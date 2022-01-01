  • Home
A Concrete Rose Book Bar Co. 910 South Duke Street STE 105

910 South Duke Street

Lancaster, PA 17602

ACR Sweater

ACR Sweater

$60.00

ACR Bag

$30.00

SK Sweater

$30.00

Pen

$8.00

Journal

$20.00

Bundle

$45.00

Beverages

Cranapple Tea

$3.00

Baked Pumpkin Ale

$6.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ginger Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Honey Citron Tea

$4.00

Honey Citron Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Cran Refresher

$5.00

Special Drinks

Mizz Honey Rose

$13.50

Apple Spiced Sangria

$10.00

Teachers Happy Hour

Wing Flight

$10.00

Baked Pumpkin Ale

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
About us The intersection of arts, culture, literature and wine A Concrete Rose merges a bookstore, urban winery and live entertainment venue under one roof; a book bar but so much more! The bookstore will feature books and art created by authors and artists of the African diaspora providing the community with the opportunity to learn about different cultures through the immersion of literature and art. We aim to provide the community with a place to freely express themselves and showcase their work on a regular basis. The inclusion of wine intersects a sophisticated experience with a casual experience giving our space a unpretentious vibe for all to enjoy.

Location

910 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602

Directions

