A Bit Twisted Brewpub

3095 South Peoria St Unit B

Aurora, CO 80014

Order Again

BBQ

Brisket Platter

$14.95

1/3 lb Brisket with a side of smoked baked beans and homemade potato salad

Pulled Pork Platter

$12.95

1/3 lb Pulled pork with a side of smoked baked beans and homemade potatoe salad

Pulled Pork Sundae

$11.95

A sundae bowl filled from bottom to top with Mama's potatoe salad, smoked baked beans, and 1/4 pound of pulled pork. Garnished with a pickle chip

Ribs 1 Bone

$3.50

1 Rib Bone fresh off the rack

Ribs 2 Bone & Beer

$13.50

2 Rib bones straight off the rack served with your choice of any beer on tap.

Twisted Tater

$11.95

Brisket 1/2lb

$14.95

Brisket 1/4lb

$6.75

Brisket 1lb

$26.95

Pulled Pork 1/2lb

$9.95

Pulled Pork 1/4lb

$5.00

Pulled Pork 1lb

$16.95

Tacos

Cow Tippin' (Brisket)

$15.95

Dirty South (Pork)

$12.95

Hogg'n (Pork)

$12.95

Buffalo F'er (Chicken)

$11.95

Chicken F'er (Chicken)

$11.95

Single Taco

$7.75

Taco Tuesday

$2.95

Fried Food

1/2 Loaded Tots

$7.95

Basket O' Fries

$7.95

Basket O' Tots

$7.95

Fried Cheese

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Loaded Tots

$11.95

Wings

$10.95+

Sides

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Tots

$3.95

Mama's Potato Salad

$3.50

Smoked Baked Beans

$3.50

Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders (3)

$12.95

2 crispy chicken strips chopped and tossed in buffalo atop 3 toasted hawaiian rolls. Served with ranch and pickle chips

Smoked Brisket Sliders (3)

$15.95

1/2 pound of brisket across 3 toasted hawaiian rolls. Served with BBQ sauce and pickle chips

Smoked Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$13.95

1/2 pound of pulled pork across 3 toasted hawaiian rolls. Served with BBQ sauce and pickle chips

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.50

Single Taco

$7.75

Cup of Fruit

$2.50

Juice Pouch

$1.50

Caprisun or koolaide jammer juice pouch

Snack

Chips

$2.50

Crackers

$2.50

Rice Crispy Treat

$1.50

Side Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Skidmarks

$0.50

Sriracha Hot

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chilli

$0.50

Twisted Sweet

$0.50

Dessert

Pecan Pie w/ Vanilla

$6.00

Draft Beer

Ginger Kids Amber

$2.50+

Cry Eagles Cry Mango Habanero Blonde

$2.50+

Petite Pistachio Cream Ale

$2.50+

Passion Fruit Hefeweizen

$2.50+

Fist Fight Black Eye-PA

$2.50+

Hopp'n in Bollywood

$2.50+

Cheating with Juice NEIPA

$2.50+

Something Wicked NEIPA

$2.50+

What Sharp Teeth NEIPA

$2.50+

Hopp'n PIlsner

$2.50+

My Manbun Peach Pilsner

$2.50+

Sippin on some Saison

$2.50+

Other

$2.50+

Wholesale Keg 1/2 BBL

$200.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

White Claw

$5.75

Wine

Red Wine

$6.50

White Wine

$6.50

Cocktails

BEER-mosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$8.75

Hairy Navel

$7.00

House Margarita

$6.50

Long Island

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.50

Margarita

$9.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Twisted Bloody Mary

$18.75

White Russian

$7.50

Gin

Spring 44 Old Tom Gin

$9.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Woody Creek Gin

$8.50

Liquor

Apple Schnapps

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$9.75

Jagermeister

$6.25

Rum

Bacardi

$6.25

Bear Creek Spiced Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Malibu

$6.50

Montanya Gold Rum

$6.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Scotch

Glenlivet 12 Year

$10.00

Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

$15.00

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$12.50

Shots

Angry Balls

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.50

Hot Damn

$6.50

Infused Shot

$6.50

Jager Bomb

$6.75

Kamikaze

$6.75

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Red Headed Sl't

$7.50

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Tequila

Dulce Vida Reposado

$7.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.25

Suerte Blanco

$7.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Vodka

Marble

$7.00

Spring 44 Honey

$7.00

Titos

$6.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Balcones Single Malt

$15.00

Breckenridge CO Bourbon

$9.00

Crown

$7.50

Crown Reserve

$9.75

Crown Vanilla

$7.75

Fireball

$6.25

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Fire

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Marble Fightin Whiskey

$9.50

Marble Rare Breed

$6.50

Marble Rye

$9.00

Screwball

$6.25

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Energy

$3.50

Energy (sugar free)

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Sour

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Beer-To-Go

4 Pack

$24.00

IPA

$2.50+

Saison

$2.50+

Sour

$2.50+

Hefenwisen

$2.50+

Blonde

$2.50+

Stout

$2.50+

Cream Ale

$2.50+

Amber

$2.50+

Pilsner

$2.50+

Porter

$2.50+

Kolsch

$2.50+

Other

$2.50+

Glassware

Empty Logo Glass

$7.00

Full Logo Glass

$12.00

Mens Apparel

Men's Hoodie

$45.00

Men's Tank Top

$25.00

Men's Long Sleeve

$30.00

Men's T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$30.00

Ladies Apparel

Ladies Hoodie

$45.00

Ladies Tank Top

$25.00

Ladies Long Sleeve

$30.00

Ladies T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$30.00

Memberships

Cow Tipp'n in a Hop Field

$420.00

Hawg'n & Hops

$310.00

Hoppin'

$250.00

Mug Club

$75.00

Pub Pass

Pub Pass

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

An impressive mix of Colorado Craft Beer brewed on site and Texas Style BBQ smoked to perfection.

Website

Location

3095 South Peoria St Unit B, Aurora, CO 80014

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

