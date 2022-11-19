Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue

Menu items are picked up cold with heating instructions. Orders require 48 hours notice

Omaha, NE 68142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Thanksgiving

Feeds a Family of 4-Traditional Feast-Slow roasted carved herb turkey, creamy Yukon gold mashed potatoes, savory pan gravy, classic green bean casserole, herb French bread stuffing, triple citrus cranberry sauce, rolls and butter.

$85.00

Slow roasted carved herb turkey, creamy Yukon gold mashed potatoes, savory pan gravy, classic green bean casserole, herb French bread stuffing, triple citrus cranberry sauce, rolls and butter. Feeds a family of 4.

Feeds a family of 8-Traditional Feast-Slow roasted carved herb turkey, creamy Yukon gold mashed potatoes, savory pan gravy, classic green bean casserole, herb French bread stuffing, triple citrus cranberry sauce, rolls and butter.

$170.00
Feeds a family of 12-Traditional Feast-Slow roasted carved herb turkey, creamy Yukon gold mashed potatoes, savory pan gravy, classic green bean casserole, herb French bread stuffing, triple citrus cranberry sauce, rolls and butter.

$255.00
Feeds a family of 16- Traditional Feast-Slow roasted carved herb turkey, creamy Yukon gold mashed potatoes, savory pan gravy, classic green bean casserole, herb French bread stuffing, triple citrus cranberry sauce, rolls and butter.

$340.00
Feeds a Family of 20-Traditional Feast-Slow roasted carved herb turkey, creamy Yukon gold mashed potatoes, savory pan gravy, classic green bean casserole, herb French bread stuffing, triple citrus cranberry sauce, rolls and butter.

$425.00
Feeds a family of 24-Traditional Feast-Slow roasted carved herb turkey, creamy Yukon gold mashed potatoes, savory pan gravy, classic green bean casserole, herb French bread stuffing, triple citrus cranberry sauce, rolls and butter.

$510.00
Virginia Ham with a honey-citrus glaze.

$22.00

Slow roasted with a honey-citrus glaze.

Autumn Salad-Baby greens, cranberries, candied nuts, grapes, feta, roasted tomatoes, and poppy seed dressing. Feeds a family of 4.

$16.00

Baby greens, cranberries, candied nuts, grapes, feta, roasted tomatoes, and poppy seed dressing. Feeds a family of 4.

Hot Artichoke Dip for 4. Served with tri-color tortilla chips.

$18.00

Artichoke hearts mixed with various cheese in a creamy dip. Served with tri-color tortilla chips.

Bacon Wrapped Chestnuts.Priced by the dozen.

$18.00

Priced by the dozen

Roasted Shrimp Cocktail (Priced by the dozen)

$18.00

Cocktail shrimp slow roasted. Served with our housmade cocktail sauce. Priced by the dozen.

Meat and cheese platter

$24.00

Meat and cheese platter (serves 4)

Mashed Sweet Potatoes.Feeds a family of 4.

$16.00

Creamy mashed sweet potatoes. Feeds a family of 4.

Homemade Classic Mac & Cheese. (Feeds 4)

$16.00

Penne pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Feeds a family of 4.

Brussel Sprouts.Feeds family of 4.

$18.00

Feeds family of 4.

House Veggies.Feeds a family of 4.

$16.00

Feeds a family of 4.

Creamy Corn Casserole. (Feeds 4)

$16.00

Sweet corn, house seasonings, parmesan cream sauce. Feeds a family of 4.

Creamy Whipped Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes.Feeds a family of 4.

$18.00

Feeds a family of 4.

Classic Green Bean Casserole.Feeds a family of 4.

$16.00

Feeds a family of 4.

French Toast Bake

$26.00

French toast Bake

Eggs Benedict Casserole

$30.00

Eggs Benedict casserole

Frittata Casserole

$30.00

Frittata Casserole

Hash-brown Egg Casserole

$30.00

Hash-brown Casserole

Pumpkin Bars

$10.00

Four homemade pumpkin bars. (4 Bars)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake bites (4 Bites)

Mini Holiday Cakes

$14.00

Adorable mini cakes - assorted flavors

Holiday chocolate Dipped Strawberries

$14.00

Hand picked and dipped with holiday decorations. 4 per order

Brownies

$14.00

Brownies (4 brownies)

Cinnamon Rolls

$14.00

4 Original Cinnamon Rolls

Salted Caramel Rolls

$18.00

4 Salted Caramel Rolls

4 Bacon Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00

4 Bacon Cinnamon Rolls

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
48 hours notice Required for all orders All Grab and Go Menu Items are picked up cold with re heating instructions.

8351 North 134th Avenue, Menu items are picked up cold with heating instructions. Orders require 48 hours notice, Omaha, NE 68142

