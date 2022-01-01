A Beer at a Time imageView gallery
Appetizers & Small Plates

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.95

Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard

Cheesy Bread

$9.95

Mozzarella and parmesan cheese, garlic olive oil

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Fries

$7.95

Our smokey air fried battered french fries with Stone Jack Seasoning. A great shareable item!

Hummus Plate

$12.50

Hummus, carrots, celery, whole pepperoncini, kalamata olives, cucumbers served with toasted naan bread

Lil Doggies (10 pc)

$11.50

Meatball Trio

$13.95

3 large meatballs, mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce and drizzled with pesto

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.95

Pulled pork, Beer cheese sauce, House made Pico De gallo, Sour cream

Smokey Chicken Bites

$12.95

1/2 pound of battered boneless chicken bites served with your choice of wing sauce, blue cheese or ranch

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Twice Baked Potato

$9.95+

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.95

Lightly battered and air fried served with marinara sauce

Brisket Chili Fries

$10.95

Pizza

10 Inch - Beacon Rock Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, red & green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce

10 Inch - Carnivore Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese, salami, canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon

10 Inch - Hawaiian 5-0 Pizza

$14.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce

10 Inch - Herbivore Pizza

$11.00

Artichoke hearts, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red onions, and red sauce

10 Inch - My Big Fat Greek

$14.00

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese with sun-dried tomato & basil, artichoke hearts, kalamata olive, pesto olive

10 Inch - Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

10 Inch - Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

10 Inch - Cheesiest Pizza

$11.00

Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce

10 inch Margherita Pizza

$12.00

10 inch Smokey Brisket Pineapple

$15.00

10 inch Sweet Chili Thai BBQ

$14.00

10 Inch - Custom

$11.00

14 In Margarita Pizza

$22.00

14 Inch - Beacon Rock Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, red & green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce

14 Inch - Carnivore Pizza

$24.00

Mozzarella cheese, salami, canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon

14 Inch - Cheesiest Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce

14 Inch - Hawaiian 5-0 Pizza

$20.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce

14 Inch - Herbivore Pizza

$20.00

Artichoke hearts, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red onions, and red sauce

14 Inch - My Big Fat Greek

$22.00

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese with sun-dried tomato & basil, artichoke hearts, kalamata olive, pesto olive

14 Inch - Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

14 Inch - Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

14 Inch Smokey Brisket Pineapple

$24.00

14 inch Sweet Chili Thai BBQ

$22.00

18 Inch - Beacon Rock Pizza

$28.00

Pepperoni, sausage, red & green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce

18 Inch - Carnivore Pizza

$32.00

Mozzarella cheese, salami, canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon

18 Inch - Cheesiest Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce

18 Inch - Hawaiian 5-0 Pizza

$28.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce

18 Inch - Herbivore Pizza

$30.00

Artichoke hearts, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red onions, and red sauce

18 Inch - My Big Fat Greek

$30.00

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese with sun-dried tomato & basil, artichoke hearts, kalamata olive, pesto olive

18 Inch - Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

18 Inch - Sausage Pizza

$25.00

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

18 inch Margherita Pizza

$28.00

18 inch Smokey Brisket Pineapple

$32.00

18 inch Sweet Chili Thai BBQ

$28.00

Split Pizza (14in)

Split Pizza (18in)

Wings

6 - Wings

$10.50

9 - Wings

$14.50

12 - Wings

$19.50

18 - Wings

$27.50

24-wings

$33.50

36-wings

$40.50

Sandwiches

Brisket Burnt End Sandwich

$15.95

Brisket burnt ends, red onions, sliced pickles and smothered in BBQ sauce

Brisket Tacos

$15.95

Caprese BLT

$15.95

Cubano

$15.95

Slow roasted pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, yellow mustard

Italian Grinder

$15.95

Salami, pepperoni, sausage, pepperoncini, olives, Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato drizzled with italian dressing

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.95

Grilled Steak, green peppers, onions, american cheese, aioli

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Reuben Sandwich

$15.95

The Club

$15.95

Turkey, ham hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, aioli

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$15.95

Turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and aioli sauce

Veggie Supreme

$14.00

Garlic hummus, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, artichokes, feta cheese with sundried tomato and basil, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

BLT

$14.95

Wraps

California Wrap

$15.95

Smoke Salmon Ceaser Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Hand Crafted Burgers

All American Burger

$14.95

Your choice of Tillamook cheddar, swiss, provolone, or pepper jack cheese

Blue Cheese Burger

$15.95

Hickory smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles served with chunky blue cheese dressing

Newman Burger

$16.95

Hickory smoked bacon, fried egg, Tillamook cheese

Veggie Black Bean Burger

$13.95

1 Burger Patty Only No Side

$8.00

3 Pepper Burger

$15.95

All American Single Patty Burger

$13.95

BBQ Burger

$15.95

Salads And Soups

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing

1/2 House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers, carrots, celery, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles. served with blue cheese dressings

Chicken Bacon Salad

$14.00

Chicken, red & green bell peppers, romaine, lettuce, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar & swiss cheese, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Salmon Cobb

$15.95Out of stock

Brisket Chili Cup

$5.95

Brisket Chili Bowl

$7.95

Cup Soup Of The Day

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$8.00Out of stock

Italian Salad

$11.75Out of stock

Hard salami, pepperoni, red onions, pepperoncini, black olives, croutons, romaine lettuce, and italian dressing

Kids Menu

Kid's 10" Cheesiest Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce

Kid's 10" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce

Kid's Chicken Bites (5pc)

$7.50

Kid's Lil Doggies (6 pc)

$6.95

Kid's Nacho

$7.95

Kids Burger

$10.50

Kids Soft Tacos

$6.95

Kids Drink (Soda)

$1.99

Kids Mac/Cheese

$7.95

Specialties

Shepherds Pie

$15.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.95

Mac N Cheese

$11.95

Peanuts

$1.50

Popcorn

$0.50

Sandwhich&Twiced Baked Pot.

$15.00Out of stock

Soup And Sandwich Combo

$9.95Out of stock

Rice Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$14.95Out of stock

Fish Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.95Out of stock

Turkey Caesar Wrap

$14.95Out of stock

Italian Pesto Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Brisket Mac n Cheese

$15.95

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

$14.95

Biscuits And Gravy

$8.95Out of stock

Belguim Waffles

$9.95Out of stock

Add Bacon

$2.00Out of stock

Sides & Condiments

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side Buffalo Original

$0.75

Side Buffalo Extra Hot

$0.75

Side Buffalo Cayenne

$0.75

Side Sweet BBQ

$0.75

Side Korean BBQ

$0.75

Side Carolina Tangy

$0.75

Side Citrus Chipotle

$0.75Out of stock

Side Parmesan Garlic

$0.75

Side Honey Garlic

$0.75

Side Srirachi Sweet Chili

$0.75

Side Srirachi Sauce

$0.75

Side Yellow Mustard

$0.25

Side Ketchup

$0.25

Side Spicy Mustard

$0.25

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Pita Bread

$0.75

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Side 1000 Island Dressing

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Italian Dressing

$0.25

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

Kettle Chips

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Pita Bread

$1.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Bowl Of Burnt Ends

$10.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Dessert

Lava Cake

$4.95

Lemon Berry Marscopone Cake

$8.95

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.50

Choc. Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.95

Fudge Cake

$8.95

Lemon Cheesecake

$4.95

Salted Caramel Crunch

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Banana Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$5.95

Raspberry Cheesecake

$3.95Out of stock

Cake Pops

$2.95Out of stock

Chocolate Bunnies

$4.50Out of stock

Triple Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Cups

$4.95Out of stock

Key Lime Slice

$5.95Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Oreo Puffs

$3.50Out of stock

Meringue Bite

$4.95Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Lemon Mousse Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Choc Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Smores

$4.50Out of stock

Choc Strawberries

$1.99Out of stock

Tres Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Keg Tap Deposit

$50.00

Deposit\room Fee

$100.00

Beer Wine Drink Tickets

$6.50

Large Hummus Plate

$59.99

5lb Mini Meatballs

$65.00

N/A Beverages

Orange\Apple Juice

$2.50

Coke Product

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Red Bull

$2.99

Coffee\Hot Tea

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Ice Tea

$1.99

Hot Apple Cider

$3.95

Hot Choc

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Flavored Lemonade

$2.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Draft Root Beer

$5.25

Pickle Back

$0.75

Frozen Lemonade

$2.00

Mango Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Beer

Premium Beer

$3.00+

Non-Premium Beer

$3.00+

Rainier Pint

$5.00

Rainier 24

$6.00

White Claw

$5.50

Mug Club Price

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Selfcare

$5.50

Sample Tray

$14.95

Kathy & Russel Price Always

$4.25

Premium Sample Tray

$16.95

Cider add on to sample tray

$1.00

Notorious 12 oz

$7.00

Modelo

$4.95

CBD

$5.00

GB Gluten Free 12 Oz

$5.50

GB Gluten Free 16oz

$6.50

Coors

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed

$5.00Out of stock

Ranch Water

$5.00

White Claw Surge

$6.00

Corona

$5.50

Guinness N/A

Fire Sale Pint

$5.00

Fire Sale 24oz

$6.75

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Cab Sauv.

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Red Blend

$8.00

Splits

$6.00

Bottle White

$24.00

Bottle Red

$27.00

Chloe Brut Bottle

$32.00

Nicolas Champagne Bottle

$32.00

Cockage Fee

$15.00

Cocktails

Basil Lemon Drop

$11.00

BFK

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$10.95

Bloody Mary Loaded

$14.00

BSB Hot Cider

$10.00

Camas Coffee

$10.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Cherry Truffle Martini

Flavored Marg

$12.00

Hot Apple Pie With Baileys & Coffee

$8.50

Hotty Toddy

$10.00

House Margarita

$10.00

House Mule

$8.50

Huckleberry Lemonade

$8.00

Infused Liquor

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jello Shots

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Loaded Palmer

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.95

Peppermint Patty

$8.00

Pink Lemonade

$10.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Chocolate Almond Truffle

$10.95

Mezcal Passion

$12.00

Jungle Juice

$10.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$11.00

Cadillac Marg

$13.00

Absolut Mule

$11.00

Salty Empress

$11.00

Grand Seduction Marg.

$11.00

Fashionably Camas

$11.00

White Russian Martini

$11.00

Nutty Irishman

$11.00

Strawberry Mojito

$11.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Irish Carbomb

$14.00

RumChata Root Beer

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

Fairytini

$10.00

Unicorn Farts

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Screwball Cider

$10.00

Watermelon Kiwi Colada

$10.00

Liquor

Cruzan

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

King

$7.50

New Amsterdam

$7.50

Sauza

$7.50

DBL Cruzan

$13.00

DBL Jim Bean

$13.00

DBL King

$13.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$13.00

DBL Sauza

$13.00

Aviation

$9.00

Big Gin

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bulfinch

$8.00

Freeland

$9.00

Halcyon

$8.00

Hendricks

$11.50

Tangueray

$9.50

Empress

$14.00

Roku Gin

$9.00

Malfy Orange

$9.00

Malfy Grapefruit

$9.00

Rainier Gin

$8.00

DBL Aviation

$15.00

DBL Big Gin

$17.00

DBL Bombay

$17.00

DBL Bulfinch

DBL Freeland

$15.00

DBL Halcyon

DBL Tangueray

$13.00

DBL Hendricks

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Gosling Bermuda Black

$7.50

Malibu Watermelon

$7.00

Marti Rum

$10.00

Maui Dark Rum

$7.00

Rum Haven Coconut Water

$7.00

Sailor Jerry’s

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Havana Club Rum

$8.95

151

$12.00

Captain Morgan Special

$12.00

Kraken

$9.00

DBL Diplomatico

$17.00

DBL Gosling Bermuda Black

$13.00

DBL Maui Dark Rum

$13.00

DBL Rum Haven Coconut Water

$13.00

DBL Sailor Jerry’s

$13.00

Dbl Bacardi

$12.00

Aberlour 12Yr

$16.00

Ardberg

$24.00

Balvenie 12Yr

$31.00

Bruchladdich

$23.00

Caol Ila

$20.00

Chivas Regal 12Yr

$8.00

Dalmore 12Yr

$21.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 14

$15.00

Glenmorangie 10Yr

$13.00

Macallan 12Yr

$17.00

Shackleton

$11.00

Lapgroaig

$13.00

Craigellachie

$13.00

Oban

$16.00

Lagavulin 14yr

$20.00

DBL Aberlour

$14.00

DBL Ardberg

$18.00

DBL Balvenie 12Yr

$17.00

DBL Caol Ila

$17.00

DBL Chivas Regal 12Yr

$12.00

DBL Dalmore 12Yr

$18.00

DBL Glenlivet

$27.00

DBL Glenmorangie 10Yr

$10.00

DBL Macallan 12Yr

$18.00

Aha Yeti Blanco

$9.00

Cali Rosa

$9.00

Casa Dragones

$33.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$17.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$15.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$12.00

Hornitos Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Maestro Dobel

$33.00

Cincoro Tequila

$32.00

Patron Siver

$11.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$11.00

Tres Generaciones

$14.00

Union Mezcal

$10.00

DBL Aha Yeti Blanco

$15.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$25.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$15.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$17.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$60.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$25.00

DBL Patron Siver

$18.00

44 North

$7.00

Absolut Madarin

$9.00

Absolute Citron

$9.00

Absolute Pears

$9.00

Absolute Rasberry

$9.00

Chopin

$11.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Haku Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Monopolowa

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Timberline Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$15.00

DBL Absolute Citron

$15.00

DBL Absolute Pears

$15.00

DBL Absolute Raspberry

$15.00

DBL Chopin

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$15.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

DBL Monopolowa

$16.00

DBL 44 North

$9.00

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Batch 206 Old Log Cabin

$12.00

Bib And Tucker

$12.00

Blantons

$16.50

Breckenridge

$15.00

BSB Heritage

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Burnside Bourbon

$10.00

Bushmills 16yr

$36.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Easy Rider

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Fernet

$9.00

Fighting 69

$13.00

Fireball

$7.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Green Spot

$14.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Blenders Dog

$15.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Pendelton

$11.00

Proper Twelve

$9.00

Rabbit Hole

$16.50

Rabbit Hole Rye

$16.50

Redbreast

$12.00

Russels Bourbon 10Yr

$11.00

Russels Rye 6Yr

$11.00

Russels Single Barrel

$13.00

Screwball

$8.00

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter

$8.00

Tullmore Dew

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$11.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

Yellow Spot

$26.00

Jefferson Ocean

$21.00

DBL 1792 Small Batch

$21.00

DBL Angels Envy

$25.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$25.00

DBL Batch 206 Old Log Cabin

$21.00

DBL Benjamins Bourbon

$15.00

Dbl Bib & Tucker

$18.00

DBL Blantons

$25.00

DBL Breckenridge

$27.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$15.00

DBL Bulleit

$17.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$17.00

DBL Burnside Bourbon

$17.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Easy Rider

$27.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$17.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Heritage Bsb

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL James Oliver Rye

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Jefferson Ocean

$32.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL Michters Rye

$31.00

DBL Old Forester

$13.00

DBL Pendelton

$19.00

DBL Russels Bourbon 10Yr

$19.00

DBL Russels Rye 6Yr

$19.00

DBL Russels Single Barrel

$22.00

DBL Stillhouse

$19.00

Dbl Screwball

$12.00

DBL Suntori

$17.00

Dbl Tullamore Dew

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$21.00

DBL Woodinville Blended

$19.00

DBL Woodinville Bourbon

$19.00

DBL Woodinville Port Cast

$22.00

DBL Woodinville Rye

$21.00

Dbl Jager

$11.00

Double Red Breast

$14.00

DBL Redbreast

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek

$19.50

Absinthe

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Schnapps

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Gran Marinier

$9.00

Growlers

Growler - 32 oz

$12.95

Growler - 64 oz

32 Oz Glass

$4.99

64 Oz Glass

$6.99

Crowler

$12.99

Premium Crowler

$14.99

Nortorious

$14.99

Cider

Premium 8

$6.50

Premium 12

$7.00

Premium Pint

$7.50

Premium 24

$8.75

Irish Liquor

Irish Whiskey Sale

$5.00

Happy Hour Food

Small Hummus Plate

$6.95

1/2 Caesar Salad

$4.95

1/4 Pound Chicken Bites

$5.95

4 Wings

$5.95

HH Nachos

$5.95

HH Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

HH Chili Cheese Fries

$6.95

HH Spin Dip

$5.95

Hh 1 Twice Baked Potato

$5.95

HH LoadedCheese Fries

$6.95

Happy Hour Beer

Hh 8

$4.75

Hh 12

$5.25

Hh Pint

$6.00

Hh 24

$7.25

64 OzCidder

$21.95

Premium 12

$7.00

Premium Pint

$7.50

Premium 24

$8.75

Happy Hour Cider

Hh 8oz

$5.00

Hh 12oz

$6.00

Hh 16

$7.00

Hh 24

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

216 ne 3rd ave, Camas, WA 98607

Directions

Gallery
A Beer at a Time image

Search similar restaurants

