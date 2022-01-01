A Concrete Rose Book Bar Co. 910 South Duke Street STE 105

Restaurant info

About us The intersection of arts, culture, literature and wine A Concrete Rose merges a bookstore, urban winery and live entertainment venue under one roof; a book bar but so much more! The bookstore will feature books and art created by authors and artists of the African diaspora providing the community with the opportunity to learn about different cultures through the immersion of literature and art. We aim to provide the community with a place to freely express themselves and showcase their work on a regular basis. The inclusion of wine intersects a sophisticated experience with a casual experience giving our space a unpretentious vibe for all to enjoy.