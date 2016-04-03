A Cena Ristorante imageView gallery

A Cena Ristorante

3,680 Reviews

$$

7742 SE 13th Ave

Portland, OR 97202

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Pasta Pomodoro
Large Agnolotti
Casa

Antipasti (Dinner)

Casa

Casa

$14.00

Mixed baby lettuces, radishes, apples, hazelnuts, Preserved lemon yogurt dressing

Caesar

$14.00

Mixed chicories, focaccia croutons, parmesan

Olives

Olives

$9.00

Castelvetrano, Geata, Alphonso, Picholine, Rosemary, garlic

Polipo

Polipo

$18.00

Grilled Octopus, confit fingerling potatoes, Salsa Verde, olives, Saffron aioli

Pepe

$12.00

Burrata

$18.00

Arancini

$15.00

Cavolfiore

$10.00

Spigarello

$10.00

Broccolini

$11.00

Primi (Dinner)

Small Agnolotti

Small Agnolotti

$30.00

Corn & Mascarpone Raviolini, Butter-Poached Maine Lobster, chive

Small Garganelli alla Norcia

Small Garganelli alla Norcia

$15.00

Hand-rolled penne pasta, House-made fennel Sausage, Cremini mushroom, cream, Grana Padano

Small Alla Norma

Small Alla Norma

$15.00

Carman Ranch Beef Cheek sugo, ricotta salata, mint

Small Rigatoni

$15.00

Beef, pork, and lamb Bolognese, Pecorino Romano, breadcrumbs

Bucatini Carbonara

$24.00Out of stock
Large Agnolotti

Large Agnolotti

$49.00

Corn & Mascarpone Raviolini, Butter-Poached Maine Lobster, chive

Large Garganelli alla Norcia

Large Garganelli alla Norcia

$28.00

Hand-rolled penne pasta, House-made fennel Sausage, Cremini mushroom, cream, Grana Padano

Large Alla Norma

$28.00

Beef, pork, and lamb Bolognese, Pecorino Romano, breadcrumbs

Large Rigatoni

$28.00

Ravioli

$30.00

Nettle infused Ravioli w/ Yukon potato, nettle, nutmeg and Mascarpone filling. Finished w/ Beurre Monte, Hedgehog mushrooms, spring onions and lemon

Caramelle

$30.00Out of stock

Secondi (Dinner)

Parmigiana

Parmigiana

$24.00

Eggplant Parmesan, basil, House-made Mozzarella, Pomodoro

Agnello

$36.00

Stracotto di Manzo

$36.00

Painted Hills braised beef short rib, chestnut gnocchi, wild mushrooms, marsala jus

Special Duck

$42.00

Contorni (Dinner)

Cavolfiore

$10.00

Spigarello

$10.00

Broccolini

$11.00

Side Pasta Butter

$8.00

Rigatoni with butter sauce and parmesan

Side Pasta Pomodoro

$8.00

Rigatoni with Pomodoro and parmesan

Kids Pasta Butter

$9.00

Rigatoni with butter sauce and parmesan

Kids Pasta Pomodoro

$9.00

Rigatoni with Pomodoro and parmesan

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
At a Cena, we share a love for simply cooked meals enjoyed with friends and family. We value fresh ingredients, local Portland area farmers, hand made pastas and cured meats, daily prepared breads, consistency, a well-matched wine list, and a seasoned and personable staff. With these elements, we strive to offer our guests a fine-dining experience with the comfort and warmth of an Italian country kitchen. Salute!

7742 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

