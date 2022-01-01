A Beer at a Time
590 Reviews
$$
216 ne 3rd ave
Camas, WA 98607
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers & Small Plates
Bavarian Pretzel
Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard
Cheesy Bread
Mozzarella and parmesan cheese, garlic olive oil
Chips & Salsa
Fries
Our smokey air fried battered french fries with Stone Jack Seasoning. A great shareable item!
Hummus Plate
Hummus, carrots, celery, whole pepperoncini, kalamata olives, cucumbers served with toasted naan bread
Lil Doggies (10 pc)
Meatball Trio
3 large meatballs, mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce and drizzled with pesto
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled pork, Beer cheese sauce, House made Pico De gallo, Sour cream
Smokey Chicken Bites
1/2 pound of battered boneless chicken bites served with your choice of wing sauce, blue cheese or ranch
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Twice Baked Potato
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Lightly battered and air fried served with marinara sauce
Brisket Chili Fries
Pizza
10 Inch - Beacon Rock Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, red & green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce
10 Inch - Carnivore Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, salami, canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
10 Inch - Hawaiian 5-0 Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce
10 Inch - Herbivore Pizza
Artichoke hearts, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red onions, and red sauce
10 Inch - My Big Fat Greek
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese with sun-dried tomato & basil, artichoke hearts, kalamata olive, pesto olive
10 Inch - Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce
10 Inch - Sausage Pizza
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce
10 Inch - Cheesiest Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce
10 inch Margherita Pizza
10 inch Smokey Brisket Pineapple
10 inch Sweet Chili Thai BBQ
10 Inch - Custom
14 In Margarita Pizza
14 Inch - Beacon Rock Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, red & green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce
14 Inch - Carnivore Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, salami, canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
14 Inch - Cheesiest Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce
14 Inch - Hawaiian 5-0 Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce
14 Inch - Herbivore Pizza
Artichoke hearts, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red onions, and red sauce
14 Inch - My Big Fat Greek
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese with sun-dried tomato & basil, artichoke hearts, kalamata olive, pesto olive
14 Inch - Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce
14 Inch - Sausage Pizza
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce
14 Inch Smokey Brisket Pineapple
14 inch Sweet Chili Thai BBQ
18 Inch - Beacon Rock Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, red & green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce
18 Inch - Carnivore Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, salami, canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
18 Inch - Cheesiest Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce
18 Inch - Hawaiian 5-0 Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce
18 Inch - Herbivore Pizza
Artichoke hearts, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, red onions, and red sauce
18 Inch - My Big Fat Greek
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese with sun-dried tomato & basil, artichoke hearts, kalamata olive, pesto olive
18 Inch - Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce
18 Inch - Sausage Pizza
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce
18 inch Margherita Pizza
18 inch Smokey Brisket Pineapple
18 inch Sweet Chili Thai BBQ
Split Pizza (14in)
Split Pizza (18in)
Sandwiches
Brisket Burnt End Sandwich
Brisket burnt ends, red onions, sliced pickles and smothered in BBQ sauce
Brisket Tacos
Caprese BLT
Cubano
Slow roasted pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, yellow mustard
Italian Grinder
Salami, pepperoni, sausage, pepperoncini, olives, Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato drizzled with italian dressing
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled Steak, green peppers, onions, american cheese, aioli
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
The Club
Turkey, ham hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and aioli sauce
Veggie Supreme
Garlic hummus, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, artichokes, feta cheese with sundried tomato and basil, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
BLT
Hand Crafted Burgers
All American Burger
Your choice of Tillamook cheddar, swiss, provolone, or pepper jack cheese
Blue Cheese Burger
Hickory smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles served with chunky blue cheese dressing
Newman Burger
Hickory smoked bacon, fried egg, Tillamook cheese
Veggie Black Bean Burger
1 Burger Patty Only No Side
3 Pepper Burger
All American Single Patty Burger
BBQ Burger
Salads And Soups
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing
1/2 House Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Large House Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers, carrots, celery, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles. served with blue cheese dressings
Chicken Bacon Salad
Chicken, red & green bell peppers, romaine, lettuce, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Ham, turkey, cheddar & swiss cheese, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, romaine lettuce, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Salmon Cobb
Brisket Chili Cup
Brisket Chili Bowl
Cup Soup Of The Day
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Italian Salad
Hard salami, pepperoni, red onions, pepperoncini, black olives, croutons, romaine lettuce, and italian dressing
Kids Menu
Kid's 10" Cheesiest Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, red sauce
Kid's 10" Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, red sauce
Kid's Chicken Bites (5pc)
Kid's Lil Doggies (6 pc)
Kid's Nacho
Kids Burger
Kids Soft Tacos
Kids Drink (Soda)
Kids Mac/Cheese
Specialties
Shepherds Pie
Chicken Pot Pie
Mac N Cheese
Peanuts
Popcorn
Sandwhich&Twiced Baked Pot.
Soup And Sandwich Combo
Rice Bowl
Fish Tacos
Fish Wrap
BBQ Beef Sandwich
Chicken Salad Croissant
Turkey Caesar Wrap
Italian Pesto Sandwich
Brisket Mac n Cheese
Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese
Biscuits And Gravy
Belguim Waffles
Add Bacon
Sides & Condiments
Side Beer Cheese
Side Buffalo Original
Side Buffalo Extra Hot
Side Buffalo Cayenne
Side Sweet BBQ
Side Korean BBQ
Side Carolina Tangy
Side Citrus Chipotle
Side Parmesan Garlic
Side Honey Garlic
Side Srirachi Sweet Chili
Side Srirachi Sauce
Side Yellow Mustard
Side Ketchup
Side Spicy Mustard
Side Salsa
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Pesto
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Sour Cream
Extra Pita Bread
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side 1000 Island Dressing
Side Honey Mustard
Side Italian Dressing
Side Balsamic Dressing
Kettle Chips
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Pita Bread
Side Garlic Bread
Side Carrots & Celery
Bacon
Bowl Of Burnt Ends
Side Avocado
Dessert
Lava Cake
Lemon Berry Marscopone Cake
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Choc. Chip Ice Cream Sandwich
Fudge Cake
Lemon Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Crunch
Carrot Cake
Banana Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Raspberry Cheesecake
Cake Pops
Chocolate Bunnies
Triple Vanilla Cheesecake
Nutella Cheesecake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Cups
Key Lime Slice
Pecan Pie
Oreo Puffs
Meringue Bite
Coconut Cream Pie
Lemon Mousse Pie
Choc Cream
Smores
Choc Strawberries
Tres Cake
Table Number
Misc
N/A Beverages
Orange\Apple Juice
Coke Product
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Coffee\Hot Tea
Shirley Temple
Ice Tea
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Choc
Lemonade
Root Beer Float
Flavored Lemonade
Soda Water
Kids Soda
Draft Root Beer
Pickle Back
Frozen Lemonade
Mango Frozen Lemonade
Beer
Premium Beer
Non-Premium Beer
Rainier Pint
Rainier 24
White Claw
Mug Club Price
Non Alcoholic Selfcare
Sample Tray
Kathy & Russel Price Always
Premium Sample Tray
Cider add on to sample tray
Notorious 12 oz
Modelo
CBD
GB Gluten Free 12 Oz
GB Gluten Free 16oz
Coors
Fresh Squeezed
Ranch Water
White Claw Surge
Corona
Guinness N/A
Fire Sale Pint
Fire Sale 24oz
Wine
Cocktails
Basil Lemon Drop
BFK
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Loaded
BSB Hot Cider
Camas Coffee
Car Bomb
Cherry Truffle Martini
Flavored Marg
Hot Apple Pie With Baileys & Coffee
Hotty Toddy
House Margarita
House Mule
Huckleberry Lemonade
Infused Liquor
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
Jello Shots
Lemon Drop
Loaded Palmer
Long Island
Mimosa
Martini
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Peppermint Patty
Pink Lemonade
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Spanish Coffee
Chocolate Almond Truffle
Mezcal Passion
Jungle Juice
Caramel Apple Martini
Cadillac Marg
Absolut Mule
Salty Empress
Grand Seduction Marg.
Fashionably Camas
White Russian Martini
Nutty Irishman
Strawberry Mojito
Irish Mule
Irish Carbomb
RumChata Root Beer
White Russian
Fairytini
Unicorn Farts
Scooby Snack
Sangria
Sex On The Beach
Screwball Cider
Watermelon Kiwi Colada
Liquor
Cruzan
Jim Beam
King
New Amsterdam
Sauza
DBL Cruzan
DBL Jim Bean
DBL King
DBL New Amsterdam
DBL Sauza
Aviation
Big Gin
Bombay
Bulfinch
Freeland
Halcyon
Hendricks
Tangueray
Empress
Roku Gin
Malfy Orange
Malfy Grapefruit
Rainier Gin
DBL Aviation
DBL Big Gin
DBL Bombay
DBL Bulfinch
DBL Freeland
DBL Halcyon
DBL Tangueray
DBL Hendricks
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Gosling Bermuda Black
Malibu Watermelon
Marti Rum
Maui Dark Rum
Rum Haven Coconut Water
Sailor Jerry’s
Bacardi
Havana Club Rum
151
Captain Morgan Special
Kraken
DBL Diplomatico
DBL Gosling Bermuda Black
DBL Maui Dark Rum
DBL Rum Haven Coconut Water
DBL Sailor Jerry’s
Dbl Bacardi
Aberlour 12Yr
Ardberg
Balvenie 12Yr
Bruchladdich
Caol Ila
Chivas Regal 12Yr
Dalmore 12Yr
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 14
Glenmorangie 10Yr
Macallan 12Yr
Shackleton
Lapgroaig
Craigellachie
Oban
Lagavulin 14yr
DBL Aberlour
DBL Ardberg
DBL Balvenie 12Yr
DBL Caol Ila
DBL Chivas Regal 12Yr
DBL Dalmore 12Yr
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Glenmorangie 10Yr
DBL Macallan 12Yr
Aha Yeti Blanco
Cali Rosa
Casa Dragones
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Clase Azul
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Reposado
El Tesoro Reposado
El Tesoro Blanco
Hornitos Black Barrel
Hornitos Blanco
Hornitos Reposado
Maestro Dobel
Cincoro Tequila
Patron Siver
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Tres Generaciones
Union Mezcal
DBL Aha Yeti Blanco
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Cazadores Blanco
DBL Cazadores Reposado
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Patron Siver
44 North
Absolut Madarin
Absolute Citron
Absolute Pears
Absolute Rasberry
Chopin
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Peach
Grey Goose
Haku Vodka
Ketel One
Monopolowa
Titos
Timberline Vodka
DBL Absolut Mandarin
DBL Absolute Citron
DBL Absolute Pears
DBL Absolute Raspberry
DBL Chopin
DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Peach
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Titos
DBL Ketel One
DBL Monopolowa
DBL 44 North
1792 Small Batch
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Batch 206 Old Log Cabin
Bib And Tucker
Blantons
Breckenridge
BSB Heritage
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Burnside Bourbon
Bushmills 16yr
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Easy Rider
Elijah Craig
Fernet
Fighting 69
Fireball
Four Roses
Green Spot
Hennessy
Jack Daniels
Jager
Jameson
Jameson Blenders Dog
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Monkey Shoulder
Old Forester
Pendelton
Proper Twelve
Rabbit Hole
Rabbit Hole Rye
Redbreast
Russels Bourbon 10Yr
Russels Rye 6Yr
Russels Single Barrel
Screwball
Sheep Dog Peanut Butter
Tullmore Dew
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville Bourbon
Woodinville Rye
Yellow Spot
Jefferson Ocean
DBL 1792 Small Batch
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Batch 206 Old Log Cabin
DBL Benjamins Bourbon
Dbl Bib & Tucker
DBL Blantons
DBL Breckenridge
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulleit
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Burnside Bourbon
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Easy Rider
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Fireball
DBL Heritage Bsb
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL James Oliver Rye
DBL Jameson
DBL Jefferson Ocean
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Michters Rye
DBL Old Forester
DBL Pendelton
DBL Russels Bourbon 10Yr
DBL Russels Rye 6Yr
DBL Russels Single Barrel
DBL Stillhouse
Dbl Screwball
DBL Suntori
Dbl Tullamore Dew
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Woodinville Blended
DBL Woodinville Bourbon
DBL Woodinville Port Cast
DBL Woodinville Rye
Dbl Jager
Double Red Breast
DBL Redbreast
DBL Knob Creek
Absinthe
Amaretto
Bailey's
Fernet Branca
Fireball
Frangelico
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Rumple Minze
Schnapps
Tuaca
Gran Marinier
Growlers
Irish Liquor
Happy Hour Food
Happy Hour Beer
Happy Hour Cider
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
216 ne 3rd ave, Camas, WA 98607