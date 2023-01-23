A map showing the location of A&D Clam Box (Klados Inc) 195 Pleasant StreetView gallery

A&D Clam Box (Klados Inc) 195 Pleasant Street

195 Pleasant Street

Marblehead, MA 01945

Order Again

plates

Fried Shrimp Plate

$24.50

Fried Scallop Plate

$28.50

Fried Clam Plate

$28.50

Fried Haddock Plate

$21.99

Fried Clam Strips

$19.99

Fried Fish And Chips

$16.99

Fried Combo Clam+Scallop+Shrimp

$30.95

Fried Super Special Clam+Scallop+Shrimp+Haddock

$32.95

Baked Plates

Baked Haddock

$21.99

Baked Combo Haddock+Scallop+Shrimp

$30.95

Baked Haddock Rockefeller Spinach +blue Cheese

$23.99

Baked Shrimp Rockefeller Spinach+Bluecheese

$25.99

Seafood Rolls

Shrimp Roll

$14.99

Scallop roll

$18.50

Clam Roll

$18.99

Clam Strip Roll

$11.50

Small

Small Shrimp Box

$11.50

Small Scallop Box

$16.99

Small Clam Box

$17.99

Small Clam Strips

$8.99

Calamari

$13.99

Large

Large Shrimp Box

$19.99

Large Scallop Box

$26.99

Large Clam Box

$28.99

Large Clam Strips

$14.99

Old Town Burger

Old Town Burger

$15.99

A&D Burger

A&D Burger

$15.99

Southern Burger

Southern Burger

$16.50

Bullseye Burger

Bullseye Burger

$16.99

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$15.50

Tower Burger

Tower Burger

$15.99

Regular Burger

Regular Burger

$10.99

Veg beyond Burger

Veg beyond Burger

$16.50

Soup

Avgolemono

$6.50

Clam Chowder

$7.50

Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Mix Green

$8.99

Caesar

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Grill Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Haddock Sandwich

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Cheese Burger sandwich

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Sides

Fries

$5.75

Onion Rings

$6.50

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$11.50

Homemade Coleslaw

$3.99

Haddock side order

$13.50

Kids meals

Hot dog kids meal

$10.99

Grilled Cheese kids mel

$10.50

Cheeseburgers kids meal

$10.99

Fresh Chicken Fingers kids meal

$10.99

Fish and Chips kids meal

$11.99

soda

bottle water

$1.75

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger-ale

$2.50

Fountain Drink

Small Fountain Drink

$2.00

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
