A’ boat time 26 E Oak St

Omelets

Starboard OML

$13.00

Portside OML

$13.00

Meat Lovers OML

$13.00

Steak Philly OML

$13.00

Chicken Philly OML

$13.00

Veggie OML

$13.00

Ham and Cheese OML

$12.00

BYO OML

$9.00

Cheese Mush Spin OML

$12.00

Corn Beef Hash OML

$13.00

Ship Yard Breakfast

Hash Brown Sandwich

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Corn Beef Hash

$13.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

6oz Angus

$15.00

Pork Chops

$15.00

2 Pancakes order

$6.00

2 Waffles order

$6.00

3 French Toast order

$6.00

Two eggs

$10.00

Breakfast special

$12.00

Wee Mates

Wee Pancakes

$6.00

wee 1 Waffle

$6.00

wee 2 Buoys

$6.00

wee 2 Sausage

$6.00

wee2 Bacon

$6.00

wee Grilled Cheese

$6.00

wee burrito

$6.00

wee french toast with scrambled

hash browns

home fries

Knots and Hooks

Ham side item

$3.00

Pepper Bacon side item

$3.00

Sausage side item

$3.00

Buoys side item

$2.50

Hash Browns side item

$2.00

Potatoes side item

$2.00

Toast side item

$1.50

Bagel side item

$2.00

English Muffin side item

$1.50

Grits side item

$2.00

Red Gravy side item

$2.00

White Gravy side item

$2.00

1 Pancake side item

$2.00

1 Waffle side item

$2.00

French Toast side item

$2.00

A La Carte

Pork Chop Ala cart

$5.00

Country Fried Steak Ala cart

$5.00

6oz Angus Ala cart

$5.00

Corn Beef Hash Ala cart

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy Ala cart

$5.00

Boueys Ala cart

$2.50

Breakfast Special

Skillet

$13.00

Cheesesteaks

The Captain

$16.00

Captain's Lady

$16.00

Bouson

$16.00

First Mate

$16.00

Deck Hand

$16.00

Cabin Boy

$16.00

Skipper Dipper

$15.00

Wee Mates

$7.00

Build your own

$9.00

Wings

6 Wings

$8.50

10 Wings

$12.50

15 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$24.00

50 Wings

$58.00

Boneless Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$11.00

12 Boneless Wings

$14.50

18 Boneless Wings

$21.00

Tenders

Tender Basket

$13.00

Side Items

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

soup bowl

$5.00

garlic ff

$5.00

garlic tots

$5.00

nach cheese side

$2.00

soup cup

$3.00

wee lunch

wee cheese steak

$7.00

wee tenders

$7.00

wee grill cheese

$7.00

Apps

pot skins

$6.00

Gator Bites

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Kid soda

$2.00

Tea

$3.00

Juice & Coffee

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Kid juice

$2.00

Hot Choc

$2.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Ninja Dust

$6.00

Polka porter

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Stubborn Sturgeon

$6.00

odouls

$4.00

Angry orch

$5.00

Cherry Wheat

$5.00

White claw Black Cherry

$4.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$7.00

Milk/ Choc

white

$3.00

choc

$3.00

Gift Certificate

$35

$35.00

$25

$25.00

$15

$15.00

Work Shirts

Short Sleeve

$15.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Hoodies

$25.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$13.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

