Chicken Tenders (3)

$12.00

Side of Ranch and Ketchup

SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Mash

$6.00

Loaded Mac

$6.00

HH Beer

HH Draft

$6.00

HH 805

$7.00

HH Anna's Cider

$5.00

HH Bud Lite

$4.00

HH Clown Shoes

$5.00

HH Coor lite Can

$4.00

HH Flying Embers

$5.00

HH Made West Light

$5.00

HH Miller

$3.00

HH Modelo

$4.00

HH PBR

$5.00

HH Topo Chico

$4.00

HH VCBC Purple Tears

$5.00

HH Liquor

HH Well

$5.00

HH Coyote Ugly

$12.00

HH Drunken Peach

$11.00

HH Gump

$12.00

HH Jack & Ennis

$12.00

HH No Country For Old Men

$13.00

HH Rodeo Clown

$13.00

HH Slim Jim

$12.00

HH The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

$12.00

HH The Thing Called Love

$12.00

HH Urban Cowboy

$11.00

HH Ventucky Punch

$11.00

HH Wine

HH House Cab

$7.00

HH Bonanza Cabernet

$12.00

HH Summerland Piont Noir

$12.00

HH Freak Show

$13.00

HH Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$12.00

HH House Chardonnay

$7.00

HH Bianci Pinot Grigio

$12.00

HH Mauta Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

HH Koberl Split

$12.00

HH Summer Water Rose

$10.00

HH Summer Water Bubbly

$10.00

HH Food

HH Burger

$13.00

HH Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.00

HH Calamari

$10.00

HH Pickles

$10.00

HH Poke Tacos

$10.00

HH Pork Nachos

$10.00

Surf Rodeo

$10 Beers

$10.00

$15 Cocktail

$15.00

$5 soda

$5.00

$5 Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BBQ & COCKTAILS

Location

211 E Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Derby Room - Ventura - 10 Ventura Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
10 W Harbor Camarillo, CA 93010
View restaurantnext
Nature's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
566 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange star4.0 • 32
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Barrelhouse 101
orange starNo Reviews
545 East Thompson Boulevard San Buenaventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Rocks & Drams - 14 South California Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 South California Street Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Immigrant Son
orange starNo Reviews
543 e main st San Buenaventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ventura

WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
orange star4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000505 - Gateway Shopping Center
orange star4.3 • 100
4960 Telephone Rd. Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange star4.0 • 32
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ventura
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston