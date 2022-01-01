Restaurant header imageView gallery

A-burrito

review star

No reviews yet

1127 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85203

Order Again

Popular Items

The Tempe Combo- Carne Asada y Papa Burrito
The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito
The Tucson Combo- Carne Asada & Al Pastor

Combos

The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito

The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito

$9.99

12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, guacamole puree, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos

The Mesa Combo- Char-grilled Chicken Burrito

The Mesa Combo- Char-grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.99

12 inch flour tortilla, char-grilled chicken, guacamole puree, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos

The Tempe Combo- Carne Asada y Papa Burrito

The Tempe Combo- Carne Asada y Papa Burrito

$9.99

12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, sauteed potatoes, guacamole puree, carmelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos

The Glendale Combo- Al Pastor Burrito

The Glendale Combo- Al Pastor Burrito

$8.99

12 inch flour tortilla, al pastor (citrus marinated diced pork), guacamole puree, grilled pineapple, diced onions, cilantro, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos

The Tucson Combo- Carne Asada & Al Pastor

The Tucson Combo- Carne Asada & Al Pastor

$9.99

12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada & al pastor, guacamole puree, diced onions, cilantro, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos

The Flagstaff Combo- Vegetarian Burrito

The Flagstaff Combo- Vegetarian Burrito

$7.99

12 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, Mexican rice, guacamole puree, caremelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos

The Pinetop Combo- Bean & Cheese Burrito

The Pinetop Combo- Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

12 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, jack cheese, tapatio salsa, diced onions, and diced roasted jalapenos

The Yuma Combo- Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

The Yuma Combo- Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, refried mayocoba beans, jack cheese, scrambled eggs, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos

The Scottsdale Combo- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

The Scottsdale Combo- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

12 inch flour tortilla, Schreiner's chorizo, refried mayocoba beans, jack cheese, scrambled eggs, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and roasted jalapenos

The Prescott Combo- Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

The Prescott Combo- Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

12 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, sauteed onions & tomatoes, jack cheese, scrambled eggs, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos

The Laveen- Eggs, Potato, & Cheese

$7.99

The Litchfield- Eggs, Potato, Cheese, & Bacon

$8.99

Kids Combos

The Sedona- Mini Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.99

8 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, and jack cheese

The Payson- Mini Vegetarian Burrito

$3.99

8 inch flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried mayocoba beans, and pico de gallo

The Cave Creek- Mini Chicken Burrito

$4.49

8 inch flour tortilla, char-grilled chicken, and jack cheese

The Gilbert- Mini Carne Asada Burrito

$4.99

8 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, and jack cheese

Extras

Mexican Rice

$2.49

8 oz container traditional Mexican rice

Refried Mayocoba Beans

$2.49

8 oz container refried mayocoba beans

Bean Dip & Chips

$2.99

8 oz container refried mayocoba beans, tapatio, diced onions, and jack cheese, white corn tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa

$2.49

8 oz container chip salsa, white corn tortilla chips

Mini Bean &Cheese

$2.99

Shakes

Horchata Shake 12oz

$2.99

Made from scratch Horchata combined with vanilla ice cream

Horchata y Coffee Shake 12oz

$2.99

Made from scratch Horchata, iced coffee, combined with vanilla ice cream

Horchata Y Coffee Shake 24oz

$3.99

Horchata Shake 24oz

$3.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$1.79

24 oz

Mexican Soda

$2.49

355 ml Mexican Coke

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$1.79

24 oz

Bottle Water

$1.49

16.9 oz

Agua Frescas

$2.49

24 oz

No Drink

Burritos Only

The Phoenix- Carne Asada Burrito

The Phoenix- Carne Asada Burrito

$8.49
The Mesa- Char-grilled Chicken Burrito

The Mesa- Char-grilled Chicken Burrito

$7.49
The Tempe- Carne Asada y Papa Burrito

The Tempe- Carne Asada y Papa Burrito

$8.49
The Glendale- Al Pastor Burrito

The Glendale- Al Pastor Burrito

$7.49
The Tucson- Carne Asada & Al Pastor Burrito

The Tucson- Carne Asada & Al Pastor Burrito

$8.49
The Flagstaff- Vegetarian Burrito

The Flagstaff- Vegetarian Burrito

$6.49
The Pinetop- Bean & Cheese Burrito

The Pinetop- Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.49
The Yuma- Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

The Yuma- Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

$7.49
The Scottdale- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

The Scottdale- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$6.49
The Prescott- Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

The Prescott- Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$6.49

The Laveen- Eggs, Potato, & Cheese

$6.49

The Litchfield- Eggs, Potato, Cheese, & Bacon

$7.49

Desserts

Horchata Cheesecake

$3.99

Horchata y Coffee Cheesecake

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A-burrito is a fast food burrito concept that is all about fresh ingredients and executing recipes in house on a daily basis. Food quality, great service, and a clean restaurant is what you should expect at A-burrito! “Making burritos to make you smile!” Making Burritos To Make You Smile!

Location

1127 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85203

Directions

Gallery
A-Burrito image
A-Burrito image
A-Burrito image
A-Burrito image

