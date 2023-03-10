Restaurant header imageView gallery

(abeautifullife) Jamaican Kitchen

243 S San Pedro st.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

FOOD MENU

STARTERS

Patty

$4.00

Golden Flake Crust Filled with Chicken, Beef or Veggies

Watermelon

$18.00

Fresh Watermelon with lemon zest

Jerk Lobster Mac & Cheese

$42.00

9oz Lobster tail with Southern style Mac and Cheese

Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Jerk Chicken with Southern Style Mac and Cheese

Oxtail Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Oxtail Stew with Southern Style Mac and Cheese

Festival Bread

Festival Bread

$10.00

Golden Fried Sweet Festival Bread

Fried Plantains

$8.00

Sweet Fried Plantains

Jerk Chicken Ceasar Salad

$20.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken served with crispy Romaine and Creamy Ceasar Dressing

Garlic Shrimp Ceasar Salad

$24.00

Grilled Jerk Shrimp served with crispy Romaine and Creamy Ceasar Dressing

Spicy Cucumber Salad

$14.00

Spicy Cucumber, Habanero and Ginger Dressing

Jerk Chicken Wings

$13.00

6 Spicy Jerk Chicken Wings

Vegan Honey Chicken Wings

$18.00

6 Vegan Hot Honey Chicken Wings

Garlic Shrimp Street Fries

$20.00

Skinny Fries with Garlic Shrimp, Cheese, Jerk Sauce and Homemade Pico de Gallo

BREAKFAST

Ackee & Saltfish

$20.00

Traditional Ackee and saltfish with Festival Bread

Jerk WIngs & Waffles

$20.00

Jerk Chicken wings served over Belgian Waffle

Vegan Wings & Waffles

$27.00

Vegan Wings served over Belgian Waffle

Waffles & Ice Cream

$18.00

Begian Waffle served with Rum and Raisen Ice Cream

Garlic Shrimp Omelette

$24.00

Garlic Shrimp Omelette served with Onions, Tomatoes and Cheese

Plantain French Toast

$20.00

Plantain French Toast

Honey Jerk Wings

$20.00

Waffles

$20.00

Oxtail & Eggs

$30.00

Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs & Cheese

$7.00

ENTREES

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Curry Chicken served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Garlic Lamp Chop

$50.00

Garlic Lamb served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus

Jerk and Curry Chicken

$28.00

Jerk and Curry Chicken served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Jerk and Stew Chicken

$28.00

Jerk and Stew Chicken served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Jerk Chicken served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage and Fried Plantains

Jerk Chicken and Oxtail

$40.00

Jerk Chicken and Oxtail served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Jerk Lamb and Lobster

$80.00

Jerk Lamb and Lobster served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus

Jerk Lamb Chop

$50.00

Jerk Lamb served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Asparagus

Jerk Lobster and Salmon

$68.00

Jerk Lobster and Salmon served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Jerk Lobster and Shrimp

$65.00

Jerk Lobster and Shrimp served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Jerk Salmon

$34.00

Jerk Salmon served with Rice and Peas, Cabbage and Fried Plantains

Jerk Salmon and Chicken

$37.00

Jerk Chicken and Salmon served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Jerk Salmon and Shrimp

$37.00

Jerk Salmon and Shrimp served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Jerk Veggie Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Jerk Veggies served over Rice and Peas with Fried Plantains

Oxtail

$34.00

Oxtail served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Oxtail and Curry Chicken

$40.00

Curry Chicken and Oxtail served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Oxtail and Stew Chicken

$37.00

Stew Chicken and Oxtail served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Oxtail Ragu

$30.00

Pulled Oxtail served over Parmesan Fettucine

Rasta Pasta

$32.00

Lobster Stuffed Ravoili with Chopped Jerk Chicken and Spicy Marinara

Stew and Curry Chicken

$28.00

Stew and Curry Chicken served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Stew Chicken

$18.00

Stew Chicken served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed cabbage, and Fried Plantains

Surf and Turf

$62.00

Oxtail and Lobster served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage and Fried Plantains

Vegan Curry Chicken Bowl

$24.00

Vegan Jackfruit Curry served with Rice and Peas, Sauteed Cabbage and Fried Plantains

Whole Escovitch Red Snapper

$42.00

Whole Escovitch Island Style Snapper

Gumbo

$42.00

DESSERT

Rum Cake (Black Cake)

$12.00

Traditional Jamaican Rum Cake

Rum and Raisen Ice Cream

$7.00

Rum and Raisen Ice Cream

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$10.00

Peach Cobbler Ice Cream

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$10.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

Fries and Ice Cream

$12.00

Golden Fries served with creamy ice cream

Coconut Pineapple Ice Cream

$8.00

SIDES

Cabbage

$7.00

Callalou

$8.00

Eggs

$5.00

Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Jerk Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Rice & Peas

$5.00

Side Mac (No Sauce)

$7.00

Spicy Cucumber Salad Side

$7.00

Waffle

$12.00

Sauteed Mixed Veggies

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Beef Patty

$4.50

Chicken Patty

$4.50

Patty Trio

$12.00

Veggie Patty

$4.00

N/a Beverages

NA Beverage

Orange Juice

$5.00

Guava Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ting

$5.00

Pineapple Soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Curating a space where the energy of Downtown LA, and a calm Caribbean breeze collide. Featuring a one of a kind Jamaican cuisine and cocktails that takes you on an Island oasis, enhanced by the sounds of our Resident Djs spinning Dancehall, and Reggae. Come in and enjoy!

243 S San Pedro st., Los Angeles, CA 90012

