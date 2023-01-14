A Bit Twisted Brewpub
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
An impressive mix of Colorado Craft Beer brewed on site and Texas Style BBQ smoked to perfection.
Location
3095 South Peoria St Unit B, Aurora, CO 80014
