A Cup of Comfort Bistro

1115 HWY-155 S, Ste 1115

Mc Donough, GA 30253

Popular Items

Full Order French Toast
Salmon Croquettes & Grits
B.Y.O. Omelettes

Broken Egg Omelettes

B.Y.O. Omelettes

$14.95

ALL VEGGIE Omelette

$14.95

Philly Cheese Steak Omelete

$14.95

Dessert & Pastries

Key Lime Cupcake

$2.95

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.95

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.49

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.49

Blueberry Muffi

$3.49

Sweet Potato Cupcake

$2.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel Brownies

$2.95

Lemon Cake

$4.49Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$4.49

Banana Pudding

$6.95Out of stock

French Toast No Meal FULL ORDER

FULL Oreo French Toast No Meal

FULL Oreo French Toast No Meal

$10.95

FULL Traditional French Toast No Meal

$10.95
FULL Lemon Drop French Toast No Meal

FULL Lemon Drop French Toast No Meal

$10.95
FULL Tres Leche French Toast No Meal

FULL Tres Leche French Toast No Meal

$10.95

French Toast No Meal HALF ORDER

HALF Traditional French Toast

$8.95

HALF Oreo Cookie French Toast

$8.95

HALF Lemon Drop French Toast

$8.95

HALF Tres Leche Caramel French Toast

$8.95

Kids Meals

Tooty Fruity Waffle

$11.95

Kids Pancake Meal

$10.95

Chiks & Breakfast Potates

$10.95

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Main Entrees

Chicken & Waffle Meal

Chicken & Waffle Meal

$13.95

Fried Fish and Grits

$15.95

Fried Lobster & Waffle

$20.95

Full Order French Toast

$14.95

Half Order French Toast

$12.95

Homestyle Waffle Meal

$14.95

Momma Chris's Pancake Meal

$14.95

Poppa Red's Breakfast Chop Meal

$18.95
Salmon Croquettes & Grits

Salmon Croquettes & Grits

$16.95

Shrimp & Grits

$15.95
Smoked Lamb Chops Meal

Smoked Lamb Chops Meal

$32.95

Quick Meals

Sausage & Gravy Biscuit

$10.95
French Toast Bagel Sandwhich

French Toast Bagel Sandwhich

$12.95

Bagel Sandwich made French Toast Style with A ried Egg, Cheese, and a Choice of meat (Smoked Sausage, Pork or Turkey Bacon, Pork or Turkey Sausage) or Plant-Based Sausage, Topped with Powdered Sugar and Drizzled with Syrup

A Cup of Comfort Breakfast Bowl

$14.95

Scrambled Eggs, Grits, Roasted Potatoes, Choice of Meat, or Plant-Based Sausage

Create Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Breakfast Baked Potato

$12.95

A.C.O.C. Breakfast Plate

$14.95

Sides

1 Pancake

$2.95

1 Piece Swai

$5.95

1 Piece Talipia

$5.95

1 Piece Whiting

$5.95

1 Salmon

$4.95

Biscuit

$1.49

Chicken Sausage

$4.95

Chik Bites

$5.95

Eggs(2)

$4.95

French Toast Only

$9.95

Grits

$2.95

Lobster Tail

$14.95

Pancakes(2)

$6.95

Plant Based Sausage

$4.95

Pork Bacon (2)

$2.95

Pork Chop

$7.95

1 Pork Sausage

$1.95

Pork Sausage(2)

$2.95

Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Salmon Croquette(2)

$6.95

Sauteed Spinach

$1.95

Shrimp

$7.95

Side Of Gravy

$1.95

Smoked Sausage

$4.95

Swai(2)

$10.95

Tilapia(2)

$10.95

Toast

$0.95

Turkey Bacon (2)

$2.95

Turkey Sausage(2)

$2.95

Waffle

$6.95

Whiting(2)

$10.95

Yellow/white American Cheese

$0.50

Sauteed ALL Veggies

$2.95

Side Mixed Fruit

$3.95

Lamb Chop

$16.95

Vegan/Vegetarian Options

Tofu Scramble

$13.95
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Plant Based Sausage Meal

$12.95

Sauteed Veggies & Grits

$9.95

SPECIALS

Smoked Lamb Chops Meal

Smoked Lamb Chops Meal

$32.95

COFFEE

Premium Roast

$2.95

Coffee REFILL (TRAVEL MUGS)

$1.00

TEA

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

SODA

Sprite

$1.95

Coke

$1.95

Other

$1.95

JUICE

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Kids Juice

$1.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Water

$1.50

WATER

Water

$1.50

Sauces

EXTRA CARAMEL ICING on the SIDE

$0.50

Extra Jelly

$0.25

EXTRA LEMON ICING on the SIDE

$0.50

EXTRA VANILLA ICING on the SIDE

$0.50

Pepper Butter Sauce

$0.75

Chef Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Syrup

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Creame

$0.75

Side Honey Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

Chef Sauce Bottle

Chef Sauce Bottle

$4.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1115 HWY-155 S, Ste 1115, Mc Donough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
A Cup Of Comfort Breakfast Bistro image

